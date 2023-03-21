After researching and sorting through reading chairs of all shapes, sizes, and styles, we selected these 14 as the best of the bunch. We considered price, value, design, footprint, and durability to come up with our list of the best reading chairs.

Creating your dream home means catering to your hobbies and passions. For those who love to read, there’s nothing better than a good book, a cozy nook, and a reading chair. “Reading chairs are good for all types of households,” says Esther Parkhurst, senior director of product design and trends for Lowe's. “They are versatile, with many styles to choose from, and can add a nice accent or focal point to many cozy corners in the home.” When deciding on the best reading chair for you, Emily Henderson, interior designer and founder of Style By Emily Henderson, says, “Comfort is number one, so know what that means to you.” Do you want to curl up in your reading chair or have room to stretch out? Is it important to have an armrest? Once you answer these questions, you can begin to find the right pick for you.

Best Overall Birch Lane Glencoe Upholstered Chaise Lounge Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Birchlane.com Why You Should Get It: It’s available in more than 100 color and fabric combinations. Keep In Mind: It’s made-to-order and takes 9-10 weeks to arrive. “When looking for a reading chair, consider a look that meets your style needs and comfort,” Parkhurst says. The Birch Lane Glencoe Upholstered Chaise Lounge is stylish without sacrificing comfort. This durable pick is also stain-, mildew-, and fade-resistant. If you do leave a stain, don’t fret—the cushions are reversible.



“If you prefer to extend your legs, a chaise lounge-style chair is likely [for you],” Henderson says. Chaise chairs don’t require you to buy an ottoman to spread out—instead, the base extends out to support your legs.



This pick is great if you need an ultra-specific shade to match your existing furniture—you get to pick from over 100 fabric and color combinations. If you’re in need of immediate delivery, this may not be the best reading chair for you. Each piece is made to order and takes 9-10 weeks to arrive.



Price at time of publish: From $825



Product Details: Dimensions: 39 x 66 x 34 inches | Material: Linen, sunbrella, microsuede | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Budget BestMassage Recliner Reading Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It: The chair features two massage points with three levels of intensity. Keep In Mind: It’s made of polyurethane leather, which can peel and chip without proper care. “If you are looking for an affordable reading chair, remember to keep the most important functional features in mind: good high back support, arm rests and an ottoman,” Parkhurst says. The Recliner Reading Chair by BestMassage checks all of these boxes.



If you are looking for a comfortable, yet affordable reading chair, the BestMassage Recliner Reading Chair is the best reading chair for you. Not only can you read your favorite book in this pick, you can also get a relaxing massage. The chair features two massage points with three levels of intensity. The remote control tucks away nicely in a side compartment. For the ultimate lounge experience, recline the chair back and prop your feet up. Just keep in mind you’ll need 16 inches of wall clearance to fully recline.



It’s important to remember that this chair is made from polyurethane leather. This type of faux leather is thin and can chip or peel without the right care. Make sure to keep this chair out of the sun and dust with a cloth frequently. It’s available in seven different colors: blue, brown, black, gray, red, fabric beige, and leather beige. Price at time of publish: From $209 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 24 x 39 inches | Material: Polyurethane leather | Weight Capacity: 275 pounds

Best Splurge Sixpenny Neva Chair Sixpenny View On Sixpenny.com Why You Should Get It: You get to choose from 32 fabric and color combinations. Keep In Mind: This product is made-to-order, and the estimated delivery is 12-14 weeks. For splurge purchases, Henderson says she aims for timeless style so she “won’t be bummed in a few years when the trends wear off.” Not only is Sixpenny’s Neva Chair a classic, it’s customizable to fit your style. It comes in more than 30 options for colors and fabrics, including various cotton combinations, linen, and recycled faux fur. You also have the option to select cushions with a feather down or poly fill. Each cushion contains five layers—your choice of loose fill on the top and bottom, two comfort layers with high density foam, and a support layer core with the highest-density foam. In addition, this chair has an above average seat depth of 26 inches. This combination ensures you’ll have the max level of comfort. If you want even more room to stretch out, Sixpenny sells a matching ottoman. Keep in mind that you’ll need to allow 12-14 weeks for delivery since this chair is made-to-order. Price at time of publish: From $1,449 Product Details: Dimensions: 44 x 41 x 33 inches | Material: Cotton combinations, linen, or faux fur | Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Oversized Ashley Furniture Cambri Oversized Chair Ashley Furniture View On Ashleyfurniture.com Why You Should Get It: The foundation has been tested to resist sagging. Keep In Mind: It’s only available in a light, neutral color. If you’re looking for an oversized option, Ashley Furniture’s Cambri Oversized Chair is large enough to fit two people. It’s made from chenille, one of the best upholstery fabrics for furniture, and comes with three removable accent pillows. The base features a 360-degree swivel option, and the platform foundation system has been tested to resist sagging. It’s part of a collection that includes a matching ottoman and two-piece sectional, which is great if you’re looking to expand your furniture collection. However, this oversized round chair only comes in one light color, so it may not be the most family- or pet-friendly choice. But because of its cozy look and durable construction, it’s the best oversized reading chair.



Price at time of publish: $700 Product Details: Dimensions: 58 x 54 x 39 inches | Material: Chenille and polyester | Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Leather Birch Lane Westmere 28.75-Inch Wide Genuine Leather Manual Club Recliner Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Birchlane.com Why You Should Get It: This top-grain leather chair is available in 18 color options. Keep In Mind: Partial assembly is required and there is no warranty. “Leather is always a good family-friendly option for a reading chair,” Parkhurst says. “Leather naturally patinas and softens with age and is easy to clean.”



The Westmere Manual Club Recliner by Birch Lane is made of both top-grain, genuine leather for the cushions and a PVC faux leather on the sides. This combination keeps the price low while still giving the benefits of high-quality leather. There are 18 colors, including both neutrals and brighter colors, so there’s a chair to match every aesthetic. It has a solid hardwood frame, and it features nailhead trim along the sides for a traditional look.



This pick is a manual pushback recliner, and you’ll need 20 inches of wall clearance to fully recline. While there are several pros, keep in mind that partial assembly is required for this pick, and there is no warranty.



Price at time of publish: From $705



Product Details: Dimensions: 28.75 x 37 x 42 inches | Material: Top-grain genuine leather and PVC faux leather | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Velvet West Elm Lucia Wing Chair West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This chair is contract-grade, meaning it’s manufactured to meet commercial standards as well as residential. Keep In Mind: Almost all options will take at least six weeks to ship. If you love the elegant comfort of velvet, this is the best reading chair for you. West Elm’s Lucia Wing Chair comes in deluxe, distressed, or performance velvet, and there are 21 color choices. West Elm also offers free swatches to help you decide on the best color for your space. Once you’ve selected your fabric, you also get to select the finish for the removable metal legs: dark bronze, antique brass, or black. Although this chair is stylish, it’s also durable. It’s contract grade and is built to meet commercial standards; this ensures you’re getting a piece that will last. The tall back provides support, and if you want a place to rest your legs, West Elm also sells a matching ottoman.



As part of West Elm’s White Glove Service, this chair will be brought into your home and assembled in the room of your choice. However, it does take at least six weeks to ship, so you’ll have to be patient with this option. Price at time of publish: From $637 Product Details: Dimensions: 29.5 x 37.4 x 36.2 inches | Material: Deluxe, distressed, or performance velvet | Weight Capacity: 275 pounds

Best Bouclé Orren Ellis 34-Inch Wide Bouclé Upholstered Swivel Armchair Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s designed to save space with a U-shaped back and armrests. Keep In Mind: It is only available in a swivel option. The Orren Ellis Upholstered Swivel Armchair is the best reading chair for a bouclé look. This pick comes in five color choices and a polyester blend fabric. It’s designed to save space without sacrificing comfort—the 34-inch wide base gives you plenty of room while the U-shaped back and armrests compacts the chair and takes up less space visually. The base only comes in a swivel option, which allows for a 360-degree rotation, so this pick might not be for everyone. If you enjoy furniture with minimal upkeep, this is the chair for you. The brand recommends lightly vacuuming to remove dust. As an added bonus, this chair arrives fully-assembled for a stress free unboxing experience. Plus, it comes with a limited one-year warranty. Price at time of publish: From $440 Product Details: Dimensions: 34 x 32.7 x 29 inches | Material: Polyester blend | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Swivel Allen + Roth Hoatley Swivel Accent Chair Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It arrives fully assembled. Keep In Mind: It only comes in two neutral colors. The Allen + Roth Hoatley Swivel Accent Chair is the best reading chair for full mobility. The 360-degree swivel base allows you to rotate the chair to join in on any conversation. The chair features a curved back, sloped armrests, and a plush cushion and back pillow combo for the ultimate lounging experience. It comes in natural and light gray color choices, which will complement most living rooms. However, keep in mind that you won’t get a pop of color from this pick since there are only neutral options, but this is easily remedied by adding a textured throw blanket or patterned throw pillow. The chair arrives fully assembled, so you don’t have to worry about putting anything together. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty. Price at time of publish: $569 Product Details: Dimensions: 34.5 x 29 x 34.25 inches | Material: Polyester blend | Weight Capacity: 225 pounds

Best Multipurpose Bigsyy 4-In-1 Convertible Chair Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: There are four ways to use this chair. Keep In Mind: It’s only available in one color. The Bigsbby 4-1 Convertible Chair is the best reading chair for multipurpose use if you're not ready to invest in or don't have the space for a sleeper sofa. In addition to a reading chair, it can be used as an ottoman/table, sofa, or single bed. The chair simply folds to your desired furniture piece. For the reading chair, there are five ways to adjust the backrest that reclines up to 75 degrees. There’s also a footrest for extra support.



This pick only comes in a light gray color. While this neutral should blend in with most spaces, the color won’t serve as a pop of color or accent piece in your home. Price at time of publish: From $290 Product Details: Dimensions: 34 x 71 x 16 inches | Material: Linen | Weight Capacity: 550 pounds

Best Recliner Willa Arlo Interiors Alta Recliner Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s available in both faux leather and fabric upholstery options. Keep In Mind: You’ll need 19 inches of wall clearance to fully recline. Recliners are the best reading chairs for relaxing. The Alta Recliner by Willa Arlo Interiors features a tall, supportive backrest that leans back as the footrest rises. It also has rolled arms that provide the perfect support to prop up your book while reading. The button tufting and diamond stitching adds a modern look to this traditional recliner, and it’s available in both faux leather and polyester upholstery to go with any home’s style. This pushback recliner requires 19 inches of wall clearance to fully lean back. For large living rooms, this wall clearance shouldn’t be a problem. However, make sure to measure your available space if you have a small living room. Price at time of publish: From $280 Product Details: Dimensions: 28.5 x 34.5 x 41 inches | Material: Polyester or faux leather | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Antique Style Kelly Clarkson Home Bransford Upholstered Armchair Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: It’s available in three different colors. Keep In Mind: You’ll need an ottoman to fully lounge. The Kelly Clarkson Home Bransford Upholstered Armchair gives you an antique style without sacrificing durability. This Louis XV-style chair features details including a curved wood frame, rounded seat back, and cabriole legs. It’s upholstered with 100% polyester, comes in three colors, and the plush cushion can be removed for easy cleaning. This pick comes with a one-year limited warranty, and partial assembly is required. It’s also important to keep in mind how you intend to use your reading chair. There is no leg support with this chair, and the stiff arms may make it difficult to curl up. If you want to fully lounge, you’ll need to add an ottoman, but if you love a vintage or antique aesthetic, a gorgeous accent chair like this will make a charming addition to your living space or bedroom. Price at time of publish: From $490 Product Details: Dimensions: 29 x 32 x 38 inches | Material: Polyester | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Modern AllModern Anya Upholstered Slipper Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: The extra deep seat allows you to stretch out. Keep In Mind: It may be difficult for some people to get up from this chair. AllModern’s Anya Upholstered Slipper Chair offers a modern look without sacrificing comfort. The extra deep seat spans 36 inches so you can fully stretch out. Plus, the slipper style is an elevated look compared to traditional reading chairs that require an ottoman for leg support. You’ll feel like you are lounging in a modern library in this cozy leather chair. It’s available in two genuine leather colors: tan and black. Though the legs are short, they are made from pine and offer a modern organic look. The low-profile seating makes this the best reading chair for adding dimension to your space. However, because it is low to the ground and doesn’t have arm rests, it may be difficult for some users to get in and out of. Price at time of publish: From $1,560 Product Details: Dimensions: 28.5 x 36 x 36 inches | Material: Top-grain leather | Weight Capacity: 240 pounds

Best for Kids Delta Children Cozee Flip-Out Lounger Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This fold out lounge chair is washable, and it has a pocket for books. Keep In Mind: There are no springs in the seat cushion—just foam. The Delta Children Cozee Flip-Out Lounger is the best reading chair for kids. The oversized base fits two to three small children, and the chair folds out into a lounger. The side of the chair also features a pouch where children can store a book or two when they are finished reading. The chair is also lightweight (it weighs about 5 pounds) and can be easily moved from one room to another. The exterior fabric is a soft, textured fabric, which adds personality to the design. It’s available in three different colors: cream, gray, and pink. To keep the fabric looking fresh, consider taking a fabric shaver and smoothing out rough patches when needed. When the chair needs a good cleaning, you can simply throw it in the washing machine. The seat is made entirely of foam, so it doesn’t have spring coils in the seat for extra support like many chairs for adults have. However, the foam is perfectly suited for kids to snuggle up on. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Dimensions: 30.5 x 17 x 16.5 inches | Material: Polyester and foam | Weight Capacity: Not listed