The 8 Best Platform Beds of 2023 for Any Budget and Style

We chose The Bed by Thuma as our best overall pick because of its repurposed wood foundation, noise-reducing slats, and two headboard options. Keep reading to check out all of our picks for the best platform beds, according to our research.

Shumway recommends platform beds because “the platform is not only timeless but functional. The clean lines never go out of style and work well in most interiors.”

“​​Platform beds are a popular choice among customers today given they eliminate the need for a box spring and can be more cost effective,” says Powell. “An average platform bed is typically lower in profile and features either slats or a solid base that a mattress can rest directly on.”

To create this list of the best platform beds, we researched multiple products and considered factors like dimensions, sizes, colors, and materials. We also collected insights from Mike Powell , Head of Bedroom Furniture at Wayfair, and Doug Shumway , SVP of Product & Supply Chain at Thuma.

When selecting furniture for your bedroom, choosing a bed that is both functional and stylish is key. Platform beds are a convenient option because they don’t require box springs and are available in a variety of sizes, materials, and styles.

Best Overall Thuma The Bed 4.9 Thuma View On Thuma.co Why You Should Get It: This platform bed comes with two headboard options—one made out of upcycled wood and the other made out of CertiPUR-US certified foam. Keep in Mind: The wooden headboard option is more expensive than the foam PillowBoard option. We chose The Bed by Thuma as the best platform bed because of features like its repurposed wood foundation, cushion-coated slats, and two headboard options. This low-profile platform bed sits close to the ground, but still provides some space for under-bed storage. Unlike many of the other platform bed frames on our list, this one doesn’t require any tools for assembly, which makes it easy to set up. It’s also made out of sustainable materials and is Greenguard Gold Certified. There are three frame colors to choose from: natural, walnut, or espresso. You may notice color differences, wood grains, and knots throughout the bed frame since each one is handmade as opposed to some of the manufactured wood options on our list. This versatile bed frame comes with two headboard options—The PillowBoard and The Headboard. Made out of CertiPUR-US certified foam and built with comfort in mind, The PillowBoard is more affordable and offers a minimalist look. The polyester pebbled linen-weave cover is available in light linen, fog grey, or dark charcoal. If you prefer a more traditional look and don’t mind spending a few hundred extra dollars, The Headboard is a great choice. It’s made out of 100% repurposed wood and blends in seamlessly with the bed frame, but does not offer any cushion. Thuma added thoughtful features and design details to this platform bed including supportive noise-reducing slats, rounded corners (to prevent injuries), and cork-lined legs to protect your floors. Price at time of publish: From $1,095 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 85 x 65 x 35 inches (queen) | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors/Finishes: Walnut, natural, or espresso | Material: Repurposed wood, foam, and polyester pebbled linen

Best Budget Zinus Mia Metal Platform Bed Frame Zinus View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: This affordable platform bed frame has sturdy wooden slats and a solid steel foundation. Keep in Mind: The sharp corners and metal structure may not be the best option for a kid’s bedroom. For a budget-friendly option, the Zinus Mia Metal Platform Bed Frame is the best platform bed for you. Available with or without a headboard, this affordable platform bed has a metal frame, bold black finish, and durable wooden slats. The squared corners and minimalist design make this a suitable option for modern, industrial, or contemporary bedrooms. The sturdy steel foundation and plywood slats provide ample support for your mattress, and the wooden slats are evenly spaced to prevent your mattress from sagging. The twin-sized bed frame can accommodate up to 350 pounds, and all other sizes can accommodate up to 700 pounds. Platform beds are typically low to the ground; however, this one offers 12 inches of storage space for extra pillows and blankets, off-season clothing, or any other items. This affordable platform bed frame arrives in one package with the necessary tools, parts, and assembly instructions which makes set-up more efficient. It also comes with a limited five-year warranty for extra peace of mind. Although we love the simple design and sturdy structure of this platform bed, the sharp corners and metal foundation could be a concern for some, especially when getting in and out of bed in the dark. We recommend lining the steel headboard with pillows for added comfort. Price at time of publish: $155 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 80.5 x 59.3 x 38 inches (queen) | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Colors/Finishes: Black | Material: Steel and plywood

If you're looking for a statement piece for your bedroom, the Pottery Barn Lisbon Cane Platform Bed is definitely worth considering even though it has a higher price tag than most of the options on our list. If you have a modern organic style, this is the best platform bed for you. It's available as a queen or king size bed and comes in two colors—toasted parawood and brushed ebony. Features include a textured headboard, sturdy structure, and a wooden frame. This platform bed can be used with adjustable mattress bases, and does not require a box spring—it has a slat-roll system to support your mattress. Made out of solid rubberwood, veneers, and natural cane, and the wood has been kiln-dried to minimize cracking, splitting, warping, and mildew. The solid wood structure can hold up to 500 pounds. The veneers are resistant to cracks, and offer a uniform color throughout. You can dust this bed frame with a soft, dry cloth but avoid using household chemicals because they could ruin the finish. The hardware may become loose with use, so make sure to check it occasionally since you may have to tighten the hardware. Price at time of publish: $2,499 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 83 x 66.5 x 49.5 inches (queen) | Sizes: Queen and king | Colors/Finishes: Toasted parawood or ebony black | Material: Solid rubberwood, veneers, MDF and natural cane

Best with Storage West Elm Emmett Side Storage Bed West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This bed frame has a sleek modern look with hidden storage on each side of the bed. Keep in Mind: The special fabrics could take more than six weeks to ship. Stylish and functional, the West Elm Emmett Side Storage Bed has a modern design, upholstered headboard, and four built-in side drawers for convenient storage. You can customize this platform bed to match your design and comfort preferences by choosing the headboard height (46 or 58 inches), fabric type and color, and tufting (vertical, horizontal, grid, border, diamond or non-tufted). Fabric options include performance linen, velvet, and tweed in a variety of colors. You can also further customize this bed frame by choosing from no-show, dark pewter, or light bronze legs. The no-show legs offer a low-profile, minimalist look and the other two options provide more under-bed storage. The bed frame is made out of solid pine and engineered wood with levelers on the legs to keep the bed stable. This bed can be used with or without a box spring and it’s designed to support most standard sized mattresses, something to look for when selecting the best platform bed. You can clean this bed frame by using a damp cloth or soft brush. If you choose White Glove Service, West Elm will deliver this bed to your home, assemble it where you want, and remove all packaging for hassle-free delivery. Similar to our Pottery Barn pick, it’s important to check the connections over time in case of loose hardware. Price at time of publish: From $1,799 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 82 x 44 x 46 inches (queen) | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Colors/Finishes: Flatweave, velvet, and textured fabric options | Material: Fabric upholstery with a solid pine and engineered wood frame

Best Wood Union Rustic Kira Low Profile Platform Bed Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: The solid wood frame and natural rustic finish make this bed frame a practical and organic-looking choice. Keep in Mind: This bed only has 6 inches of space underneath it, so you won’t be able to store much. With a rustic wood finish and sturdy foundation, the Union Rustic Queen Kira Solid Wood Bed is the best platform beds for those interested in incorporating natural elements into their bedroom decor. This wooden platform bed features natural wood grain knots so no two beds are exactly alike. It also comes with a built-in wooden headboard to match the frame and dark legs for added contrast. This pine wood platform bed by Wayfair is not only stylish, but also durable. The frame has a metal interior for added support, along with manufactured wood slats that can accommodate spring, memory foam, and hybrid mattresses. This platform bed is available as a twin, full, queen, or king, and the maximum weight capacity is 700 pounds. Although most platform beds are low to the ground, it’s worth noting that this one only has 6 inches of space underneath the bed, so there isn’t much room for additional storage. This bed is delivered in one box with all of the required assembly tools and comes with a five-year limited warranty in case of manufacturer defects. Overall, for those looking for a rustic or natural bed frame to complement their bedroom style, this is our top pick. Price at time of publish: $375 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 81.5 x 59.6 x 39 inches (queen) | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Colors/Finishes: Greyish/brown | Material: Solid wood

For a more glamorous and upscale look, this Latitude Run Emanuell Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed will add a high-end feel to your bedroom. This elegant upholstered platform bed has a soft, velvet tufted headboard that is accented with a nailhead trim. Even though it looks expensive, it's one of the most affordable options on our list. The height of the headboard can be adjusted from 42.9 to 45.3 inches to best fit your mattress. The manufacturer recommends using mattresses that are between 10 and 12 inches thick for the best fit and look. The frame is made out of wood—real and manufactured—and the upholstery is filled with foam for added cushion. Since this is a platform bed, you do not need to use a box spring with this bed. The wooden slats can support up to 600 pounds. To help with set-up, all necessary tools and parts come in a zippered compartment behind the headboard. This bed frame comes in blue, black, or gray and is available as a full, queen, or king-sized bed so there are plenty of options to choose from to meet your needs and match your aesthetic. The low-profile design adds to the style of this platform bed, but doesn't leave much space for under bed storage. Price at time of publish: $212 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 82.6 x 61.8 x 45.3 inches (queen) | Sizes: Full, queen, king | Colors/Finishes: Blue, black, or gray | Material: Velvet upholstery and wooden frame

Best Modern Crate & Barrel Lane Low-Profile Bed Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: This modern low-profile bed is available in several fabrics and colors. Keep in Mind: This bed frame is delivered to your house in large boxes, and you’ll have to assemble it yourself. Comfort and style come together in this modern platform bed by Crate & Barrel. This contemporary platform bed features a solid pinewood frame covered in textured upholstery, a padded headboard, and natural wooden legs that provide contrast to the upholstered bed frame. The bed is fully upholstered on all sides, so you don’t have to worry about placing it against a wall or hiding the back of the bed. This low-profile platform bed sits 8 inches off the ground so there isn't much room for under-bed storage, although you might be able to slide some thin boxes or extra bedding underneath it. This bed comes in several different colors and fabrics including velvet pink and faux leather brown if you want to add a pop of color to your modern bedroom design. This bed is ‘ready to assemble’ which means it’s delivered to your house for you to assemble. While this is more affordable than ‘white glove’ delivery and assembly service, it is less convenient. Overall, we love the clean lines, modern style, and custom material options of this bed, but wish it included assembly since it’s one of the most expensive options on our list. Price at time of publish: $1,899 for queen Product Details: Dimensions: 89 x 69 x 38 inches (queen) | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Colors/Finishes: 16 different colors | Material: Polyester, linen, polyurethane foam, solid pinewood frame