To help find the best places to buy furniture, we researched a variety of retailers, keeping in mind price ranges, quality, delivery options, and more. We also consulted Hayward for additional insight.

“Almost every store has an online presence. I would suggest staying with known brands and stores as they will be the most responsive if there is a problem,” says Susan Hayward, founder of Susan Hayward Interiors.

Whether you’re furnishing a rental or renovating a house, the right furniture will help transform your space into one that truly feels like home. With so many options out there, however, it can be tough to know which are the best places to buy furniture.

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Shop Here You can filter by ratings, prices, and delivery methods, so it’s easy to sort through the wide selection. Keep in Mind There may be some price markups, so you’ll have to be mindful while you shop. Whether you need an accent chair for your living room, a coat rack for your entryway, or a standing desk for your home office, Amazon is one of the best places to buy furniture. The site offers a wide variety of furnishings for every room in your home, so you can add everything you need to one cart. Since Amazon has such a large selection of furniture, searching through the site can be overwhelming. However, you can filter by ratings, prices, and delivery methods, as well as other product-specific details, to help make your search easier. You won’t be able to see any of these pieces in person before you purchase them, however, so be sure to confirm the return policy beforehand as it may vary between sellers. In addition to its private label brands, Amazon also sells a selection of other brands as well. It’s worth noting that the site is known to sometimes markup prices, so some items may appear more expensive on the site versus other retailers.

Target Target View On Target Why You Should Shop Here Target offers exclusive collections that are made in collaboration with interior designers. Keep in Mind You can choose to pick up items in-store, though inventory varies by location. Whoever said on-trend furniture had to break the bank has never seen Target’s collection. The retailer offers a large selection of furniture for every room in your house, so you’ll be able to furnish your space with stylish options that won’t require as big of an investment as some other sites. Target stands out from other retailers due in part to their exclusive collections made with interior designers. In addition to an Opalhouse collection that was designed with Jungalow, Target also offers Threshold designed with Studio McGee, as well as Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Each collection has its own distinct style and is a great way to add designer-approved pieces to your home, especially if hiring an interior designer isn’t in your budget. Plus, there’s also the Pillowfort collection, which includes a selection of furniture and accessories for kids. The retailer offers furniture at a variety of price points and makes it easy to sort through its large selection. In addition to sorting by price point, you’ll always be able to filter options by type, decor style, material, and more, depending on what you’re searching for. When it comes to shipping and delivery, it’s free for orders over $35. There’s also the option to buy online and pick up the items in-store, though inventory varies by location.

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Shop Here It’s less expensive than other retailers, and the site makes it easy to filter through the options. Keep in Mind There’s an assembly fee for larger items, and it varies based on the product. Walmart is a one-stop shop for a variety of household items and furniture is no exception. In addition to offering our exclusive Better Homes & Gardens collection, the retailer also has a large selection of furniture for both indoors and outdoors at more affordable price points than other sites. The large selection of furniture can be overwhelming, but the site is fairly easy to navigate. The furnishings are first organized by room. From there, each category is further broken down by more specific furnishing type, each of which has its own set of filters that’ll help you narrow down the selection. You’ll be able to add professional assembly by Angi to each furniture purchase, so you won’t have to worry about having the proper tools at home. It’s an additional fee, however, and the rate varies based on the item and size. If your purchase doesn’t work in your space once assembled, Walmart offers a generous 90-day return policy.

Macy’s Macy's View On Macy's Why You Should Shop Here The site has many in-stock items that are ready to ship. Keep in Mind Some items are online only, so you may not be able to see them in a showroom beforehand. Macy’s is a popular destination for fashion and beauty items, but their furniture selection is certainly not to be missed. The retailer offers a selection of stylish furnishings, including couches, bedroom sets, and outdoor furniture. Part of what makes Macy’s one of the best places to buy furniture is they have many in-stock items, so you won’t be waiting weeks for your couch or bed frame to arrive. Instead, you can enter your zip code and filter the site by either next-day delivery or pick-up at a showroom. Just keep in mind that some items are only offered online, so the pick-up filter doesn’t apply to the whole site. To make your shopping experience easier, the site has a comprehensive set of filters that allows you to find the perfect pieces for your home beyond just the price and ratings. For example, with sofas, you can filter by features, like modular seating and USB ports. When it comes to mattresses, you can filter by type, comfort, and bed style. Overall, the site offers picks at a variety of price points, so you can filter until you find an option that suits your budget. Plus, you can also buy home decor and other accessories as well, making it easy to purchase all your home needs in one spot.

Apt2B Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Why You Should Shop Here They offer made-to-order sectionals that allow you to customize pieces. Keep in Mind Custom items tend to have long production times. Apt2B is one of the best places to buy furniture if you’re looking for stylish pieces to invest in. The site offers picks for just about any room in your home, many of which are on-trend and offered in a variety of colors, fabrics, and finishes. While Apt2B offers plenty of ready-to-ship items, the site’s build-your-own sectional option is a stand-out feature that’ll allow you to make the perfect piece for your home. To start, you can choose from eight different collections, each of which has its own style. From there, you’ll be able to drag and drop different pieces until you’ve built your ideal configuration. You’ll also be able to choose the fabric option and leg color before finalizing your piece. If you don’t need a custom-sized piece, however, the site has plenty of pre-configured sofa options that still offer customizable options. Whether you need a sleeper sectional or an item that can hold up against wear and tear, you’ll still be able to choose from a large selection of fabric options as well as leg finishes. If you’re not sure which fabric works best in your space, the site even allows you to order up to 10 free swatches to try out at home. In addition to sofas, the site is also home to a variety of other furnishings, like bed frames, dining room chairs, and dressers. Just keep in mind that shipping times may vary, with customizable orders taking up to seven weeks to ship.

Wayfair 4.8 Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Shop Here The site offers free shipping on orders over $35, so you likely won’t incur an additional shipping cost on your purchase. Keep in Mind After you’re given a delivery date, you’ll have to contact Wayfair’s support team to choose your preferred date and time. There’s also the option to have white glove delivery and assembly for some items, but it’s an additional $150. Thanks to its wide selection of both products and prices, Wayfair is one of the best places to buy furniture. The site offers furnishings for every room in your home and makes it easy to decorate your home on a budget, too. Whether you’re furnishing an apartment or a new home, you’ll be able to find stylish reading chairs, dining tables, and even couches for small spaces. The site allows you to filter by price, ratings, size, and other filters, depending on the product, so you’ll be able to find the best option for your home. Unlike some other sites that add expensive shipping costs for furniture, the site offers free shipping for purchases over $35, which should cover most items on the site. Some shipping estimates are about two weeks, and you aren’t able to choose a preferred delivery date initially. Instead, you’ll have to contact customer support to choose your preferred date and time after you complete your purchase. There’s also the option to have white glove delivery and assembly for some items, but it’s an additional $150.

Lowe's Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Shop Here The site organizes furniture and home decor by decor style. Keep in Mind Finding the furniture options online isn’t as direct as some other sites. Though you may think of Lowe’s as a go-to for home improvement offerings, they also offer an extensive collection of furniture as well. Whether you need a living room seating set or a new bed frame, you’ll be able to find furnishings to suit each space in your home. While shopping online at Lowe’s, finding the furniture selection is not as direct as some other retailers. It’s grouped with home decor, so you’ll have to click around a bit until you reach the landing page. Once you do, you’ll appreciate that you can shop furniture by interior style, which is ideal whether you have a specific look in mind or you’re still figuring out your design goals. Lowe’s offers free shipping for orders that are over $45 and weigh under 150 pounds, which should cover most furniture items. There’s also a 90-day return policy, so you’ll be able to try out a piece of furniture at home and decide if it works in your space.

The Home Depot The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Shop Here There’s a large selection of offerings in different decor styles. Keep in Mind Delivery fees vary based on the size and weight of the items. Like Lowe’s, Home Depot is known for appliances, tools, and home improvement accessories, so it’s understandable if their furniture selection isn’t top of mind. If you’re looking to upgrade any room in your home, however, it’s one of the best places to buy furniture. Unlike some other retailers that lean towards a specific decor style, Home Depot offers a large selection of furniture in different designs. Whether you need a modern outdoor coffee table or farmhouse-style nightstand, you’ll be able to easily navigate the site thanks to filters that narrow down the selections by price, style, color, size, and more. With each product on the site, there are also clear specifications written out so you’ll know the material, weight, and other key details. Like most other retailers, there’s a delivery fee with each furniture delivery. It varies based on the size and weight of the item, however, which could add a higher fee to your furniture.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Shop Here They offer a variety of high-quality pieces in different styles, including customizable options. Keep in Mind It’s more expensive than other retailers. For high-quality pieces you can invest in, Pottery Barn is one of the best places to buy furniture. The site offers pieces for every room in your home, as well as lighting, decorative accessories, rugs, and tabletop pieces. Unlike some other sites, Pottery Barn even has customizable options as well. With some pieces, like an accent chair, you’ll be able to choose from a variety of upholstery, allowing you to create your ideal look for your space. “We always encourage our clients to put their money into good quality upholstery. Inexpensive or poor-quality upholstered pieces may look good today but cushions will break down [and] the fabric may pill,” Hayward says. Pottery Barn is a bit more expensive than some other retailers, but the quality of the furniture makes up for it. Whether you’re looking for a stylish platform bed or a large dresser for your bedroom, the retailer offers stylish pieces you’ll want to hold onto for years to come.

Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Shop Here Many couches are offered in a variety of sizes and fabrics, so you can choose a custom look. Keep in Mind Made-to-order items have a long shipping time. We recommended Crate & Barrel’s Lounge Deep Bench Sofa as one of the best couches for your living room, but the site is one of the best places to buy furniture for other rooms in your home as well. Though the pieces are more of an investment in comparison to other places, you’ll get quality furniture that’ll last for years to come. Most places offer furniture in one size or color, but Crate & Barrel takes it one step further with customizable picks. Similar to Pottery Barn, there are a variety of sofas, day beds, and accent chairs that allow you to customize a few details, like the material, leg finish, and size. Made-to-order designs will have a longer shipping time, so keep that in mind while you shop. Although Crate & Barrel skews towards modern design, their timeless, versatile pieces are what make them one of the best places to buy furniture. Whether you’re considering a wooden nightstand or storage bookcase, many items are offered in different finishes and can be styled to suit your home’s style however you see fit.

Thuma Thuma View On Thuma.co Why You Should Shop Here The bed doesn’t require any tools for assembly. Keep in Mind The mattress is only offered in one style, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. Shopping online can be overwhelming, especially when there are pages of options to choose from. In a departure from other brands, Thuma offers a minimal selection of bedroom furniture that’s both timeless and high-quality. After researching the best platform beds, we recommended Thuma’s for its repurposed wood foundation and the option to choose between two headboard styles. It’s also offered in six sizes and three different wood base options, so you’ll be able to choose which is best for your bedroom. It also doesn’t require any tools for assembly, though you may need an extra set of hands to put it together. Not to be missed are Thuma’s other offerings, like their dresser and nightstand. Each is offered in three wood finishes and the dresser is offered in multiple configurations as well. There’s also a mattress that’s suited to fit the platform bed, but keep in mind that it’s only offered with medium-firm support.

Outer Outer View On Liveouter.com Why You Should Shop Here While shopping on the site, you can connect with a specialist or book a free virtual design consultation to help select products. Keep in Mind The pieces are more expensive than some other options. If you want to furnish your outdoor space, Outer is one of the best places to buy furniture. The retailer offers a selection of seating, tables, fire pits, and other home accessories, so you’ll be able to find just about everything you need for your backyard. Outer’s selection is more expensive than other brands, but their high-quality picks are worth the investment. The brand created specific technologies that’ll ensure your pieces are protected from the elements and will resist stains and mold. When it comes to seating cushions, they’re even designed to regulate your body temperature so it’ll never feel too hot on a summer day. There are several Outer showrooms, so you can see many of the products in person. If you’re not near one or prefer to just shop online, however, it’s easy to figure out which pieces are best for your home. In addition to being able to order fabric swatches, you can also schedule a video call or phone call with a product specialist to answer any questions. If you need assistance planning out your space, there’s also a free design service as well.

Work From Home Desks Work From Home Desks View On Workfromhomedesks.com Why You Should Shop Here You can try your desk out for 45 days before returning it, which is longer than some other retailers. Keep in Mind If you want to return your item, you’re responsible for the shipping cost. Work From Home Desks is one of the best places to buy furniture if you live in a small space or just want to refresh your home office setup. The brand offers a variety of desks, each of which arrives flat-packed and doesn’t require any tools for setup. There are a variety of desk styles to choose from, including standing options and larger workspaces. If you’re short on space, you’ll appreciate the modular desk options that can be easily folded up and stored under your bed or couch. Depending on the style, some of the desks are a bit of an investment. Luckily, there’s a 45-day return window once you receive it, so you’ll be able to try it out for a few weeks at home first. Just keep in mind that if you want to return it, you’ll be responsible for the shipping costs.

Nestig Nestig View On Nestig.com Why You Should Shop Here If you need to return furniture, Nestig will pick it up from your home. Keep in Mind The selection of dressers and side tables is limited. Whoever said a baby’s crib couldn’t be stylish and functional has never seen the selection from Nestig. The brand offers a selection of modern, convertible cribs and is one of the best places to buy furniture for your little one. At Nestig, you’ll be able to get dressers, shelves, and side tables for your nursery, as well as bedding and accessories, like wallpaper and mobiles. Although there’s a limited selection of dressers and side tables, the brand offers shelves in fun shapes, like a rocket ship or sailboat. The most notable products, however, are the convertible cribs that can be transformed into three different styles. “I love how I can take the crib from a mini crib to a full-size crib to a toddler bed, and I don't have to buy additional kits to do so,” says Laura Miller, associate editorial director for Better Homes & Gardens. If you need to return a crib, shelf, or dresser, Nestig makes it easy. If it’s within 60 days of when you received it, all you have to do is fill out their online form, and they’ll pick it up from your home, free of charge.

IKEA IKEA View On Ikea Why You Should Shop Here There’s a selection of products for every room in your home, as well as accessories. Keep in Mind The furniture may not be as high-quality as other furniture brands. Ikea is one of the best places to buy furniture for every room in your home. Whether you need to furnish a bedroom or spruce up your living room, the retailer offers a variety of styles in different colors, so you’ll always be able to find a style that suits your space. In comparison to other furniture brands, Ikea tends to be more affordable, though it’s not always as high-quality. Overall, it’s one of the best places to buy furniture if you’re on a budget or need pieces for a temporary home. Plus, the brand also offers home accessories, like shower curtains, silverware, and bedding, so it’s a one-stop shop to fully furnish and decorate your home. “I’ve disassembled and reassembled my Ikea bed at least three times now, and I always feel assured that I can find the instructions online and order spare parts in case I lose something,” says Jessica Comstock, associate editor for Better Homes & Gardens. Though Ikea furniture has a reputation for being difficult to put together, they’ve partnered with Taskrabbit, so you’ll be able to have it professionally assembled at an additional cost as well.

Burrow Burrow View On Burrow Why You Should Shop Here Burrow offers a selection of modular furniture that you can configure to suit your space. Keep in Mind The style skews towards mid-century modern, which may not suit every home’s decor style. Furniture tends to be offered in one configuration and doesn’t always suit every space. Luckily, Burrow offers modular furniture that can be configured however you see fit, so you won’t have to compromise your space for your preferred style. Burrow offers several modular styles, but we recommend the Nomad Sofa for some of its customizable capabilities. With this three-seater, you’ll be able to choose the leg finish and cushion fabric, as well as the style of the armrests and cushions. For an additional cost, you can also add on a moveable chaise. Besides seating, Burrow also offers coffee tables, rugs, bar carts, and outdoor furniture, amongst other pieces. The pieces do skew toward mid-century modern, however, so they may not suit everyone’s home decor aesthetic.

Anthropologie Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Shop Here The selection includes on-trend pieces, colorful options, and non-traditional silhouettes. Keep in Mind It can take some items up to a month to arrive. Anthropologie may be known for clothing selection, but their furniture offerings are not to be missed. It’s one of the best places to buy furniture if you’re looking for on-trend pieces, colorful options, and non-traditional silhouettes. Anthropologie’s selection includes sofas, chairs, sectionals, and coffee tables, as well as side tables and storage furniture. Some styles are more expensive than what you might find at other retailers, but you’ll be investing in high-quality pieces that’ll last you for years to come. If you’re looking to furnish a space quickly, it’s worth noting that some items can take up to a month to arrive. If you need assistance fine-tuning your design plans, Anthropologie offers complimentary interior styling services either virtually or in person at one of their design centers. There’s also this design resource, which features guides for different home furnishings and accessories.

Industry West Industry West View On Industrywest.com Why You Should Shop Here The selection includes high-quality, modern designs. Keep in Mind If you return an item, the original shipping cost is not refundable, and the customer is responsible for arranging the return. Industry West is one of the best places to buy furniture if your interior style skews toward modern design. The retailer offers high-quality picks for every room in your home, including bed frames, coffee tables, bar stools, and more. The retailer offers limited options in each category, which is ideal especially if you’re an indecisive shopper. If the piece doesn’t work in your home, however, the retailer offers returns within 14 days of when you receive it. Just note that the original shipping cost is not refundable, and you’ll be responsible for arranging the return of the item. Plus, there’s a 10% restocking fee as well.

Albany Park Albany Park View On Albanypark.com Why You Should Shop Here You won’t need any tools for assembly. Keep in Mind If you return your purchase there’s a 10% fee as long as you have the original packing. If you don’t, there’s a 20% fee. Albany Park is one of the best places to buy furniture if you’re looking for stylish seating. The site offers sofas, sectionals, loveseats, ottomans, and armchairs, so it’s easy to find the ideal piece for your bedroom or living room. Each piece in Albany Park’s assortment is offered in a variety of colors, and you’ll also be able to choose between leg finishes as well. To make shopping easier, you can compare each of the three collections side-by-side, so you’ll be able to sort by your preferred comfort level, fabric, seating type, and more. Once you receive your piece, assembly is easy as you won’t need any tools. The arms and back secure to the base and the legs are easy to insert, but there are also instructional videos to help. If you don’t like the piece once it’s assembled, Albany Park will accept returns within 30 days of receipt. There’s a 10% restocking fee of the original price if you return it with the original packaging, but it’s a 20% fee if you don’t.

Arhaus Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Shop Here There’s a virtual room planner as well as complimentary design services to make shopping easier. Keep in Mind It’s more expensive than some other retailers. For high-quality furniture, you can’t go wrong with Arhaus. Although it’s more expensive than some other retailers, it’s one of the best places to buy furniture for your whole home, including your outdoor space. Whether you skew towards transitional design or prefer a more industrial look, Arhaus offers pieces in a variety of styles so you’ll have plenty of options. Once you choose your furniture, you’ll be able to accessorize the rest of your house with lighting, pillows, and other decor from the site as well. To make shopping easier, the site offers a room planner that allows you to see how pieces will look in your space. If you need additional help, there’s also a complimentary design service as well. If you’re not happy with the pieces once they’re in your space, you’ll be able to return your purchase within 14 days. Just keep in mind there’s a 10% restocking fee.

Castlery Castlery View On Castlery.com Why You Should Shop Here The site provides curated design inspiration that you can shop. Keep in Mind The pieces are more expensive than those at some other retailers. Castlery is one of the best places to buy furniture if your design preferences lean towards a few different styles. The site offers furniture that’s mid-century modern, contemporary, and modern, making it easy to find pieces that suit your taste. If you’re stuck on which pieces to choose, Castlery makes it easy with curated design vignettes for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces. You’ll be able to click on products in each curation and shop them directly. Castelry is more of an investment than some other retailers, but its pieces are built to last. The retailer is committed to using high-quality materials that will be durable over time, so you shouldn’t have to replace your pieces.

Joybird 4.7 Joybird View On Joybird.com Why You Should Shop Here The site offers easily accessible customer photos, so you can see how the pieces look. Keep in Mind Customers are responsible for return shipping costs, which can be expensive depending on the product. You also won’t be returned your original shipping cost, and there’s a 10% restocking fee. If you’re looking for design inspiration, the best place to buy furniture is Joybird. In addition to free design services and a 3D space planner, the site makes it easy to access a large selection of real customer photos, so you can see how pieces are styled and easily shop them as well. Joybird isn’t the cheapest retailer out there, but its high-quality pieces and focus on sustainability warrant the price point. Many of the brand’s pieces are GreenGuard certified, and there are also pieces made with recycled fabrics and reclaimed wood. There are 10 showrooms around the US, so you can see the pieces in person, depending on where you live. If you’re not close to a showroom or would prefer to shop online, however, Joybird offers a 90-day return policy as long as it’s in its original condition. Note that you’ll be responsible for the shipping costs, which could be fairly pricey depending on what you’re returning. You also won’t be refunded your original shipping costs, and there’s a 10% restocking fee too.

Sixpenny Sixpenny View On Sixpenny.com Why You Should Shop Here You can get up to 12 free fabric swatches, so you can try options out at home before committing. Keep in Mind The site only offers seating and tables, so you can’t furnish an entire room at the retailer. Sixpenny may only offer seating and tables, but the selection is certainly not to be missed. The retailer focuses on stylish, high-quality pieces that make for a worthy investment. The pieces are offered in a variety of fabric types, colors, and finishes. Since it can be hard to choose the best combination for your home online, the retailer offers up to 12 free fabric and leather swatches so you can try them out before committing. Additional fabric swatches are $2 each, while wood swatches are $6 and stone samples are $12 a piece. When we purchased the Amelia Chaise Sectional, which was made-to-order, we appreciated the fabric offerings and found that they made our shopping easier. We also used the retailer’s delivery service and were able to have the couch placed where we wanted it in our space. Made-to–order purchases can be canceled for free up until they’re shipped and after that, a 10% restocking fee will be deducted from your refund. Ready-to-ship items have the same policy though the shipping window is typically a few days, so you’ll have to act fast. Luckily, there’s a 24/7 email service, as well as an online chat window, to help with any order issues.

Lovesac Love Sac View On Lovesac.com Why You Should Shop Here The couch covers are machine washable. Keep in Mind The retailer doesn’t offer assembly services, so you’ll be responsible for putting the furniture together. If you have pets, small children, or just like to eat on your couch, the best place to buy furniture is Lovesac. The retailer offers couches with machine washable covers, so you won’t have to worry about your cushions and pillows as often. We purchased two couches from Lovesac, and had an easy time shopping overall. We’re also happy with the quality and appreciate that they’re modular and easy to clean. However, we would have appreciated it if the retailer offered an assembly service. Both times, the couch arrived in boxes, and we had to assemble them ourselves piece by piece.

Room & Board Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Why You Should Shop Here Pieces are offered in a variety of fabrics and sizes, so you can choose the best option for your space. Keep in Mind Full service delivery is an additional $99. Room & Board offers a selection of furniture for every space in your home and is one of the best places to buy furniture that’s customizable and high-quality. Many of Room & Board’s pieces are offered in a selection of fabrics, materials, and sizes, depending on the piece, so you can choose which suits your space best. However, there are ready-to-ship options as well. For example, we were impressed with the quality of the André Sofa, which we purchased for our home. We hadn’t seen it in person beforehand, so we appreciated how informative the product details were online. Although the full service delivery is $99, we felt that it was worth it after our experience.

Branch Branch View On Branchfurniture.com Why You Should Shop Here There’s an online design quiz that helps you navigate the site and make suggestions. Keep in Mind There’s a flat rate shipping fee for returns on chairs and small accessories. Branch is the best place to buy furniture for an office upgrade, both at home and in other spaces. In addition to desks and desk chairs, the retailer also offers conference tables, workstations, and other office-friendly pieces. Part of what makes Branch one of the best places to buy furniture is its commitment to finding the best piece for you. To start, there’s a design quiz that takes into consideration your personal preferences and makes suggestions. There’s also a “fit calculator” for desk chairs, as well as detailed information on the level of support each style offers, and what weight and height range it can support. If you’re not happy with your piece, they even offer a free ergonomic consultation to help adjust. All desks and large orders over $2,000 are excluded from flat rate return fees, but keep in mind there’s a $35 fee for desk chairs and $15 per unit for smaller accessories.

The Joinery The Joinery View On Thejoinery.com Why You Should Shop Here The retailer offers a lifetime warranty on products, and everything is made by an individual craftsperson. Keep in Mind Pieces can take 12–16 weeks to build. For high-quality furniture that’ll last you for years to come, The Joinery is the best place to buy furniture. Whether you choose a custom design or a piece from their standard product line, it’ll be made by an individual craftsperson from start to finish. The Joinery’s selection includes furniture for bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, and offices. There are also accessories for other spaces, like a cutting board, lighting, and tiles. Pieces from The Joinery can take 12 to 16 weeks to build, so it’s not ideal if you’re in a hurry to furnish your space. However, if you’re able to hold off, the pieces are certainly worth the wait. The furniture pieces are designed and built in Portland, Oregon, and are made of solid and durable hardwoods. Plus, they’re covered by a lifetime warranty.

Hay Hay View On Hay.com Why You Should Shop Here The pieces have a minimal, versatile design. Keep in Mind If you return an item, there’s a 10% restocking fee based on the total purchase. Hay is one of the best places to buy furniture for those who prefer a minimal aesthetic. The brand, which offers both indoor and outdoor furniture, collaborates with designers for a selection of simple yet versatile options for your space. Pieces from Hay are a bit of an investment—a single stool is over $300—yet you can feel confident that you’ll get high-quality pieces that’ll last you for years to come. If you’re not happy with your purchase, however, just keep in mind that there’s a 10% restocking fee based on the total purchase. If you shop HAY often, you’ll appreciate that there’s a section for new additions to the site, so you can stay current on the latest offerings. In addition to furniture, there are also rugs, kitchen and tabletop accessories, and other home decor to choose from as well.

Schoolhouse Schoolhouse View On Schoolhouse.com Why You Should Shop Here The pieces offer a high-quality, vintage aesthetic. Keep in Mind It’s a limited selection of offerings in comparison to other retailers. Schoolhouse isn’t a vintage furniture brand but its offerings certainly feel like it. The brand bases its furniture on styles that aim to celebrate older American manufacturing styles and is one of the best places to buy furniture if you prefer a more industrial look. The selection is more limited than other sites, but you’re still able to filter by furniture type, color, size, and price. If you’re not sure how to incorporate some pieces into your space, the site offers free design consultation appointments with an interior stylist.

Edloe Finch Edloe Finch View On Edloefinch.com Why You Should Shop Here The pieces offer a stylish, mid-century modern look at a less expensive price point than some other similar retailers. Keep in Mind There aren’t any retail locations, so you can’t see the products in person before you purchase them. If mid-century modern is your preferred style, you’ll love Edloe Finch. The pieces are less expensive than some other similar retailers, yet still offer a high-quality feel and stylish look to your space. As you browse the site, you’ll find bedroom furniture, dining room pieces, and a selection of seating options. There aren’t any retail locations, so you can’t see the products in person before you purchase them. However, the brand offers up to four free swatches as well as a 30-day return policy with no restocking fee, so you can always try it out in your home and return it if it doesn’t work.

Lalo Lalo View On Meetlalo.com Why You Should Shop Here The site offers bundles that help lower costs. Keep in Mind If you don’t have the original packaging that your order came with, your return may be subject to shipping and restocking fees. Whoever said furniture for babies and toddlers couldn’t be stylish has never seen Lalo’s assortment. The brand offers a selection of high chairs, booster seats, play gyms, and more that’ll suit your home’s aesthetic with ease. Unlike some other brands, Lalo’s assortment offers a minimalist feel with details like neutral color palettes and wooden legs. The pieces are also offered in several colors, like sage green, soft pink, and light blue, as well as black and white. There are also several furniture and accessories bundles to choose from, which help save money and make for nice gifts, too. Returns to Lalo are easy as you’ll have 100 days for furniture and 30 days for any non-furniture items. Just keep in mind that if you don’t have the original packaging that your order came with your return may be subject to shipping and restocking fees.

Yardbird Yardbird View On Yardbird.com Why You Should Shop Here The site clearly defines the differences between each collection, making it easy to shop. Keep in Mind Most pieces are only offered in one or two colors. Yardbird is the best place to buy furniture if you’re shopping for your outdoor space. The site offers a selection of stylish pieces in three durable materials: teak, wicker, and aluminum. The brand has a variety of furniture collections, each of which has a different style and is made of different materials. Luckily, the site clearly defines the differences between each collection, making it easy to shop. At Yardbird you’ll be able to find seating, dining sets, and fire table sets, amongst other styles. Most pieces are only offered in one or two colors, though they’re neutral options that should still work in most outdoor spaces.