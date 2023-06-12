To find the best places to buy bedding that have a user-friendly website, fast shipping, and most importantly high-quality sheets, duvets, and blankets, we ordered from the most popular bedding retailers on the market. During testing, we used a pre-determined methodology to evaluate each retailer’s website navigation, return policy, shipping speed, bedding quality, and overall value.

Bedding is an investment, though, which can make the search for new sheets and blankets a little daunting. Whether you’re looking for a fresh sheet set, a duvet cover to upgrade the look and feel of your bedroom, or a complete new-bedding bundle, you want to know that the retailer you’re ordering from is known for high-quality products and a solid shopping experience.

Few things in life feel as good as sleeping in high-quality bedding. And since we spend so much time in bed each night, a comfortable sleep space is critical to our overall well-being.

Boll & Branch Boll & Branch View On Bollandbranch.com Why You Should Shop Here This is a luxury bedding retailer with high-quality products. Keep in Mind Prices are high, although they do occasionally have sales. Basic and affordable bedding this is not. But if you want to invest in high-end, luxurious blankets and sheets, Boll & Branch is a worthy destination. Our testing proved the brand’s “crisp” sheets, cozy duvets, and supersoft pillows are worth the splurge. If budget allows, you can outfit your entire bedroom at this retailer. In addition to sheet sets in a range of high-quality materials (percale, linen, chambray, flannel) and traditional bedding (duvet sets, pillows, quilts, inserts), you can even purchase a mattress, bath towels, and home decor here (think candles, diffusers, and rugs). Boll & Branch feels like a luxury shopping experience thanks to its swift delivery and user-friendly website navigation. The retailer’s sheets are shipped in a durable box with tissue paper wrapped around the sheet set and we appreciated how sophisticated it looked. Also good: Boll & Branch offers a variety of payment options, including Shop Pay, Amazon Pay, PayPal, or Google Pay in addition to credit cards.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Why You Should Shop Here The brand makes high-quality and responsibly sourced sheets, and their bamboo sheets are especially popular. Keep in Mind Prices are on the higher end. Cozy Earth prides itself on its responsibly sourced materials and soft fabrics, and the brand lives up to its claims: Of all the retailers we tested to determine the best places to buy bedding, Cozy Earth scored in the top five for average sheet quality rating. The bamboo sheets are particularly excellent. Made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo, they're soft, comfortable, and feel luxurious. We also tested a variety of sheets, and their set was one of the best bamboo sheet sets we tried. Although they’re mostly known for sheets and bedding, the brand also offers women’s and men’s clothing (most of it focused on loungewear) as well as accessories (socks, sleep masks) in their signature supersoft fabrics. As with Boll & Branch, Cozy Earth’s products are on the higher end price-wise (sheet sets are $340 and duvet covers are $320, for example), though you can come across promotions and sales. We also appreciated the free no-rush shipping and the fact that the brand ships its sheets in a durable box that comes with a reusable bag.

Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Why You Should Shop Here This brand sells super soft sheets made of eco-friendly materials. Keep in Mind Nest bedding offers more basic bedding options than some others on this list. Nest is best known for its ultra-comfy mattresses, which offer multiple firmness options, have an impressive lifetime warranty, and are made in the U.S. However, their bedding is certainly not to be missed. Nest Bedding’s sheets closely trail Cozy Earth when it comes to average sheet quality rating. Percale, bamboo, and sateen sheet sets are all on offer here, as well as some adorable organic sheets and pillowcases for kids. Their bedding is made from eco-friendly materials, if that’s important to you. They also offer a variety of other products in the sleep space — gorgeous silk pillowcases infused with argan oil, platform bed frames, and a selection of lovely robes. Keep in mind that mattresses are the star of the show, and the retailer does offer more basic and limited bedding options than some of the other brands featured on this list.

Parachute Parachute View On Parachute Why You Should Shop Here Their top-notch sheets are available in a gorgeous array of colors and materials. Keep in Mind Prices are high, but you can save by investing in a bedding bundle. If you’re drawn to variety, Parachute is for you. The retailer has a slew of sheet fabrics — including linen, percale, organic cotton, sateen, and brushed cotton — along with a dazzling array of color options. There are classic colors like cream, fog, and bone, and the brand often mixes in stylish seasonal shades, too. Sheets are their bread and butter, but Parachute also excels in duvet covers, bath towels, blankets, and even an eco-friendly mattress. Their organic Cloud Cotton fabric is particularly popular, as it delivers beautifully gauzy and breathable comfort. As with many of the other retailers on this list, their bedding is on the pricier side. But the retailer’s bedding bundles are packed with everything you need to make the perfect bed (a fitted sheet, pillowcase set, duvet cover and insert, and two pillowcases in the fabric of your choosing) and represent significant savings.

West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Shop Here You can find a wide selection of bedding fabrics at mid-range prices. Keep in Mind It’s not clear how much you need to spend to earn free shipping. West Elm is likely already on your radar for furniture and decor, but the retailer also has a surprisingly vast bedding selection. We appreciated how easy the website makes it to navigate to exactly what you’re looking for — the site is organized by bedding material (linen, TENCEL, cotton, velvet, jersey, flannel, percale) as well as color to make your shopping experience simple. In testing, West Elm sheets scored in our top five for overall quality, so you can feel especially confident about your purchase. A number of the retailer’s bedding options are available in Fair Trade- and OEKO-TEX-certified fabrics, a nice bonus. Plus, due to the retailer’s size, you’ll often encounter collaborations with other designers (a recent one included a whimsical collection with the women’s lifestyle brand RHODE). In terms of price, there’s a pretty wide range, though you can expect to spend a little less than some of the higher-end bedding retailers on this list. West Elm’s percale sheet set is about $130 less than Boll & Branch’s version, for example.

Target Target View On Target Why You Should Shop Here Basic bedding is a fraction of the cost of other retailers. Keep in Mind Due to pricing, not all orders will qualify for free shipping. On a budget? Target’s bedding department is your go-to for surprisingly well-made sheets, blankets, and duvet sets at an affordable price point. The retailer has several bedding lines, but the Threshold brand is particularly solid (and worth mentioning, it scored higher in our tests than other Target brands such as Opalhouse). Prices for sheet sets are especially impressive, especially compared to some other retailers on our list. For a 100% cotton queen sheet set, you’ll pay just $55 — that’s about one-fifth of the price of a comparable set at Boll & Branch, for example. Many of Target’s Threshold fabrics are OEKO-TEX certified, a feature you don’t even always find on all higher-end retailers. Noe that Target only offers free shipping on orders over $35, so your order may not qualify depending on which set you choose.

Coyuchi Coyuchi View On Coyuchi.com Why You Should Shop Here Coyuchi offers a helpful online shopping experience and fabrics held to rigorous quality standards. Keep in Mind Prices are on the higher end and some shoppers may find colors more limiting. For ultrasoft organic sheets, this California brand is a winner. Coyuchi uses 100% organic cotton and is very serious about its environmental and ethical standards: Coyuchi products are Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS)-, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-, Made Safe-, and Fair Trade-certified. They’re also members of 1% For the Planet, a network of businesses working towards positive environmental change. Some bedding retailers rely on lots of buzzwords to describe their sheets, but Coyuchi delivers a pleasant online shopping experience that makes it easy to select bedding that fits your needs exactly. For example, products feature a helpful chart that indicates where each fabric falls on a scale of low to high for weight, cooling, and breathability. Coyuchi’s colors are gorgeous, though definitely within a very specific color palette of muted, California-cool tones. If that’s not your style, this may not be the best place to buy bedding for you.

Lands’ End Lands End View On Landsend.com Why You Should Shop Here You can find premium bed sheets and blankets that will last you years, and frequent sales are available. Keep in Mind Like their clothing, the retailer’s bedding has a very specific style (think classic New England) that may not be for everyone. “Classic” often comes to mind when you think Lands’ End, and that’s exactly what this retailer delivers when it comes to bedding. This is the perfect place to shop for crisp sheets, duvets, and throw blankets in a New England-inspired aesthetic (think dark navy, deep blue stripe, and whimsical mini floral patterns). The retailer also offers a beautiful selection of quilts in patchwork, seed, and star patterns that make an especially lovely topper for a children’s bed. And most Lands’ End bedding also has the option to add a monogram on the top fabric hem, a feature many shoppers love. Bedding, while excellent, is not featured very prominently on the website — Lands’ End is primarily a clothing brand, so you’ll have to navigate to “Home” and then “Bedding” to start shopping. Original prices tend to be on the higher end, but the retailer frequently has sales that can save you a significant amount of money.

Quince Quince View On Quince.com Why You Should Shop Here High-end fabrics are steeply discounted here. Keep in Mind Packaging is more basic. Quince is known for its selection of high-quality fabrics at lower prices ($50 cashmere sweaters are one of its most popular products), and its bedding represents an equally great value. There’s an impressive range of fabrics, for one: Bedding is available in European linen; organic cotton, sateen, percale, flannel, or bamboo; luxe Italian; Tencel jersey; and silk. Shoppers who appreciate a variety of color options will be spoiled for choice here, too. Prices are seriously compelling. A queen-size linen sheet set is just $170 at Quince; a similar linen set is $340 at Cozy Earth and $328 at Boll & Branch, for comparison. Full- and California King-size bedding is also available. We did note that the packaging is not particularly sophisticated, but that’s a small price to pay for a heavily discounted product.

The Citizenry 4.8 The Citizenry View On The-citizenry.com Why You Should Shop Here The sheets here are truly wonderful and there’s an option to build your own bundle. Keep in Mind Overall bedding selection is a little more limited. For the highest-quality sheets, the absolute best place to shop for bedding is The Citizenry. In our testing, this retailer nabbed the highest average score for overall sheet quality. This retailer sells home decor, wall art, and even a selection of furniture, but their bedding is exceptional. The overall selection is more limited than some other options on this list — you’ll only find organic cotton, organic cotton gauze, and stonewashed linen here, as well as a slightly smaller color range. But The Citizenry is where you’ll want to look for truly comfortable sheets. After testing, the brand’s Organic Resort Cotton Sheet Set nabbed a top spot on our list of the best cotton sheets. The option to build your own bundle (which includes a duvet cover, a sheet set, and four pillowcases) and mix different colors and patterns is also a nice feature. Because the fabric selection is smaller, this wouldn’t be the best option for anyone looking for flannel or sateen sheets, for example. But if you’re looking for one of the fabrics The Citizenry does offer, you’ll be thrilled with the quality.

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Shop Here You can score quality bedding at very affordable prices here. Keep in Mind Testers have had poorer shipping and delivery experiences with third-party shippers. Walmart’s website can feel a little hectic — this is not the relaxed, calm online shopping experience you’ll find at some of the other bedding-specific retailers on this list, for example. But if you spend a little time using the site’s filters to narrow down what you need, there are some truly great bedding deals to be found here. Walmart offers sheets and bedding from a variety of big-name brands, including Better Homes & Gardens, Pioneer Woman, and Simply Shabby Chic. The Better Homes & Gardens line performed especially well in testing and is a great source for traditional-looking bedding at competitive price points. A set of cotton bed sheets is just $55, compared to $278 for a comparable product at Boll & Branch. During testing, we noted that shoppers should be mindful to avoid third-party sellers at Walmart whenever possible. In testing, these sellers were consistently associated with a lower-quality delivery experience.

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Shop Here Amazon offers a variety of bedding options at both low- and mid-range price points, and customer service is great. Keep in Mind Not all options on the site are high-quality. You’re likely already shopping at Amazon — it’s Amazon! — but you may not think to look for your bedding here. We found some high-quality sheets from Amazon, though, and the website is very easy to navigate. The downside is that even though there are excellent brands (AmazonBasics is very popular, and you can also find bedding from big names like Eddie Bauer, Laura Ashley, and Pendleton), there are also plenty of misses. The overwhelming number of options can also be stressful for some shoppers. Luckily, customer service is also great, so you can shop confidently knowing they are always quick to resolve a problem and issue a refund if needed.

Riley Home Riley Home View On Rileyhome.com Why You Should Shop Here The brand’s Four Layer fabric is very comfortable. Keep in Mind Quality-wise, we rated the sheets somewhere in the middle on this list. The easy-to-navigate website and solid shipping policy (everything ships free for standard ground) made for a very positive purchase experience at Riley Home. Although their sheets fell somewhere in the middle in terms of overall quality rating, we still felt that the retailer was worthy of being one of the best places to buy bedding. The brand’s unique Four Layer collection is very popular. It features a range of products (throw blankets, towels, robes) in fabric made of four 100% premium combed cotton layers. There’s also a selection of elevated bedding basics for babies and children, including kid-sized towels, baby blankets, and percale sheets for twin beds. The children’s bedding comes in stylish solids that they aren’t likely to quickly outgrow. If you end up loving the brand, Riley Home’s Rewards Program is worth joining. You get 50 points just for signing up, earn one point for every $1 spent, and can accrue 250 points for writing product reviews.

Kassatex Kassatex View On Kassatex.com Why You Should Shop Here The site offers a great selection of elevated basics. Keep in Mind Quality-wise, we rated their sheets somewhere in the middle on this list. Like Lands’ End and L.L. Bean, much of Kassatex’s bedding feels very New England-inspired. In addition to elevated basics like washed percale and linen sheet sets, you’ll find bedding with details like piping, stripe or cable embroidery, and plenty of seersucker. They also work with a variety of big names for curated edits. Quality-wise, Kassatex sheets land somewhere in the middle on this list in terms of the average ratings we determined through testing. However, we were very pleased with the overall shopping experience; we found the website very easy to use, and free ground shipping in the U.S. is a nice bonus. We particularly appreciated that Kassatex lets you specify whether you’d like a flat sheet included in your sheet set.

Saatva Saatva View On Saatva Why You Should Shop Here Though known for mattresses, Saatva’s sheets are seriously well-made. Keep in Mind We found the ordering process average, as nothing particularly stood out. Saatva is best known for direct-to-consumer mattresses. But the retailer has also expanded into bedding, and their sheets are worth considering even if you’re not also buying a mattress: In fact, Saatva’s sheets had one of the highest average quality ratings of all retailers we tested. When it comes to sheets, the selection is limited but covers all the essentials. Saatva has organic and signature sateen, percale, linen, and flannel, as well as two embroidery options (a banded percale sheet set and a sateen with an embroidered stripe option). After testing a variety of the best linen sheets, the brand’s set in particular was one of our top picks. Of course, if you need a mattress, you can get everything here, including a sleek bed frame and mattress topper.

Sijo Sijo View On Sijo Why You Should Shop Here Mid-priced basics like sheets, comforters, and pillows are available in cooling fabrics like eucalyptus and linen. Keep in Mind The website has a lot of popups that can be annoying. As with Saatva, Sijo Home’s bedding had some mixed reviews during our testing. The overall consensus was that while it’s not the fanciest brand out there and they don’t have a ton of color options, it’s a great place for bedding basics. Those who do like Sijo Home praise the solid price point (a standard cotton sheet set here is $135, putting it somewhere in the middle of our list) and temperature-focused fabrics. The website makes it easy to find bedding that matches your preference for cooling or warmth (eucalyptus is their bestseller for hot sleepers, while temperature-controlled cotton is recommended for all seasons). Also good: If you’re allergy-prone or have asthma, several Sijo Home’s fabrics are certified Allergy & Asthma-Friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Worth noting — although the overall shopping experience was good, we felt frustrated by the website’s many popups and sale messages.

Brooklinen Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Why You Should Shop Here The bedding bundles are a great way to save money here. Keep in Mind The retailer charges a $10 fee for returns. Brooklinen started with sheets and basic bedding, but the retailer has expanded into several home categories over the years — you can now shop bath towels, furniture and rugs, and a selection of loungewear here. The retailer remains best known for their sheets, however. You’ll find a solid range of fabrics, including 100% organic cotton, brushed flannel, washed linen, luxe sateen (a bestseller), classic percale, and even heathered cashmere sheets. Although the quality of their sheets did receive some mixed reviews in our testing, their bedding bundles are very popular and a smart way to save money on a lot of essentials all at once. Brooklinen recently started charging a $10 fee for returns, which can be frustrating for shoppers who wanted to test the brand before committing. But they also often have sales going on, a nice bonus.

L.L.Bean L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Why You Should Shop Here Classic, quality bedding options can be found here. Keep in Mind The aesthetic might not be for everyone. Much like Lands’ End, L.L. Bean is a destination for classic bedding that will hold up for many years. Especially popular are the brand’s percale sheets, which are available in Pima cotton, Supima flannel, and some truly adorable prints (lobster is a favorite). You can also find plenty of cozy quilts, throws, and down comforters to warm up cold nights — the patchwork quilts are colorful, classic-looking, and remarkably durable. Compared to some other retailers on this list, the quality of L.L. Bean’s sheets is slightly below average, although we appreciated the overall shopping and customer experience. And again like Lands’ End, L.L. Bean’s bedding is a very specific aesthetic that leans more toward classic prep than beachy California cool, and likely won’t be the right style for everyone.