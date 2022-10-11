The 42 Best Prime Early Access Deals You Won’t Want to Miss from iRobot, Shark, KitchenAid, and More

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is here with savings up to 80% off—here are the must-shop deals.

By
Samantha Jones
Samantha Jones
Samantha Jones

Samantha Jones has been at Dotdash Meredith since 2021. She is currently an associate editor on the Better Homes & Gardens commerce team, writing and editing content on a variety of home and gardening topics. Previously, Samantha held roles as a performance content writer at Meredith Corporation and as an apprentice at Better Homes & Gardens.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Updated on October 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity Tout
Photo:

Amazon

It’s never too early to start checking items off your holiday shopping list, and this year the deals start earlier than ever. Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to shop huge discounts on coveted items like vacuums, kitchenware, rugs, bedding, and more before the hectic holiday season. 

While you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop this two-day flash sale, some of the deals may be exclusive, or they’ll be available at an even bigger discount to those with a membership. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to make the most of the sale. 

Whether you’re in the market for a new highly rated robot vacuum or you want to gift your loved ones with the latest smart home devices, now is a great time to save up to 80% on just about everything on your shopping list. However, it can be overwhelming to sift through all the products to find the biggest sales. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Early Access deals you won’t want to miss from top brands like iRobot, KitchenAid, Safavieh, and more. 

These are the best Prime Early Access deals of 2022. 

iRobot Roomba

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

Keep your carpets and hard floors spotless with these top-rated vacuums on sale during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. You’ll be able to save up to $300 on the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, which learns the layout of your home and powerfully cleans hardwood, tile, and even high-pile carpet in efficient rows. Or shop the Tineco Pure One S11 cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which automatically adjusts its suction power based on how dirty your floors are for $50 off right now. You can also find wet/dry vacuums and steam mops on sale for the Prime Early Access sale, which can help you stay on top of any sticky messes in your home. Shop the best Prime Early Access vacuum deals below: 

Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt
Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

With the holidays rapidly approaching, there’s never been a better time to upgrade your kitchen cookware and appliances. Thankfully, there are plenty of kitchen deals included in the Prime Early Access Sale, including over $250 off the Calphalon Stainless Steel Espresso Machine, which makes it easy to enjoy a latte right in your own kitchen. You can also save on other best-selling kitchen brands like Le Creuset, KitchenAid, Ninja, and more. Find air fryers, cookware sets, stand mixers, and more for hundreds off to make weeknight dinners and holiday hosting a little easier. Shop the best Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals below: 

SAFAVIEH Dallas Shag Collection 8' x 10' Beige/Ivory SGD257D Trellis Non-Shedding Living Room Bedroom Dining Room Entryway Plush 1.5-inch Thick Area Rug

Amazon

Best Home and Bedding Deals

Make your home even cozier with the Prime Early Access Sale’s best home and bedding deals. You’ll be able to save over $600 on the Safavieh Dallas Shag Collection Area Rug, which features a plush 1.5-inch pile and comes in 14 different colors to match your home decor. If you’re already planning to stay under the covers all winter long, upgrade your bedding by purchasing sheets, duvet covers, and pillows on sale during the Prime Early Access sale, too. Here are all of the coziest home and bedding deals we’re adding to our cart right now: 

amazon-echo-dot-4th-gen-smart-speaker-AMZN0621

Amazon

Best Smart Home Devices and Electronics Deals

Monitor your home, change the thermostat, dim the lights, and more by purchasing the latest smart home devices. Some of the best deals on smart home devices and electronics come from brands like Honeywell, Ring, and SimpliSafe. Whether you’re looking for a high-tech security system for peace of mind when you aren’t home or you want to keep your home warm this winter while monitoring your energy bill, you’ll be able to find top-rated products at huge discounts. Shop our favorite Prime Early Access deals on electronics below: 

What Is the Prime Early Access Sale 2022? 

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a two-day flash sale that gives shoppers another chance to save big on some of the most popular items of the season ahead of the holidays. Similar to Prime Day, this sale includes massive discounts on electronics, vacuums, kitchen appliances, furniture, and more from top brands like iRobot, KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and Shark. 


And while you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop, some of the biggest savings are reserved for members, who also receive free two-day shipping on every purchase. However, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to reap all the benefits and shop the best Prime Early Access deals.  

What Are the Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals? 

Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale features huge discounts on some of our favorite home products of the year including brands like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, iRobot, Safavieh, and more. Some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals include robot vacuums, stick vacuums, and cozy bedding just in time for cooler weather. We’ve also seen huge discounts on area rugs, including $650 off this Safavieh high-pile area rug

If you’re looking for the right time to buy an air fryer, stand mixer, or espresso machine for your kitchen, you can shop up to 63% off some of the best-selling kitchen items ahead of the holiday season. Plus, you can get a jump start on your holiday shopping list with incredible deals on smart home devices, electronics, and more. 

However, you only have 48 hours to save on the best Prime Early Access Sale deals before everything returns to full price. Shop now to score big on top-rated home items. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug
The Best Prime Early Access Rug Deals Are Up to 80% Off—Here Are 21 to Shop While They’re Still in Stock
Roundup Early Deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Approaching—Here Are 22 of the Best Home Deals You Can Get Now
OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer for Hardwood and Tile, Lightweight Steam Mops for Laminate Floor, Wood Floor Cleaning, 450ml Water Tank
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the Deals I’m Buying Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Christopher Knight Home Kassi Fabric Accent Chair
The 26 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Roundup Outdoor/Patio Furniture Deals
The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug
We Found 12 Unbelievable Rug Deals to Shop While Waiting for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights
The Best Deals Under $25 to Snap Up Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder
You Can Get This Shopper-Loved Garden Weeder for 46% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Starts
Roundup Early Outdoor Halloween Decoration Deals
Get Ready for Halloween With These Frighteningly Good Decor Deals at Amazon
Roundup Early Fall Decor Deals
15 Fall Decor Deals You Can Already Shop Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug
The 25 Best Labor Day Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected, 120min Runtime
25 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping This Memorial Day Weekend
Best Pet Vacuums Tout
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners
Best Vacuum Deals Roundup
Save Up to 50% on Upright, Stick, and Robot Vacuums Today
Best Early Deals General Roundup
40 Early Black Friday Deals to Shop from Walmart, Amazon, and More
Best Amazon Home Deals
Don't Wait—Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Prices on Home Items Before Black Friday