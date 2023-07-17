Home Improvement Ideas Outdoor Structures Pools & Spas The 10 Best Pool Lights of 2023 to Turn Your Backyard into an Oasis Extend the fun with the best pool lights that make swimming at night safer and more enjoyable. By Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 17, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens / Kristin Kempa When you imagine hanging out poolside in your new backyard pool, pool lights might not be the first thing that comes to mind but considering all the details, such as the style and placement of the best pool lights, will enhance the overall look of your landscape and the experience you have with your pool. “Start with your end vision in mind,” says Josh Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Pool and Spa. “Consider where do you plan to hang out when you’re not in the pool, and where you may want accessories, like a slide or a diving board. All of these factors will determine the perfect placement of the pool lights.” As a general rule, Johnson recommends placing pool lights on the side of the pool where you plan to lounge when out of the water. “If the lights are installed on the opposite side you’ll be staring right into the lights,” Johnson says. “You want to make the experience as enjoyable as possible when you’re in and out of the pool.” For many homeowners with existing inground pools or above ground pools, it’s important to find replacement lights that will save energy costs or create a lively environment with colored lights. Here we found the best pool lights for new or existing pools, plus solar pool lights and floating pool lights that add a party atmosphere to your backyard pool. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Pentair MicroBrite Swimming Pool Compact LED Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Intex Floating LED Pool Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Frontgate LED Color Changing Glow Balls, 31.5 inch at Frontgate Jump to Review Best LED: Poolexa SS1050x 10-inch Large LED Multicolor Inground Pool Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Above Ground Pool: Nitelighter LED Pool Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Floating: Dazuma Round Colorful RGB Waterproof Solar Pool Lights at Dazuma.us Jump to Review Best Color Changing: Roleadro LED Pool Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Inground Pools: HQUA PN01DC LED RGBW Color Change Inground Pool Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Suction: Sunyel Submersible LED Pool Lights, Set of 2 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Solar: Game Underwater Show Light Solar LED Pool Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Pentair MicroBrite Swimming Pool Compact LED Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It provides vibrant white LED illumination for an inground pool. Keep in Mind This product should be installed by a professional. This is our top pick for the best pool light because it is a small but mighty product. It fits in a standard 1.5-inch pool wall fitting (no big light niche necessary), and it delivers a premium bright white illumination that will enhance the look of your pool for years. While it’s small enough to fit into tight areas, such as on steps or sun shelves it is also powerful enough to illuminate an entire pool. In an average 30 to 40 foot inground pool, you only need two of these microbrite LED pool lights to serve the whole pool. One thing to consider is that you should have a professional install these lights, especially if it’s a new pool or you’re switching from old incandescent lights to LED lighting. This product comes with a 100-foot electrical cord and it runs off of 12 volts so you will need a transformer box to make sure it’s safely installed. It also comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer. While we love how bright this compact light is, it is only available in a static white light mode—it doesn’t have any color changing abilities. If having a dynamic color changing mode is a priority for you, keep scrolling. Overall, we like this best pool light because it delivers high-quality illumination in a small package. Price at time of publish: $409 Product Details: Modes: One | Power Source: Corded electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Not available | Features: Fits in a standard 1.5 inch pool wall fitting | Dimensions: 1.5 x 3.5 inches Best Budget Intex Floating LED Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It There is no installation needed to operate this floating solar pool light. Keep in Mind You can only get two to five hours of illumination at a time. The Intex Floating LED Pool Light is one of the best pool lights because it’s inexpensive and easy to use. There is nothing to install, no batteries to replace, and no remotes to worry about losing. Once this floating solar pool light has been fully charged in the sun, you can expect to get two hours of illumination when using the white static light mode or five hours of light in the smooth color changing mode. It has LED lighting and a plastic shell, and it measures 6.6 inches in diameter. In an average-size backyard pool, we recommend using two or three of these floating solar pool lights to add ambiance. If you already have a built-in pool light, this budget-friendly pool light is also a great way to supplement the light or to create a party atmosphere with the color changing mode. Compared to the cost of a permanent in-ground pool light plus installation costs, this is a worthwhile option. It’s also a great option for an above-ground or inflatable pool. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Modes: Two | Power Source: Solar | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Five hours of illumination per full charge | Features: Auto shut off | Dimensions: 6.6 x 4.3 x 6.6 inches Best Splurge Frontgate LED Color Changing Glow Balls, 31.5 inch Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It Give your pool a luxurious resort-like feel with colorful glowing orbs. Keep in Mind They are not solar powered, so you have to take them out of the pool to charge them. Whether you’re hosting a pool party or just want to create a tranquil sanctuary for yourself, these oversized LED color changing glowing balls will make your pool look aesthetically pleasing. They are free floating like a pool float and move gently around with the pool’s current. The largest of these best pool lights is 31.5 inches in diameter, but you can also purchase smaller sizes in a 23.5-, 15.75-, or 10-inch diameter. Consider using a combination of sizes to create a dynamic and visually appealing look. The glow balls are made with molded polyethylene and designed to resist the effects of chlorine, saltwater, and sun damage. They emit a soft LED light that can be set to one of three modes: static white, a static color, or dynamic color changing. The two medium-sized balls also feature a candle flicker mode. You can manually turn the glow balls on and off with an integrated switch or use a remote control. However, keep in mind that this product is not solar powered. To recharge a glow ball, you have to take it out of the pool and plug it into a charger. Once the battery is fully charged, you can expect up to eight hours of ambient lighting. Another factor to consider before buying several large glowing orbs is where you will store them during the off season. Make sure you have enough room in your storage shed to store these pool lights with your pool toys and other pool accessories. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Modes: Three | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Eight hours of illumination per full charge | Features: Remote or manual operation | Dimensions: 31.5 inches in diameter Best LED Poolexa SS1050x 10-inch Large LED Multicolor Inground Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It It uses 86% less energy than a 500-watt pool light and fits into a standard pool light niche. Keep in Mind It doesn’t come with a remote, but you can change the light color from the controller box or via an app on your mobile device. If you’re looking to make your inground pool more energy efficient, this best pool light can help reduce energy costs. This LED pool light is a great replacement light option as it claims to use 86% less energy than a 500-watt pool light, and it fits into a standard 10-inch pool light niche. It also comes in a 6-inch LED pool light option for smaller pool light niches. This is a corded light that must be installed by a skilled DIY-er or lighting professional, but once the wiring is in place it’s easy to secure the light because there is no ring or gasket needed. The entire light is self-contained and made with stainless steel. There are more than 20 different color modes available and they can be activated by a touch of a button on the control panel. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a remote control, but it’s possible to control the light from an app on your mobile device via bluetooth. If you have several lights to replace, you don’t have to install a control panel for each light. One control panel can be used to manage a 10-inch light and one or two six-inch lights. The light and control panel come with a two-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Modes: 20 | Power Source: Corded electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: 5,400 | Lifespan: Not listed | Features: Integrated control panel, bluetooth control | Dimensions: 10.23 x 10.23 x 1 inches Best for Above Ground Pool Nitelighter LED Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It’s easy to install on steel wall above ground pools without drilling into any surface. Keep in Mind It’s only 1,350 lumens, so it isn’t as bright as other options on our list. The Nitelighter LED Pool Light is easy to install on a steel wall above-ground pool. All you have to do is lift the top rail and slide the light in place, and then tighten it with the thumb wheel on the back until it feels secure. We like that you don’t have to drill through the wall of the pool to install this light. It comes with a 28-foot cord, and features a built-in two-hour automatic shut off. This pool light is an LED with 1,350 lumens, so you can expect it to provide ambient lighting, but it won’t be as bright as pool lights you may see in inground pools. To extend the life of the light, we recommend removing the light when you winterize the pool, or take it out of the water when the pool isn’t being regularly used. Overall, we like that this pool light offers a budget-friendly way to illuminate an above ground pool without having to drill through the sides of the pool or make any permanent alterations to the pool. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Modes: One | Power Source: Corded electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: 1,350 | Lifespan: Not listed | Features: Two-hour auto shut off | Dimensions: 11 x 7.5 x 10 inches Best Floating Dazuma Round Colorful RGB Waterproof Solar Pool Lights Dazuma View On Dazuma.us Why You Should Get It It recharges itself during the day and provides eight to 10 hours of illumination at night. Keep in Mind It may take more than one floating pool light to illuminate your pool. Floating pool lights are a fun way to add illumination to your pool, and this solar-powered light has a lot of options to customize the look of your pool. This LED light can alternate between 16 colors, and you can leave it on a static light mode in the color of your choice or select one of four dynamic color changing modes. You can also select from eight brightness levels. Using a remote to make these changes, you can easily create a serene environment or a vibrant pool party atmosphere. This pool light has a diameter of 10 inches (there is also a 13-inch version available), and it is 3 inches high. If you have a small round pool, one floating light might be enough to illuminate the pool, but we recommend getting a few of these best pool lights to create a lively ambience. They are sold individually and in sets of two, four, six, or eight, and you can get a little bit of a discount per light if you buy one of the sets. One detail we really like about this light is that it provides illumination for eight to 10 hours on a full charge. That is almost twice as long as the budget-friendly Intex Floating LED Pool Light. The flat design also prevents them from tipping over, so you are more likely to get a full charge if your pool gets direct sunlight. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Modes: 16 | Power Source: Solar | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Eight to 10 hours on a full charge | Features: Remote control | Dimensions: 10 x 3 inches Best Color Changing Roleadro LED Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has seven colors that can be static or alternate in five dynamic ways. Keep in Mind It cannot connect to 110V or 220V power directly, you must connect it to a transformer, which is not included with the light. If you’re looking for variety in your in-ground pool lighting, consider this multicolored LED pool light. It features seven colors that can be static or alternate in five dynamic ways. One feature that caught our eye was that you can also change the speed of the dynamic modes. This means you can slow things down if you want a calm environment or speed it up if you want to create a lively party atmosphere. This flexibility makes it stand out from other similar products. This light has a 10.6-inch diameter and is made with aluminum and stainless steel. It comes with a remote control that is battery operated, but the pool light must be installed electrically. One important detail to note is that it can not be connected directly to 110V or 220V power. You need an electronic transformer for 12V to properly install this light. This converter is not included with this product and must be purchased separately. It also only comes with 6 feet of cord, which may need to be extended depending on where you install the light. We recommend working with a professional electrician or pool lighting expert to install this light. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Modes: Seven colors, five dynamic color changing modes, 10 speeds | Power Source: Electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: 35,000 hours | Features: Remote control | Dimensions: 10.6 x 2.7 x 10.6 inches Best for Inground Pools HQUA PN01DC LED RGBW Color Change Inground Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This color-changing LED pool light comes with everything you need for installation, including a 100-foot cord and transformer. Keep in Mind It has to be installed in a wet niche; it can’t be installed directly on a flat pool wall. This is a great option for a replacement light on an in-ground pool. The color changing LED light is more energy efficient than an incandescent pool light, and it can produce seven colors, including white (which is not always available on colored LED lights). Each color can be set to a static mode or the light can be set to one of two dynamic color-changing modes: jumping or flashing. To install this light, it needs to be placed in an existing wet niche for a 10-inch light. It comes with more than 100 feet of cord, which you can cut to the size you need. It also comes with a transformer that converts the power to 12V, so you don’t have to purchase any extra supplies to complete installation, however we always recommend working with a professional for proper installation. There is a remote to change the colors of the pool from anywhere on the pool deck. In static mode, you can adjust the brightness of the light, and in the dynamic mode you can change the speed of the color changing pattern. There is also a push button control box that allows you to operate the color options. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Modes: Seven colors; one static mode and two dynamic modes | Power Source: Electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Not available | Features: Remote control; transformer | Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 3 inches Best Suction Sunyel Submersible LED Pool Lights, Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It provides an inexpensive and convenient way to provide temporary illumination in a pool. Keep in Mind Once the lights are in water, the remote control only has a 3.3-foot range. The Sunyel Submersible LED Pool Lights, Set of 2 is the best pool light for those looking for a convenient and temporary option. We like this best pool light for illuminating an above ground pool for a night swim or to provide extra illumination in an inground pool. It comes with magnets and suction cups so the lights can be tucked anywhere in a pool. This LED light is battery operated (with three AAA batteries) and has 16 colors. Each color can be set to a static mode or the light can be set to one of three dynamic color changing modes: flash, fade, or smooth. There is also a built-in timer so you can set it to shut off automatically after two, four, or six hours. A remote control can change the light modes from up to 100 feet away if the lights aren’t in the water. However, the remote only has a range of 3.3 feet when the lights are submerged. This pool light is 3.4 inches in diameter, and it’s sold in sets of two or four. Depending on the size of your pool, you may want to buy several of these small pool lights to create the environment you desire. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Modes: 16 colors in static mode and three dynamic modes | Power Source: Battery | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Not available | Features: Remote control, timer settings for automatic shut off | Dimensions: 3.4 x 1.3 x 3.4 inches Best Solar Game Underwater Show Light Solar LED Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This light makes it easy to add dynamic lights to your pool without having to install anything permanent or manage remote control settings. Keep in Mind The light has a range of 15 feet, so it may not fully illuminate larger pools. If you’re looking for a solar-powered option, the Game Underwater Show Light Solar LED Pool Light is the best pool light for you. When fully charged, it will provide up to six hours of dynamic color changing illumination. Instead of one color changing at a time, it projects multiple colors at once, creating a disco ball effect. The light automatically shuffles between seven different dynamic modes, which means you don’t have to do anything except enjoy the lights. This pool light will automatically turn on and off, but there is also a manual switch if you want to wait until a specific time to start the lights. The light is 5.5 inches in diameter and spreads light up to 15 feet. Depending on the size of your pool, you may want to consider getting a couple of these inexpensive solar pool lights to fill your entire pool with color. To extend the life of the solar pool light we recommend taking it out of the water in the off season and storing it in a cool, dry place. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Modes: Seven dynamic color changing modes | Power Source: Solar | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Not available | Features: Manual on/off switch, auto on/off | Dimensions: 5.5 x 2.5 x 5.5 inches The Bottom Line Overall, our top pick for the best pool light is the Pentair MicroBrite Swimming Pool Compact LED Light because it delivers premium illumination in a compact product. It fits into a standard 1.5-inch pool wall fitting and doesn’t need a large housing area like many of the old incandescent pool lights needed. It can be used to highlight special features, like a sun shelf, or to illuminate an entire pool. What to Know About Pool Lights Before Shopping Modes When shopping for the best pool lights you’re likely to come across two terms to describe the light’s modes: static and dynamic. Static mode simply means that the light will remain steady in one color. For some lights it will only be static in white, while other lights offer a static mode in multiple colors. Dynamic mode means the light will have a repeating pattern, such as flashing on and off, or a color-changing pattern, such as fading from one color to the next. Most lights that have static and dynamic modes have a control panel or remote control so you can easily select what mode you’d like to experience. Power Sources If you have an in-ground pool, you’ll want to look for corded electric lights that are installed directly into niches in the walls of the pool and offer hours of illumination at the touch of a button. LED pool lights operate at a much lower voltage than other lights and cannot be installed directly to a 110V or 220V power supply—they need to have a transformer. We recommend working with a professional to have these lights properly installed. Another popular power source for pool lights is solar power. Generally speaking, these lights usually float in the pool and have a solar panel on top that recharges the battery during the day and then illuminates the pool in the evening for a few hours. Inexpensive solar lights will provide two to four hours of illumination while a higher-quality solar pool light, such as the Dazuma Round Solar Pool Lights, will offer eight to 10 hours of illumination on a full charge. There are also pool lights, like the Frontgate LED Color Changing Glow Balls, with rechargeable batteries that have to be taken out of the pool and connected to a charger. Some inexpensive pool lights are powered by AAA batteries. Special Features Not all pool lights come with a remote control, but it is a nice feature to have especially if you have a color-changing light. A remote control makes it easier to change the colors or modes while you’re lounging poolside, instead of having to walk over to the control panel. Be sure to store the remote in a location that won’t be wet, such as a covered patio. Instead of using a remote control, products such as the Poolexa LED pool light can also be adjusted via Bluetooth through an app on your mobile device. Another special feature we found on many of the best pool lights is an automatic shut off feature. Some products feature a timer where you can select to have the light shut off after a certain number of hours, while others will fade out throughout the evening as their solar charge runs low. Your Questions, Answered What are the benefits of installing pool lights? There are two main benefits to installing pool lights. Safety is the most important factor when it comes to having a pool on your property. Pool lights make it safer to swim at night and it also reduces the risk of falls. If you can clearly see the edge of the pool, you’re less likely to accidentally fall into the pool. If safety is a concern, you may also want to consider installing a pool alarm to your pool area. The second benefit is aesthetic. Lighting enhances the design of the pool and the look of your entire landscape. Lighting also influences how people feel around the pool. For example, using serene colors that gently fade from one shade to another creates a calm, soothing environment. Alternatively, rapidly changing color patterns create a lively party atmosphere. How much do pool lights cost? There is a wide range of prices for the best pool lights. For corded electric pool lights for inground pools, you can expect to pay $300 to $500 per light, plus installation costs. When it comes to lights that you can add onto an above-ground pool or a high-quality solar pool light, you can plan to spend $50 to $100 per light. There are inexpensive pool lights available for $15 to $30, but they may not last as long as more expensive options. How long do pool lights last? Premium quality inground pool lights will last for years. “The biggest threat to the longevity of a pool light is corrosion,” Johnson says. “But if it’s installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions, then it should be good for five years or more.” When it comes to pool lights that aren’t installed directly in the pool, such as solar pool lights, the longevity is much shorter. We recommend removing solar pool lights, battery-operated lights, or rechargeable pool lights from the water when not in use or during the off season to help extend the life of the lights. Who We Are Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer for Better Homes and Gardens, writing about a variety of topics, including home design, holiday crafts, and more. To find the best pool lights, she researched the features of pool lights and also considered factors like lumens, installation, and value. She also consulted with Josh Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Pool and Spa. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit