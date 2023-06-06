To find the best plant markers, we researched a variety of options on the market, keeping in mind the amount included, the size, and the overall quality. We also considered the materials of each marker, especially for outdoor options, per the suggestion of Felix De Rosen, an ecological designer and author of “A Garden’s Purpose.”

Whether you’re starting your first garden or you’re a seasoned pro, there are several tools that can help make growing your own crop easy. Take plant markers, for example, which are small signs that help indicate what each plant is before they blossom.

Best Overall Eli + Emery Custom Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It These minimal plant markers are customizable. Keep in Mind These are sold individually. Overall, the best plant markers are the Pretty Peculiarities Custom Plant Markers. The customizable stakes are sold individually, so you’ll be able to choose however many you need for your garden. We appreciated the simple and modern design of these plant markers that’ll add a subtle touch of style to your garden. You can choose between a light birch wood or a clear acrylic, depending on your preferences. There is also a choice of either a capital block print or a script that looks handwritten. Price at time of publish: from $3 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Birch or acrylic

Best Budget Zkptops Wooden Stakes Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These come in a pack of 50, so you’ll have plenty of extras if you need them. Keep in Mind You write the label, so it won’t look as tidy as printed options. If you’re planting a large garden, the best plant markers are this set of wooden stakes. The set includes 50 markers, so you’ll be able to keep track of your flowers, fruits, and vegetables with ease. The set comes with a marker and you’ll have to write in your own label, so it may not look as polished as some other picks. However, with such a large set you’ll have plenty of extras in case you make a mistake. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Number of Markers: 50 | Material: Wood

Best Splurge Lisa Alden Art Oversized Ceramic Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It They’re a decorative option that’ll make a statement in your garden. Keep in Mind They aren’t customizable and are sold individually. We recommend splurging on these plant markers by Lisa Alden, especially if you have larger plants growing in your garden. The stakes are sure to stand out amongst large leafy blossoms thanks to their oversized design and stylish look. The markers are ceramic and hand painted/hand stamped for a beautiful, artisan look. They’re sold individually and cannot be customized, though they’re offered in a wide variety of herbs, fruits, and vegetables. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Ceramic

Best Acrylic Little Dot Studio Acrylic Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It They are offered in a variety of different labels but you can personalize them as well. Keep in Mind The seller does not offer returns or exchanges. For a subtle option, these Little Dot Studio stakes are the best plant markers to consider. The acrylic designs will mark your plants and add a modern touch to your garden without standing out too much. There are tons of choices of plant options to choose from, so you’ll likely be able to find a marker that works in your garden. If you need a custom option, however, there’s a specific drop-down menu where you can note what you need. The markers are sold individually and while they’re less expensive than other styles, keep in mind that the seller does not accept any returns or exchanges. Price at time of publish: $2 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Acrylic

Best Bamboo Homenote Plant Markers Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Bamboo is naturally weather-resistant, so you’ll be able to use these in an outdoor garden. Keep in Mind You’ll have to write your own label. Bamboo is naturally weather-resistant, which means these HomeNote plant markers are some of the best plant markers for an outdoor garden. The set includes 60 pieces and is less expensive than other picks as well. The set includes a marker and you’ll need to write your own plant labels. While it may not look as polished as some pre-written picks, it offers flexibility to those who may be planting more uncommon plants than what’s usually offered. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Number of Markers: 60 | Material: Bamboo

Best Wooden The Print Pantry Co. Minimalist Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It These are a modern take on a classic plant marker. Keep in Mind The wooden stakes don’t have a finish on them, which could impact their lifespan. If you’re looking for simple stakes with a modern twist, these minimalist stakes by The Print Pantry Co. are the best plant markers for your garden. The Birchwood markers feature a laser-cut design and are less expensive than some other picks. It’s worth noting that there’s no finish on the wood, so the lifespan may not be as long as some other materials. You can opt to spray or paint on a finish yourself to help expand its lifespan, which may be ideal depending on your area’s climate. The markers are offered in a variety of standard herbs, fruits, and vegetables. There’s also a customizable option as well, though keep in mind that it adds a small additional fee to each custom stake you purchase. Price at time of publish: $2 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Birchwood

Best Steel Giggle and Jump Steel Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It They’re sturdy and will last a long time. Keep in Mind They’re sold individually and are more expensive than other picks. There aren’t many materials that will stand up to the weather and wear quite like steel, so these Giggle and Jump markers are a great option. The markers are offered in a variety of standard options, and you can even customize your own as well. Steel is a durable material but keep in mind that the stakes will develop a natural patina over time. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but they will look different than when you first purchased them, so it depends on your preferences. The markers are sold individually and are more expensive than other picks. However, since they’re made of such a durable material, you may not need to replace them for quite some time, or ever. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Steel

Best Colorful Lebe Etch Gifts Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It You can purchase them individually or as a bundle of three depending on your needs. Keep in Mind You can only choose the plant label, but the color that is sent will be random. These plant markers are a great way to add a pop of color to your garden. These cheerful plant markers come in an assortment of different colors and are available for sale individually or as a bundle, depending on your needs. If you go with a bundle, you can either get three of the same plant name or customize two of them in the site’s personalization box. Regardless, it’s worth noting that you can’t choose which colors you’re getting as the seller will send random options. If you’re not happy with the selection, however, returns are accepted within 30 days. Price at time of publish:$2 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Acrylic

Best for Herbs Lee Maries 20 Herb Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It These simple and sophisticated markers are offered in two different materials. Keep in Mind Custom options are more expensive. These plant markers are the ideal pick for those planting a garden of herbs. The plant markers are offered in either metal or ceramic and are offered in 12 herbs, as well as the option to customize your own. Note that the custom option will take a little longer and costs a little more than the pre-made options, however. The plant markers are sold individually and the metal options are slightly more expensive. There’s also a shipping cost to consider, which depending on your location could be about the price of one marker. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Ceramic or metal