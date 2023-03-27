The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers

The best places to buy rugs offer a large selection of sizes and fiber options. We carefully selected the best places to buy rugs for every lifestyle, taking into consideration price, material, and design.

“Start by considering how the space is used and by whom,” says professional decorator Camille Smith. “For instance, is the rug destined for a high-traffic area, like a foyer, family room or hall, where dogs and kids could be stomping through with muddy paws and shoes? Save yourself some scrubbing and select a durable rug that's easy to clean. Or, instead, if your new rug will be adding cozy comfort underfoot to your primary bedroom, focus more on color, pattern and how amazing the soft pile will feel to your bare feet each morning.”

Wall art gets all the hype, but rugs are some of the most impactful decor items you can buy. A great area rug adds pattern, texture, and personality—not to mention literal warmth—to a room. It can anchor a design vignette, protect floors from dirt and mud, and provide support when you’re standing for long periods. Since they’re so important (and often quite the investment) you want to make sure you’re buying a quality rug that will last.

Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Popular brands are available, often at lower prices than you’d find at competing retailers. Keep in Mind: Returns aren’t as easy if purchased from a third-party seller. You might not think of Amazon as a leading retailer for textiles, but you should! The online empire carries thousands of name brand rugs from the likes of Ruggable to Rifle Paper Co. We even featured some Amazon rugs in our list of the best rugs. The best thing about ordering a rug from Amazon is the streamlined process. Many rugs are available with free two-day shipping for Prime members and, if sold directly from Amazon, the return process is free and easy. Like with major furniture items and appliances, though, some rugs are sold through Amazon by third-party sellers, so the return process may vary. Amazon is also one of the best places to buy rugs due to sheer volume of options. Brands such as nuLoom, Unique Loom, and Safavieh offer styles in numerous size and color combinations, so you can get the exact design you want for your space. And while Safavieh rugs are carried by other major retailers such as Target and Walmart, we notice consistently lower prices on Amazon. Retailer Details: Price Range: $30-$75,000 | Shipping Time: Varies, free 2-day shipping for Prime members on eligible items | Return Policy: 30 days

Ruggable View On Ruggable.com Why You Should Get It: These machine washable rugs are a godsend for homes with pets and kids. Keep in Mind: Most rugs have a ⅛ inch low-pile weave; the thicker shag carpeting is not as easy to clean. We’ve put Ruggable to the test and concluded that it’s the best place to buy a washable rug in a variety of styles, from doormats to bathmats to hallway runners. What makes Ruggable special is the combo of a stain-resistant rug cover and no-slip mat. The cover is removable and can go straight into the wash (most can go in the dryer, too). You can snag all kinds of vintage-inspired and modern designs in machine-washable synthetics. For a high-traffic mudroom or kitchen, the Ruggable doormats and runners really cut down on the amount of dirt you’ll see tracked through the house. If you have kids or pets, the washable area rugs are so much easier to care for than other rugs, which tend to require spot treatment and periodic professional cleaning. Most Ruggable rugs have a low-pile that may feel a bit less plush to new customers—several shag styles are available, though they aren’t as simple to wash. However, the brand offers a thicker rug pad you can order if you prefer a comfier feel. Retailer Details: Price Range: $89-$639 | Shipping Time: 1-2 weeks | Return Policy: 30 days

West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: Custom sizing means you can get a rug fitted perfectly to your space. Keep in Mind: Made-to-order or customized rugs can’t be returned. West Elm is one of the best places to buy rugs if you’re not on a strict budget. Not only does the retailer carry great designs, but it offers custom sizing on select rugs, making it a go-to for awkward room sizes or corner rugs. However, custom sizing means premium prices—specialty rug orders can easily cost thousands of dollars. But there are plenty of rugs in standard sizes under $1,000. We love shopping in the kid’s section for modern area rugs such as the, one of which we featured in our roundup of the best rugs. Recently, West Elm added a selection of washable rugs, including a faux sheepskin rug, to its line-up. Still, most of the rugs at West Elm are made from natural fibers such as jute or wool, which means they have that luxe feel but require a bit more upkeep. Retailer Details: Price Range: $30 - $5,805 | Shipping Time: 4-5 days, next-day shipping for $26 | Return Policy: 30 days, no returns on made-to-order items

Rifle Paper Co. Rifle Paper Co. View On Amazon View On Riflepaperco.com Why You Should Get It: The brand offers a huge range of floral rugs in a mix of bold and understated patterns. Keep in Mind: Sizes and colors are limited per design. Rifle Paper Co. has expanded its home offerings by partnering with renowned textile company Loloi to bring its signature floral motifs to life. The rugs are gorgeous and surprisingly budget-friendly, as several designs are printed rather than woven. Others are power-loomed with a synthetic blend, keeping the look of a traditional hand-loomed wool rug for a fraction of the price. If you’re looking for a whimsical, romantic look, Rifle Paper Co. is the best place to buy a rug. With soft pastels and woodsy, fairytale-esque designs to choose from, these rugs are perfect for decorating a nursery, riffing on cottagecore style, or recreating a Bridgerton vibe at home. Many of the designs are inspired by famous locations throughout England, from the Cotswolds to Kensington Palace. Doormats, runners and area rugs are available in various sizes, and select styles are designed to work indoors and out (though none of them are machine washable). Retailer Details: Price Range: $60 - $1,320 | Shipping Time: 5-7 days | Return Policy: 30 days

Revival Rugs Revival Rugs View On Revivalrugs.com Why You Should Get It: The brand carries a selection of antique wool rugs up to 100 years old (and offers free shipping on them, too). Keep in Mind: Most rugs are shipped folded in a box and may be creased when opened. For wool rugs, Revival is the place. While the retailer also offers a selection of washable rugs, jute rugs, and more, it’s best known for high-quality wool (awarded one of its wool rugs a spot on our roundup of the best rugs). We also love Revival’s rotating selection of antique wool rugs. Some are up to 100 years old. And unlike other antique rug dealers, shipping is free in the U.S. (except for Alaska and Hawaii). Secondhand shopping has come a long way, but this is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to find a vintage rug online. Just keep in mind that the rugs are shipped folded into the packaging, not rolled, and may need to settle for a few days before creases disappear. Shopping Revival’s site is super easy thanks to filters for style, material, and size. You can even use a filter to shop by technique, which is great if you’re looking for hand-knotted or hand-tufted rugs versus machine-made. And don’t miss the Revival Steals section of the website. It’s like a permanent sale event where you can score massive markdowns on area rugs, bathmats, and more. Retailer Details: Price Range: $75 - $8,000 | Shipping Time: 10-15 days | Return Policy: 30 days

Target Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: Target has a superior collection of outdoor rugs compared to other retailers. Keep in Mind: Most rugs, including outdoor options, are not machine washable. On a budget? Target is one of the best places to buy both indoor and outdoor rugs without spending a ton. They frequently partner with design houses and celebrity tastemakers to bring big style to its collection at big box prices, and the in-house brands such as Threshold and Opalhouse rival much pricier brands. But the selection of outdoor patio rugs, from statement doormats to trendy area rugs, is what really makes Target stand out from the other retailers on this list. Outdoor rug options are often limited, but that’s not the case here. You won’t have to sacrifice style with hundreds of options including bold prints and neutral solids. Most of Target’s outdoor rugs are not machine washable, but you hose them down with cold water in order to clean. If you’re looking to give your patio or porch a refresh, check Target first for outdoor rugs at a fraction of the cost of other stylish brands. And don’t sleep on the indoor rugs either if you’re on a budget, especially for modern trendy designs. Retailer Details: Price Range: $13 - $5,000 | Shipping Times: 2-day shipping on purchases of $35 or more on most items | Return Policy: 90 days

Anthropologie Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: You’ll find a rotating selection of bold rugs, including options in non-traditional shapes. Keep in Mind: There’s a small selection compared to other home brands. Anthropologie is the best place to buy a rug that makes a big statement. Like its famous Primrose Mirror and Fern Storage Cabinet, Anthropologie’s rugs are whimsical, dramatic, and unique, making it a go-to for maximalists looking to layer tons of color and texture into their spaces. You can also find non-traditional shapes like rugs with scalloped edges, rugs shaped like flowers, and wavy, organically-shaped rugs. Many of Anthropologie’s rugs also play with dimension in the form of hand-loomed and tufted textures. While you’ll find unforgettable designs at Anthropologie, the selection is quite a bit smaller than what you’d find at many other home goods retailers. Some of the designs may not be the most practical for those with pets or kids who tend to track mud from the outside. Retailer Details: Price Range: $20 - $15,600 | Shipping Time: 4-5 days, free on orders $50 or more | Return Policy: 30 days

Rugs USA Rugs USA View On Rugsusa.com Why You Should Get It: An online design tool allows you to see how different rugs will look in your space. Keep in Mind: Return shipping costs are deducted from your refund amount. More is more at RugsUSA. The online retailer’s inventory seems infinite, with options for almost any material and style you can think of. It’s also one of the best places to look for an oversized area rug, as they carry 12 x 15 foot rugs and larger. We also noticed an impressive selection of 8-foot rug runners, compared to the more common 6 feet size, which is clutch if you’re decorating a home with a long hallway, such as a townhome condo or a ranch-style house. Remember that the larger the rug, the heavier it is, and therefore more expensive to ship. While RugsUSA offers free shipping on any order, returns are only accepted within 30 days, and return shipping costs are deducted from the refund amount. RugsUSA also offers design help for those who need it; the View in Room tool allows you to upload a photo of your own space and see what different rugs would look like with your existing furniture and layout. You can even virtually adjust and rearrange the rug with this tool. Retailer Details: Price Range: $53 - $2,911 | Shipping Time: 2 days for most items | Return Policy: 30 days

Rugs Direct Rugs Direct View On Rugs-direct.com Why You Should Get It: With the price match program, you can be sure you’re getting the lowest price on a rug sold at multiple retailers. Keep in Mind: You are responsible for the return shipping fees. Rugs Direct has been a trusted textile company for decades, and there are several perks that keep shoppers coming back. While the site sells popular brands such as Safavieh and Loloi that you can find elsewhere, it has a price match program that other retailers don’t. If you find the same rug at a lower price elsewhere, Rugs Direct will not only match that price, but beat it by 10 percent. Shipping is free, though return shipping is not. However, Rugs Direct does provide discounted rates with FedEx for returns. If you’re overwhelmed with so many choices and styles, the site’s Rug Finder tool is a nine-step quiz that can help you narrow down your taste and determine what’s the best rug for your space. The set lets you sort through hundreds of choices based on size, color, style, material or brand. Rugs Direct caters to just about every decor style imaginable from Southwestern-inspired designs to vivid overdyed vintage-look rugs. We also think it’s the best place to buy rugs for interior designers thanks to a program that offers exclusive discounts, free returns, and waived restocking fees to trade professionals. Retailer Details: Price Range: $10 - $24,708 | Shipping Time: 1-2 days (make take up to 3 weeks for delivery) | Return Policy: 30 days

Wayfair Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: Wayfair’s constant discounts mean you can score low prices on luxe natural fibers like jute and sisal. Keep in Mind: Flash sales and promotions impact pricing, and rug prices can change almost daily. Wayfair is always running a sales event, and rugs are typically part of the promotions. We usually see discounts from 40 to 70 percent off already slashed prices on area rugs, runners, doormats, and more. And while there’s just about every material and style imaginable, we particularly like Wayfair’s deals on natural fiber rugs such as jute and sisal. The variety of colors is impressive, from natural rope to ivory to dark brown. If you love coastal cottage style or have been wanting to layer a jute rug under a Persian-style rug, Wayfair is one of the best places to buy affordable rugs of varied textures. We also love Wayfair’s collection with Kelly Clarkson, which gives us major Restoration Hardware or Pottery Barn vibes but for a lot less. The area rugs and rug runners in the collection are perfect if you love that preppy, traditional style. While we love the discounts on offer here, keep in mind that rug prices change frequently on Wayfair, sometimes even daily, which can make it hard to budget for a purchase. Retailer Details: Price Range: $49 - $278,000 | Shipping Time: Small items: immediately; Large items: 2-3 weeks | Return Policy: 30 days

AllModern 4.2 AllModern View On Allmodern.com Why You Should Get It: Many rugs are eligible for free shipping within 2 to 5 business days. Keep in Mind: AllModern is Wayfair’s sister brand and will sometimes carry the same rugs at different prices. Part of the Wayfair family of brands, AllModern skews, well, modern. If you love midcentury style, this is a great place to buy rugs because you can get the look without splurging too much. You might find popular styles made out of less expensive materials here, making it a great spot to shop on a budget. If you’re shopping for a college dorm or decorating your first apartment on a budget, AllModern is the perfect place to score stylish rugs and doormats without breaking the bank. Since it’s owned by Wayfair, keep in mind that both retailers will sometimes carry the same items, but at different prices. We recommend checking each site before making a purchase to be sure you’re getting the best available price. AllModern also sells rug pads in several sizes, which is handy if you need one to go with your new rug. Shipping times will vary depending on the rug, but many are eligible for free shipping within 2 to 5 business days. Retailer Details: Price Range: $17 - $5,600 | Shipping Time: Small items: immediately; Large items: 2-3 weeks | Return Policy: 30 days

Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: These are some of the lowest prices for rugs that we’ve seen. Keep in Mind: Shipping times and fees will vary for non-Walmart+ members. Walmart is the best place to buy rugs if you’re on a strict budget. You can snag certain styles for as little as $25 or less. Not to mention, our Better Homes and Gardens collection features tons of machine-washable area rugs and runners under $100, from modern shags to retro textures to Persian-inspired medallions. Walmart also has a line of area rugs from Gap Home. And if you’re looking for a super plush area rug, Walmart’s in-house brand Mainstays has several faux fur and shag styles under $50. The retailer also sells popular brands such as Ruggable, Loloi, Safavieh, and nuLoom, which means you can take advantage of Walmart’s 90-day return policy as well as earn points on purchases if you’re a Walmart+ member. Retailer Details: Price Range: $30 - $500 | Shipping Time: Varies, 3+ days for most rugs | Return Policy: 90 days