The 42 Best Prime Early Access Deals You Won’t Want to Miss from iRobot, Shark, KitchenAid, and More

It’s never too early to start checking items off your holiday shopping list, and this year the deals start earlier than ever. Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to shop huge discounts on coveted items like vacuums, kitchenware, rugs, bedding, and more before the hectic holiday season.

While you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop this two-day flash sale, some of the deals may be exclusive, or they’ll be available at an even bigger discount to those with a membership. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to make the most of the sale.

Whether you’re in the market for a new highly rated robot vacuum or you want to gift your loved ones with the latest smart home devices, now is a great time to save up to 80% on just about everything on your shopping list. However, it can be overwhelming to sift through all the products to find the biggest sales. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Early Access deals you won’t want to miss from top brands like iRobot, KitchenAid, Safavieh, and more.

These are the best Prime Early Access deals of 2022.

Best Vacuum Deals

Keep your carpets and hard floors spotless with these top-rated vacuums on sale during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. You’ll be able to save up to $300 on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, which learns the layout of your home and powerfully cleans hardwood, tile, and even high-pile carpet in efficient rows. Or shop the Tineco Pure One S11 cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which automatically adjusts its suction power based on how dirty your floors are for $50 off right now. You can also find wet/dry vacuums and steam mops on sale for the Prime Early Access sale, which can help you stay on top of any sticky messes in your home. Shop the best Prime Early Access vacuum deals below:

Best Kitchen Deals

With the holidays rapidly approaching, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your kitchen cookware and appliances. Thankfully, there are plenty of kitchen deals included in the Prime Early Access Sale, including over $250 off the Calphalon Stainless Steel Espresso Machine, which makes it easy to enjoy a latte right in your own kitchen. You can also save on other best-selling kitchen brands like Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Ninja, and more. Find air fryers, cookware sets, stand mixers, and more for hundreds off to make weeknight dinners and holiday hosting a little easier. Shop the best Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals below:

Best Home and Bedding Deals

Make your home even cozier with the Prime Early Access Sale’s best home and bedding deals. You’ll be able to save over $600 on the Safavieh Dallas Shag Collection Area Rug, which features a plush 1.5-inch pile and comes in 14 different colors to match your home decor. If you’re already planning to stay under the covers all winter long, upgrade your bedding by purchasing sheets, duvet covers, and pillows on sale during the Prime Early Access sale, too. Here are all of the coziest home and bedding deals we’re adding to our cart right now:

Best Smart Home Devices and Electronics Deals

Monitor your home, change the thermostat, dim the lights, and more by purchasing the latest smart home devices. Some of the best deals on smart home devices and electronics come from brands like Honeywell, Ring, and SimpliSafe. Whether you’re looking for a high-tech security system for peace of mind when you aren’t home or you want to keep your home warm this winter while monitoring your energy bill, you’ll be able to find top-rated products at huge discounts. Shop our favorite Prime Early Access deals on electronics below:

What Is the Prime Early Access Sale 2022?

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day flash sale that gives shoppers another chance to save big on some of the most popular items of the season ahead of the holidays. Similar to Prime Day, this sale includes massive discounts on electronics, vacuums, kitchen appliances, furniture, and more from top brands like iRobot, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and Shark.



And while you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop, some of the biggest savings are reserved for members, who also receive free two-day shipping on every purchase. However, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to reap all the benefits and shop the best Prime Early Access deals.

What Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals?

Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale features huge discounts on some of our favorite home products of the year including brands like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, iRobot, Safavieh, and more. Some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals include robot vacuums, stick vacuums, and cozy bedding just in time for cooler weather. We’ve also seen huge discounts on area rugs, including $650 off this Safavieh high-pile area rug.

If you’re looking for the right time to buy an air fryer, stand mixer, or espresso machine for your kitchen, you can shop up to 63% off some of the best-selling kitchen items ahead of the holiday season. Plus, you can get a jump start on your holiday shopping list with incredible deals on smart home devices, electronics, and more.

However, you only have 48 hours to save on the best Prime Early Access Sale deals before everything returns to full price. Shop now to score big on top-rated home items.