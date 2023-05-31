We’ve rounded up the best pool alarms—from budget-friendly gate-entry alarms to camera systems that keep an eye on your pool area.

No matter how high-tech, remember pool alarms are meant to be supplemental safety devices—you should still consider using a gate, pool cover, or adult supervision.

For pool owners, having a pool alarm is an easy and effective way of keeping children and pets from being by the pool unattended or falling in. It can also help prevent unwanted pool hoppers from your premises.

If there’s one thing that you should be adding to your list as you prepare for summer, it’s a pool alarm.

Best Overall Pool Patrol PA-30 Pool Alarm 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It works in any type of pool (and even small ponds). Keep in Mind You’ll need to adjust the sensitivity settings during high winds or heavy rains to avoid false alarms. The Pool Patrol PA-30 Pool Alarm is our pick for best pool alarm overall because it is easy to set up and use, and its 9-volt battery is meant to last through the summer season. This floating alarm is simple to install, and you don’t need to change anything about your current pool set up in order to do so. Set-up is as easy as putting a battery into the floating device and then adjusting the settings to fit your needs. The settings are adjusted by turning the base clockwise to increase sensitivity so that it catches smaller objects or subtle changes in the water level, or counter-clockwise to decrease the sensitivity so that it only sounds for larger objects. When finished, simply place the alarm in the water. Once activated, the alarm will sound whenever a person or object that weighs 15 pounds or more enters into the pool unexpectedly. One alarm is able to monitor a pool of 20 by 40 feet, which is about the size of a typical residential pool. The Pool Patrol PA-30 has the added benefit of being able to function even with a pool cover, so if you use a solar cover, you don’t have to worry about making modifications to it. This alarm works for more than just above-ground and in-ground pools—it can also be used in indoor pools, small ponds, or hot tubs. This means that, if you live on a property that has a pond, you don’t have to worry about anyone falling in without being alerted. The alarm itself measures at 85 decibels, and it alerts you using an in-house receiver, which has a range of up to 200 feet. In addition to the receiver, the alarm will also sound on the unit itself. Keep in mind that you’ll have to adjust the sensitivity of the device when there’s a big storm or wind, as these things can cause false alarms, and these false alarms could end up using up the battery on the device more quickly. It is easy to deactivate, though, by tilting the floating device 90 degrees. Price at time of publish: $220 Product Details: Type: Standard entry | Power Source: Batteries | Range: 200 feet | Decibel Level: 85 decibels | Smart Features: No

Best Budget Techko S189 Ultra Slim Safe Pool Alarm Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It can be used either inside or outside. Keep in Mind The design isn’t very sleek, so it may look out of place in your home. For the best pool alarm that doesn’t break the bank, we’ve chosen the Techko S189 Ultra Slim Safe Pool Alarm because not only is it affordable, it’s weather resistant and has a loud alarm. The Techko 189 Ultra Slim is not a standard entry alarm (one that activates when something or someone has fallen into the pool), it is a door alarm. It’s designed to sound an alarm when a pool gate or door to the pool area is opened. It sounds when someone is entering the area unaccompanied by an adult or the pool owner. When someone opens those doors without permission, the alarm sounds, but there’s a temporary bypass button that allows adults to temporarily disable the alarm for 15 seconds. This unit includes two pairs of magnetic contact sensors and a remote bypass button, so it can be used at multiple entry points. It has a loud siren at 110 decibels (which is as loud as the siren on an ice cream truck) so it can easily be heard. You can use this pool alarm inside your home or pool house or outside since it’s weather resistant. This isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing of alarms, but because of its affordable price and loud alarm, it's the best pool alarm for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Type: Gate entry | Power Source: Batteries | Range: Not applicable | Decibel Level: 110 decibels | Smart Features: No

Best Splurge Lifebuoy BCone System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has a swim mode that lets you disable the alarm, but automatically reactivates it when no more swimming is detected. Keep in Mind Automatic cleaners and water features could set off false alarms, and it cannot be used with a solar cover. If you’re looking for a pool alarm that is worth the splurge, Lifebuoy’s BCone System is the best pool alarm for the job. It has smart features, plus advanced sensors to keep your family safe. The BCone System comes with a floating pool unit and a home unit. This pool alarm can connect with your Alexa or Google Assistant, and is controlled via an app on your smartphone, so you can have an eye on your pool safety no matter where you are. You can set the level of sensitivity that you’d like the in-pool unit to detect, which comes in handy when there are strong winds or a rain, but you don’t want to venture outside to adjust the alarm manually. It covers an area about the size of a typical residential swimming pool: 20 feet by 40 feet, though its use isn’t limited to a standard pool. It can be used with in-ground or above ground pools, as well as in garden pools or hot tubs. If you have a larger pool or a pool and a hot tub, you can connect up to four floating units to one home unit, which must be installed within 100 feet of the device. A floating device is great because you don’t need to make any modifications to your pool, whereas some devices need to be attached to the side of the pool in order to function. This also means that, if you’re headed on vacation and want to bring it with you, you can. We love that this alarm has advanced sensors and software, while still being easy to operate. One feature that makes this alarm unique is its Swim Mode, which can be activated so that the alarm does not sound while swimming. If the floating unit does not detect movement for a few minutes, it will reactivate automatically, so you don’t need to worry about turning it back on. However, if you use automatic cleaners or your pool has any water features, it can cause false alarms. It also cannot be used if you have a solar cover. Price at time of publish: $395 Product Details: Type: Motion detection | Power Source: Batteries | Range: 100 feet | Decibel Level: 120 decibels | Smart Features: Yes

Best Floating Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has easy-to-change sensitivity settings and multiple sound levels. Keep in Mind The pool unit must be within 50 feet from the home and your smartphone needs to be 10 feet from the home unit to work properly. Our pick for best floating pool alarm is the Lifebuoy Pool Alarm System. We appreciate that this unit can be used in above-ground and in-ground pools, as well as spas and garden ponds. We also love that it connects to your smartphone for ease of use. You can connect the app to multiple Lifebuoy Alarm Systems and you can also have multiple users, so that the adults in your household have total control. This alarm works by detecting changes in the water, so that it can alert you when a child, pet, or object falls into the pool. The floating in-pool unit can be used in any type of pool, as long as it measures 40 by 20 feet or less. The Lifebuoy System has five sensitivity settings and multiple sound levels, which can be set using an app on your smartphone, making it a simple process that doesn’t require going outside and manually changing the settings. You can use the app to turn off the alarm when it is triggered, and you can turn on Swim Mode, which keeps the alarm from sounding when people are swimming in your pool. You also don’t have to worry about turning the alarm back on—if it doesn’t detect motion for 10 minutes, the in-pool unit reactivates. The only downside to this device is that it has a limited range. The home unit must be placed within 50 feet of the home unit, and if you’re changing the settings using your smartphone, it must be within 10 feet of the home unit in order to work properly. Because it uses bluetooth connectivity, this can limit the use, as you can’t control the unit from anywhere. Price at time of publish: $245 Product Details: Type: Standard entry | Power Source: Batteries | Range: 50 feet | Decibel Level: 85 decibels | Smart Features: Yes

Best for Above-Ground Pools PoolEye Above Ground Pool Alarm Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This pool alarm has less false alarms because of its sub-surface wave detection. Keep in Mind It does not have an in-home receiver, so you need to be nearby to hear it. The Pool Eye Above-Ground Pool Alarm is our pick for best pool alarm for above-ground pools because it is easy to install and also has less false alarms than other pool alarms. With other pool alarms, there is always the chance for false alarms, as standard entry alarms can be set off by high winds or rain. However, this pool alarm has a water motion sensor that features sub-surface wave detection, so it doesn’t pick up that movement. This pool alarm has adjustable sensitivity, and can detect when an object that weighs 15 pounds or more enters the water. You can adjust this sensitivity directly on the unit, which is also where you can shut off the alarm. Installation of this device is simple, since it is battery powered and is installed using the included hardware under the top ledge of steel wall pools. It can be used on above-ground pools up to 24 feet in diameter or 16 by 32 feet. This pool alarm does not have an in-house receiver, which means that it will not alert you from inside of your home. Instead, the alarm sounds on the pool-side receiver. The siren itself is 85 decibels, so it’s easy to hear if you’re in the vicinity. Price at time of publish: $88 Product Details: Type: Standard entry | Power Source: Batteries | Range: Not applicable | Decibel Level: 85 decibels | Smart Features: No

Best for In-Ground Pools Blue Wave Poolwatch Pool Alarm Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It has a 101.3-decibel siren that’s easy to hear. Keep in Mind This alarm requires permanent installation. The Blue Wave Poolwatch Pool Alarm is the best pool alarm for in-ground pools because it has a loud alarm and is easy to install. This pool alarm has a loud siren so it is easy to hear should someone or something unexpectedly fall into your pool. With a 101.3 decibel output, it is about as loud as a car horn, so you won’t risk not hearing the alarm since it sounds on both receivers. This standard entry alarm detects objects that at 18 pounds or more then they enter the water, but this means that it may miss out on any smaller objects. If your pet weighs less than 18 pounds, for example, it may not detect its entrance into the pool. When the alarm does go off, you can easily turn it off via the in-pool alarm by switching it to the ‘off’ position. This is also where you’ll set the device to Swim Mode, so that people can make a splash without setting off the alarm. This alarm is suitable for pools at 16 x 32 feet or less, so if your pool is larger, you’ll need two. This alarm is installed by drilling two holes with a masonry drill, inserting mounting anchors, and then screwing the device into the side of the pool. For this season, it cannot be used with a solar cover, though it can be taken out of the water, should you decide to store it in your house when not in use. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Type: Standard entry | Power Source: Electric and battery | Range: 100 feet | Decibel Level: 101.3 decibels | Smart Features: No

Best for Gates Swann DIY Wireless Gate-Open Alert Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It It’s easy to install and is completely wireless so you can move the indoor receiver around the house. Keep in Mind It must be armed and unarmed using the indoor receiver. The Swann DIY Wireless Gate-Open Alert Kit is our pick for the best pool alarm for gates. We love that it’s affordable, easy to install, and wireless. This alarm features magnetic sensors that are mounted on a door or gate. Once they are separated, a siren is triggered on the receiver unit that is located indoors and on the outdoor unit. It has a range of 200 feet, which means that you can place the sensors that far from the receiver unit in your house without experiencing any technical problems. We appreciate how loud this alarm is—in fact, it’s the loudest pool alarm on our list at 120 decibels. If that is too loud for you, you can choose between three volume levels, or set it to silent mode when you have company and know the gate will be opening and closing for an extended period of time. When the volume is off, a flashing blue light will indicate that someone is entering or exiting the gate. If an adult wants to walk through the gate, they can use a delay switch in order to do so without setting off the alarm. The delay function only keeps the siren from being triggered for seven seconds so that people can enter. That means if you have a big group coming in or are taking your time entering, it could be accidentally triggered. Also, you’ll have to arm and disarm this pool alarm via the indoor receiver. To do so, just press down on whatever channel you’ve chosen to set up the alarm using (there are three separate channels, should you need more than one alarm) and it will go on silent mode. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Type: Gate entry | Power Source: Battery powered | Range: 200 feet | Decibel Level: 120 decibels | Smart Features: No