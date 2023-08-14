After consulting Dr. Frye, we researched various traps to find the best rat traps to help eliminate this pesky problem. We considered factors such as efficiency, ease of use, features, and value to determine the best rat traps.

“Traps that are efficient at killing rodents are considered humane,” Dr. Frye explains. He also says if you try to catch and release a rat, it may return to your home or present other problems. “Trapped rats can be aggressive, and without proper precautions and safety measures, people may be bitten by rats.”

Dr. Frye also explains that rats can carry pathogens and ectoparasites, such as fleas or lice, both of which can spread diseases. Because of these reasons, it’s important to trap and kill rats when you find them in your home.

Additionally, rats aren’t just unsettling house guests—they can pose quite a few problems for homeowners. “Rats will gnaw to expand openings and to probe objects in their environment,” Dr. Frye says. “Consequently, it’s estimated that between 20–25% of fires where the cause was not determined are due to rodents chewing on wires or gas lines in walls.”

Dr. Frye adds that Norway rats, one of the most common rats, can squeeze in 0.5- or 0.75-inch holes or gaps to enter a home—if they can fit their head in, the rest of their body can wiggle through. “Homes may have gaps like this at the foundation level where two building materials meet (such as the sill plate), around pipe and wire penetrations, or under front doors and garage doors, as well as gaps left at construction or those formed as the building ages or sags.”

There are many unwelcome pests that can enter our homes, but one of the most startling to discover is a rat. Rats may enter your home to find food or shelter, says Dr. Matt Frye, senior extension associate for the New York State Integrated Pest Management program at Cornell University.

It doesn’t have a perfectly rectangular shape like other traps on our list, so it may not be the best option to put under kitchen or bathroom cabinets . It has more of a T-shape, so part of the trap jets out from the tunnels. However, it will work perfectly against walls, in attics, or on porches to help eliminate pesky rodents.

We also appreciate that because of the dual-entry design, it’s easy to dispose of the rat’s body without having to touch the rodent. Simply reset the lever and turn the trap on its side to release the body into a bag or trash can. Because of its durable plastic and stainless steel design, this trap can be used indoors or outdoors. After use, the trap can either be disposed of or cleaned and used again.

Additionally, the bait cup is located in the middle of the two tunnels so it’s difficult for any tongues to reach in and lick the peanut butter off the bait cup. Since the trap uses bait, there is also no need to use any poison or toxic chemicals that could potentially harm pets.

Households that have pets need a rat trap that won’t accidentally harm their furry friends, and the Ucatch Dual-Entry Large Rat Trap is the best rat trap for the job. Though it's a traditional snap-back trap, the entire trap is covered, and it has tunnels on both sides to prevent any paws or noses from unintentionally setting the trap off.

It has a T-shape instead of a rectangular shape, so it may not be the best option to place under cabinets.

This traditional snap-back trap is designed to make it difficult for pets to reach the bait—and there is no use of poison.

Keep in mind that this electric trap is intended for indoor use only—if you need one for your porch or patio, consider the Victor Zapper Max Rat Trap or the Ucatch Dual-Entry Large Rat Trap instead.

Since it’s electric, the trap is a safer choice to use in households with pets and children since there is no poison or mechanisms. The trap also has a dual infrared sensor, so the trap only emits voltage when both sensors are triggered, which helps prevent accidental shocks.

On top of the trap, there is an indicator that will display a green light when a rat has been killed. The same indicator will display a red light when the batteries are low and need to be changed. After a rat has been shocked, you can easily dispose of the body by lifting the lid of the trap and releasing the body into a bag or trash can .

This trap features a no-escape design, so once rats enter the trap they won’t be able to get out. To add bait to this trap, simply use a toothpick or cotton swab to add bait, such as peanut butter, on the floor opposite the entrance. Using high voltage powered by four C batteries, the trap immediately and humanely exterminates rodents who enter the trap.

For those who prefer an electric rat trap, we love the Owltra OW-1 Indoor Electric Rat Trap. We appreciate that this trap is completely covered, so you won’t have to see or touch any rats when using this trap.

It’s intended for indoor use only, and it needs four C batteries to operate.

Because of its covered design, you won’t have to see or touch a rat to dispose of it.

While snap-back traps are powered by tension and momentum, you’ll need four AA lithium batteries for this one. Once the batteries are installed, you can place the trap on your porch , in your attic, or along the baseboards in your kitchen to help eliminate your rat problem.

The entry to the tunnels is also designed using tunnel baffles to help prevent hands or paws from reaching in. We also appreciate that the trap turns off completely when the lid is open so there are no accidental shocks.

Unlike most rat traps, this one is weather resistant, so it can be used both indoors and outdoors. Additionally, since it doesn’t use poison and the bait cup is positioned in the middle of the trap, it’s an ideal trap to use in a household with pets or children.

Designed with a dual-entry tunnel, this trap lures rats inside using bait placed inside the bait cup. Once a rat steps into the trap, it is immediately shocked and exterminated. When a rat has been killed, an indicator light on the outside will blink to let you know to empty the trap. This trap also features a clear lid, so you can peek inside as well to see if there is a rat.

If you have a serious rat problem and are ready to splurge, the Victor Zapper Max Rat Trap is the best rat trap for you. Instead of using a traditional snap-back method to eliminate rats, this trap uses high-voltage shocks to instantly kill the rodents.

Keep in mind that with this option, the body of the rat won’t be hidden after the trap is activated. Additionally, with wooden traps, smells can more easily be trapped in the material if it’s not properly cleaned.

We love how easy it is to set this trap: Simply release the arm bar to set the trap, and place it in an area where the rat will scurry along. Made in the USA, this trap is also constructed from responsibly sourced materials.

With this rat trap, you don’t have to worry about baiting the trap—it comes with a pre-baited plate that has a scent to lure rats to the trap. Because of its scent, you don’t have to worry about adding bait, like peanut butter, and accidentally attracting pets to the trap. The plate is also wide so it’s easier for rats to activate the trap.

Wooden traps are a classic and affordable option, and the Victor M205-6 Easy Set Rat Trap is available in a set of six for a reasonable price. This wooden snap-back trap is easy to use and is efficient at eliminating rats.

This budget-friendly rat trap comes in a set of six, and it is pre-baited.

Since it’s made of plastic, it’s easy to clean and won’t hold smells as easily as wooden rat traps. However, unlike more expensive traps with a cover, this trap won’t conceal the body of the rat after the trap is triggered, so be prepared to see it.

We love that this rat trap comes with a removable bait cup so you can add the bait without worrying about accidentally setting off the trap. You can also use the bait cup to hold a variety of different treats, whether you are using peanut butter or an attractant gel . You can easily set the trap using your hand or foot, and the interlocking teeth help prevent rats from escaping the trap.

Our overall pick for the best rat trap is the Tomcat Rat Snap Trap because of its easy-to-use design and budget-friendly price point. Featuring a classic snap-back design, this plastic rat trap is made of high-impact materials and is rust resistant so it can be reused in the future.

Because of its affordable price and traditional snap-back design, the Tomcat Rat Snap Trap is our top choice for the best rat trap. For an electric option, we loved the Victor Zapper Max Rat Trap because of its safety features and its weather-resistant design.

What to Know About Rat Traps Before Shopping

Trap Type

There are two different types of traps featured on our list: electric and snap-back. Both of these traps are generally considered to be humane traps since they kill rats instantly.

Snap-Back

Snap-back traps are the most common type of rat trap, and they use springs and momentum to cervically dislocate pests, resulting in a swift death. While the same basic design is used for snap-back traps, there are a few differences among different models.

“Designs differ to make traps easier to set and use but can alter things like impact momentum and holding capacity, which are both affected by trap opening angle,” Dr. Frye says. “Smaller angles mean less momentum, although this can be offset by adding stronger springs.”

Dr. Frye also explains that clam-style snap-back traps are easier to set and dispose of the rodent afterwards, but it may be trickier to get the rat to take the bait. Wooden snap-back traps aren’t covered, so the rat may be more likely to take the bait. Additionally, snap-back traps tend to be more affordable.

Electric

Instead of a spring-loaded mechanism, electric traps use a high level of voltage to instantly kill rats. Electric traps are typically larger in size than snap-back traps and are completely covered, so you may have trouble getting your rat to enter the device initially. However, these are highly effective traps, and since they are larger, you won’t have to worry about touching the rat to dispose of it.

Size

When considering the size of the trap, think about where you need to place the rat trap. If you plan on placing it between the floor and a cabinet, you’ll want to consider the dimensions so it can easily fit in the space.

Keep in mind that electric traps are usually larger than snap-back traps, so you’ll want to make sure you have space to accommodate it.

Material

Most rat traps are either made out of wood or plastic. While wooden snap-back traps are affordable, effective, and easy to find, certain smells can permeate the wood. “Wooden traps can absorb some of the odors of rodents, food items, and the environment to be more attractive to rodents,” Dr. Frye says.

Plastic traps, on the other hand, don’t absorb smells as easily and can be cleaned easily after each use. “Plastic traps are easier to clean if they are stored between uses,” Dr. Frye says.

Your Questions, Answered

Is bait included with rat traps?

Depending on what rat trap you purchase, bait may or may not be included. The Victor M205-6 Easy Set Rat Trap is pre-baited, but others, like the Tomcat Rat Snap Trap, are not. If your trap doesn’t include bait, you can purchase an attractant gel or use food you have on hand as bait.

“Rats are considered opportunistic omnivores, meaning they can eat whatever types of food are available,” Dr. Frye says. “The best bait is to use the food item that the rats are currently eating. For example, if rats are eating pet food left out overnight, or foraging in the candy bowl, or eating bread off the counter, then those are the baits to use first.”

If that doesn’t work, Dr. Frye suggests switching to a bait that would complement their food intake. “For example, if they’re eating grains, provide something with a high moisture content like cucumber slices or something high in proteins or fats like a jerky stick.”

However, Dr. Frye explains that a method called pre-baiting is more important than figuring out the bait. “Many, but not all rats are neophobic, which means they are afraid of new objects in their environment,” he says. “ To overcome this fear, you have to train the rat to recognize the device as something safe. This is done by providing lots of bait on the trap without setting the device.”

What are the best rat traps to use?

The best rat traps to use are ones that are efficient and easy to set and use. “The easy-set and clam-style traps are often the preferred devices for homeowners,” Dr. Frye says. However, electric rat traps are also easy to use, although they are typically more expensive. If you use traps and your rat problems continue, consider calling a pest control company to professionally eliminate the rodents.

Where can you buy rat traps?

You can find rat traps at popular retailers such as Amazon and Walmart. Local hardware stores or tractor supply stores may also carry rat traps, mouse traps, roach killers, and other pest control products for your home.

