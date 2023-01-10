The 8 Best Popcorn Makers of 2023 for Movie Night Snacking

Whether a portable microwave popcorn maker or a theater-style classic, we’ve researched various options and selected nine of the best popcorn makers on the market today. The DASH Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker tops our list as the best popcorn maker because of its budget-friendly price, effortless operation, and sleek design that won’t be an eyesore on your countertop.

The best popcorn makers on the market can vary widely—including free-standing popcorn machines, microwave-friendly devices, stove-top poppers, and air-popping machines. With them, you’ll be able to try a wide variety of recipes, add fun toppings, and offer an unexpected dish at your next potluck or party. The best popcorn makers for your home will depend on more than just your preferred taste and desired ambiance, though. You’ll also need to consider the prep time needed, amount of popcorn made, how easy the device is to clean, and how much space it takes up in your home.

Making popcorn for your family movie night sounds like a simple task, but there are actually many different ways to prepare this tasty snack. If you choose to forego the pre-bagged and pre-popped kernels to instead try cooking popcorn at home, then you must find the best popcorn maker that won’t burn your kernels, make a mess, or leave unpopped popcorn behind.

Best Overall Dash Hot Air Popcorn Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: With a single touch push-to-start button, this popcorn maker is super easy for kids and adults alike to use. Keep in mind: It only makes 16 cups of popcorn, so it’s not big enough for large events. When choosing among the best popcorn makers, you’ll need to think through a variety of factors. What makes the Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker our top choice is its budget-friendly price, compact design, and easy-to-use operation. This countertop appliance fits neatly in your kitchen and can be easily tucked away on shelves and cabinets when not in use. It’s designed to leave little to no kernels behind, so you won’t end up wasting unpopped kernels or have to make a double batch. To use, simply add kernels to the base and press the start button—no butter or oil required (though you can add some if you choose). We also like that the popcorn maker comes with a recipe book with tons of topping suggestions and fun twists on classic theater-style popcorn. Whether you’re snacking on your own or feeding a crowd, the Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper can also make a range of portion sizes, so it’s great for single servings and larger groups alike. For this style of popcorn maker, you will need a bowl to catch the popcorn as it comes out of the spout. This makes it easy to enjoy fresh kernels with fewer dishes to clean up. And although the taste is the most important, this popcorn maker’s style doesn’t hurt, either. Its sleek retro look includes red, white, and aqua green options for a fun pop of color on your kitchen counter. Keep in mind that this popcorn maker only makes 16 cups at a time, which is a smaller capacity than some of the other poppers on our list. If you’re frequently serving a crowd, you may want to purchase a more heavy-duty popcorn maker. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: Air popper | Dimensions: 5 x 13.5 inches | Capacity: 16 cups | Cook Time: 2 to 4 minutes

Best Budget Salbree Original Microwave Popcorn Popper 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This silicone popcorn maker comes in 21 different colors. Keep in Mind: It tends to leave behind some unpopped kernels. This compact, easy-to-clean, and reusable popcorn popper reduces waste by eliminating the need for single-use popcorn bags. It works inside your microwave in the same way that a discardable popcorn bag does and evenly pops kernels without any butter or oil. Simply open the bowl to its full size, add the desired amount of kernels, cover tightly with the included lid, and microwave for up to 4 minutes. This is our top budget pick because of how easy it is to use and clean. You can also use the popper as a bowl to enjoy your freshly popped snack, meaning fewer dirty dishes to clean afterward. The BPA-free silicone is also very durable and dishwasher safe. With 24 colors to choose from, you can easily match your favorite popper with the aesthetic of your kitchen. Purchase different colors so each member of the family has their own for movie night. This popcorn maker doesn’t need any oil or butter to pop kernels to perfection, and we like the convenience of temperature-safe handles that make it easy to remove from the microwave immediately after popping. Some users reported that this budget-friendly popcorn bowl left behind several unpopped kernels. Plan for a 2 to 4 minute cook time, listening for a 3-second pause between pops to ensure you pop as many kernels as possible without burning anything. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Type: Microwave | Dimensions: 7.8 x 7.7 x 2.2 inches | Capacity: 16 cups | Cook Time: 2 to 4 minutes

Best Splurge Great Northern Little Bambino Table Top Retro Popcorn Popper 2.5oz Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: This cute and compact appliance looks like a traditional movie theater maker. Keep in Mind: This appliance is not kid-friendly because the component parts get very hot. It also requires some disassembly to clean thoroughly. If you need a practical way to quell nostalgia, look no further than the Great Northern Little Bambino Popcorn Popper, which is among the best popcorn makers on the market. Not only does it earn its spot because of its retro design in red and black color options but also because of its thoughtful features and effective cooking capabilities. It comes with a pull-out tray for easy serving, a warming lamp to keep kernels warm even after cooking, and a stirring system to reduce burnt kernels. You’ll also get a 2.5-ounce stainless steel kettle, a measuring spoon for adding oil, and a cup for scooping or adding toppings. Great for large groups, this popcorn maker can produce up to 1 gallon of popcorn per batch. It’s best handled by an adult since it can get quite hot when cooking and poses a burn risk to children. Despite having a dishwasher-safe tray, this machine requires a bit of effort to clean—there’s not much space between the metal popper and the sides, so it can be difficult to wipe it down after use. However, if you have any initial difficulties with the machine, Great Northern Popcorn Company does offer a limited one-year warranty on its products. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Type: Electric | Dimensions: 9.75 x 11 x 18.75 inches | Capacity: 1 gallon | Cook Time: 5 minutes

Best Air Popper Presto Poplite Hot Air Popper 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This popcorn maker works quicker than a microwave and only needs 2.5 minutes to pop up to 18 cups. Keep in Mind: There’s no on/off switch. With so many air poppers to choose from, Presto’s Pop Lite Hot Air Popper stands out when compared to similar products. First, the manual is simple to follow and easy to access online, so you won’t need to keep track of a paper instruction booklet any time you want to make a bowl of popcorn. The appliance also doesn’t require any oil or butter, making it quick and effortless to use. For a quick and effective pop, Presto’s machine also has a chute that directs all the popcorn into your bowl, and it comes with a measuring cup that doubles as a butter tray. If you’re low on inspiration, the manufacturer has a list of delicious recipes for seasoning salts and flavored varieties like caramel, chai spice, and cheesy popcorn. We also love that the popcorn maker leaves very few kernels unpopped—maximizing the amount of popcorn you get every time—and makes flavorful, perfectly cooked kernels. One reason the Presto Pop Lite Hot Air Popper made our list of the best popcorn makers is because of its space-conscious features. Available in yellow or red, this machine is compact at just 12.31 inches tall, so it won’t take up tons of counter or cupboard space. The cord can also be wrapped around the device in a neat storage design, so it won’t get tangled. Keep in mind that this machine doesn’t have an on/off switch, so to turn it off, you’ll need to remember to unplug the device from your outlet. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Air popper | Dimensions: 6.62 x 9.5 x 12.31 inches | Capacity: Up to 18 cups | Cook Time: 2.5 minutes

Best Microwave Lékué Popcorn Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: It comes with a suction lid that prevents popcorn from spilling all over your microwave. Keep in Mind: The serving size may be too small for multiple people. When it comes to ease of use and cleaning, nothing beats that of a microwave popcorn maker. Our favorite is the Lekue Microwave Popcorn Popper, which is designed as a durable and collapsible bowl that can go into the microwave for just 3 few minutes on high to create a delicious snack for the whole family. We love that it's easy to clean and dishwasher safe. Although this brand also has an individual-size mini popcorn maker available as well, the full-size popcorn maker is our favorite because it has reference lines for 50 grams or 100 grams of popcorn kernels, making it easy to measure out the right serving sizes for your needs. Smaller bowls are less ideal for serving multiple people or larger quantities since you’d need to make multiple trips to the microwave. Made with BPA-free platinum silicone, this non-stick popcorn maker is easy to toss in the dishwasher after every use for effortless cleaning, and you can enjoy your snack can also straight from the bowl. According to the manufacturer, it will pop more than 90% of the kernels inside, leaving behind very little to food waste. The suction lid prevents any popcorn overflow or spillage into the microwave. It also comes with a neat lid that will keep your popcorn warm after you’ve cooked it and allows you to toss or shake the bowl to distribute butter, seasonings, or toppings. This air popper doesn’t need oil or butter, but you can add salt, sugar, and other additional flavors or ingredients to increase flavor. This appliance comes in an attractive semi-transparent red. The brand also boasts multiple additional sizes in its collection for those who want even more popcorn. You can't go wrong with this convenient option within the list of best popcorn makers. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Type: Microwave | Dimensions: 7.87 x 7.87 x 5.7 inches | Capacity: 12 cups | Cook Time: 2 to 3 minutes

Best Stovetop Wabash Valley Farms Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It: This durable popcorn maker has a 25-year limited warranty. Keep in Mind: The design makes for bulky storage since the hardwood handle does not fold or collapse. The classic design of the Original Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper doesn’t rely on plastic to pop excellent popcorn. Designed to perfectly cook popcorn on the stovetop or an open flame, this classic popper is made from durable aluminum to evenly conduct heat and produce delicious kernels. The steam vents allow some moisture to escape to give a fluffier batch of popcorn. You’ll need a little bit of oil to get going since it’s not an air popper like other models on this list. It has a crank handle to help turn the kernels for more crisp and even cooking. To use this popcorn maker, hold the wooden handle with one hand and slowly turn the crank with the other. Because of this, you won’t be able to multitask while cooking—this popcorn maker requires adult supervision—but it lets you control how crunchy or fluffy your pop will be. Additionally, this stovetop appliance comes with a 25-year warranty, so you can rest assured that it is built to last. While using this traditional method to cook popcorn has its perks, there are also some drawbacks. Storing this popcorn maker is a bit awkward and you do have to be more hands-on with the manual cranking mechanism. However, using the Original Whirley-Pop Popcorn Popper is an experience in itself, and ideal for anyone who wants better control over the taste and cooking level of their popcorn. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Type: Stovetop | Dimensions: 16.5 x 8 x 9.5 inches | Capacity: 6 Quarts | Cook Time: 3 minutes

Best Small Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This popper is made of glass, so you can see when the popcorn is done cooking. Keep in Mind: Because it is made of glass, it is fragile and less durable than all silicone models. If you’re looking for the best popcorn makers for individual serving sizes, this 1.5-quart option is a great choice that’ll perfectly cook smaller quantities. Available in a variety of colors, the Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popcorn Popper has a wide mouth and stout design that makes the process of popping and pouring into a bowl very streamlined. After measuring the exact amount of kernels using the perforated lid, you can place butter inside, where it will melt and drip through the holes to saturate the popped popcorn below. Because the Ecolution Micro-Pop Microwave Popper is made of glass, you can watch your kernels pop and know exactly when it is finished. Simple to clean, this BPA-free popper is dishwasher safe, making it super easy to clean up after you’re done snacking. Keep in mind that, because it’s made of glass, you’ll need to be more cautious when handling it than some of the plastic options on our list. Though the convenient handle stays cool to the touch, be careful not to touch the glass right after it has come from the microwave. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Type: Microwave | Dimensions: 8.1 x 7.3 x 8 inches | Capacity: 1.5 quarts | Cook Time: 2 to 3 minutes