If you think pool toys are just for kids, think again. We researched the best pool toys out there for all ages, keeping in mind type, material, and interests.

“Some of our favorite qualities of pool toys are toys that are open-ended and allow kids to spark their imagination,” said Mandy Roberson and Caitlin Cruse, co-founders of the children’s monthly activity subscription company Magic Playbook. “The water element adds a fun twist where regular toys can take on a new experience.”

With summer right around the corner, you’re no doubt thinking of sunny days ahead—and what better place to spend a hot day than by a pool? While you may just want to lounge poolside, it’s worth having some pool toys on-hand as well for added entertainment.

Aoriher 32 Piece Big Dive Gem Toys Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It includes 32 weighted pieces, so it’s great for larger groups of kids. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with a storage case, so you’ll have to buy something separately. This set includes 32 pieces of eight different shapes, making it one of the best pool toys for a few children or a larger group. Whether kids want to imagine they’re searching for lost treasures or they want to race to see who can grab them first, the set is an interactive option that’s sure to keep children entertained. The set is recommended for ages 6-14. These pieces are weighted so that they easily sink to the bottom of the water, and their sparkly, bright colors make them easy to spot. We recommend bringing them in after each use, as they may fade if left out in the sun for too long. Just keep in mind that this set doesn’t come with a storage case, so you’ll have to buy something separately. Price at time of publish: $16



POZA 2-Pack Inflatable Jumbo Pool Noodles Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These noodles come in a set of two and can fit more than one person at a time. Keep in Mind: Since these are inflatable, their lifespan may not be as long as a traditional noodle and you may have to re-inflate them. Pool noodles are typically made of foam but these inflatable noodles offer a new spin. The noodles come in a set of two and have festive confetti inside for a sparkling touch to your pool day. Thanks to the jumbo size, multiple children or a couple of adults can hold on to it together as they relax in the water. Unlike standard pool noodles, these will need to be inflated with each use. The set comes with a pump so you can quickly inflate them, which you may have to do often depending on the amount of use. Price at time of publish: $16 for two



Summer Waves Inflatable Aqua Glow Pong Pool Game Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This pool pong set has built-in lighting, so you can play it at night. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with cups, so you’ll have to purchase those separately. This Summer Waves Inflatable Pong Pool Game is one of the best pool toys to consider if you’re hosting a larger group. Whether you’re playing one-on-one or in teams, the floating game makes it easy to stay entertained in the water. We appreciate that this option has built-in lighting, so you’ll be able to play it at night as well. It also comes with a ball, though you’ll have to purchase your own cups. If pong isn’t your game of choice, the pool toy can even double as a floating cup holder as well. This float is made with a puncture-resistant material so you won’t have to worry about it deflating. In case you do accidentally spring an air leak, however, the float comes with a repair patch. Price at time of publish: $30



Spikeball SpikeBuoy Water Accessory Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It can be used in any pool depth. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to purchase a set with a net and ball separately if you don’t already have them. If you’re a fan of this classic beach game, you’ll appreciate this Spikeball water accessory. This handy set of “buoys” secures to your Spikeball set so that it floats on the water at any depth. The set includes five leg floats and an anchor bag that’ll need to be filled to stay in place. This is an attachment for a Spikeball set, however, so you’ll need to purchase a net and ball if you don’t already have one. Price at time of publish: $41



YEETFTC 2-Pack Racing Boats Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These boats light up and are rechargeable. Keep in Mind: The battery life is about 20 minutes per battery. For children ages eight and up, these racing boats are some of the best pool toys to consider. Whether kids want to race against each other or just drive the boats around the pool, the set of two boats is a great way to stay entertained. Each boat features ten small lights, so you’ll be able to use these when the sun goes down as well. Once the summer season ends, kids can even use these in the bathtub for year-round fun. These battery-powered boats are rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about having any spare batteries on hand. Each battery only gets about 20 minutes per use, however, so you may have to recharge them often depending on the level of use. Price at time of publish: $60 for two



PoolCandy Inflatable Game Table PoolCandy View On Maisonette.com View On Poolcandy.net Why You Should Get It: The set also includes a deck of waterproof playing cards. Keep in Mind: It’s recommended that you deflate it with each use. If you’re a card shark or even just a casual game player, this game table is one of the best pool toys to consider. This inflatable pick comes with a deck of waterproof cards, so you’ll be able to play your favorite games. If you’re entertaining multiple people poolside, you’ll appreciate that this inflatable table can accommodate up to four people. Just keep in mind that it’s recommended you deflate the table once you’re done using it, so you’ll have to inflate it each time you have guests over. Price at time of publish: $25



INTEX Kool Splash Inflatable Slide Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: There’s a nozzle to attach to a hose, so you can keep the slide wet and ensure it won’t get too hot. Keep in Mind: It’s more suited for children. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor party for kids or just want to add an additional fun element to your pool, consider this inflatable slide by Intex. The slide, which is suited for children ages six and up, includes eight handles that make it easy for kids to climb up and down. The top of the slide has a nozzle to attach a hose that sprays for a sprinkler effect, so the slide stays wet and won’t overheat, even if it’s in the middle of the summer. Given the size of the slide, you’ll want to make sure you use an electric pump, as a manual pump would take too long. Price at time of publish: $112



TEMI Super Water Blaster Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The pack includes two water guns. Keep in Mind: Although they’re lightweight they’re large in size, so it’s ideal for older children and adults. For an option that’s fun for the whole family, the best pool toy is this two-pack of Super Water Blasters. At just under two pounds the water blasters are lightweight, but they’re large in size so keep in mind that they’re ideal for older children and adults. They have a 40-foot range and can hold about 22.5 ounces of water each. Whether you’re using them in the pool or on a nearby grassy area, these water blasters are some of the best pool toys to cool off on a warm day. Price at time of publish: $27 for two



Shindel Floating Baby Toys Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The 16-piece set is great for babies and toddlers. Keep in Mind: These should fully dry in the sun (or somewhere warm and dry) after use to prevent molding. This 16-piece set of baby toys by Shindel is one of the best pool toys to consider for younger children. Ideal for ages 2-4, the set includes a net and a variety of sea creatures that’ll make your little one feel like they’re exploring the deep sea. Your toddler will enjoy using the net to scoop up the floating toys. Plus, all the rubber animals make squeaking noises and can also fill with water, so you can squirt your little one with water for added entertainment. Whether you’re using these in the pool or even the bathtub, keep in mind that it’s recommended these fully dry in the sun after each use to prevent mold from forming. Price at time of publish: $22



Swimline Basketball Hoop Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It comes with a basketball and multiple people can use it at once, so it’s great for entertaining. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t come with a pump to inflate it. This Swimline Basketball Hoop is one of the best pool toys for entertaining. Inflatable and oversized, this basketball hoop offers lots of choices for a friendly game of traditional one on one, as well as other group games. The hoop features scoring compartment options on each side, so you’ll be able to get creative and make up games with friends. Once you get tired, you can even deflate the middle portion and use it as a shaded float. The hoop comes with a ball, but keep in mind that there’s no included inflation pump. Price at time of publish: $70



Uniqhia Pool Ring Toss Game Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s designed for up to four people to play at once. Keep in Mind: The rings are quite lightweight so it’s not ideal to play if there's a breeze. For a playful twist on the classic game of ring toss, consider this animal-inspired style by Uniqhia. The set is offered in a flamingo, shark, or unicorn silhouette, each of which comes with six inflatable, colorful rings. This game, which is less expensive than other options, is perfect for up to four people to play in the pool. If it's not a pool day, however, you can play this on the grass as well. It’s worth noting, however, that the rings are quite lightweight so it’s not ideal if there's a breeze. Price at time of publish: $12



Surfer Dudes Classics Wave Powered Mini-Surfer and Surfboard Toy Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It allows kids to use their imagination and doesn’t use any batteries, so you won’t have to worry about having any extras on-hand. Keep in Mind: It requires some adult assembly. Recommended by Roberson and Cruse, this toy is one of the best pool toys for kids as it allows them to use their imagination. The toy, which is offered in seven different styles, is lightweight and can be used both in the pool and at the beach. The toy resembles someone who’s surfing and will float on the top of the water. Kids can make waves in the pool to watch the surfers ride the waves. While it does require some minor adult assembly, it’s a battery-free option that also doesn’t need any winding up or inflation. Price at time of publish: $30

