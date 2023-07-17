For many homeowners with existing inground pools or above ground pools, it’s important to find replacement lights that will save energy costs or create a lively environment with colored lights. Here we found the best pool lights for new or existing pools, plus solar pool lights and floating pool lights that add a party atmosphere to your backyard pool.

As a general rule, Johnson recommends placing pool lights on the side of the pool where you plan to lounge when out of the water. “If the lights are installed on the opposite side you’ll be staring right into the lights,” Johnson says. “You want to make the experience as enjoyable as possible when you’re in and out of the pool.”

“Start with your end vision in mind,” says Josh Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Pool and Spa. “Consider where do you plan to hang out when you’re not in the pool, and where you may want accessories, like a slide or a diving board. All of these factors will determine the perfect placement of the pool lights.”

When you imagine hanging out poolside in your new backyard pool, pool lights might not be the first thing that comes to mind but considering all the details, such as the style and placement of the best pool lights, will enhance the overall look of your landscape and the experience you have with your pool.

Best Overall Pentair MicroBrite Swimming Pool Compact LED Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It provides vibrant white LED illumination for an inground pool. Keep in Mind This product should be installed by a professional. This is our top pick for the best pool light because it is a small but mighty product. It fits in a standard 1.5-inch pool wall fitting (no big light niche necessary), and it delivers a premium bright white illumination that will enhance the look of your pool for years. While it’s small enough to fit into tight areas, such as on steps or sun shelves it is also powerful enough to illuminate an entire pool. In an average 30 to 40 foot inground pool, you only need two of these microbrite LED pool lights to serve the whole pool. One thing to consider is that you should have a professional install these lights, especially if it’s a new pool or you’re switching from old incandescent lights to LED lighting. This product comes with a 100-foot electrical cord and it runs off of 12 volts so you will need a transformer box to make sure it’s safely installed. It also comes with a one-year warranty from the manufacturer. While we love how bright this compact light is, it is only available in a static white light mode—it doesn’t have any color changing abilities. If having a dynamic color changing mode is a priority for you, keep scrolling. Overall, we like this best pool light because it delivers high-quality illumination in a small package. Price at time of publish: $409 Product Details: Modes: One | Power Source: Corded electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Not available | Features: Fits in a standard 1.5 inch pool wall fitting | Dimensions: 1.5 x 3.5 inches

Best Budget Intex Floating LED Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It There is no installation needed to operate this floating solar pool light. Keep in Mind You can only get two to five hours of illumination at a time. The Intex Floating LED Pool Light is one of the best pool lights because it’s inexpensive and easy to use. There is nothing to install, no batteries to replace, and no remotes to worry about losing. Once this floating solar pool light has been fully charged in the sun, you can expect to get two hours of illumination when using the white static light mode or five hours of light in the smooth color changing mode. It has LED lighting and a plastic shell, and it measures 6.6 inches in diameter. In an average-size backyard pool, we recommend using two or three of these floating solar pool lights to add ambiance. If you already have a built-in pool light, this budget-friendly pool light is also a great way to supplement the light or to create a party atmosphere with the color changing mode. Compared to the cost of a permanent in-ground pool light plus installation costs, this is a worthwhile option. It’s also a great option for an above-ground or inflatable pool. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Modes: Two | Power Source: Solar | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Five hours of illumination per full charge | Features: Auto shut off | Dimensions: 6.6 x 4.3 x 6.6 inches

Best Splurge Frontgate LED Color Changing Glow Balls, 31.5 inch Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It Give your pool a luxurious resort-like feel with colorful glowing orbs. Keep in Mind They are not solar powered, so you have to take them out of the pool to charge them. Whether you’re hosting a pool party or just want to create a tranquil sanctuary for yourself, these oversized LED color changing glowing balls will make your pool look aesthetically pleasing. They are free floating like a pool float and move gently around with the pool’s current. The largest of these best pool lights is 31.5 inches in diameter, but you can also purchase smaller sizes in a 23.5-, 15.75-, or 10-inch diameter. Consider using a combination of sizes to create a dynamic and visually appealing look. The glow balls are made with molded polyethylene and designed to resist the effects of chlorine, saltwater, and sun damage. They emit a soft LED light that can be set to one of three modes: static white, a static color, or dynamic color changing. The two medium-sized balls also feature a candle flicker mode. You can manually turn the glow balls on and off with an integrated switch or use a remote control. However, keep in mind that this product is not solar powered. To recharge a glow ball, you have to take it out of the pool and plug it into a charger. Once the battery is fully charged, you can expect up to eight hours of ambient lighting. Another factor to consider before buying several large glowing orbs is where you will store them during the off season. Make sure you have enough room in your storage shed to store these pool lights with your pool toys and other pool accessories. Price at time of publish: $499 Product Details: Modes: Three | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Eight hours of illumination per full charge | Features: Remote or manual operation | Dimensions: 31.5 inches in diameter

Best LED Poolexa SS1050x 10-inch Large LED Multicolor Inground Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It It uses 86% less energy than a 500-watt pool light and fits into a standard pool light niche. Keep in Mind It doesn’t come with a remote, but you can change the light color from the controller box or via an app on your mobile device. If you’re looking to make your inground pool more energy efficient, this best pool light can help reduce energy costs. This LED pool light is a great replacement light option as it claims to use 86% less energy than a 500-watt pool light, and it fits into a standard 10-inch pool light niche. It also comes in a 6-inch LED pool light option for smaller pool light niches. This is a corded light that must be installed by a skilled DIY-er or lighting professional, but once the wiring is in place it’s easy to secure the light because there is no ring or gasket needed. The entire light is self-contained and made with stainless steel. There are more than 20 different color modes available and they can be activated by a touch of a button on the control panel. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a remote control, but it’s possible to control the light from an app on your mobile device via bluetooth. If you have several lights to replace, you don’t have to install a control panel for each light. One control panel can be used to manage a 10-inch light and one or two six-inch lights. The light and control panel come with a two-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Modes: 20 | Power Source: Corded electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: 5,400 | Lifespan: Not listed | Features: Integrated control panel, bluetooth control | Dimensions: 10.23 x 10.23 x 1 inches

Best for Above Ground Pool Nitelighter LED Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It’s easy to install on steel wall above ground pools without drilling into any surface. Keep in Mind It’s only 1,350 lumens, so it isn’t as bright as other options on our list. The Nitelighter LED Pool Light is easy to install on a steel wall above-ground pool. All you have to do is lift the top rail and slide the light in place, and then tighten it with the thumb wheel on the back until it feels secure. We like that you don’t have to drill through the wall of the pool to install this light. It comes with a 28-foot cord, and features a built-in two-hour automatic shut off. This pool light is an LED with 1,350 lumens, so you can expect it to provide ambient lighting, but it won’t be as bright as pool lights you may see in inground pools. To extend the life of the light, we recommend removing the light when you winterize the pool, or take it out of the water when the pool isn’t being regularly used. Overall, we like that this pool light offers a budget-friendly way to illuminate an above ground pool without having to drill through the sides of the pool or make any permanent alterations to the pool. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Modes: One | Power Source: Corded electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: 1,350 | Lifespan: Not listed | Features: Two-hour auto shut off | Dimensions: 11 x 7.5 x 10 inches

Best Floating Dazuma Round Colorful RGB Waterproof Solar Pool Lights Dazuma View On Dazuma.us Why You Should Get It It recharges itself during the day and provides eight to 10 hours of illumination at night. Keep in Mind It may take more than one floating pool light to illuminate your pool. Floating pool lights are a fun way to add illumination to your pool, and this solar-powered light has a lot of options to customize the look of your pool. This LED light can alternate between 16 colors, and you can leave it on a static light mode in the color of your choice or select one of four dynamic color changing modes. You can also select from eight brightness levels. Using a remote to make these changes, you can easily create a serene environment or a vibrant pool party atmosphere. This pool light has a diameter of 10 inches (there is also a 13-inch version available), and it is 3 inches high. If you have a small round pool, one floating light might be enough to illuminate the pool, but we recommend getting a few of these best pool lights to create a lively ambience. They are sold individually and in sets of two, four, six, or eight, and you can get a little bit of a discount per light if you buy one of the sets. One detail we really like about this light is that it provides illumination for eight to 10 hours on a full charge. That is almost twice as long as the budget-friendly Intex Floating LED Pool Light. The flat design also prevents them from tipping over, so you are more likely to get a full charge if your pool gets direct sunlight. Price at time of publish: $72 Product Details: Modes: 16 | Power Source: Solar | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Eight to 10 hours on a full charge | Features: Remote control | Dimensions: 10 x 3 inches

Best Color Changing Roleadro LED Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has seven colors that can be static or alternate in five dynamic ways. Keep in Mind It cannot connect to 110V or 220V power directly, you must connect it to a transformer, which is not included with the light. If you’re looking for variety in your in-ground pool lighting, consider this multicolored LED pool light. It features seven colors that can be static or alternate in five dynamic ways. One feature that caught our eye was that you can also change the speed of the dynamic modes. This means you can slow things down if you want a calm environment or speed it up if you want to create a lively party atmosphere. This flexibility makes it stand out from other similar products. This light has a 10.6-inch diameter and is made with aluminum and stainless steel. It comes with a remote control that is battery operated, but the pool light must be installed electrically. One important detail to note is that it can not be connected directly to 110V or 220V power. You need an electronic transformer for 12V to properly install this light. This converter is not included with this product and must be purchased separately. It also only comes with 6 feet of cord, which may need to be extended depending on where you install the light. We recommend working with a professional electrician or pool lighting expert to install this light. Price at time of publish: $69 Product Details: Modes: Seven colors, five dynamic color changing modes, 10 speeds | Power Source: Electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: 35,000 hours | Features: Remote control | Dimensions: 10.6 x 2.7 x 10.6 inches

Best for Inground Pools HQUA PN01DC LED RGBW Color Change Inground Pool Light Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This color-changing LED pool light comes with everything you need for installation, including a 100-foot cord and transformer. Keep in Mind It has to be installed in a wet niche; it can’t be installed directly on a flat pool wall. This is a great option for a replacement light on an in-ground pool. The color changing LED light is more energy efficient than an incandescent pool light, and it can produce seven colors, including white (which is not always available on colored LED lights). Each color can be set to a static mode or the light can be set to one of two dynamic color-changing modes: jumping or flashing. To install this light, it needs to be placed in an existing wet niche for a 10-inch light. It comes with more than 100 feet of cord, which you can cut to the size you need. It also comes with a transformer that converts the power to 12V, so you don’t have to purchase any extra supplies to complete installation, however we always recommend working with a professional for proper installation. There is a remote to change the colors of the pool from anywhere on the pool deck. In static mode, you can adjust the brightness of the light, and in the dynamic mode you can change the speed of the color changing pattern. There is also a push button control box that allows you to operate the color options. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Modes: Seven colors; one static mode and two dynamic modes | Power Source: Electric | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Not available | Features: Remote control; transformer | Dimensions: 10 x 4 x 3 inches

Best Suction Sunyel Submersible LED Pool Lights, Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It provides an inexpensive and convenient way to provide temporary illumination in a pool. Keep in Mind Once the lights are in water, the remote control only has a 3.3-foot range. The Sunyel Submersible LED Pool Lights, Set of 2 is the best pool light for those looking for a convenient and temporary option. We like this best pool light for illuminating an above ground pool for a night swim or to provide extra illumination in an inground pool. It comes with magnets and suction cups so the lights can be tucked anywhere in a pool. This LED light is battery operated (with three AAA batteries) and has 16 colors. Each color can be set to a static mode or the light can be set to one of three dynamic color changing modes: flash, fade, or smooth. There is also a built-in timer so you can set it to shut off automatically after two, four, or six hours. A remote control can change the light modes from up to 100 feet away if the lights aren’t in the water. However, the remote only has a range of 3.3 feet when the lights are submerged. This pool light is 3.4 inches in diameter, and it’s sold in sets of two or four. Depending on the size of your pool, you may want to buy several of these small pool lights to create the environment you desire. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Modes: 16 colors in static mode and three dynamic modes | Power Source: Battery | Light Source: LED | Lumens: Not available | Lifespan: Not available | Features: Remote control, timer settings for automatic shut off | Dimensions: 3.4 x 1.3 x 3.4 inches