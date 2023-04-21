We researched several retailers to find which of them had the best selection, styles, quality materials, customer service, return policies, and websites that are easy to navigate. We also spoke with Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture, and Shelby Girard, vice president of creative and design at Havenly, for their insight on the best places to buy curtains and tips on how to make them look their best in any room in your home.

“It's important to choose a store that offers quality products, customization options, and good customer service,” says Michalowski. “With the right curtains, you can transform any room into a beautiful and inviting space.”

Curtains may seem like beautiful, flowy pieces of decor to give your space texture while adhering to your personal taste and style. However, having curtains can be beneficial to your home in more ways than one. They can provide temperature control while also conserving energy, protect your home from outside dust, prevent strong drafts, and give you the invaluable privacy you need.

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Popular brands and affordable, versatile options are available to fit any budget. Keep in Mind: Returns with third-party sellers may not be as seamless as buying through Amazon. Amazon is one of the best places to buy curtains whether you’re on a set budget or want to splurge. We’ve even featured a few Amazon picks, like the best budget curtains and the best blackout curtains, in our list of best curtains. While you may find certain brands like Lantime at Wayfair and Mainstays at Walmart, the prices at Amazon are consistently lower. It’s important to note, however, that purchasing products sold through third-party sellers does not guarantee a smooth and worry-free transaction or returns, so carefully reading both product and seller reviews before buying is a must. Whether you’re looking for light, sheer curtains or short blackout curtains, Amazon has an excellent variety that includes several options for sizing, colors, patterns, material, and hanging style.

Target Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: There are dozens of affordable options that fit several styles. Keep in Mind: As a big-box retailer, the customer service may not feel as personalized. Target is a beloved and reliable place to buy home decor, furniture, and so much more. With constant sales and deals, we also love it as one of the best places to buy curtains at a reasonable price. Whether you’re looking for charming patterns for a nursery, total blackout for a movie room, or textural linen for your bedroom, Target has just about every type of curtain you’re looking for. While Target has several private labels like Threshold and Project62, which are great for a more classic and minimal look, we particularly love the Opalhouse collaboration with Jungalow for the unique patterns, textures, and colors. With dozens of curtain sizes, you’re likely to find the perfect fit for your window treatment. Unlike smaller retailers or those with customizable curtains, Target may not have the most personalized customer service. However, their budget-friendly prices, quick shipping, and easy returns make it simple and convenient when buying curtains.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: They offer high-quality, sustainable materials, custom options, and great customer service. Keep in Mind: It can be a little on the pricier side and they offer less trendy and more classic styles. As one of the most renowned home decor and furniture retailers for more than 70 years, Pottery Barn is trusted for its well-crafted and high-quality pieces ranging from unique desks to blackout shades. Thanks to an easy-to-navigate website, finding the best curtains for your home can be a simple task. The curtains selection at Pottery Barn is great for those with farmhouse, traditional, French country, and rustic modern styles. While not every type of curtain is available in every size, some are customizable and most are available in a variety of sizes to fit different kinds of windows and doors around your home. The Emery Linen Curtain is not only one of their bestsellers but one of Girard’s favorites and one of our top recommendations. Michalowski also loves Pottery Barn’s linen curtains to add texture and a touch of elegance. Additionally, we love a handful of their blackout curtains for those who want to keep a room quiet, cool, and dark. According to the brand, Pottery Barn sources cotton that is certified by the Global Organic Textiles Standard (GOTS), Organic Cotton Standard, or Better Cotton. If you want long-lasting, well-crafted curtains made with quality materials that have a classic look, Pottery Barn will surely have what you’re looking for.

Anthropologie Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: You will find bold colors, playful patterns, and textural features (like tassel trims). Keep in Mind: The selection and sizing options are not as robust as other retailers. Whether you’re looking for a whimsically designed hand-tufted rug or eclectic curtains to match your bohemian vibe, Anthropologie offers designs that look one-of-a-kind. Anthropologie’s curtains include velvet and lace materials as well as floral and animal print patterns, so there's something for every style. Girard especially loves that Anthropologie often has cool designer collaborations, including Amber Lewis and Nathalie Lete. You can also find details on curtains that are uncommon at other retailers, such as embroidery, scalloped and frayed edges, and tassel or pom pom details. The brand’s website aptly matches its style, which is both fun and colorful. Since the selection is not as wide as other home retailers, browsing curtains can be a quick and effortless task. Anthropologie has relatively quick shipping, easy returns, and convenient methods to reach customer service, including a convenient chat option.

Wayfair Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: They offer frequent discounts, sales, and overall affordable prices. Keep in Mind: Browsing the website can feel overwhelming with so many options, especially if you’re looking for something specific. Wayfair is a popular option for furniture and home decor for every budget and nearly every style. While Wayfair does not manufacture its products itself, instead selling from various suppliers, you can find hundreds and even thousands of curtains for any room in your home, including our pick for the best sheer curtain for an ethereal vibe.

Because of the large variety of sellers, the quality of items can vary and browsing the selection can feel overwhelming. Luckily, the website filters are helpful for sifting through sizing, color, material, pattern, and light filtration options that range from $7 to $1,300. Wayfair's return policy is quite flexible in case your curtains aren’t what you imagined. We also love that Wayfair frequently has sales and additional discounts, although you’ll want to keep in mind that clearance items are not eligible for returns.

Home Depot Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: They have hundreds of curtains and drapes, including outdoor options. Keep in Mind: They don’t have many options for those who want a more quirky or eclectic look with their curtains. Home Depot may be known for power tools and home improvement needs, but we appreciate that they also offer tons of options for home decor, including curtains. Whether you’re looking for indoor curtains for temperature control or outdoor curtains for privacy, it’s a great place to find functional and decorative curtains. Home Depot offers free shipping on orders over $45, free in-store pickup when ordering online, and free returns to make your shopping experience convenient. Their online selection has hundreds of curtain and drape options, including blackout sheer, light filtering, and outdoor. Plus, they’re available in dozens of sizes, patterns, colors, materials, and hanging styles.

West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: This is the go-to place for mid-century modern aesthetics. Keep in Mind: Their selection is small compared to other retailers. The classic mid-century modern West Elm aesthetic is clearly recognizable, which makes it one of the best places to buy curtains if this is your style and have a moderately sized budget. The retailer’s site is simple and easy to browse for the perfect curtains. Whether you’re looking for sheer curtains with delicate motifs, canvas curtains with a lived-in look, or our favorite white blackout curtains, West Elm has curtains for any type of preference. Raf Michalowski, interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture, appreciates that they sometimes use sustainable materials, like their fair trade, organic cotton, and linen curtains. Unlike some other retailers, West Elm even offers some custom options for which you’ll be able to choose from a large selection of lengths and widths. While made-to-order items are not eligible for returns, we do believe West Elm is the best place to buy curtains for anyone with a mid-century modern style who also wants high-quality curtains made with ethically sourced materials.

The Shade Store View On The Shade Store Why You Should Get It: It offers the most customizable and timeless selection of drapes. Keep in Mind: The curtains are more expensive than other options. Drapes and curtains can often be used interchangeably when describing each other, but drapes tend to be thicker in fabric, fuller, and longer to create a more dramatic look. If you’re in the market for this, The Shade Store is one of the best places to buy these types of curtains. The Shade Store allows makes it easy to customize your curtains online using their simple step process. You can also order free swatches and request a design consultation via phone, email, chat, video, or in person. “I love that their team of experts can guide you through the process and ensure that your curtains are perfectly tailored to your needs and preferences,” says Michalowski. While The Shade Store might be the most expensive retailer on our list, it’s definitely a great option for those who want something entirely customizable. The retailer prioritizes customer service and even offers a design consultation if you need additional help.

Crate & Barrel Curtain Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: Offers a wide selection of styles, sizes, and materials to be a canvas for nearly any style. Keep in Mind: The colors and patterns are limited. No matter your style preference, Crate & Barrel has curtains that are versatile enough to work for Scandinavian or art deco styles. They offer dozens of sizes, colors, materials, and light filtration options, so you’ll be able to find which works best. Crate & Barrel’s website is part of what makes them one of the best places to buy curtains. You can easily browse their sleek and modern website as well as use their ‘View in My Room’ augmented reality tool on your phone to see how a curtain will look in your room. All curtains ship free, but special order and final sale items are not eligible for returns. If you’re still unsure about which curtains will go best with your style, Crate & Barrel offers a free interior design appointment in-store, at home, or virtually so you can get expert advice on how to elevate your space. You can also order free swatches to see curtain materials in person and see what will look and feel best in your home.

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: They have the most affordable options and a wide variety. Keep in Mind: They do not offer custom curtains. Walmart is an accessible and affordable place to buy curtains. In addition to our Better Homes & Gardens curtain collection, you can find hundreds of curtains in different colors, sizes, materials, light control, and even matching sets. The website makes it easy to filter by brand, style, space, and type so you can narrow down what you’re looking for. Walmart is one of the best places to buy curtains for its low prices. You can find quality curtains for as low as $4 for a single panel, which means it’s a great option for those who want to buy multiple curtains for every room in their home. Just keep in mind that unlike other retailers, there are no customizable options to choose from.

Etsy Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: There are hundreds of vintage, custom, and affordable options. Keep in Mind: Shipping times and customer service can vary greatly based on the seller. Etsy has been the ultimate online shopping destination for all things handmade, vintage, and personalized. It’s no different when it comes to curtains and other window treatments. You’ll be able to find a variety of styles, like simple linen curtains, blackout velvet curtains, macrame curtains, and curtains with fringe and a charming pattern. “Custom curtains on Etsy tend to be a bit more budget-friendly than the standard custom/bespoke options, and many sellers have cute customizable cafe curtains, roman shades, floor length curtains, and more that are super cute, quality, and well-made,” says Girard. The Etsy website is quite easy to navigate, filtering options for free shipping, estimated arrival, style, color, and price. You’re also more likely to find unconventional sizing options since sellers can customize items. Since the curtains are being sold by individual sellers, keep in mind that shipping times and costs, as well as customer service, can vary greatly based on the seller.

Lowes Lowes View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: They have an ample variety of curtains, including customizable options. Keep in Mind: Any delivery or shipping costs are non-refundable. Much like Home Depot, Lowe’s is a popular home improvement retailer that carries other home decor products. We like that you can shop for curtains on the Lowe’s website by color, light control, pattern, or material. They also offer free in-store pickup and free shipping on orders over $45, and can price match the exact product from another qualified retailer. Just keep in mind that if you spend less than the minimum, any shipping or delivery cost is nonrefundable if you return the curtains. Lowe’s has more options in comparison to similar retailers, and we appreciate the extra choices. We also like that most of the top-selling curtains range between $15 and $50 so you don’t have to worry about going over budget. Choose from polyester semi-sheer, total blackout, burlap, linen, and so much more, and give your home the decorative touch and privacy protection it deserves.

CB2 CB2 View On CB2 Why You Should Get It: They offer modern, high-quality options. Keep in Mind: They’re more expensive than some other retailers. CB2 has been a household name for sleek and modern furniture and home decor, including curtains. Their website has a minimal design, so it’s easy to browse and see every option. The retailer has plenty of velvet, linen, cotton, and silk curtains ranging at different price points. We think it’s one of the best places to buy curtains that look contemporary, though keep in mind that they’re a bit more expensive than some other retailers. All curtains ship free and if you’re not sure which works best in your space, keep in mind that they also offer free swatches and a free design service appointment to help you choose.