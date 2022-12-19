The 10 Best Planners of 2023 for Travel Plans, Deadlines, Parties, and More

To find the best planners we researched a variety of picks, keeping in mind dimensions and layout, as well as any personalization options and other additional features. Overall, the best planner is the Day Designer 2023 Weekly Planner . Available in a variety of styles, the planner features inspirational quotes, an expense tracker page, and goal-setting worksheets, amongst other details.

No matter what your plans are for the next day, month, or year, remembering every doctor appointment, dinner with friends, or your kid’s soccer game is no easy feat. While a calendar can certainly help keep track of important dates, planners take it one step further with additional organizational features, like stickers, note pages, and more.

Best Overall Day Designer Weekly Planner Amazon View On Amazon View On Daydesigner.com Why You Should Get It: It features a variety of additional features, like inspirational quotes, an expense tracker page, and goal-setting worksheets. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than other planners and you can’t cancel, refund, or exchange the planner once the order is placed. Overall, the best planner is the Day Designer 2023 Weekly Planner. Although it may be more expensive than other options, this pick offers way more than just weekly planning capabilities. The planner includes a variety of additional features bound in a stylish floral book you’ll like leaving out on your desk or countertop. The planner pages feature the standard weekly overview pages where you can write notes, deadlines, and events for each day. However, the pages also feature a weekly quote, a space to write in your top three priorities, and additional note space. Each date also includes a pre-bulleted space where you can put your to-do list for the day. With this planner, you’ll never have to worry about running out of space. There’s an additional tab with 19 note pages, as well as another tab with 46 pages for hourly scheduling. Plus, you’ll also appreciate an expense tracker, two pages for gift ideas, two pages for thank you note records, packing checklists, and bucket lists, as well as several other organizational features. In addition to the floral print, the planner is also offered in other prints. Just be sure you’re choosing which one you like best as you can’t cancel, refund, or exchange the planner once the order is placed. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Dimensions: 7.3 x 9.5 inches | Layout: Weekly

Best Daily Moleskine Classic 12 Month 2023 Daily Planner Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in two sizes, each of which is compact enough to take on the go. Keep in Mind: The notebooks are offered in a limited color selection. Moleskin’s Classic 12 Month Daily Planner is a compact option that’s ideal whether you travel often or just want to take your planner on the go. The planner, which is offered in two sizes, will help you organize your day-to-day tasks, including meetings, deadlines, and any other events. The planner is offered in a limited color selection: black, orange yellow, sapphire blue, and red. There’s a pocket version, though the larger size is still small enough to take with you. The lined pages offer plenty of space to write down your daily tasks and other notes you may need. There’s a built-in pocket that’s ideal for storing any grocery lists, random sticky notes, or other loose papers. The planner also features monthly calendars, as well as a world map that could come in handy for any travel plans. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 8.25 inches | Layout: Daily

Best Weekly Minted Primavera Notebook Minted View On Minted Why You Should Get It: It comes with stickers to help indicate doctor appointments, birthdays, special events, and other reminders. You can also choose from three colors and customize the cover text. Keep in Mind: You won’t receive a digital proof of the notebook before you order it. Minted’s Primavera Notebook is the best planner for keeping track of your weekly schedule. The 50-page planner leaves plenty of space to write in events, deadlines, and other important reminders for each date, as well as a bulleted space for to-dos at the end of each page. The floral-printed notebook is offered in three colors: beige, blue, and pink. It features a paper pocket where you can keep bills, receipts, and other important papers. Plus, it even comes with stickers to help indicate doctor appointments, birthdays, special events, and other reminders. The cover text can be customized to say either your name or the name of someone you’re gifting it to. Just keep in mind that to expedite the shipping process, Minted won’t send you a digital proof of the notebook before you order it. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.5 x 8.5 inches | Layout: Weekly

Best Monthly Rifle Paper Co. 2023 17-Month Planner Rifle Paper Co. View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Barnesandnoble.com Why You Should Get It: It covers 17 months and includes stickers for added organization. Keep in Mind: It's more expensive than some other styles. If you prefer to lay out the month (or year) ahead, this Rifle Paper Co. is the best planner to consider. The 17-month planner includes tabs for each month, so you can easily flip between months and check in on any upcoming events. The beginning of the book features yearly calendars for the next two years, so it's easy to refer to when you need it. There's also a specific section for important dates and three pages of stickers, so you can indicate any special events throughout the month. Each month's tab includes a full monthly calendar, as well as pages that break down each week. The weekly pages include bulleted spaces to write notes for each day for added organizational benefits. Plus, there's a built-in pocket that's ideal for any loose papers you want to keep track of. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Dimensions: 8.25 x 6.75 inches | Layout: Monthly

Best Wedding Nook Theory Comprehensive Wedding Planning Book Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The 144-page planner is offered in a variety of colors and includes different chapters to help guide the process. Keep in Mind: You’ll have to print some e-templates. Nook Theory’s Comprehensive Wedding Planning Book helps take the stress out of coordinating the big day. The 144-page planner includes suggestions and organized chapters to help guide the planning process, so you won’t forget any details. The planner is offered in 10 colors, so you can choose which suits you or the person you’re gifting it to best. The hardcover book features chapters for timelines, outfit inspiration, venues and vendors, and guest planning. If you need any additional help with organization, there are free e-templates you can choose from as well. To further help with planning, the book even features a calendar to help countdown as well as suggestions, like important vendors to keep in mind. There’s also a storage compartment in which you can keep fabric swatches, photos, and inspirational magazine cutouts. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Dimensions: 9 x 11 inches | Layout: N/a

Best Travel Clever Fox Travel Journal Amazon View On Amazon View On Cleverfoxplanner.com Why You Should Get It: There's a glossary with metric conversions, translations, time zones, and temperatures. Keep in Mind: It's suitable for five different trips, so you may need to buy a new book often depending on how frequently you travel. The Clever Fox Travel Journal is the best planner to keep track of all your travel plans in one place. The planner, which is offered in seven colors, features organizational pages that make it easy to keep track of dream destinations, expenses, and more. The faux leather planner is suitable for five different trips. Inside, you'll find pages for packing lists, trip research, budgeting, favorite memories, transportation plans, and accommodations. There's also a built-in folder in case you want to store any printed documents or your passport. Thanks to the elastic closure, it'll all stay safely secured. Perhaps one of the most useful features is the included glossary, which includes metric conversions, translations, time zones, and temperatures. The page is sure to come in handy, especially during international travel. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Dimensions: 5.8 x 8.3 inches | Layout: N/a

Best Custom Erin Condren Watercolor Meadow LifePlanner Erin Condren View On Erincondren.com Why You Should Get It: You can choose the coil color, personalize the cover, and add your own cover photos. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than other options. The Erin Condren Watercolor Meadow LifePlanner is the best planner whether you need a thoughtful gift or just want a more personalized pick. The comprehensive planner is an investment compared to other styles, however there are a few ways to customize it to your liking. To start, you’ll be able to choose from three different foil colors: platinum, gold, and rose gold. The platinum option is free, but the gold and rose gold options are an additional fee. You’ll also be able to personalize the cover with your first and last name or another message of your choosing. Lastly, there’s an option to add your own cover photos. The planner is pricier than some other options but it has several additional features you’ll appreciate. In addition to monthly quotes, there are also monthly and weekly spreads, as well as a page for notes in the back of the planner. Plus, there’s even a page to list any important contact information. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 x 9 inches | Layout: Monthly, weekly

Best Meal Papier Joy Meal Planner Papier View On Papier.com Why You Should Get It: There are tear-off grocery list pages, as well as a page with suggested pasta cooking times. You can also customize the text on the front and back cover. Keep in Mind: It's only offered in one size. If you have a hectic schedule or a large household, you'll appreciate Papier's Meal Planner. The 60-page planner features weekly pages where you can note your breakfast, lunch, and dinner ideas, taking one thing off your plate. The planner is offered in one size and in four colors: green, navy, pink, and beige. You'll be able to customize the text on the front and back of the planner, so you can personalize it for yourself or a loved one as a gift. In addition to the planning pages, there are also tear-off grocery list sheets that make food shopping that much easier. There's also a page with suggested pasta cooking times, which is sure to come in handy for the recipes to come. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Dimensions: 7 x 9.5 inches | Layout: Weekly

Best Leather Leatherology Snap 2023 Planner Leatherology View On Leatherology.com Why You Should Get It: It’s offered in multiple colors and you can also customize the cover text for added personalization. Keep in Mind: It’s more expensive than some other styles. Leatherology’s Snap 2023 Planner is the ideal pairing of style and function. The planner, which is offered in two sizes and multiple colors, is made with a sleek full-grain leather covering, making it one of the best planners whether you want to treat yourself or gift a loved one. The planner is more expensive than some other styles, however it has several features you’re sure to appreciate. For starters, there are pages that offer a look at both the upcoming week and month. There are also laminated tabs for each month, making it easy to flip between each one. There’s a hidden loop to store a pen or a pencil, so you’ll always have one handy whenever you need it. A built-in pocket in the front of the planner makes for a safe space to store any important papers while the snap closure ensures everything is safely secured. There’s another style option without a snap closure if you prefer, though keep in mind it’s a bit more expensive. Unlike some other styles, you can even personalize the cover of the planner with the initials of your choice. You’ll be able to choose between it being debossed or handpainted onto the planner. Each option is an additional cost, though you’ll be able to select the text color and size. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Dimensions: 6 x 1 x 8.25 inches | Layout: Monthly