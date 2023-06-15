Our search for the best pressure side pool cleaners included testing three top models for setup, ease of use, design, effectiveness, and value. Weight, cable length, pool length, filter style, and suggested pool types were also considerations when researching other popular options.

“They utilize water pressure to move around the pool, ensuring the cleaning of the pool surface,” explains David Steckel, home expert at Thumbtack. “They can also effectively capture debris—including leaves and larger particles—by using their built-in filter bags which prevent clogging the pool’s filtration system.” These pool cleaners are even able to loosen and remove other debris, making cleaning effective, simple, and hands-off.

As entertaining and relaxing as a home pool can be, it’s also a huge responsibility. Maintenance can add up quickly, which is why it’s important to front load with preventative measures—in this case, pressure side pool cleaners.

The pool cleaner is simply constructed, which is helpful from an installation and maintenance perspective, not to mention relatively lightweight at 13.94 pounds. The tradeoff you make is in picking up small debris, which it isn’t as equipped to handle.

It connects to your pool’s existing filtration system with a 1.5-inch threaded return line and a 24-foot float hose (which means it can support a pool up to 24 feet wide). A surface module helps recirculate clean water while the jets at the end of the house first loosen the debris and the detachable bag on the floor traps it. The pool cleaner should finish its job in three hours or less.

Most of the best pressure side pool cleaners are for in-ground pools only, but this one is compatible with above-ground pools—specifically, vinyl or fiberglass pools up to five feet deep. It even works on pools with uneven bottoms.

The simple device is easier to maintain than some of the more complicated gadgets.

We found that it took some tinkering with the pressure setting to get the cleaner to go up the pool stairs, onto a long bench, and up the walls. Because there’s a single chamber debris bag but not a filter, it wasn’t as skilled with removing finer dirt and debris. Also, because of all the plastic and how light the cleaner is, we felt like it wasn’t as sturdy as it should be for the price—that said, it wasn’t a dealbreaker.

When tested for setup, ease of use, design, effectiveness, and value, the Vac-Sweep 360 earned its title as one of the best pressure side pool cleaners by ranking an average of 4.74/5. Setup took 15 minutes and was so intuitive that we didn’t feel the need to consult the directions. The cleaner was then hooked up to one of our pool’s two return lines and powered by the clean water coming through the jet.

The Vac-Sweep 360 is one of the best pressure side pool cleaners because it reached all areas including the corners during testing thanks to the back tail hose that swept up the debris (think rocks and leaves) for the vacuum to suck up. It also has a 2.25-inch inlet to vacuum up larger debris, all-wheel drive, and a 31-foot hose. At 14 pounds, it’s on the lightweight side, making it easy to operate (though there’s no handle, so it’s a little trickier to remove from the pool).

Large debris is easier for the vacuum to collect thanks to a back tail hose that sweeps up leaves and dirt.

More to know: The four wide tires help keep the equipment steady while it cleans in forward and reverse, while LED lights are there to help illuminate the pool during nighttime cleanings. Like many in-ground pressure side pool cleaners, the Racer requires a booster pump you can purchase separately. Though it’s fairly easy to assemble and install regardless, the instructions include detailed diagrams for those who need a little extra guidance.

In addition to having ⅓ more cleaning power than other Pentair models, it’s a pro at picking up the finest particles like dust and dirt thanks to a front rotating brush that scrubs away at the pool’s surfaces. With an extra large vacuum tube, it can catch all the big debris as well. The one downside of purchasing one of the best pressure side pool cleaners out there? The price. It’s the most expensive option on our list and one of the most expensive on the market.

This pressure side pool cleaner is called the “Racer” for a reason—it’s specially designed with a need for speed that makes it run up to 30% faster than other cleaners without missing any debris. With the adjustable flow gauge, you can even control the Racer’s pace by controlling the water pressure.

This is one of the more expensive pressure side pool cleaners on the market.

With a hose length of 34 feet, this 23-pound pool cleaner can support a pool up to 20 x 40 feet. Just like with many in-ground cleaners, you’ll need to purchase a booster pump separately.

Its low-friction wheels minimize wear and tear on in-ground pools, while the sweeping tail stirs up all the debris for the vacuum, no matter how hard to reach. Three jets and a wide inlet pull twigs, rocks, and more into the extra large debris bag with an impressive capacity of six quarts, which means less frequent emptying and maintenance.

All of the best pressure side pool cleaners on this list can thoroughly vacuum the floors and walls of a pool, but only this one can skim debris from the water’s service as well. Unfortunately, this feature isn’t automatic—a small dial at the top switches it from cleaner to skimmer.

Everything is captured in a filter bag, which can be easily checked for capacity and detached. While this pool cleaner is an all-star vacuum and sweeper, it doesn’t scrub, making it harder to tackle ultra-fine debris and stains. The necessary booster pump is sold separately.

This model has a 31-foot hose and is designed for in-ground pools. It can handle any shape or surface type, such as fiberglass or tile. Over three cleans that took three hours each, it was able to thoroughly (and silently!) remove a variety of debris such as pollen and pine straw. This is due to the powerful dual venturi jets and 2.25-inch vacuum inlet.

This was the obvious winner for the best pressure side pool cleaner. During testing, it earned a 5/5 across all categories: setup, ease of use, design, effectiveness, and value. The entire setup took just 20 minutes, from unboxing to installation to testing. At 6.2 pounds and 20 x 23 x 10 inches, it’s lighter and smaller than many models, but we actually found it more effective than heftier models.

This cleaner is small and lightweight but is still able to thoroughly and silently remove all kinds of debris.

The Bottom Line

The Polaris Vac-Sweep 280 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner quickly became our pick for the best pressure side pool cleaner during testing. We were impressed with how small, lightweight, and easy to handle it is, as well as how it meticulously removed any size of debris without making a sound. If you need the best pressure side pool cleaner for an above-ground pool, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 65 Above Ground Pool Cleaner is simple to maintain and easily cleans medium and large debris.

Our Testing Process

To get the most accurate results, we tested pool cleaners at home over three weeks, using each model at least three times during this period. We first evaluated the setup, timing how long it took to unpack and properly install the pool cleaner. We took note of the debris present before and after cleaning, the cleaning pattern and abilities, and the length of time needed to clean. We also considered ease of use, design, noise level, size and storage, and maintenance. The overall results were calculated accordingly: 15% setup, 25% ease of use, 15% design, 35% effectiveness, and 10% value.

What to Know About Pressure Side Pool Cleaners Before Shopping

Weight

“Knowing the weight of a pressure side pool cleaner is important because it helps ensure compatibility with your pool’s surface and size, and determines if it can operate efficiently without causing damage,” Steckel explains. It also impacts handling and installation—you want something that’s light enough to maneuver and lift for transport and storage. Our top pick, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 280 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner, weighs about 6 pounds, which is on the lighter side.

Cable Length

The cable length determines the cleaner’s reach and coverage in your pool. “Having the appropriate cable length prevents the cleaner from being too short and limiting its coverage, or too long and causing tangles or unnecessary drag,” Steckel says. It also contributes to efficient cleaning and saves time by avoiding the need for manual repositioning or extra adjustments.

Pool Length

According to Steckel, “the size of the pool directly affects the effectiveness and efficiency of the pool cleaner.” A too-small cleaner might be unable to cover the entire area, while a too-large cleaner might be bulky and struggle to maneuver around a cramped pool. Plus, an appropriately sized cleaner can navigate the pool more effectively, reducing the need for manual intervention or additional cleaning efforts.

Filter Style

The filter style matters for many reasons: it represents different levels of filtration and debris capacity, which is what helps clean your pool. It also helps you anticipate maintenance and availability/cost of replacements. Finally, Steckel says the filter style ensures compatibility with your pool’s existing filtration system for optimal performance.

For example, the Polaris Vac-Sweep 360 Pressure Inground Pool Cleaner has a single chamber debris bag with a 2.25-inch inlet, which means it’s great at vacuuming up larger debris but not fine debris. Another is the Hayward TriVac 700 Pressure Pool Cleaner, which has an extra large debris bag with a 6-quart capacity, allowing you to spend less time on maintenance because you get to empty it out less.

Suggested Pool Type

In-ground and above-ground pools are very different, particularly when it comes to durability. Above-ground pools, which are typically less expensive and often made of lower-end vinyl, can’t handle a more powerful pressure side pool cleaner due to the risk of damage. As a result, they thrive with simpler options like the Polaris Vac-Sweep 65 Above Ground Pool Cleaner. In-ground pools are designed to last many, many years, so they can take a more intense cleaning. Most of the best pressure side pool cleaners are meant for in-ground pools.

Other Pressure Side Pool Cleaners We Tested

Polaris 360 In Ground Pressure Side Swimming Pool CleanerDespite other Polaris pool cleaners performing incredibly well during our testing, this one fell short, earning an average ranking of 3.5 out of 5. It took 45 minutes to set up, and despite several two- to four-hour cleaning sessions, we found it wasn’t great at reaching the pool’s corners. It also tended to float in the pool because of its lightweight. The fact that we found the plastic “doesn’t make it feel especially stable and long-lasting” was the final straw.

Your Questions, Answered

Can you leave a pressure side pool cleaner in the pool between uses?

“Pool cleaners should be stored outside of the pool when not in use to maximize the lifespan of it,” says Dr. Claudia Duncan, owner/CEO of Professional Pool Management, member of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, and certified pool operator (CPO) instructor. This is because chlorine and other chemicals can be corrosive, breaking down and discoloring the cleaner. Although it’s common to leave them in the pool anyway, your (often expensive) cleaner will definitely last longer if you follow best practices.

How do you install a pressure side pool cleaner?

Installing a pressure side pool cleaner involves a few steps. First, gather up your supplies: “This may include the pool cleaner itself, a dedicated pressure cleaner line or return outlet, and a pressure regulator,” Steckel says. Next, he recommends you prep the pool by checking for an appropriate water level and a running filtration system, then cleaning out any large debris or objects.

The most crucial part to get right is connecting the cleaner. According to Steckel, this means “if your pool has a dedicated pressure cleaner line, locate the connection point on the pool wall or floor. If not, identify a suitable return outlet where the cleaner can be connected.” From there, refer to the manufacturer’s instructions for how to connect the cleaner’s hose to the appropriate connection point.

“Depending on the cleaner and your pool’s requirements, you may need to adjust the water flow or pressure through a regulator or control valve installed on the cleaner hose,” he continues. Then prime the cleaner by submerging it, including the hose and vacuum head, in the water, allowing all the air to escape. Once it’s all gone, the cleaner will sink to the pool floor and you’ll be able to start it up to observe its movement and performance. Adjust the water flow, hose length, or other settings as necessary to optimize the cleaner’s effectiveness.

The last part is just maintenance: “Regularly inspect the cleaner for any blockages, wear and tear, or performance issues. Clean or replace the filter bag as needed and perform routine maintenance tasks recommended by the manufacturer to keep the cleaner in good working condition,” Steckel finishes.

How does a pressure side pool cleaner work?

Simply put: “It uses the pool’s actual pump, rather than an external device,” Duncan explains. “They use pressure from the pool pump to push the water and collect the debris.”

More specifically, “to operate effectively, a pressure-side pool cleaner requires a connection to either a pressure cleaner line or a return outlet within your pool. This connection is established as the last part of your pool’s filtration system,” Steckel explains. In addition to the debris collection, pressure cleaners also dislodge and release extra particles that can’t be picked up so your pool’s natural filtration system can capture them.

Who We Are

Quincy Bulin is a writer who covers products and home topics, making this story the ideal intersection of her work. In addition to the testing, to find the best pressure side pool cleaners, she conducted hours of research and consulted David Steckel, home expert at Thumbtack, and Dr. Claudia Duncan, owner/CEO of Professional Pool Management, member of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance, and certified pool operator (CPO) instructor.

