To help you choose the best pool lounge chair for your space, we researched the category and selected options based on their material, size, and style while also considering comfort, durability, and cost. Here are the best pool lounge chairs of 2023 based on our research.

You'll also want to consider the material of a pool lounge chair before purchasing. While there are various materials available, resin is a solid choice. "We lean toward resin wicker for durability, affordability, and easy maintenance," Ogren says.

When looking for the best pool lounge chair, you'll want to consider where you'll be placing the chair and what type of conditions it will be exposed to, according to Eryn Ogren, managing principal at Showhomes Nature Coast. "When we provide design and staging services to homes in Florida, we look to purchase chaise lounge chairs that are not only beautiful but also hold up under the hot summer sun and salty air," she says.

Whether you want to catch some rays, read a summer romance, or sip a poolside cocktail, the best pool lounge chairs provide a stylish and comfortable place to relax during the summer. Since there are so many different options to choose from in a variety of styles and colors, it can be difficult to narrow down your search.

Best Overall Goldsun Aluminum Outdoor Adjustable Patio Chaise Lounge Chair Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Sold as a set of two, these chaise lounge chairs are lightweight, portable, and breathable. Keep in Mind Although there are seven reclining positions, these adjustable pool chairs don't lie completely flat. The best pool lounge chair is the Goldsun Aluminum Outdoor Adjustable Patio Chaise Lounge Chair. This set of two chairs come with removable pillows (that can be used as a headrest or for lumbar support) and trays for holding your phone or summer cocktail. These chaise lounge chairs are lightweight and durable, thanks to a powder-coated aluminum frame and a textilene mesh cover that is breathable, UV-resistant, and quick to dry. The curved ergonomic design provides a comfortable spot to relax by the pool. These chaise lounge chairs have seven different back reclining positions and two footrest positions so you can adjust the angle to suit your individual comfort preferences. To recline backwards and find the most comfortable angle, all you have to do is lift up both armrests. However, these chairs don't lie completely flat like some of the other options on our list. We love that these chairs don’t require assembly, and they are easy to fold up and store in a garage or outdoor shed when not in use. Available in beige or grey, this folding chaise lounge chair set is an upgraded version of a previous model—with better design, quality, and comfort. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Dimensions: 52 x 39.2 x 20 inches | Material: Polyester, textilene mesh, aluminum | Assembly Required: No | Weight: 26 pounds | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

Best Budget Rio Beach Portable Folding Lounge Chair Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This budget-friendly lounge chair comes with backstrap straps and a storage pouch. Keep in Mind It isn’t available in solid colors or neutral tones, so it may not match the rest of your outdoor furniture. If you’re in search of an affordable lounge chair, the Rio Beach Portable Folding Backpack Beach Lounge Chair is the best pool lounge chair for you. This lightweight and portable pool lounge chair offers multiple reclining positions, including a fully flat option. We love that it comes fully assembled with adjustable backpack straps for hassle-free carrying to the pool or beach. It also only weighs 8.5 pounds, so it won’t be too heavy to tote with a beach umbrella. The frame is made out of powder-coated, rust-proof steel and the cover is made out of durable and quick-drying polyester. There are six different vibrant color and stripe options to choose from so you won’t blend in with the crowd when using this portable lounge chair. However, if you’re using it in your backyard, it may not match the rest of your patio decor. As an added bonus, there’s also a storage pouch attached to this chair where you can store items like sunscreen, mosquito repellent, or magazines. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Dimensions: 25.57 x 26 x 21.75 inches | Material: Steel, polyester | Assembly Required: No | Weight: 8.5 pounds | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Splurge Frontgate Isola Chaise Lounge Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It This durable chaise lounge chair is made out of natural teakwood with handwoven wicker in a white weathered finish. Keep in Mind It weighs 58 pounds, so it may be cumbersome to move. Our splurge-worthy pick for the best pool lounge chair is the Frontgate Isola Chaise Lounge chair, which features a breathable open weave wicker design with a teakwood frame and white weathered finish. This chaise lounge chair has a gentle slope that provides a comfortable and supportive feel. If you want to add a pop of color to this neutral chair, toss an outdoor throw pillow or two on it. It’s made out of teakwood which contains natural oils, and provides durable benefits like resistance to moisture, insects, rotting, and decay. To prevent the naturally released oils from staining your deck or patio, place an outdoor rug underneath this pool lounge chair or let it sit in the rain at least three times before placing it on a porous stone surface. The teakwood is sustainability harvested which makes this lounge chair an eco-friendly option. It has also been kiln-dried to prevent the wood from expanding or shrinking. You may notice a silver finish to the teak over time, which is common. This chaise lounge chair is part of a collection of matching outdoor lounge furniture and comes with a 10-year warranty on the structure and two-year warranty on the wicker and teak finish. Keep in mind that it does weigh 58 pounds, so it may be difficult to move around frequently. Price at time of publish: $1,105 Product Details: Dimensions: 78.75 x 15 x 35.5 inches | Material: Teakwood and wicker | Assembly Required: Yes | Weight: 58 pounds | Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best Stackable Purple Leaf Patio Chaise Lounge Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This three-piece lounge set comes with two stackable chaise chairs and a convenient side table Keep in Mind The curved design of the lounge chair means you’ll be sitting closer to the ground compared to other options. If you have limited storage space and need an easily stackable option, these are the best pool lounge chairs for you. This pool lounge chair set comes with two chaise lounge chairs and a side table. The chairs are stackable which makes them easy to store in a pool shed or garage during the off season. These chairs feature a sturdy powder-coated aluminum frame that is resistant to water and rust, making these chairs a durable choice for lounging poolside with a refreshing vodka cocktail. The textilene material also repels water, dries quickly, and blocks UV rays for added protection. Not only are these chairs stackable, but they are also adjustable with four different reclining positions so you can sit up and read or lie down to take a nap. Although the curved, ergonomic design of the chairs provides comfort, you will be lower to the ground in this chair compared to others on our list. Both of the chairs also come with a pillow to keep your head and neck comfortable while lounging. This stackable pool lounge set is available in six different colors so you can choose the one that best matches your outdoor style or beach towel. Price at time of publish: $270 Product Details: Dimensions: 69.3 x 13 x 25.2 inches | Material: Aluminum, textilene | Assembly Required: Yes | Weight: 32.5 pounds | Weight Capacity: 265 pounds

Best Moveable Mupater 4-Fold Patio Chaise Lounge Chair Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This assembly-free portable pool lounge chair can be folded up for easy storage and transportation. Keep in Mind There aren’t any arms to help you get in and out of the chair. If you plan on taking your lounge chair to the pool or beach, the Mupater 4-Fold Patio Chaise Lounge Chair is the best option for you. It doesn’t require any assembly, is easy to fold, and is lightweight at 14.6 pounds. This four-fold chaise lounge chair is made out of sturdy and weather-resistant materials including powder-coated steel tubes, breathable mesh fabric, and anti-tip legs. One of our favorite features is the detachable pocket for storing your phone, keys, wallet, or book without getting them wet or sandy. This lounge chair also comes with an adjustable pillow that can be moved up, down, or removed completely for the most comfortable feel. You can recline the back to four different positions from sitting up all the way to lying flat, which makes this a customizable chair. It’s available in four different colors: gray, cream white, blue, or black. While other options on our list, like the Goldsun Aluminum Outdoor Adjustable Patio Chaise Lounge Chair, have side handles to help you get in and out of the chair, this one doesn’t have that feature. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Dimensions: 58.3 x 33.9 x 23.6 inches | Material: Metal, alloy steel, plastic | Assembly Required: No | Weight: 14.6 pounds | Weight Capacity: 265 pounds

Best Adirondack Polywood Modern Adirondack Chair 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The weather-resistant surface makes this a durable option. Keep in Mind This adirondack chair doesn’t have cup holders. This modern adirondack chair has an angled seat and waterfall front that molds to the back of your knees for optimal comfort. It’s made out of recycled plastic, which makes this chair an eco-friendly option. The material also holds up well against the elements without rotting, peeling, cracking, or splintering (which is sometimes a concern for chairs made of natural wood). This low-maintenance pool lounge chair doesn’t require any painting or staining, is easy to clean with soap and water, and dries quickly. It has a durable and simple design with a three-panel squared-off back that gives it a more modern look than traditional adirondack chairs. It’s available in 13 different colors, so there is an option to match your yard or patio style. Although this chair doesn’t have cup holders, the arms are flat and wide so you can place drinks on them without worrying about spills. Price at time of publish: $249 Product Details: Dimensions: 29 x 34 x 32 inches | Material: Resin and plastic | Assembly Required: Yes | Weight: 34 pounds | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best Lightweight Ostrich Chaise Lounge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It This lightweight chaise lounge chair comes with straps so you can easily take it with you on the go, and it has cut outs so you can lie comfortably on your stomach. Keep in Mind At just 12 inches tall, this pool lounge chair is low to the ground and doesn’t have arms, so it may be difficult to get in and out of. Weighing less than 10 pounds, this chaise lounge chair is lightweight and portable. It comes with convenient carrying straps so you can fold it up and bring it with you to the pool, beach, or lake. Similar to many of the pool lounge chairs on our list, this one offers multiple reclining positions so you can adjust it to what feels comfortable to you. One of our favorite features are the cutouts at the top of the chair for your face and arms that allow you to lounge on your stomach. It’s available in several different vibrant, summer colors including pink, neon green, or blue. It’s made out of 100% polyester with a durable and rust-resistant alloy steel frame. This chaise lounge chair comes fully assembled, but you’ll have to unfold it before using it and make sure the hinges snap into place. Fortunately, it’s easy to fold back up for storage or transportation. However, this pool lounge chair might be a little challenging for some people to get in and out of since it’s low to the ground and doesn’t have arms. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Dimensions: 72 x 12 x 22 inches | Material: 100% polyester with alloy steel frame | Assembly Required: No | Weight: 9.8 pounds | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Metal Yardbird Colby Chaise Lounge Yardbird View On Yardbird.com Why You Should Get It This pool lounge chair features a commercial-grade aluminum frame that is durable and rustproof. Keep in Mind While it does come with a cushion, there isn’t an included pillow for your neck. For a durable pool lounge chair, opt for a chair made of a strong material, like metal. The Yardbird Colby Chaise Lounge has a dark espresso brown powder-coated aluminum frame that is both durable and rustproof. The frame is also commercial-grade, which means it can withstand all those summer storms. The cushions are also durable since they are made out of low-maintenance and high-performance Sunbrella fabric which is resistant to moisture, stains, and fading. However, there isn’t an included pillow to help support your head and neck like some other options provide. You can choose from two different color options: shale or silver. The thin structured frame, X-back detail, and dark satin finish give this pool lounge chair a modern look. This chair also has one of the highest weight capacities on our list at 350 pounds, but it is heavy to move since it weighs 45 pounds. Price at time of publish: $940 Product Details: Dimensions: 79.25 x 38.5 x 27.5 inches | Material: Aluminum frame, sunbrella upholstery | Assembly Required: Yes | Weight: 45 pounds | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

Best Rattan Pottery Barn Westport Wicker Single Outdoor Chaise View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It The relaxed silhouette and handwoven wicker design will transport you to a New England seaside resort. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have arms on the side for support. If you’re looking for a sturdy pool lounge chair with a relaxed yet stylish silhouette, consider the Pottery Barn Westport Wicker Single Outdoor Chaise. The all-weather wicker and handwoven texture add depth to this chair while the removable polyester seat cushions provide comfort. It comes in a natural sandstone color that will complement other outdoor furniture and patio decor. You can also purchase additional slipcovers (that are water-repellant, fade and stain-resistant) in other colors and patterns to switch up the look of your pool lounge chair from time to time. This low-maintenance rattan chair can withstand the elements; however, you may want to store it in a covered area during the off-season. Keep in mind that this rattan pool lounge chair doesn’t have arms, so it may be difficult for some to get in and out of the chair. Price at time of publish: $1,539 Product Details: Dimensions: 66 x 33 x 35 inches | Material: Rattan, wicker, and aluminum | Assembly Required: No | Weight: 54.75 pounds | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best Zero-Gravity Best Choice Products Patio Zero Gravity Chairs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It These zero-gravity pool lounge chairs can be adjusted from 0 to 170 degrees so you can choose the most comfortable angle. Keep in Mind You won’t be able to comfortably lay on your stomach with this chair. The Devoko Patio Zero Gravity Chairs offer a feeling of weightlessness which can help relieve pressure and increase relaxation. These chairs can be adjusted from 0 to 170 degrees to accommodate your comfort preferences, and they have an inverted triangular frame for support and stability. They are made out of durable and rust-resistant steel tubes that are covered with textilene fabric which is breathable, supportive, and UV-resistant. There are eight color options to choose from, and each chair comes with a built-in headrest for added comfort. There’s also a small table attached to the side of each chair with cup holders and compartments to hold small items like your phone, keys, mosquito repellent, or sunglasses. These pool lounge chairs don’t require assembly and can be easily folded for storage when not in use during the off season. However, due to their design, you won’t be able to lay flat on your stomach in these pool lounge chairs. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Dimensions: 24 x 43 x 22.5 inches | Material: Textilene fabric, stainless steel, alloy steel | Assembly Required: No | Weight: 35 pounds | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

Best with Cushions Birch Lane Saeon Outdoor Acacia Chaise Lounge Set Birch Lane View On Wayfair View On Birchlane.com Why You Should Get It These acacia wood lounge chairs come with removable cushions in four different color options, and there are back wheels to help you move the chair around. Keep in Mind The cushions are water-resistant, but not waterproof. Cushions help provide a relaxing lounging experience, and the Birch Lane Murron Outdoor Acacia Chaise Lounge Set is the best pool lounge chair set for those looking for a bit more comfort. These chaise lounge chairs come with removable cushions that are available in four colors: cream, blue, dark gray, and orange. The cushions are made out of water-resistant polyester with a foam fill and are easy to attach to the chair and remove when not in use. Although the cushions are water-resistant, they are not waterproof and should not be placed directly in the water. The frame of these pool lounge chairs is made out of durable acacia wood, which is designed to withstand the elements. The wooden slats and straight edges give a modern organic look to these chairs. We also love that these chairs have built-in wheels on the back legs which makes them easy to move around your poolside. These adjustable pool lounge chairs have five different reclining positions so you can sit up and read or lie completely flat to rest outside. Price at time of publish: $634 Product Details: Dimensions: 78.5 x 20 x 28.5 inches | Material: Wood and polyester | Assembly Required: Yes | Weight: 46.3 pounds | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

Best for Kids KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This sturdy and stylish double chaise lounge chair for kids resembles a cabana. Keep in Mind KidKraft recommends staining and painting this wooden lounge chair to maintain the quality over time. If you’re looking for the best pool lounge chair for kids, we love the KidKraft Wooden Outdoor Double Chaise Lounge. This adorable pint-sized pool lounge chair for kids comes with two chaise loungers, a three-sided canopy with mesh windows to keep your kids out of the sun, and cup holders to store their drinks and snacks. There’s also a storage compartment for small pool toys or sunglasses. The privacy curtains can also be tied back and out of the way to keep the view open on each side. This lounge chair is made out of wood with navy and white striped fabric cushions. KidKraft recommends this lounge chair for children three and older–each seat can accommodate up to 85 pounds. This cabana-style chaise lounge chair is also a comfortable place for small pets to relax. In order to maintain the quality of this wooden double chaise lounge, KidKraft recommends occasionally staining and painting it–which requires more upkeep than most of the options on our list. Price at time of publish: $113 Product Details: Dimensions: 36.61 x 35.24 x 24 inches | Material: Wood and canvas | Assembly Required: Yes | Weight: 28 pounds | Weight Capacity: 85 pounds