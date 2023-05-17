To find the best rain shower heads that deliver an ultra-relaxing shower experience, are well-made, and are easy to set up, we installed and consistently used four popular models at home over a period of two weeks. During testing, we used a pre-determined methodology to evaluate each rain shower head’s ease of setup, extra features, performance, and durability.

Looks aside, rain shower heads deliver a luxurious, immersive shower experience. The water flow in a rain shower head can be particularly relaxing, and many people like that you can easily customize them to your liking (such as by changing up the angle or flow pattern). Because they’re generally wider than basic shower heads, water flow has wider coverage, too. The result is that glorious feeling of being completely enveloped by warm water and steam.

Rain shower heads can either be wall-mounted (sometimes from an extension arm so they can flow directly down) or ceiling-mounted, but both options simply look high-end and spa-like.

“Rain shower heads come in so many stylish materials, varieties, and styles,” says Jennifer Stephan, an interior designer based in New York. “They give a more opulent appearance.”

There are a number of reasons why you might opt for a rain shower head over other types of shower heads, but aesthetics is a big one.

During the two-week testing period, we didn’t notice anything that might suggest the Grohe rain shower head wouldn’t hold up over time. There are rubber nozzle tips, a good indicator of durability, and no leaking was observed.

With a diameter of more than 12 inches and a depth of more than 2 inches, this is a very large and substantial-looking shower head. The StarLight chrome finish and contemporary design deliver a stylish aesthetic , too.

In addition to the Teflon tape, we needed an adjustable wrench to tighten the head onto the extension arm. Syncing the remote and the shower head was slightly tricky, but we were able to work it out.

Installation was relatively easy thanks to clear instructions. Because we did not have a rain shower ceiling, we installed a 12-inch shower arm extension to mount the shower head from the wall. Once that was set up, the installation was easy as it just required Teflon tape around the thread before we screwed the shower head in place.

During testing, this shower head produced solid water pressure. Just keep in mind that the home we tested this in also has high water pressure, so it was consistent with other showers in the house. If your home has lower water pressure, you may have a different experience.

The Grohe has three different flow settings: ActiveRain (a harder massage flow), Grohe PureRain Spray (light rainfall), and Combination Spray, which uses both. We felt that this was the ideal number of settings for this shower head, and found the PureRain Spray setting in particular very relaxing to use.

We found the wireless remote control to be particularly handy during testing. To change up the flow, all we had to do was push one of the three buttons on the remote. Since each setting was identified by a picture of the type of water stream it would produce, using it was very simple.

With several personalization options and a sleek wall-mounted remote control, the Grohe Rainshower SmartConnect Multi Function Adjustable Shower Head delivers a truly spa-like shower experience that feels modern and high-tech. If you want to invest in a high-quality pick, this is the best rain shower head to splurge on.

While testing, we noted a few downsides to keep in mind. This rainfall shower head does not flow directly down, so keep that in mind if that’s the experience you’re after. It also doesn’t have any additional certifications, such as being WaterSense-certified.

The SharkPod is available in 24 different finishes, making it easy to match the shower head to other fixtures in your bathroom. We chose vintage oil-rubbed bronze and liked that it matched our bathroom faucets.

This rain shower head was easy to clean and we appreciated the rust-proof rubber nozzles and the fact that it feels solid and well-built. Though it’s made from plastic, we felt like it could pass for real stainless steel. After two weeks there were some small water spots, but they weren’t very noticeable and there was no build-up.

Overall, we found the water flow to be steady, covering a wide area of the shower for full-body coverage, with no gaps in the water stream. We liked it better than the shower head we were using previously, which had multiple settings.

There’s only one spray pattern on the SparkPod shower head, so it’s not the best rain shower head if customization is important to you. You can adjust the shower head and point it up and down, so you’ll be able to set it for your height.

Sometimes budget-friendly fixtures come with a more complicated setup, but we found the SparkPod’s installation to be very easy and less time-consuming than we had expected and didn’t require any additional tools. We credit the QR code, which you can scan for a quick installation tutorial, as particularly helpful. Plus, the installation kit includes Teflon tape as well as a 2.5-gallon restrictor that you can switch out if you want more water pressure.

It may not be the most high-end rainfall shower head on our list, but this affordable fixture still manages to deliver a luxury experience. During testing, we appreciated the water flow that covered a wide area and felt more luxurious than the shower head we were using previously.

If you have an older or more basic shower head and want a quick and easy upgrade that won’t set you back hundreds of dollars, this SparkPod Shower Head is the best rain shower head to consider.

The wall mount is shorter and a little less luxurious-looking compared to other styles.

Note that this rain shower head is available in two water flow options (1.75 or 2.5 GPM). If you live in a state that has legislation capping GPM at 1.8 or lower (such as California and Colorado) make sure to select the 1.75 GPM option at checkout.

While it’s certainly an investment, we thought this rain shower head was priced fairly for its performance and overall quality. We appreciated that you could choose between a rain-style head and a more conventional head, and noted that it felt sturdy and well-made overall.

We didn’t experience any leakage during the two-week test period and felt the shower head would hold up well over time. The rubber tips were easy to clean (the manufacturer recommends just wiping it with a cloth) and we didn’t notice any water spots.

We did think that it could be a little smoother to disengage the handheld hose but thought perhaps it wouldn’t be an issue as we become more familiar with it over time.

Another nice feature is the handheld hose. We found the length to be generous, as we could use it to wash our hair, body, and the shower stall. We also appreciated that you could easily switch back and forth between the overhead rain shower and the handheld hose using a simple toggle on the side.

Depending on your preferences, you can switch between full-body spray, shampoo/rinsing spray, massaging spray, the brand’s H2Okinetic PowerDrench spray, and a pause option. The pivoting feature allows you to change the angle, too, resulting in broadened coverage. Plus, switching between settings is easy to do.

The Delta HydroRain continued to impress after the installation was complete. This fixture nabbed the spot of overall best rain shower head in part for its appearance—we felt it was high-quality and elevated-looking—as well as its performance. It delivers high-pressure flow and a number of customization options.

If you’ve wanted to upgrade to a rain shower head but have been intimidated by the thought of an arduous installation process, you’ll appreciate the Delta HydroRain Two-in-One 5-Spray Dual Wall Mount Fixed and Handheld H2Okinetic Shower Head. During testing, it was very easy to install, as it took us two minutes and didn’t require any additional tools.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the best rain shower head is the Delta HydroRain Two-in-One 5-Spray Dual Wall Mount Fixed and Handheld H2Okinetic Shower Head. In testing, we found this rain shower head to be incredibly simple to install, easily adjustable, and sleek-looking. We also appreciated the five different spray patterns that let you choose the water pressure that suits you best.

Our Testing Process

To find the best rain shower heads, testers reviewed four popular models at home over a period of two weeks. During that time, we assessed each of the rain shower heads for ease of set up, features, performance, settings, durability, and value.

First, we installed the rain shower head according to the manufacturer's instructions. We noted how easy or complicated the instructions are, whether any special tools were required, and whether the shower head fits with no gaps.

If the rain shower head has any extra features, we reported whether they are useful and easy to operate. For example, for dual or handheld showerheads, we noted whether the wand or handheld portion is easy to detach, heavy or lightweight, and if the hose length is significant. For filtered shower heads, we reported whether their hair or skin indeed felt softer after use.

During showers, we observed the water flow. The best rain shower heads have water that flows in a steady, dense stream; spray that covers a wide area of the shower; and no gaps in the water stream. We also noted if the shower head would work regardless of a person’s height.

Some rain shower heads have various settings and options for personalization. We checked the rain shower head’s adjustability, customization settings, and how easy it is to switch between them.

Rubber nozzle tips or an antimicrobial coating are some features that make a shower head easier to clean or resistant to clogging or build-up. We noted whether they thought the rain shower head would hold up well over time, as well as how easy it is to clean and maintain.

Finally, we evaluated each shower head’s overall value after using it for two weeks. We considered whether the listing price is reflective of the product’s value and all of its features, and if they would pay that price — or even consider paying more.

At the end of the testing period, we assigned a score to each section. The products with the higher scores earned a spot on our best rain shower head list.



Better Homes & Gardens / Anna Knief

What to Know About Rain Shower Heads Before Shopping

Flow Rate

Flow rate in shower heads is measured by the gallons per minute (or GPM) that water comes out of the shower head. A shower head with a lower flow rate has more efficient water use. In the United States, the Energy Policy Act (EPAct) of 1992 requires shower heads to have a GPM of no more than 2.5.

A number of states and cities have lower GPM maximums than that, however, including California, which has a 1.8 GPM max. When shopping for a rain shower head, look up the GPM in your area to make sure the product you’re buying is compatible.

You’ll also want to consider the water pressure in your home to make sure the fixture is compatible with your flow rate and avoid damage. “If your home has low water pressure, it’s best to use a higher flow rate [shower head],” explains Stephan. A lower flow rate, however, can help conserve water and reduce water bills for homeowners.

Number of Spray Patterns

Spray pattern refers to the different types of flow settings on a rain shower head. Some rain shower heads may feature multiple flow settings, such as:

Basic rain shower: This is the most common setting. It provides a consistent, soothing flow.

This is the most common setting. It provides a consistent, soothing flow. Massage: This is a vigorous flow that’s ideal for muscle massaging, though it could be too powerful for everyday use.

This is a vigorous flow that’s ideal for muscle massaging, though it could be too powerful for everyday use. Mist: A light mist that envelopes the body and can be very soothing, though not as great for rinsing off efficiently.

A light mist that envelopes the body and can be very soothing, though not as great for rinsing off efficiently. Combination: Some shower heads give you the option to combine two different flows at once.

Certifications

When shopping, check to see if the rain shower head has any notable certifications. A few to consider include:

CSA: A CSA certification means the shower head has met North American standards requirements.

A CSA certification means the shower head has met North American standards requirements. ADA : ADA-compliant shower heads are certified as accessible for people with disabilities.

: ADA-compliant shower heads are certified as accessible for people with disabilities. WaterSense: Shower heads with a WaterSense label have demonstrated that they use no more than 2.0 GPM, which means they’re more water-efficient than other standard shower hards.



Other Rain Shower Heads We Tested

Nebia by Moen Spa Shower

Although installation for the Nebia by Moen Spa Shower was fairly quick, the Nebia’s overall performance wasn’t quite on par with the other products we tested. The main downside is that it gives off a very fine mist, that — while certainly gentle, warm, and spa-like — doesn’t deliver the pressure most people would expect when taking a shower. There aren’t any other setting options, meaning this shower head wouldn’t be a realistic choice for most homes.

Your Questions, Answered

Are rain shower heads more expensive than other options?

The best rain shower heads range in price from $20 to nearly $500, with a median price of about $100. Several factors can contribute to the cost of rain shower heads, according to Stephan. “First, you'll want to consider the brand,” she says. “There are many high-end brands that naturally cost more with the name.”

Style can also make a difference, Stephan adds, as dual and ceiling-mounted showers are typically more expensive. Adding special features and high-quality materials will also increase the price.



Can you install a rain shower head yourself?

While Stephan says you can certainly install a wall-mounted rain shower head yourself (and some of the fixtures we’ve reviewed above are very easy to do), you'll always want to consider the compatibility of the previous shower head.

“It's possible the fittings are different sizes, which will make installation more difficult and if not installed properly you'll end up with poor water pressure and overall complications,” she says.

Other considerations are the materials currently installed around the fixture — for example, if you have a tile material and the new fixture has a smaller canopy for installation, you'll need to fill in the tile to avoid leaking since that can lead to mildew over time. If you’re not sure about the current installation specifics, professional installation is your best bet.

For a ceiling-mounted rain shower head, you'll generally need a professional to install it. These types are also pricier than wall-mounted rain shower heads.

What are the benefits of a rain shower head?

There are a few reasons why you might choose to install a rain shower head. A few benefits include:

Aesthetics: Rain shower heads are available in a variety of stylish materials and styles. They tend to give off a more opulent appearance, Stephan says.

Rain shower heads are available in a variety of stylish materials and styles. They tend to give off a more opulent appearance, Stephan says. Spa-like shower experience: Many people believe that rain shower heads deliver a superior experience, as you can customize the flow rate and spray patterns to your liking and showering preferences.

Many people believe that rain shower heads deliver a superior experience, as you can customize the flow rate and spray patterns to your liking and showering preferences. Offers wider coverage: The best rain shower heads are wider than more basic shower heads, and as a result, the spray can engulf your body in a way that feels particularly luxurious.

Who We Are

Kathleen Felton is a freelance writer originally from Connecticut, now living in Sydney, Australia, covering home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of the best rain shower heads, Kathleen analyzed lab insights from our testing site in Des Moines, Iowa. She also spoke to Jennifer Stephan, an interior designer based in New York with 10 years experience in the fashion and interiors industry who often works on bathroom design.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products.