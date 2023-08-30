To find the best places to buy couches, 88 people on our home shopping team shopped for and bought a couch—and gave us all the details about the experience. They shopped at 38 retailers, and we visited a few couch stores again for additional research. Plus, Ami McKay, founder and principal of Pure Design: Interior Design, Build & Shoppe, shared additional insight on what customers should look for when choosing a couch for their home.

“The main factors when buying a sofa are function, aesthetics, and comfort,” says Ami McKay, founder and principal of Pure Design: Interior Design, Build & Shoppe. “First, what is the sofa’s function? Is it for a sitting room or for the family to gather and watch movies? Maybe a sectional is what you are dreaming of. Next, what style and aesthetic do you prefer? Contemporary or traditional? There are so many options, [so] do your research and discover what you love and can see yourself living with for a long time.”

Whether you’re binge-watching shows often or want to furnish your living room, a couch is an important part of any home. With so many options out there, however, it can be difficult to find the best fit for your space.

West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Shop Here We appreciated the wide selection of couches and that we could get up to 15 fabric swatches for free before choosing a couch. Keep in Mind Some custom options can take months to arrive. After shopping at West Elm, we concluded it was one of the best places to buy couches due to its large selection of couches in different sizes, fabrics, colors, and styles. Overall, we found it an easy place to shop, especially since we were able to go to a store and try the couch out before purchasing. Part of what sets West Elm apart from the rest is its selection of customizable options. With quite a few couch options, you’re able to choose from different materials and configurations, ensuring you get the best fit for your home. If you’re not sure which fabric to go with, West Elm offers up to 15 swatches for free, a service we took advantage of while shopping. Just keep in mind that while our ready-to-ship picks arrived within a few weeks, custom orders took months to arrive. When it came to delivery, the white glove delivery service was greatly appreciated. We were able to easily schedule our desired delivery date, and the couch was placed where we wanted it without any issues. Though there were some hiccups regarding the couch’s quality and other issues, the retailer was able to help remedy them. Delivery issues aside, the couches have also held up after at least a few months of use. Better Homes & Gardens / Sidney Burds

Better Homes & Gardens / Cecily McAndrews

Better Homes & Gardens / Cecily McAndrews

Better Homes & Gardens / Sidney Burds

Better Homes & Gardens / Cecily McAndrews









Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Shop Here The couches have held up well over time, and we felt the prices were reasonable for the quality of the pieces we purchased. Keep in Mind It took a few months for some of our couches to arrive, even if they weren’t custom. If you’re not sure what style you’re looking for, Pottery Barn is one of the best places to buy couches. We rated the retailer highly for its range of couch styles, which made it easy to pick out and purchase our picks. You can shop the Pottery Barn site by sofa collection, which makes it easy to compare each set by price, material, and other factors. Overall, we felt that the website offered enough information about each couch to make an informed purchase. Whether you purchase a couch online or in-store, Pottery Barn also offers up to 15 free fabric swatches, so you can try them out at home before you choose one. Pottery Barn also offers a white glove delivery service, which we used while shopping. We were able to easily schedule a delivery, and we appreciated that the couch be placed where we wanted it in our home. Although it took a few months for some of our couches to arrive, even the non-custom orders, we felt the quality was worth the wait. For the most part, we’ve had our couches for at least a year and they’ve continued to hold up well.

Better Homes & Gardens / Nicole Harris

Better Homes & Gardens / Nicole Harris

Better Homes & Gardens / Nicole Harris

Better Homes & Gardens / Ivy Ford

Better Homes & Gardens / Ivy Ford









Article Article View On Article.com Why You Should Shop Here The website is well organized and the curated selection made it easier to shop. Keep in Mind Unlike some other brands, there’s a fee for in-room delivery and assembly. Though many retailers offer a variety of styles, Article hones in on mid-century modern furniture and does it well. We appreciated the curated selection that was easy to sort through and were satisfied with the overall quality of the couches we purchased as well. Article is a direct-to-consumer brand, which means there’s no showroom to test out the couch before you purchase it. You can order free fabric swatches, however, and there are also several resources online to help you shop, including a free virtual interior design service. Overall, we found that the site had all the information necessary to make a purchase. We also liked how the site was organized, noting that if a couch was offered in two sizes you could shop them on the same link. We didn’t experience any issues upon delivery, but it’s worth noting that if you want the couch to be brought inside and assembled, it’s an additional fee. Otherwise, it’ll arrive in a box and require assembly.

Better Homes & Gardens / Miles Herman

Better Homes & Gardens / Miles Herman

Better Homes & Gardens / Katy Stovall

Better Homes & Gardens / Katy Stovall







Room & Board Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Why You Should Shop Here We were able to receive a ready-to-ship couch within a week of ordering it. Keep in Mind Returns are free, but you won’t be refunded your original delivery fee. Room & Board has a large selection of couches, including sleepers, loveseats, and options with chaises. We purchased couches without seeing them at a store first and felt that the product pages offered more than enough information to make a decision. Delivering the couch was an easy process. Since we didn’t order custom options, we were able to order a couch and receive it within a week, so it’s one of the best places to buy couches if you’re on a time crunch. We didn’t make any returns, but Room & Board allows you to return items free of charge. Just keep in mind that you won’t be refunded any original delivery costs. Overall, we felt that the prices of the couches were lower than we expected, especially given the quality of the couches and the service we received.



Joybird 4.7 Joybird View On Joybird.com Why You Should Shop Here They offer couches in a wide variety of styles and fabrics. Keep in Mind If you return your couch, there’s a 15% restocking fee, and you won’t be refunded for original shipping charges. Joybird is one of the best places to buy couches if you’re looking for a pick that’s sure to make a statement in your space. Unlike some other retailers, Joybird offers couches in over 70 vibrant colors and various fabrics, so you’ll be able to find one that matches your style. We found it was easy to order a couch online, but if you prefer an in-store shopping experience, you’ll appreciate that Joybird has six storefronts as well. When we stopped by the Manhattan location, we were impressed with the large selection of couches to choose from, including sectionals, sleepers, and couches for small spaces. We were also able to evaluate the fabric offerings, though they offer a free online design service if you’re not sure which to choose. It took a few weeks for the couch to arrive, and we were impressed with the delivery service we received. The delivery team carried the couch up three flights of stairs and assembled it in our living room without incident. Although we didn’t return our couch, Joybird will allow you to return your order for up to 90 days after it was delivered. There will be a 15% restocking fee, however, and you won’t be refunded for any original shipping charges.

Better Homes & Gardens / Amina Abdelrahman

Better Homes & Gardens / Meg Lappe



Apt2B Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Why You Should Shop Here You can design your sectional, so it’ll be the perfect piece for your space. Keep in Mind Custom pieces may take a bit longer to arrive. In comparison to some other retailers, Apt2B has quite a large selection of couches (and other furniture) to choose from. Luckily, its site is easy to shop as the styles are organized into types and collections. Part of what makes Apt2B one of the best places to buy couches is the option to create your ideal sectional. After choosing a collection, you’ll be able to build a custom couch by choosing which pieces you want to include, the color, and even the leg finish. We went with a custom option, and while it took several weeks to arrive, the quality and durability made it worth the wait. In fact, the sectional has held up to cat claws, baby spit-up, and other wear and tear. Better Homes & Gardens / Laura Miller

Better Homes & Gardens / Laura Miller

Better Homes & Gardens / Laura Miller

Better Homes & Gardens / Adam Groffman

Better Homes & Gardens / Adam Groffman









Albany Park View On Albanypark.com Why You Should Shop Here The site makes it easy to compare each collection, so it’s easy to decide which works best. Keep in Mind We had to assemble the couch ourselves. If you find yourself overwhelmed sorting through couch offerings, consider Albany Park. The retailer offers a selection of couches in three different collections, which you can compare on the site for an easier shopping experience. We went with the Kova L-Shape + Ottoman, which took only a few weeks to arrive. The couch arrived in several boxes, and the delivery team brought them to our garage. We had to assemble the couch ourselves, however, so keep that in mind if you don’t consider yourself very handy. After using the couch for a few months, we were happy with the quality and felt that the price was lower than we would have expected for the style we got. We also appreciated that there were nine fabrics to choose from, and you could decide whether or not you wanted the ottoman to have storage.

Better Homes & Gardens / Brooke Ciolek

Better Homes & Gardens / Brooke Ciolek



Ashley Furniture Ashley Furniture View On Ashleyfurniture.com Why You Should Shop Here The brand offers a variety of couches in different styles, sizes, and materials and are less expensive than some other retailers. Keep in Mind There’s a 30-day return window, which is shorter than some other brands. Ashley Furniture offers a variety of home goods but according to four of our shoppers, it’s one of the best places to buy couches. The retailer offers a large selection of choices that are less expensive than other options, and we found it fairly easy to sort through the options. When purchasing a couch, you can either opt to shop online or visit one of the Ashley Furniture showrooms. We had good experiences shopping both ways, noting that the showroom we visited was clean and organized and had helpful salespeople. To further help with your decision, Ashley Furniture also offers an online design service to help plan out your space. If you’re unhappy with your couch, or any other furniture, once you receive it, just note that there’s a 30-day return window, which is shorter than some other retailers.

Better Homes & Gardens / Kelynn Lane

Better Homes & Gardens / Kelynn Lane



Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Shop Here The couches arrived within a week, and there were many styles to choose from. Keep in Mind We had to assemble the couch ourselves. You may not think of Amazon as a go-to place for furniture, but the site actually has a large selection of couches to choose from. Although Amazon’s couches weren’t the most high-quality picks we tried, it’s one of the best places to buy couches if you’re furnishing a temporary space or need one that’ll arrive quickly. We noted that Amazon has a large selection of sofas, which may be overwhelming to sort through. Luckily, you can filter by ratings, brands, price, type, style, material, size, and more to further narrow down the selection. You can also filter by delivery, which is ideal for those who need a couch quickly. While some retailers have delivery windows that are several weeks or months long, we received our couches within a week of ordering them. They arrived in several boxes, and we had to assemble them ourselves, however, so keep that in mind depending on your preferences.

Better Homes & Gardens / Maria Ridgway

Better Homes & Gardens / Maria Ridgway

Better Homes & Gardens / Taylor Gilkison

Better Homes & Gardens / Taylor Gilkison

Better Homes & Gardens / Taylor Gilkison









Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Shop Here Crate & Barrel storefronts have a variety of couches, so you can see them in person before you purchase one. Keep in Mind The shipping fee is 10% of the couch price. Crate & Barrel is a go-to for stylish, high-quality furniture, so it’s no surprise the retailer made our list of the best places to buy couches. We appreciated its selection of sofas and found it very easy to purchase a couch from the brand. While most retailers are online-only, Crate & Barrel has several locations, so you can check out the styles in person as well. We stopped by the Manhattan location and appreciated that there were 28 different sofas to try out, three of which were outdoor styles. We also liked that there was product information clearly displayed with each couch, so you could easily review the options for configurations and materials. If you’re looking for a specific style, you can check the store’s website to see if it’s on display in-store. When it came to delivery, we were able to either schedule a white glove delivery option or pick up the couch in person to save the 10% shipping fee. We tried both options and didn’t experience any issues.

Better Homes & Gardens / Madelaine Jerousek-Smith

Better Homes & Garden / Madelaine Jerousek-Smith

Better Homes & Gardens / Madelaine Jerousek-Smith





Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Shop Here Walmart offers many options that are less expensive than other retailers. Keep in Mind We felt that there was an overwhelming amount of options to search through. Walmart is one of the best places to buy couches if you’re looking for an option on a budget. Although we found the selection of couches overwhelming at first, the site makes it easy to filter by price, delivery speed, and ratings, so you can find the best fit for your home. We appreciated that the product pages online had enough information to make a purchase. We purchased a small sectional online, which arrived in a box and required some assembly. Although we needed an extra set of hands, we found the overall assembly process easy. After over a year of using the sectional, we have been impressed with the comfort and quality. It’s received praise from guests who have sat on it, and it’s held up well during a move as well.

Better Homes & Gardens / Emily Cieslak

Better Homes & Gardens / Emily Cieslak



Rooms to Go Rooms to Go View On Roomstogo.com Why You Should Shop Here The couches we got were high quality and less expensive than other options. Keep in Mind Once your couch is delivered, you can’t receive a refund. Rooms to Go made our list of the best places to buy couches for its selection of couches, which includes a variety of styles that are less expensive than other options. Although the brand has many couches to choose from, the site makes it easy to filter by color, size, movement, and materials. We purchased couches after viewing them in person, which was a positive experience. We were able to schedule a delivery date, and the delivery team set the couch up in the room where we wanted it as well. Overall, we were pleased with the quality of the couches, as well as the service we received. If we could change one thing about Rooms to Go, it would be its return policy. Whether you purchase a couch online or in person, you cannot receive a refund once a couch has been delivered, assuming it arrived in good condition. If you change your mind, you can cancel an order within 48 hours of placing it, though you’ll only get an 80% refund.

