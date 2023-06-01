To find the best pool test kits, we researched a variety of products for both chlorine and saltwater pools and spas. We also considered factors like test type, pool type, and parameters and spoke to pool experts Rountree and Clay Spann, SVP of Merchandising at Leslie’s.

“If you own a pool it is very important that you have a test kit for the water chemistry. You must know where the parameters are so you can keep your water sparkling, clean, and free of algae and bacteria, says Trent Rountree, Field Operations Manager at Pool Scouts. “If you don't know the parameters in your pool water, algae can be hard to get rid of, and bacteria can grow, which can be harmful to our bodies.”

Testing your pool regularly is key to keeping it clean and safe to swim in. And although you can hire a pool service professional to do it for you, you can easily monitor the water’s status on your own with a pool test kit.

You can also download the AquaCheck Connect app to cut down on guesswork. It allows you to track your pool’s water chemistry, plus scan a photo of the results to receive personalized recommendations. These testing strips have a limited shelf life, so make sure to check the expiration date on the bottle before you use them.

You then check it against a color chart on the bottle to know the chemical levels in your pool, plus see what the water needs for better balance. It tests for free chlorine, total chlorine/bromine, pH, alkalinity, cyanuric acid, and hardness. If you test your pool twice a week (recommended), a bottle should last for a year. Refills are available separately.

The AquaCheck 7-Way Count is the best pool test kit when you want almost instant water quality results. These strips go through rigorous testing against 144 different variables to ensure high accuracy. We like how simple they are to use: just dip the strip into your pool water and wait 15 seconds for the color to change.

We like that it has a hard plastic water-resistant casing and an auto-off function that shuts it down after five minutes to protect battery life. The LaMotte Color Q also has a one-year warranty. One thing to note is that all the chemicals have a limited shelf life (between six months and three years), so don’t forget to look at the manufacture date to determine when they will expire.

Each kit consists of liquids and tablets to test free chlorine, total chlorine, bromine, pH, alkalinity, calcium hardness, and cyanuric acid. The kit also includes a Bluetooth ColorQ photometer that gives you a digital readout of your test results. You can also get these results on your phone, tablet, or computer because it works in tandem with the Waterlinks Solutions Pro app. The app also offers customized treatment recommendations to go along with its findings.

The La Motte ColorQ 2X is the best pool test kit if you prefer to do pool maintenance yourself. Though it has a hefty price tag compared to traditional pool test kits, it’s still less expensive than our Best Splurge pick, and it has some features that might make the price tag worth it depending on your needs.

You can scan a photo of your results with its photometer to get an instant readout.

In addition, you’ll get product and dosage recommendations to keep your water clean and clear. On top of that, you can save ten recent pool diagnoses to keep track of your results throughout the season. Our only issue is that we wish there were more salt test strips in the pack—the chlorine strips outnumber them

The best pool test kit for saltwater comes in a double-pack consisting of 10 salt-level strips as well as 25 six-way test strips to check other pool chemicals and stabilizers. To get more accurate readings and cut down maintenance time (not to mention skip the hassle of color matching to a chart) you can download the Clorox smart app for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play. The app lets you scan a photo of test strips and will analyze them so you know what they mean.

If you own a saltwater pool or spa, regular testing is important to keep it in tip-top condition. The Clorox saltwater pool test kit uses paper strips to check salt amounts so you can ensure your pool is at the optimal 3200 ppm level. Having the right amount of salt in your pool is important to avoid health issues such as allergies and skin irritation, plus prevent clogging and rusting of the pool itself.

The Sutro measures three factors: pH, free chlorine, and alkalinity. Additionally, you can scan the barcode of any reagent bottle and it will advise on the amount you need to add in order to balance your water. The device also measures salinity levels, so it’s an excellent alternative to a saltwater pool test kit.

In addition to the hefty up-front price tag, there is a monthly subscription fee to use the kit with an app. You have the choice between a basic or premium subscription—premium has the added benefit of a weekly water health report and monthly consultations with a pool expert. With both subscriptions, you’ll receive water testing readings three times a day and monthly cartridges shipped to your door.

The Sutro Pool & Spa Smart Monitoring Device is a splurge-worthy option because it takes away the stress of having to balance your own pool. No time-consuming pool water extractions or liquid drop tests are needed for this digital tester. Just drop it in your pool or spa and let it do the work for you.

Unlike higher-priced test kits, it doesn’t offer suggestions about what you can do to adjust your pool water’s chemistry. Also, this is one of the only pool test kits on this list that does not come with a smart app to download.

Each kit comes with two ½ ounce liquid dropper bottles and a water testing block with a color measuring chart for checking chemical levels. There is also a user guide, so you’ll know exactly how to do a proper pool test. When you’re ready to start, fill the test tubes with pool water and add a few drops of the solution you want to test for. Then put the cap on the test tube and gently shake it. After a few minutes, check the results to see if your pool is safe to swim in.

Although this pool kit is pretty basic and doesn’t come with tons of bells and whistles, we still think it’s the best pool test kit to buy if you need to test your pool or hot tub for chlorine, bromine, and pH levels on a budget.

It’s one of the few pool test kits on our list that has no accompanying app.

The simple test kit is an extremely user-friendly way to test the pH, chlorine, and bromine levels in your pool.

If you're new to pool maintenance , this may not be the best pool test kit for you as it can be a bit overwhelming to use given the number of components. But, if you are already familiar with pool water chemistry and know your way around tests, this kit offers plenty of benefits. It’s also compatible with the brand’s app, superTREAT.

This pool test kit is comprehensive and lets you test for free chlorine (the amount of chlorine available to kill off bacteria), total chlorine, pH, acid and base demand, hardness, total alkalinity, and stabilizers. In addition to the reagent set, you also get a printed color chart and a waterproof guide, plus a circular water treatment chart to help you adjust the chemicals where needed. We also like that the instruction guide on the inside of the carry case is color-coded to match the colors of the reagent bottle lids for easy reference.

Taylor Technology’s K-2006 pool test kit earned our number-one spot for the best pool test kit because of its reputation for accurate results. By using a combination of titration (reagent chemicals) and color match tests to find out the levels of various chemicals present in the water, this test helps you keep your pool balanced so that the water is crystal clear all summer long.

This complete kit lets you test for a wide variety of chemicals as well as water hardness and alkalinity.

The Bottom Line

The Taylor Technology K-2006 Test Kit is our pick for the best pool test kit because it’s comprehensive and comes with everything you need to get the most accurate results and figure out how to rebalance your pool's chemistry. For a cheaper option, U.S. Pool Supply Standard 3-Way Swimming Pool & Spa Test Kit is a reliable pool test kit that costs a fraction of the price, though it doesn't have a compatible app.

What to Know About Pool Test Kits Before Shopping

Test Type

There are many pool test kit types available such as reagent test kits, test strips, and electronic testers. “The most common is the handheld test strips. These can test up to seven different parameters and can be chlorine or bromine based,” Rountree says. “They are one-use only and rely on the user matching up colors.”

“There are also reagent dropper test kits where the user takes a sample of pool water and then chooses the correct reagent and adds drops into the water sample. Then mixes and matches up the color to the test kit,” he adds.

If you don’t mind paying more, you can try digital models, which provide accurate results without the hassle of color matching or second-guessing whether you chose the right category. Many of the kits featured have compatible apps with added features such as the ability to consult with an expert on your results. In general, the more complex the kit, the pricier it will be.

Pool Type

The most common types of pools and spas are chlorine, bromine, or saltwater. To get accurate results, you should choose the best pool test kit to match the type of pool you have. “Most pools can use the exact same type of water test,” Spann says. “However, pools that use alternate sanitizer types, such as saltwater pools or those using biguanide, may need additional tests to make sure their water stays healthy. “

Parameters Tested

When looking for the best pool test kit, think about what parameters it’s capable of testing for in your pool. “When testing your water chemistry, you will need to test for pH, alkalinity, free chlorine plus combined and total chlorine, hardness, cyanuric acid, and salt if you have a saltwater pool,” Rountree says. “Other parameters such as phosphates, iron, and copper would only be tested if you had a specific issue.”

Your Questions, Answered

What do pool test kits test for?

There are a few common factors that most kits can test for. First up is chlorine. Free available chlorine is the amount of chlorine in the water that is available to sanitize and disinfect. “A pool without enough free available chlorine will be susceptible to germs and algae,” Spann says. “Too much FAC can cause bleaching and may irritate your skin and eyes.” Total available chlorine, on the other hand, is the total of all chlorine compounds in the water.

The pH will tell you how acidic or basic the water is. As Spann explains, “High pH reduces chlorine efficacy and can cause scale buildup and water cloudiness, while low pH leads to rapid chlorine dissipation and can corrode pool surfaces and equipment. Unbalanced pH also causes skin and eye irritation.” The pH works together with the total alkalinity—another testing factor that affects the water’s ability to “control and buffer the pH against rapid changes.”

You’ll also see calcium hardness in many test kits. “Not enough calcium leads to corrosive water that can damage the pool or spa and equipment. Too much calcium increases the likelihood of scale buildup and cloudy water,” Spann says. He adds, “Cyanuric acid is often called conditioner or stabilizer, it helps prevent chlorine from breaking down under the sun’s UV rays.”

Phosphates are another testing factor to look for. “These are a primary food source for algae,” according to Spann. “Levels should be as low as possible to prevent algae growth.” Pool test kits can also test for TDS (total dissolved solids) and for metals such as iron, copper, or phosphates. “Any amount of metal poses a risk for staining and should be treated immediately.”.

Finally, if you have a saltwater pool, you should regularly test it to make sure it has the right salt level. Too much salt in a pool can cause eye and skin irritation or trigger allergies. Excess salt can also cause rusting or clogging.

What is the most accurate way to test pool water?

When it comes to accuracy, both Spann and Rountree favor in-store water tests because they are more comprehensive than at-home testing. However, Spann says that if you use a home pool test kit, a reagent test kit will offer more precise results than test strips, “Test strips are still often popular for quick readings between more comprehensive testing,” he adds.

Are electronic pool testers worth it?

Electronic or digital pool testers make it easy to test your pool. They typically work with an app and give you real-time readouts so you know the state of your pool, and suggest what you need to adjust to make it safe for swimming. Some, like Sutro Pool & Spa Smart Monitoring Device, even include monthly consultations with a pool expert.

“In some cases, the cost of equipment far exceeds the use for a homeowner testing their own water, but there are some affordable battery-operated handheld applications that may be more cost-effective for a homeowner,” says Rountree. “Nonetheless, a digital electric tester is usually more accurate than our eyes can be with color shading on a test strip so I would say, they are worth it if you're maintaining your own pool.”

Who We Are

Nor'Adila Hepburn is a freelance writer who specializes in writing in-depth buying guides for Better Homes & Gardens. To find the best pool test kits she received tips from pool experts Trent Rountree, Field Operations Manager at Pool Scouts, and Clay Spann, SVP of Merchandising at Leslie’s.