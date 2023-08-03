Carrie Havranek, a writer and recipe developer with Work Week Lunch, says she recommends a more basic, straightforward pressure cooker for beginners. According to Havranek, a pressure cooker with too many settings can be daunting to learn, so she recommends looking at models that don’t have too many cooking options. “It's all about keeping that barrier to entry low when trying out a new appliance, especially one with a cooking method that might be unfamiliar.”

“The best multi-cooker or pressure cooker for a consumer depends on their specific needs, budget, and preferences,” she says. “Some factors to consider include the cooker’s technology, type of meals they’ll be preparing, the level of heating power they require, the cooker’s capacity, functions, and more.”

D’Anzia Robertson, a representative for SharkNinja, says there are several factors to consider before purchasing a pressure cooker or a multi-cooker with a pressure cooker option.

Pressure cookers also come with a variety of diverse functions that range from braising meats to making cakes and yogurt. Thanks to advances in culinary technology, home chefs have never had it easier to make fully satisfying meals in record time.

Pressure cookers work by essentially sealing off any chance of steam escaping from the cooking vessel which then causes pressure to build as the water inside the cooker boils. As the temperature rises, the meat and other contents of the cooker tenderize to create a magnificent dish.

The pressure cooker is one of those kitchen tools that has carved a special place for itself in the culinary world. While many people use pressure cookers for canning delicious treats like jams or jellies, pressure cookers are also an efficient way to create delicious and versatile meals.

This pressure cooker is the perfect kitchen addition for a professional chef or for someone who loves making homemade jams and jellies. It also comes with a recipe book full of delicious meal ideas.

The 23-quart cooking pot comes with a tight seal lid and pressure gauge reader to give the user some ease of mind at regulating the proper pressure for whatever they’re cooking. The cooker’s size is perfect for canning as it doubles as a boiling-water canner for jams, jellies, pickles, and more. In addition to a pop-up pressure indicator and a steam release mechanism, there is an overpressure plug that will get rid of excessive steam.

For those who enjoy canning jellies or jams , the Presto 01781 23-Quart Pressure Canner and Cooker is an excellent pressure cooker that also doubles as a canner. This aluminum-based cooker is finished with stainless steel to ensure even and thorough heat distribution.

This stovetop cooker comes with a pop-up pressure indicator and a steam release mechanism to ensure even and safe pressure levels.

As a stovetop appliance, this pressure cooker does not have a digital interface, so it does require more attention than an electric pressure cooker. However, this is a reliable pressure cooker that performs efficiently and reliably with every use.

The pot’s design includes an aluminum-based bottom encapsulated in stainless steel, which allows for thorough and even heat distribution. The pot cooks its components thoroughly, and its firm-grip lid stays sealed tightly to maintain maximum pressure.

The Kuhn Rikon Duromatic Gourmet Model Long Handle 5L/22CM is the best stovetop pressure cooker. Made of 18/10 stainless steel, the cooker fits on most conventional stovetops, and its 5-quart capacity is large enough to cook a 4-pound roast or a 3.5-pound chicken.

The only drawback is this cooker doesn’t have a rice function, so that may be a dealbreaker for someone looking for that specific function.

The stainless steel cooking pot holds 8 quarts, and it includes a deluxe reversible rack and crisp basket. The cooking pot and 5-quart basket are both ceramic-coated, nonstick, and dishwasher safe.

In addition to the pressure cooker function, the cooker also provides an air fryer and a steam crisper. The steam crisper technology allows the food to stay crispy while it’s steaming, which is perfect for fish or vegetables like broccoli . There are 14 different cooking functions, and the status of the cooking process is displayed on the digital screen.

The Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8-Quart Pressure Cooker is the best pressure cooker for someone who wants to cook for a large number of people or for someone looking to combine several culinary tools in one.

To add to its many perks, the cooker comes with a free syncing app that provides over 1,900 recipes for each function. With its size, this electric pressure cooker is ideal for larger batches of food, so it’s more ideal for families or entertaining a large number of guests as opposed to one or two people.

Its 8-quart stainless steel cooking bowl can make meals for up to eight people. The bowl’s tri-ply bottom is perfect for sauteing, and the nonstick bottom is ideal for stews, soups, and rice. The lid comes with a catch handle that keeps it upright when open so you can focus on stirring or cleaning. This pressure cooker also comes with a stainless steel steam rack, so steaming is a breeze.

The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker excels at variety. The cooker includes 13 programmable cooking functions including ribs , stews, beans, and porridge. In addition to being a pressure cooker, this product is also a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, and a slow cooker.

This size of pressure cooker is better suited for a large number of people as opposed to one or two.

The only downside we found with this pressure cooker is that it does not come with any accessories like a steam rack or cookbook, so those will have to be bought separately.

There are three hands-free steam release settings, including a natural setting that slowly releases steam inside the pot, a pulse setting that releases steam in quick bursts to reduce food disturbance, and an automatic setting which releases pressure quickly to prevent overcooking.

The stainless steel bowl is dishwasher safe and holds up to 6 quarts (however, the yogurt function only holds 2 quarts). The digital interface is easy to use, and it’s also loaded with safety options to ensure there are no accidents.

There is a slow cooker option in addition to the pressure cooker function, and you have full control every step of the way of the cooking process. The easy-to-use control buttons are pre-programmed for specific pressure levels and cooking times, which takes any guesswork out of cooking.

While the Breville Fast Slow Go Pressure Cooker has a higher price point, this pressure cooker delivers with every use and is well worth the splurge. Complete with 14 diverse cooking programs, there are plenty of options to help you cook a delicious meal.

There is no sous vide option for this cooker, however, so that could be an issue for someone looking for that specific function. Overall, this is an excellent pressure cooker that will be a fantastic addition to any kitchen for a lower price point.

The stainless steel design includes an LED digital display system that tracks the cooker’s progress. We also love that the cooking pot is dishwasher safe to help make cleaning up a breeze.

Even though this cooker is less expensive than some of the other models on our list, that doesn’t mean that it’s lacking in quality or features. This pressure cooker has all of the basic functions that any at-home chef will need, and it performs at the same level as some of our more expensive choices.

This electric cooker includes nine pre-set cooking functions that include fish, green beans, risotto and a steam function. With a capacity of 6 quarts, this cooker features a safety release valve to maintain the precise pressure needed for each individual function, and a high-quality locked lid system prevents the cooker from opening while active.

The Farberware Programmable Digital Pressure Cooker is the best pressure cooker for those who want to make delicious and hearty home-cooked meals without breaking the bank.

Complete with two sealing rings, a stainless steel steam rack, and a book of recipes, this cooker allows you to safely use up to 25 customizable cooking programs with ease. The cooker is extremely safe as it comes with 11 different safety functions, including overheat protection. It also features an extremely quiet steam release and a safety alert.

The lid has an auto-seal function that causes it to seal itself shut once cooking commences. The cooker’s programming is exceptionally user friendly and shows the cooking progress thanks to an LCD screen interface.

The stainless steel cooking pot holds up to 6 quarts, making it ideal for family dinners or entertaining guests. It also includes a non-slip bottom to prevent spinning so it sits perfectly still while stirring and sautéing, and it is also oven safe up to 500°F.

The Instant Pot Next Gen Duo Plus V4 Pressure Cooker is our pick as the best overall pressure cooker. This cooker provides nine diverse cooking functions including pressure cook, slow cook, rice, yogurt, and even a cake function that all come with step-by-step instructions.

This pressure cooker has up to 25 programmable cooking functions that are easy to use.

The Bottom Line

For our best overall pick, we chose the Instant Pot Next Gen Duo Plus V4 Pressure Cooker. The pressure cooker’s interface is easy to use and offers a variety of different cooking functions to choose from with step-by-step instructions to further the ease of cooking. It’s not too intimidating so even a home chef with little cooking prowess could make a delicious meal.

What to Know About Pressure Cookers Before Shopping

Type

For those who are new to pressure cooking, picking what type of pressure cooker may seem a little confusing. There are two types of cookers: stovetop pressure cookers and electric pressure cookers. Stovetop pressure cookers do not have any pre-programmed functions and have to be used on a stovetop. Electric pressure cookers are a more popular choice since they can be plugged into an electrical outlet and provide a variety of different cooking options.

Karen Diep, a product expert for Breville USA, says stovetop pressure cookers require a lot more research as they don’t have an easy-to-use interface like electric cookers and cooking times are not pre-programmed in.

“Stovetop pressure cookers are quickly becoming outdated due to the feature-heavy electric pressure cookers of today,” she says. “The electric pressure cookers on the market these days are highly advanced with many features.”

“The choice between both is dependent on what you're used to and your knowledge of how to use a stovetop pressure cooker,” Diep says. “If you're new, it's best to stick to an electric pressure cooker as that will have the safety and feature set that works for your needs.”

Capacity

Pressure cookers come in a variety of different sizes that are ideal for people’s individual needs. When looking at a pressure cooker’s capacity, consider how many people this cooker will be feeding on a regular basis.

A 3- or 4-quart pressure cooker is ideal for one to two people and is perfect for smaller meals, while 6 quarts and larger is best for families or frequent entertaining. An 8-quart pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, can cook for up to eight people.

Pressure Levels

In a sealed pressure cooker, the boiling point of water increases as pressure increases, which causes the food to cook faster. At standard atmospheric pressure, the boiling point of water is 212°F (100°C), but in a standard American pressure cooker, the pressure reaches 15 PSI (pounds per square inch) above standard atmospheric pressure.

The higher cooking temperature in a sealed pressure cooker means that food is being tenderized and cooked thoroughly without compromising flavor or quantity. The pressure builds inside the sealed pressure cooker as the temperature increases and it allows the food to cook evenly in a quicker amount of time.

Settings and Features

The most basic functions found on a pressure cooker will be pressure cooking, slow cooking, chicken, a soup/stew function, and rice. Many electric pressure cookers also come with additional functions such as sous vide or a browning/searing function and a yogurt-making function. Keep in mind that the more features a pressure cooker has, the more expensive it will likely be.

Included Accessories

Pressure cookers can come with a varying number of accessories. Pressure cookers that have more features will also typically come with a steam rack or roasting rack for even more cooking options. Additionally, they may come with a guidebook, a cookbook, or accompanying app.

Your Questions, Answered

How much do pressure cookers cost?

“The build quality, feature set, and the max pressure build impact the cost,” Diep says. Some pressure cookers can cost as low as $50 while more advanced options can reach up to $300. Consider what features you want in a pressure cooker, then aim to find one that meets your budget.

Should I purchase a slow cooker or a pressure cooker?

“An electric pressure cooker offers more features such as sauteing and the option to do both slow cook and pressure cook meals,” Diep says. Diep explains that while slow cookers are a classic culinary tool, they usually only have a couple of settings to choose from and have limited cooking options.

“The choice between both is dependent on your needs and budget as slow cookers tend to be a little cheaper,” she says. “Pressure cookers offer a wider selection of features, including slow cooking, so that's often a no-brainer for most. But if you know that you do not need to pressure cook anything and don't plan on making homemade yogurt, then a slow cooker is a single skilled specialist.”

Who We Are

Michelle Love is a freelance commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens. With a career in the restaurant industry that spans over 10 years, she has an extensive knowledge of what tools professional and home chefs need at their disposal. For this piece, she spoke with D’Anzia Robertson, a representative for SharkNinja, and Karen Diep, a product expert for Breville USA, about what people should keep in mind when purchasing a pressure cooker or multi-cooker. She also spoke with Carrie Havranek, a writer and recipe developer for Work Week Lunch, who has over 10 years experience in the culinary field.