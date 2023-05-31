Along with gathering expert insight, we researched dozens of models and evaluated them based on their design, vent and mount type, airflow capacity, and price to create a list of the best range hoods.

We consulted Andrew Forlines, chef and home kitchen appliance expert at Chef AF, LLC., on our quest to find the best range hoods. When it comes to choosing the right kind for your needs, he offers this tip: “Hood vents need to be at least the same width as the cooking surface. Ideally, the hood is wider than the cooking surface.”

But not every range hood is the same. There are different ways of mounting them, different vent types, and varying airflow capacities. Many even have different fan speed settings, which can make it challenging to know which is the best range hood for you.

There’s nothing quite like a home-cooked meal or a freshly baked pan of brownies. But cooking and baking often come with unpleasant surprises like grease splatters or strong odors you don’t necessarily want lingering around your home. Having a range hood can make a world of difference in your kitchen when it comes to removing odors, grease, smoke, and steam.

Keep in mind that it weighs just over 40 pounds, so it isn’t going to be the lightest option. That may mean you’ll want help installing it, but the powerful ventilation makes up for any additional labor due to the heavier weight.

It’s made of stainless steel and has three speed settings. The touchscreen display controls the fan speeds and the LED light, providing a modern look and feel to match the sleek stainless steel. Plus, you can program a delayed shut-off time so you don’t need to remember to return to the kitchen and turn off the fan once the smells have cleared.

This is the best range hood if you’re looking for powerful ventilation. Its airflow capacity is an impressive 850 CFM—one of the higher options on this list—and it has two turbo motors. As an under-cabinet mount, it doesn’t take up a lot of space while it efficiently and effectively removes odors from cooking or baking. Even the occasional burnt cookie won’t be a match for this hood.

It weighs in at 40 pounds, so you may need to recruit help during the installation process.

It has two motors and an 850 CFM airflow capacity, making it a powerful ventilation option for the kitchen.

This beautiful yet practical range hood is resistant to rust and corrosion. Even though the price is higher than some other styles, this one wraps up style, functionality, and longevity into one appealing package.

This isn’t just a pretty kitchen appliance, though. Its airflow capacity of 400 CFM and four fan speeds mean it powers away kitchen odors as well as smoke, grease, and steam. It’s a wall-mounted option that’s externally vented, but you’ll have the option to convert it into a recirculating system if you spring for a carbon filter kit .

This is the best range hood if you’re after an appealing design that also does its job well. It’s made of steel and is finished with seven-layer baked copper in a hammered design. It doesn’t include a digital touchscreen, but the push buttons blend right into the aesthetic of the hood, giving it a cohesive look. The buttons operate the fan as well as two LED lights.

If you’re after a model that’s powerful, made to last, and looks great, this is the best range hood for your kitchen.

Noise levels start at around 50 decibels, although that’s with certain conditions met, like using the lowest fan setting and purchasing rigid ductwork separately. If you’re hoping for a quieter operation, know that you may need to pay a bit more money to upgrade ductwork for this range hood.

The hood has push-button controls to operate the three-speed fan and its two LED lights. This is an externally vented model, so it will need to be hooked up to your ductwork. However, if you’d rather skip that step, you can purchase a separate kit to convert it to a ductless range hood instead.

This is the best range hood for smaller spaces because of its intentionally slim profile. Its airflow capacity is slightly lower at 220 CFM, but the space-saving design makes up for that. If your apartment or condo has a small kitchen, this will fit right in.

If you want a quiet fan, you’ll likely need to buy rigid ductwork to bring noise levels down.

This range hood is slim in profile and has three fan speeds. Plus, it can be converted into a ductless system.

Another added benefit of this option is that installation should be easy, taking about 10 minutes from start to finish. Plus, it comes with a limited one-year warranty.

The rocker switch controls don’t offer as modern of a look, but they’re simple to operate. One rocker turns the incandescent light on or off while the other lets you toggle between high or low fan speeds. The fan has a 200 CFM airflow capacity, which is on the lower end of other range hood options, so it may be best for smaller stoves and kitchens.

For those who prefer a recirculating option that doesn’t require ducting, this is the best range hood. It’s an under-cabinet style that’s ductless, although if you end up needing external venting you can convert it in the future.

The digital display includes touchscreen operation but doesn’t have a screen lock for easy cleaning. It also includes a clock and a delayed, automatic option for shutting the fan off after a certain time so you can set it and forget it.

It’s an externally vented hood but includes ducting options in three sizes to ensure it connects with your home’s current duct system. The LED lights can be changed out to achieve brighter or softer light , depending on your preferences. You can also choose fan speed and air suction level with six different settings. And the hood comes in stainless steel, black, or white to fit with any type of color scheme in your kitchen.

If you’re a bit short on space and have cabinets above your stove, this is the best range hood. It mounts directly beneath your kitchen cabinets and has an airflow capacity of 500 CFM to remove cooking odors and smoke.

Though the glass visor is aesthetically appealing, take note that it may show grease splatters easily, meaning you may want to clean it a bit more often. This model could be converted to a ductless system with an additional purchase .

You’ll easily see what you’re cooking on the stove thanks to the four LED lights. The hood includes three fan speeds (low, medium, and high) so you can choose what setting works best for you. The digital controls are for the fan speed as well as a timer, plus the interface includes a clock to help you keep track of time when expecting guests to arrive for a home-cooked meal. It’s externally vented, and its permanent filters can be washed in the dishwasher.

We chose this as the best range hood for islands for a few reasons. Its sleek design will work well with multiple decor themes, but it’s more than just an attractive addition to the kitchen. With 380 CFM of airflow capacity, it’s a good choice for an island stove top with multiple burners capable of producing all kinds of cooking odors, steam, and grease.

This island range hood has three fan speeds, LED lighting, and the option to be converted to a ductless system with the appropriate kit.

The range hood is designed with an overly large surface area to ensure your entire stove sits beneath it for better airflow. It even has a shield or baffle plate that opens automatically to funnel in grease and odors more effectively. Though it’s a wall-mounted hood, it can be converted into an under-cabinet mount as well.

The touchscreen controls offer a locking option, which allows you to wipe down the surface of the controls after cooking something especially greasy without worrying that you’ll accidentally change the settings. It also has a detachable filter that can go into the dishwasher to be cleaned. The LED lights will create a nice, bright cooking area so you can easily spot the exact moment when your morning bacon is perfectly cooked.

We chose this model as the best wall-mounted range hood because of its quiet operation and 850 CFM airflow capacity. With two fans, it's a more powerful range hood in terms of air movement. It also includes three fan speeds and a delay option that automatically turns off the fans after you finish up in the kitchen.

Its modern aesthetic may not appeal to everyone, and the price is on the higher end of the spectrum.

Its lighting options include two LED bulbs for daytime cooking and a halogen light to serve as soft lighting at night. Though not everyone will love the glass controls, they offer a sleek look that pairs well with the stainless steel finish of the hood.

It includes three fan speeds plus an automatic mode, which activates the fan when the temperature heats up. The automatic sensor can also slow down or speed up the fan based on temperature, so you concentrate on your cooking without worrying about finding the proper fan speed. In addition, the hood includes the option to pulse the fan on high speed for five minutes at a time to more effectively eliminate smells or grease with high-temperature cooking.

KitchenAid’s range hood is not the cheapest option, but it offers some compelling features and is rated at 585 CFM. It’s a wall-mounted hood with external ventilation and perimeter ventilation, which pulls in air from around its edges and can create a more efficient airflow. This hood will work for stoves with up to 65,000 BTUs.

Not everyone will love the glass controls for fan and lighting as they’re more modern and can be less intuitive to operate than rocker switches.

This is the best range hood if you’re willing to splurge to get automated fan controls, lighting options, fan speed options, and powerful airflow capacity.

The hood’s motor comes lubricated from the manufacturer, so you won’t need to worry about an extra step before installing. Take note that you can either install the hood with hardwiring or operate it with a power cord. However, the power cord does not come with the range hood, so you’ll need to buy that separately.

This is a stainless steel hood with two rocker switches. One switch controls the two-speed fan, which can be set to high or low speed. The second switch turns the light on or off, but take note that you’ll need to buy your own 75-watt lightbulb separately to use this switch.

For a budget-friendly range hood that won’t break the bank, consider this ductless option from Broan. It’s designed as an under-cabinet hood and includes a charcoal filter to clean the recirculated air.

The wall-mounted hood comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts, which offers some peace of mind. We also like that the price is on the lower end of the average range.

The hood comes with permanent filters that can be popped right into the dishwasher for cleaning. The LED light is an energy-efficient pick that will illuminate your stovetop, which is especially handy if it’s tucked into a dim corner of the kitchen. It also has three fan speeds (low, medium, and high) so you can adjust the air movement as needed.

This range hood from Cosmo is our overall pick for the best range hood for a few reasons. It has a good airflow capacity of 380 CFM (cubic feet per minute, which indicates how much air a range hood can handle each minute), and it’s ducted so it vents odors and cooking grease outside your house. If you’d prefer a ductless option, though, the range hood can accommodate that with a carbon filter kit —but that’s sold separately.

It can be converted into a ductless hood, but the kit needs to be purchased separately.

The Bottom Line

After researching multiple options, the Cosmo 30" Stainless Steel Wall Mount Range Hood is our pick for the best range hood. It’s externally vented, has adjustable fan speeds, LED lighting, and comes in at a lower price point to make it more affordable.

What to Know About Range Hoods Before Shopping

Airflow Capacity

Before shopping, you’ll want to become familiar with cubic feet per minute, or CFM, which indicates how much air a range hood can handle each minute. If you have a gas stove, you’ll need to know how many BTUs your stove is capable of producing. That’s because, in general, one CFM is needed for 100 BTUs. With electric stoves, you’ll choose your range hood based on how many linear feet of cooking space you have. For wall-mounted and under-cabinet range hoods, aim for 100 CFM for each linear foot. Island hoods should have 150 CFM for each linear foot of cooking space.

While you want a range hood with a decent airflow capacity, you also won’t want to get something too excessive for what you need.

“If you go over a certain CFM threshold, [which] varies by local building code regulations [and is] typically around 400 CFM, you will need to install ‘make-up air’ which is a whole other HVAC project of installing a passive external air intake in your home to compensate for the air loss,” says Andrew Forlines, chef and home kitchen appliance expert at Chef AF, LLC. “This is because modern homes are so well insulated and sealed that changes in air pressure in the home need to be accounted for to maintain acceptable oxygen levels in the home.”

Size

You’ll want to measure your stove and know how much space you have above it before shopping for a range hood. According to Forlines, hood vents should be at least the same width as the cooking surface, but wider is ideal. He recommends looking for a model 6 inches longer than your cooktop.

As far as motor size, Forlines says that the fan motor power size should be determined by the maximum BTU heat output your gas burners put out. “Electric and induction burners don't by code require ventilation, but I always recommend some kind of external exhausting ventilation regardless of the heat delivery method of your cooking burners,” he says. “Induction and electric burners can be satisfied with a lower CFM (cubic foot per minute) fan and motor size.”

Mount Type

Wall mounts, under-cabinet mounts, range hoods built into a microwave, island range hoods suspended from the ceiling, and retractable downdraft hoods are all different mounting options for range hoods. The best range hood mount type for your kitchen depends on the type of stove you have and the space around it.

“Overhead mounted with air exhausting to the outside is best,” Forlines says. “Downdraft and pop-up downdraft work best on induction burners.”

Controls

Some range hoods may come with controls for fan speed and lighting options while others may include just a fan control. According to Forlines, the type of controls on range hoods all comes down to personal preference. If you’d rather have some control over fan speed or you’d rather have a brighter light overhead while cooking, it’s best to look for a range hood that includes multiple fan speeds and the right type of lighting.

Most range hood controls are adjusted with rocker switches, buttons, or touchscreen controls, which again comes down to personal preference. While switches and buttons can be more intuitive to use, touchscreen options are sleek and easier to clean. You’ll just want to note if the touchscreen includes a lock so you can wipe the surface without accidentally turning on the hood.

Vent Type

Range hoods offer two different vent types. External vents move air via ducts installed in the walls, floors, or ceiling of your home. On the other hand, recirculating vents take in air and then filter it before sending the filtered air back into the home. Some range hoods are convertible, meaning you can choose to vent them externally or you can have them recirculate air. When it comes to the size of vents or ducts needed, Forlines notes that “vent size and ducting size is dependent on the CFM of airflow needed.”

Your Questions, Answered

Is a range hood worth it?

Range hoods are designed to keep the air clean while you cook or bake. They take away strong smells and even grease from frying your favorite foods. Range hoods also take in steam and warmth that builds up from cooking. They offer multiple benefits for home cooks. Forlines offers an emphatic “yes” when asked whether range hoods are a worthwhile purchase.

To optimize the performance of your range hood, Forline offers this pro tip: “Turn your ventilation on ‘low’ before starting to cook to train the airflow and capture smells and particles before they are created. It is more effective to capture the air at a lower setting than waiting until the room is smoky and smelly and turning the fan on ‘high.’”

What are the different types of range hoods?

When shopping for a range hood, you’ll notice a few different types. Wall-mounted hoods are mounted directly to the wall above the stove while under-cabinet hoods are typically smaller and mounted just underneath a kitchen cabinet. You’ll also see some range hoods built right into a microwave so you can save on space. If you have an island in your kitchen, you may want an island range hood suspended from the ceiling directly over the center of the island.

How do you determine what range hood size to get?

Range hoods come in a variety of sizes, from as small as 2 feet wide to as large as 5 feet wide. “Ideally your hood would be wider than the width of your range/cooktop,” Forlines says. In fact, he suggests going about 6 inches wider than your cooking surface.

How high should a range hood be?

According to Forlines, a range hood should be between 24 to 36 inches above a gas stove. On the other hand, he explains that range hoods should be 20 to 24 inches away from an electric stove. It’s a good idea to take a look at the owner’s manual for your stove and abide by any specific height recommendations as well.

Who We Are

Brittany VanDerBill is a travel and lifestyle writer whose work has been published with several Dotdash Meredith brands. To find the best range hoods, she researched a variety of options, keeping in mind size, ventilation type, mount type, and more. She also consulted Andrew Forlines, chef and home kitchen appliance expert at Chef AF, LLC., for additional insights.

