Some of the more important factors that coincide with comfort and quality include dimensions, material, special features, and weight capacity. Paying attention to these details can help you find the best pool float for you and your family.

Marc Owens, president of Hollywood Outdoor Living in Birmingham, Alabama, says people should focus on comfort and quality when shopping for a pool float as it will increase the longevity of the float.

Spending a day at the pool is often accompanied by pool accessories, and one item that is an absolute essential to relaxing is a pool float. Whether you want to lounge in the shade or are looking for a float to accommodate a heavier weight capacity, we have found the best pool floats.

One of the many joys of summer is soaking up the sunshine and enjoying a relaxing day on the water. Whether you’re lounging by yourself or playing pool games with your family, poolside time not only helps us unwind, but helps us create memories.

Best Overall Bestway H2OGO! Deluxe Comfort Plush Pool Floats Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This float has a comfortable pillow, a cup holder, and a shade. Keep in Mind: The float only holds up to 198 pounds. This comfortable plush float by H2OGo! checks several boxes as the best overall pool float. Not only is it spacious, its polyvinyl and mesh materials provide a durable design that will last all summer long. Additionally, this pool float was designed with comfort in mind—you can completely lay down on this float and rest your head on the inflatable pillow. The mesh body allows you to stay cool even in the hot sun, and the pool float includes a collapsible shade for when you’re wanting less sun exposure. It also includes a cup holder so you don’t have to worry about holding your refreshing poolside beverage. We also love the small pocket next to the cup holder that is perfect for storing a book or snack. Price at time of publishing: $46 Product Details: Dimensions: 78 x 44 inches | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 198 pounds



Best Budget ​​Ozark Trail Easy Float Inflatable Pool Lounge Adult 65 Inches Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This float is easy to inflate and deflate since it is a smaller size. Keep in Mind: Because it is made with more affordable materials, it may not be as durable as other floats on our list. The Ozark Trail Easy Float Inflatable Pool Lounge is the best float for those shopping on a budget. Available at an affordable price, this float also provides comfort while in the pool or even floating on a lake. Though it has inflatable arms and a head rest, the boat-like style of the float allows you to lounge in various positions. The float includes air holes at the bottom to keep you cool in the warm sun, and its relatively small size makes it easy to inflate and deflate. However, because it is more budget-friendly, it may not last multiple seasons like more durable options on our list. Price at time of publishing: $8



Product Details: Dimensions: 65 x 47 inches | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 198 pounds

Best Splurge FUNBOY x Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float Funboy View On Funboy.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Revolve Why You Should Get It: This Malibu Barbie float has a cute yet functional design. Keep in Mind: Due to its large size, it may be difficult to store. If you love the bright pinks and playful nature of Barbiecore style, Funboy has the best pool float for you. For a limited time, Funboy is partnering with the Barbie brand to provide pool lovers the Malibu Barbie Golf Cart Pool Float. This lavish float is the perfect summer splurge for those who want to live out their poolside Barbie fantasy. Intended for ages 14 and up, this float comes in classic pink as well as a fun palm tree green. It also has an incredibly fast inflation time—this float will be ready to use in under two minutes with an air pump. It's big enough for two adults to use at once, and it includes a fringe-lined removable mesh shade, two cup holders, and a tether link to tie to the side of the pool or dock. This golf cart pool float is the dream float for those who want to relax in style. If you’re wanting a little more for your splurge, there is also a bundle option available, which comes with a golf cart float, a beach towel, and a tube float.



Price at time of publishing: $139



Product Details: Dimensions: 90 x 51 x 47 inches | Recommended Age: Ages 14 and up | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: Not listed

Best for Adults Jasonwell Inflatable Pool Float Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This float has two conveniently placed cupholders. Keep in Mind: It’s only available in one color. The Jasonwell Inflatable Pool Float is the best pool float for adults. The lounging design provides two easy-to-reach cup holders that protect your beverages from spilling, so you can enjoy your favorite vodka cocktail. The float’s supportive backrest and footrest allows you to lay back and relax for hours in the pool. There’s even an opening at the base for when you want to get your feet wet and enjoy the cooling sensation of the water. This float is ideal for adults, and it can hold about 300 pounds. Price at time of publishing: $24



Product Details: Dimensions: ‎Not listed | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 300+ pounds

Best for Heavy Adults Sharper Image Floating Pool Lounge with Canopy Sharper Image View On Sharperimage.com Why You Should Get It: The float holds up to 440 pounds, and it has a retractable canopy. Keep in Mind: This float is not intended for child use. Combining quality functionality with style, the Floating Pool Lounge with Canopy from Sharper Image is the best pool float for heavy adults—it’s able to support up to 440 pounds. We also love the retractable canopy that is perfect for keeping cool on hot, sunny days. The float includes two built-in cup holders, three inflatable air chambers for stability, and a rope around the base that makes it easy to move around or tether to a dock. The large 71 x 71-inch deck can be used for multiple users or for those who prefer time lounging alone. Because of its strong PVC and polyester construction, this float can be used at the pool, lake, or on the beach.



Price at time of publishing: $160



Product Details: Dimensions: 71 x 71 x 63 inches | Recommended Age: Not listed | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 440 pounds

Best Non-Inflatable Big Joe Lazy Lounger No Inflation Needed Pool Float Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It has a cupholder, and it’s available in seven colors. Keep in Mind: While in use, part of your body will always remain in the water. This Lazy Lounger by Big Joe is the best pool float for a pool party or just a relaxing day on the lake or at the beach. This 100% polyester material float doesn’t require inflation, and it’s also made of a quick-drying material that makes it easy to store and makes it hassle free to clean. The body is filled with absorbent beans that allow for buoyancy and balance so you can relax comfortably in the pool. It includes a head rest, arm rests, and a leg rest so every part of your body is supported in the pool. There’s also a built-in cup holder, so you can drink your favorite ranch water cocktail this summer. Made for adults, this pool float holds up to 250 pounds and is available in seven different colors and patterns. Price at time of publishing: $71



Product Details: Dimensions: 42 x 38 x 11 inches | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: No inflation needed | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds

Best for Infants Swim Central Inflatable Blue Mommy & Me Baby Rider Pool Float Pool Central View On Poolcentral.com Why You Should Get It: This float not only has an adorable design, it is safe for an infant’s use. Keep in Mind: The float is designed for infants 8 to 24 months old. New parents wanting to introduce their babies to the water may have some hesitancy when purchasing a pool float, but the Inflatable Blue Mommy & Me Baby Rider Pool Float with retractable canopy will set any parent’s worries at ease. The adorable float includes a drop-pocket seat with comfortable leg holes and an inflatable turtle and starfish for playtime. The float is recommended for infants ranging from 8 to 24 months old, and it has a weight capacity of up to 40 pounds. Parents and babies will enjoy plenty of pool time fun, and parents will be pleased to know their baby will be perfectly protected from the bright sun with the retractable canopy.



Price at time of publishing: $33



Product Details: Dimensions: 40 x 26 inches | Recommended Age: 8 to 24 months old | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 40 pounds

Best for Toddlers Greus Kids Inflatable Pool Float Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This float is available in a car or airplane style, and it has a working horn. Keep in Mind: This float has a weight capacity of 55 pounds. The Greus Kids Inflatable Pool Float is the best pool float for toddlers. Available in a variety of different designs including brightly colored airplanes and a race car, your toddler will love using this float. It’s designed for toddlers ages one to five, and has a weight capacity of up to 55 pounds. Easily inflatable, the float is made of heavy duty PVC material and is layered so the float is airtight from any possible leaks. It also has two side handles so mom and dad can easily hold on as their child glides through the water. Your child will also get a special kick out of the working horn on the steering wheel. Price at time of publishing: $20



Product Details: Dimensions: 32 x 26 inches | Recommended Age: One to five years old | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 55 pounds

Best Chair Aqua Leisure Supreme Zero Gravity Lounge Aqua Leisure View On Aqualeisure.com Why You Should Get It: The float is adjustable for multiple sizes. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t keep you completely out of the water. This vibrant, patterned pool chair from AquaLeisure provides its users with a relaxing float to enjoy all summer long. The Supreme Zero Gravity chair stands by its name as it makes you feel as if you’re in zero gravity conditions. The adjustable seat accommodates many sizes ranging from small, medium, and tall, and allows you to sit high or low in the water. It’s available in two colors (blue and teal fern) and includes mesh arm rests and leg bolsters to help you lounge and relax. The durable chair has a weight capacity of up to 250 pounds, and its wire-free design allows for easy storage and transportation. Price at time of publishing: $43 Product Details: Dimensions: 42 x 40 inches | Recommended Age: Ages 15 and up | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds The 8 Best Above-Ground Pools for Your Backyard

Best Lounging Frontgate Inflatable Mesh Lounger Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It: It’s available in three bright colors. Keep in Mind: The headrest isn’t adjustable. The Inflatable Mesh Lounger from Frontgate may have a simple design, but it proves simplicity is key to ultimate lounging relaxation. Made from 100% PVC, the float has a mesh center body that provides a comfortable yet cooling place to kick back and enjoy the sun and water. Inflated, the lounger measures approximately 70 x 39 inches and can hold up to 220 pounds. It is available in three summery colors: mint, pink, and orange sherbert. It’s easy to inflate with an air pump, and it includes a built-in cupholder for your favorite cocktail or fun and refreshing mocktail. The Inflatable Mesh Lounger provides a stress-free float that will glide you across the water. Price at time of publishing: $48



Product Details: Dimensions: 70 x 39 x 6 inches | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 220 pounds

Best with Shade Intex Inflatable Canopy Island Float Lounge Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: This float lounge is spacious and has a retractable canopy for shade. Keep in Mind: An air pump is required to inflate and is not included. When you’re floating on the Intex Inflatable Canopy Island Float Lounge, you’ll feel as if you’re floating on the waters of a sunny beach resort. Approximately 78 x 59 inches in size, the float lounger can hold up to 500 pounds so you and your friends can relax in the sun together. The float is made of durable 18-gauge vinyl, and the detachable fabric sunshade allows you to spend the day at the pool without worrying about too much sun exposure. The float has two built-in cup holders, two air chambers for extra stability, and large pillow backrests for added comfort. The best way to inflate this float is with an air pump, though one is not included with the purchase. Given its size and extra features, this is the best pool float for spending a day out on the pool or lake. Price at time of publishing: $97 Product Details: Dimensions: 78 x 59 inches | Recommended Age: All ages | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight capacity: 500 pounds

Best Tube Intex River Run Sport Lounge Inflatable Water Float Academy Sports + Outdoors View On Walmart View On Academy.com Why You Should Get It: The tube is made from durable vinyl material and is resistant to punctures. Keep in Mind: It only seats one adult. For those looking for a reliable tube, the Intex River Run I Tube is the best pool float for you. This inflatable 53-inch tube is the perfect float to take to the pool, lake, beach, or the river. The tube is made of 18-gauge vinyl, making it resistant to any puncture marks. There are heavy-duty handles along the sides and an attached grab rope to easily pull the tube along the water. The center hole features a mesh bottom for users to have limited contact with the water (just enough to cool). The tube also includes two sturdy cup holders for summer beverages and a backrest for support and comfort. Price at time of publishing: $50



Product Details: Dimensions: 53 inches | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 220 pounds



Best Multiple Person Swimline 3-Seat White Inflatable Raft Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: The raft seats up to three people, and it comes with an air pump. Keep in Mind: It is also designed for adult use only. If you’re searching for a pool float that can support more than one person, the Swimline 68-in x 36-in 3-Seat White Inflatable Raft is the best pool float for you. This pool float is basically a giant floating couch for you and two friends to comfortably enjoy the water. Unlike many other floats on our list, this one comes with its own air pump so you don’t have to purchase one separately. The float also comes with three matching throw pillows and a bag to carry the float when it’s not inflated. It inflates quickly, which means you’ll have more time to lounge with your friends or family. With a weight capacity of 4,000 pounds, it’s the strongest pool float on our list. Take it out on the lake, or use it poolside—either way it is the best float for three people to enjoy a relaxing day out on the water. Price at time of publishing: $165



Product Details: Dimensions: 68 x 36 inches | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: Air pump | Weight Capacity: 4,000 pounds

Best for Travel Frontgate Resort Pool Float Frontgate View On Frontgate Why You Should Get It: The float’s material is easy to roll up and carry or store, and no inflation is needed. Keep in Mind: While other floats on our list are made of vinyl or PVC, this one is made mainly out of foam. Nobody wants to worry about toting around a bulky pool float when traveling, which is why the Frontgate Resort Collection Pool Float is the best pool float for taking on the go. Its simple yet sleek design represents the classic pool float look while providing comfort and support to those heading to the pool or to the beach for vacation. The float is available in a variety of different colors and patterns and is made with durable foam. The flexible foam is coated in a heat-resistant PVC vinyl coating that will keep the float safe from sun, chlorine, or moisture damage. Because of the flexible foam, the float is easy to roll up and carry or to store for future use. Price at time of publishing: $160



Product Details: Dimensions: 68 x 26 x 2 inches | Recommended Age: Adults | Inflation Method: No inflation needed | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds

