Gardening The 10 Best Plant Markers of 2023 for a Thriving Garden These plant markers can help you keep track of your plants throughout the season. By Hannah Baker In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know Before Shopping Your Questions, Answered Whether you're starting your first garden or you're a seasoned pro, there are several tools that can help make growing your own crop easy. Take plant markers, for example, which are small signs that help indicate what each plant is before they blossom. To find the best plant markers, we researched a variety of options on the market, keeping in mind the amount included, the size, and the overall quality. We also considered the materials of each marker, especially for outdoor options, per the suggestion of Felix De Rosen, an ecological designer and author of "A Garden's Purpose." We also considered the materials of each marker, especially for outdoor options, per the suggestion of Felix De Rosen, an ecological designer and author of “A Garden’s Purpose.” Our Top Picks Best Overall: Eli + Emery Custom Plant Markers at Etsy Jump to Review Best Budget: Zkptops Wooden Stakes at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Lisa Alden Art Oversized Ceramic Plant Markers at Etsy Jump to Review Best Acrylic: Little Dot Studio Acrylic Plant Markers at Etsy Jump to Review Best Bamboo: Homenote Plant Markers at Amazon Jump to Review Best Wooden: The Print Pantry Co. Minimalist Plant Markers at Etsy Jump to Review Best Steel: Giggle and Jump Steel Plant Markers at Etsy Jump to Review Best Colorful: Lebe Etch Gifts Plant Markers at Etsy Jump to Review Best for Herbs: Lee Maries 20 Herb Markers at Etsy Jump to Review Best for Vegetables: Rusty Birds Vegetable Garden Markers Set at Rustybirds.com Jump to Review Best Overall Eli + Emery Custom Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It These minimal plant markers are customizable. Keep in Mind These are sold individually. Overall, the best plant markers are the Pretty Peculiarities Custom Plant Markers. The customizable stakes are sold individually, so you’ll be able to choose however many you need for your garden. We appreciated the simple and modern design of these plant markers that’ll add a subtle touch of style to your garden. You can choose between a light birch wood or a clear acrylic, depending on your preferences. There is also a choice of either a capital block print or a script that looks handwritten. Price at time of publish: from $3 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Birch or acrylic Best Budget Zkptops Wooden Stakes Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These come in a pack of 50, so you’ll have plenty of extras if you need them. Keep in Mind You write the label, so it won’t look as tidy as printed options. If you’re planting a large garden, the best plant markers are this set of wooden stakes. The set includes 50 markers, so you’ll be able to keep track of your flowers, fruits, and vegetables with ease. The set comes with a marker and you’ll have to write in your own label, so it may not look as polished as some other picks. However, with such a large set you’ll have plenty of extras in case you make a mistake. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Number of Markers: 50 | Material: Wood Best Splurge Lisa Alden Art Oversized Ceramic Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It They’re a decorative option that’ll make a statement in your garden. Keep in Mind They aren’t customizable and are sold individually. We recommend splurging on these plant markers by Lisa Alden, especially if you have larger plants growing in your garden. The stakes are sure to stand out amongst large leafy blossoms thanks to their oversized design and stylish look. The markers are ceramic and hand painted/hand stamped for a beautiful, artisan look. They’re sold individually and cannot be customized, though they’re offered in a wide variety of herbs, fruits, and vegetables. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Ceramic Best Acrylic Little Dot Studio Acrylic Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It They are offered in a variety of different labels but you can personalize them as well. Keep in Mind The seller does not offer returns or exchanges. For a subtle option, these Little Dot Studio stakes are the best plant markers to consider. The acrylic designs will mark your plants and add a modern touch to your garden without standing out too much. There are tons of choices of plant options to choose from, so you’ll likely be able to find a marker that works in your garden. If you need a custom option, however, there’s a specific drop-down menu where you can note what you need. The markers are sold individually and while they’re less expensive than other styles, keep in mind that the seller does not accept any returns or exchanges. Price at time of publish: $2 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Acrylic Best Bamboo Homenote Plant Markers Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Bamboo is naturally weather-resistant, so you’ll be able to use these in an outdoor garden. Keep in Mind You’ll have to write your own label. Bamboo is naturally weather-resistant, which means these HomeNote plant markers are some of the best plant markers for an outdoor garden. The set includes 60 pieces and is less expensive than other picks as well. The set includes a marker and you’ll need to write your own plant labels. While it may not look as polished as some pre-written picks, it offers flexibility to those who may be planting more uncommon plants than what’s usually offered. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Number of Markers: 60 | Material: Bamboo Best Wooden The Print Pantry Co. Minimalist Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It These are a modern take on a classic plant marker. Keep in Mind The wooden stakes don’t have a finish on them, which could impact their lifespan. If you’re looking for simple stakes with a modern twist, these minimalist stakes by The Print Pantry Co. are the best plant markers for your garden. The Birchwood markers feature a laser-cut design and are less expensive than some other picks. It’s worth noting that there’s no finish on the wood, so the lifespan may not be as long as some other materials. You can opt to spray or paint on a finish yourself to help expand its lifespan, which may be ideal depending on your area’s climate. The markers are offered in a variety of standard herbs, fruits, and vegetables. There’s also a customizable option as well, though keep in mind that it adds a small additional fee to each custom stake you purchase. Price at time of publish: $2 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Birchwood Best Steel Giggle and Jump Steel Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It They’re sturdy and will last a long time. Keep in Mind They’re sold individually and are more expensive than other picks. There aren’t many materials that will stand up to the weather and wear quite like steel, so these Giggle and Jump markers are a great option. The markers are offered in a variety of standard options, and you can even customize your own as well. Steel is a durable material but keep in mind that the stakes will develop a natural patina over time. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, but they will look different than when you first purchased them, so it depends on your preferences. The markers are sold individually and are more expensive than other picks. However, since they’re made of such a durable material, you may not need to replace them for quite some time, or ever. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Steel Best Colorful Lebe Etch Gifts Plant Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It You can purchase them individually or as a bundle of three depending on your needs. Keep in Mind You can only choose the plant label, but the color that is sent will be random. These plant markers are a great way to add a pop of color to your garden. These cheerful plant markers come in an assortment of different colors and are available for sale individually or as a bundle, depending on your needs. If you go with a bundle, you can either get three of the same plant name or customize two of them in the site’s personalization box. Regardless, it’s worth noting that you can’t choose which colors you’re getting as the seller will send random options. If you’re not happy with the selection, however, returns are accepted within 30 days. Price at time of publish:$2 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Acrylic Best for Herbs Lee Maries 20 Herb Markers Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It These simple and sophisticated markers are offered in two different materials. Keep in Mind Custom options are more expensive. These plant markers are the ideal pick for those planting a garden of herbs. The plant markers are offered in either metal or ceramic and are offered in 12 herbs, as well as the option to customize your own. Note that the custom option will take a little longer and costs a little more than the pre-made options, however. The plant markers are sold individually and the metal options are slightly more expensive. There’s also a shipping cost to consider, which depending on your location could be about the price of one marker. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Number of Markers: One | Material: Ceramic or metal Best for Vegetables Rusty Birds Vegetable Garden Markers Set Rusty Birds View On Rustybirds.com Why You Should Get It It’s easy to tell what’s been planted without having to read a label. Keep in Mind There are only premade options in this set, so you can’t do a custom option that isn’t included. For a thriving vegetable garden, these Rusty Birds markers are the best plant markers. The set includes six pieces and makes it easy to tell what’s been planted without having to read a small label. The set includes a tomato, a cucumber/pickle, a carrot, a beet, snap peas/green beans, and one onion stake. Since it’s pre-made, you can’t customize this set like you can with other options. However, even if you don’t have all of those vegetables in your patch, they’ll add a little punch of color and art to your garden. Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Number of Markers: Six | Material: Steel The Bottom Line Our best plant marker pick was the Eli and Emery Custom Plant Markers. We chose these as the best plant markers overall because they’re simple and modern. Plus, the handmade stakes are customizable, which is ideal if you have specific plants you want to be marked. What to Know About Plant Markers Before Shopping Number of Markers Before committing to a plant marker, you’ll want to keep in mind the amount of money you’re willing to spend and how many you’ll need. Many are sold in large sets but some of the more decorative options are sold individually. Though the price of a single plant marker may not be much, it’ll certainly add up as you create your own set. Material The best plant markers are offered in a variety of materials, including but not limited to brass, acrylic, steel, and wood. The material you chose will depend partially on your decorating style and partially on what you want to use the stakes for, whether it be an indoor potted plant or a garden. “It’s worth asking, do I want the marker to stand out or blend in, or somewhere in between?” says De Rosen. “To stand out, the material and color of the marker could be in contrast to the surrounding. Perhaps you want the marker to be subtle and blend in, in which case the material and color could echo the context.” Your Questions, Answered Will plant markers fade over time? When choosing the best plant markers, you’ll want to consider options that can stand up to the test of time, especially if you want to use them outdoors. Color fading depends on the material being used, but if the words are stamped or laser cut the words fading won’t be an issue. “You want to prioritize markers that can be reused, repurposed, and/or locally sourced,” says De Rosen. “For reused, I like metal markers, which can be written on by wax pens. For repurposed, you can use slate stone, brick, or anything with a flat surface. The wax pen is the most durable and easy writing instrument, which resists rain.” How much should I spend on plant markers? The price of plant markers depends on the number of markers included, as well as the material and size. Typically, you can purchase a large set for around $10, more or less, while some more decorative, handmade options are significantly more expensive. Who We Are This article was written by Hannah Baker, a freelance writer and editor with a decade of experience researching and writing about home products. To make this list, she researched a variety of plant markers, keeping in mind material, size, and the number of at different price points and uses as well as a variety of ages. She also spoke to Felix De Rosen, an ecological designer and author of the book "A Garden's Purpose" to help determine what makes a good plant marker.