The 10 Best Quilts of 2023 for Staying Comfy All Year Long

According to Stephen Light, CEO and co-owner of Nolah Technologies, the most important things to consider when shopping for a quilt are style, texture, weight, and warmth. “There are a lot of beautiful quilts out there, but you shouldn’t pick a quilt based on its appearance alone,” he says. “For quality sleep, you’ll want a temperature-regulating quilt with a comfortable texture and weight.”

Quilts include three layers: one layer of batting between two layers of fabric. Usually the top layer is more ornate, while the backing is a more simple fabric, and the middle batting serves as the insulation. Quilts tend to be on the thinner side (if you’re looking for a giant fluff ball of a comforter, these aren’t for you–more on that later), offering styling versatility and simplified storage.

There’s nothing quite like getting in bed under all your favorite blankets, but good bedding does more than just keep you snug. The best quilts add visual as well as physical warmth to your bed.

Sometimes you want your bedding to make a statement. The Mod Shapes quilt features a playful design inspired by an original pattern that the founders created with just paper and scissors. For those in search of something more whimsical than box baffle, this quilt’s abstract designs comes in a warm-toned set with navy, peach, and marigold, or in an energizing color palette of citron, pastel pink and teal. It’s made entirely of cotton, so you’ll still have plenty of softness and breathability, and we even think the quilt looks more expensive than it is. Just keep in mind that the quilt cannot be purchased separately; matching shams are included in the set.

Keep in Mind: The quilt is sold as part of a set, so shams are included.

Why You Should Get It: If you want to go bright and bold, embrace a colorblock design like this affordable cotton option.

“Flying geese” is a traditional quilting style with triangular piecing, making this L.L.Bean quilt one of the best quilts if you’re looking for a more classic prairie or farmhouse style. (The North Star patchwork quilt also offers a similar homey feeling in a different color scheme.) The slightly larger than average dimensions will keep your feet from creeping out into the cold during the night. The whole quilt is cotton, even the batting, for ultimate breathability. We love that it’s machine-washable, too, for easy care and that matching shams are available to complete the set. As with most quilts, tumble drying is not recommended, so be sure that you have the space at home to air dry this generously sized quilt.

Why You Should Get It: This traditional style quilt gets just enough of a contemporary update with its muted earth tones.

There’s linen and then there’s French linen. The Citizenry uses French flax, which is known for making some of the best linen textiles thanks to its longer fibers, which make higher-twist yarn with a softer feel, better drape, and longer lifespan. The large box baffle is traditional without being stuffy and helps give it a fluffy, comforter-like feel. Even better, the quilts are Oeko-Tex certified and sustainably made in the oldest family-run linen mill in Portugal, so you can sleep soundly knowing that the manufacturing is done as responsibly as possible. We also love that there are 14 color options available, including two stripe options, which are hard to find in linen.

Keep in Mind: The fill is still polyester, and the dimensions are on the smaller side for a queen.

Why You Should Get It: Made responsibly with plenty of color choices and a manageable price tag, this linen quilt offers a classic look and high-quality design.

While many quilts feature a grid pattern (it’s a classic for a reason), our pick for the best modern quilt puts a twist on the usual geometric design that’s anything but square. Crate & Barrel’s Doret quilt plays on traditional motifs with its shrunken, texturized grid and rope-inspired pattern creating a multifaceted jacquard design. A soft jersey outer layer with 100% cotton backing and poly fill is cozy and soft like one of the best down comforters but will feel heavier and less breathable, which won’t be appealing to hot sleepers. If you’re more into a stark black and white geometric style or would rather have a cotton quilt, we’re also fans of Crate & Barrel’s Twig design .

Why You Should Get It: The design combines soft jersey fabric with a geometric pattern that gives a new angle on the classic grid quilting pattern.

Just keep in mind that some people can find linen a bit scratchy, and it tends to have a more lived-in, wrinkled look, so if you want those crisp corners, you’ll have to get out the iron.

As we’ve established, linen is one of the best quilt fabrics for keeping cool but looking chic. Garnet Hill’s European linen quilt features a classic block pattern filled with recycled poly that plays well with every design style, whether it’s country cottage or pared down modern. Certified European flax linen that’s garment-washed for color, softness, and drape adds a refined casual design element to your bedscape. The linen is also Oeko-Tex certified to be free of harmful chemicals. There are eight colors available, and you can mix and match with the complementary shams to add some contrast to your bedroom design.

Why You Should Get It: This classic design is a peak example of linen’s excellent qualities, with garment wash, great drape, and recycled fill.

If a duvet or comforter feels too stuffy, using a quilt (or even one of our favorite cooling weighted blankets ) at night can be a comfortable middle ground–soft and substantial enough for warmth without the added bulk. Saatva’s original cotton-viscose blend is the perfect starting point to craft this lightweight, super-breathable gauze quilt; it’s stuffed with hypoallergenic poly fill for just the right amount of weight. The quilt is also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, so it’s free of potentially harmful chemicals. Choose from dual-sided sage and sand or indigo and ash colorways, or a simple white, with dashed horizontal stitch accents for visual complexity. A crinkled texture adds a relaxed look to your bed, similar to linen’s casual rumpled appearance.

Why You Should Get It: Lightweight cotton gauze is weighty enough to keep you cozy without overheating.

Anchal is a nonprofit company that works with women in India to craft responsible and beautiful colorful quilts and other goods, blending traditional styles with contemporary design and geometric patterns. Their Kantha quilts get their name from the kantha stitching used, a traditional embroidery technique that originated in West Bengal. While they have some standardized designs (like the check pattern featured here), we particularly love the array of one-of-a-kind designs made from repurposed cotton saris, which combine an array of bright, bold patterns in six layers of fabric. You can even find the name of the woman who worked on your quilt stitched on the tag. Such a special throw deserves a prominent place in your home, whether draped casually over an accent chair or folded neatly at the bottom of your bed.

Why You Should Get It: These vivid naturally dyed quilts are handmade using upcycled saris and organic cotton.

Linen is also Light’s favorite quilt material. “Linen is lightweight, soft, and naturally temperature-regulating, meaning it keeps you comfortable year-round,” he says. “In the summer, linen’s breathability and moisture-wicking properties cool you down. In the winter, it keeps you warm without trapping heat and making you sweat. Linen is also highly durable and has antibacterial properties. Linen quilts may come at a luxury price, but they’re well worth it.”

We love Hawkins New York’s classic styling with a touch of modern design, and their Simple line keeps things stylishly minimalist. A timeless grid pattern stitched into stonewashed European linen adds subtle texture and visual interest. With linen on both sides, this lightweight quilt–it only weighs 7 pounds–can be used as a thin layer between a cooling top sheet and a duvet or as a lightweight cover during warmer months. Even better, it comes in 16 different colors.

Keep in Mind: Some people can find linen scratchy at first, and the polyester fill may trap heat and make it less breathable.

Why You Should Get It: Timeless style, breathable linen, and a wide color range tick all our boxes.

When it comes to budget-friendly bedding, fabric quality seems to be the first detail that’s sacrificed. To avoid the disappointment of going home with low-quality bedding, in general, we discourage purchasing completely polyester or microfiber quilts. Though these materials are less expensive, they’re also less breathable and less durable. Budget line Threshold is here to spare us with an impressively low-priced cotton and linen option. It has the classic grid design, six color options, and it’s even Oeko-Tex certified to be free of potentially harmful chemicals. The top outer layer has a natural linen texture that may not appeal to everyone as it can feel scratchy at first. If you prefer a fully cotton style, Threshold’s Clipped Texture Quilt and Reversible Matelassé Stitched Stripe Quilt are also good choices, though color availability can be more of a challenge.

Keep in Mind: The dimensions are on the smaller side, and there may be some shrinkage if you machine-wash it.

Why You Should Get It: The natural fabrics and classic style look like they should cost double.

The textured design adds interest without being overbearing, so it will fit in with any bedroom decor without going flat. There are also currently 23 colors available, so you’re sure to find one that goes with your favorite sham pattern, though the quilt is also affordable enough that you could even invest in two colors and switch out for the seasons. The versatile weight means it can stay on your bed year-round, though you may want to add some extra layers in the winter.

The Company Store has been making quality bedding for more than 100 years, and your bed can be the beneficiary of their expertise with our top pick for best quilt. The Cotton Voile Quilt lives up to its name with 100% cotton voile outside and 100% cotton fill, so you won’t have to fret about any fabric sensitivities or synthetic hassles. “Smooth and soft to touch, cotton is also very effective at absorbing sweat and moisture, resulting in an incredibly pleasing material to sleep on,” says Jennifer Tampasis, interior designer and CEO of Jennifer Lynn Interiors. “Helping to keep the body cool and comfortable, there are fewer better materials for a comforter than cotton.”

Keep in Mind: Depending on your room temperature, you may need to add an extra layer or two in the winter.

Why You Should Get It: This versatile quilt pairs interesting texture and a wide color range with a reasonable price tag and quality materials.

The Bottom Line

The Company Store’s Company Cotton Voile Quilt is our winner for the best quilt overall, offering universally appealing design and high-quality construction with natural fibers. If you want to spend a little more, pick up Hawkins New York’s Simple Linen Quilt for a luxe, breathable linen style.

What to Know About Quilts Before Shopping

Weight/Season

Quilts in general are fairly light, making them good for year-round bedding if you’re a generally even-temperature sleeper. But weight isn’t isn’t the only thing that determines warmth. “It’s true that heavier quilts have more filling and thus can keep you warmer than their lighter counterparts,” says Light, CEO of Nolah Technologies. “But choosing the right material is just as important for temperature control.” He recommends “temperature-regulating materials'' like linen and bamboo. “With these materials, you don’t need to switch to a heavier or lighter quilt when the seasons change. On the other hand, synthetic materials like polyester trap heat, making them unfit for the warmer months.”

Material

“I recommend sticking to natural fabrics and filling types,” says Alex Savy, a certified sleep science coach and the founder of Sleeping Ocean. “They include wool, bamboo, cotton, linen, silk, down, etc. Synthetic options may cause irritation and overheating. Plus, they don’t last that long.”

Tampasis, interior designer at Jennifer Lynn Interiors, recommends natural fabrics as well. Cotton is her favorite, though she cautions that some cotton bedding on the market can be “scratchy and cheap,” and she also likes bamboo for its “luxurious feel without the excessive costs”. In her opinion, bamboo is “the best material for breathability, softness, as well as maintaining warmth.” Wool is warm but can lead to overheating and is expensive, and silk is extremely luxurious and soft but can be a bit slippery and prone to wrinkling, and not as durable.

Care

Rule number one is to always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Savy also suggests keeping quilts out of direct sunlight to avoid potential color fading. Ideally you’ll be able to spot-clean any incidental dirt and wash your quilt two to four times a year.

Style

The best quilts are more than bedding, they’re also decor and even art. The craft of quilting has been around for hundreds of years, and there are entire museums dedicated to the craft. Styles include patchwork, applique, paper pieced (and its cousin English paper pieced), scrap, string, and more. “Quilts are an art form,” says Tampasis. “How to choose comes down to the artistic look, the fill and, as [with] all art, what speaks to you.”

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best year-round quilt?

No two people sleep alike, so there’s no one universally best quilt. In general, you want something that will give you a little bit of weight combined with breathability; you can always layer if you start getting chilly. Natural fibers are best for this purpose, particularly cotton and bamboo, and a simple, solid color design can be adapted for the season with different decorative pillows. For year-round comfort, cotton will be best for most people since it is naturally breathable and medium weight. Linen is also nice, but the lighter weight might not be enough in winter.

What is the difference between a quilt, blanket and comforter?

On a technical level, a blanket is made of just one piece of fabric. Both quilts and comforters, on the other hand, usually have three layers. Quilting is the process of stitching those layers together. Quilts are stuffed with batting material on the inside and typically have a non-decorative bottom layer and a more ornate top layer with patches or stitched patterns and designs. Comforters are usually plainer in design and fluffier in fill, with more loft and generally more warmth as well.

How do you clean a quilt?

Ideally not very often. Spot-clean in the event of any spills or child or pet messes. When you do need to wash your quilt, which you should do about two to four times a year, you can do so by hand (preferable) or sometimes in a washing machine, but be sure to check for colorfastness and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

“For newer quilts made with quality fabric, you are able to machine wash with cold water on a gentle cycle,” says Tampasis. “Use mild detergent like Woolite or Dreft. Line dry or tumble dry on low if the quilt is well-made. Handmade quilts should only be washed when necessary to prevent fading. Air dry this bedding, but if you must put it in the dryer, use a permanent press cycle and remove while still slightly damp. Never hang it since the weight of the water and gravity might pull the stitching or batting, causing damage to the quilt.”

Who We Are

Rena Behar is a freelance writer who has been assessing and reviewing home goods and other products since 2014, as well as an avid bedding enthusiast. She also spoke to Stephen Light, a certified sleep science coach and CEO and co-owner of Nolah Technologies, Alex Savy, a certified sleep science coach and the founder of Sleeping Ocean, and Jennifer Tampasis, interior designer and CEO of Jennifer Lynn Interiors.

