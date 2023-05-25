We researched several retailers to find which fulfilled these requirements, along with other factors such as websites that are easy to navigate. We also spoke with Ron Shimek, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company, for insight on the best places to buy appliances, along with tips on how to care for them so they last a lifetime in your home.

Whether you’re a new homeowner in the market for the latest smart refrigerator, or a renter who wants the highest quality air fryer, shopping for appliances is a task that can take plenty of research. Finding the perfect retailer to buy your preferred appliance means looking for the best selection, prices that fit your budget, helpful delivery and return policies, and warranties to protect the life of your appliance.

Lowe’s Loweâs View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It They have a wide selection of appliances at reasonable prices. Keep in Mind They don’t have as many high-tech features or colorful options compared to other retailers. Lowe’s is a great one-stop-shop retailer when it comes to getting your home everything it needs to function smoothly. You can find nearly every appliance including ranges, refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves, wall ovens, dishwashers, and even small home appliances like stand mixers and pressure cookers at every price to fit your budget and style. We also love that there are hundreds of locations throughout the country so you can check out your appliance in person, but buying online is just as simple. Lowe’s offers protection for all major appliances, with a one-year minimum warranty through the manufacturer and up to five years with the Lowe’s Protection Plan. This includes a payback reward, which offers 30% of the price plan back if you don’t use it for a service call before the expiration. There’s also reinstallation labor and restock food reward restock, which offers up to $300 per incident of food loss due to a faulty refrigerator or freezer. This plan ranges from $25 to $132 depending on the price of the appliance and whether you want the three-year or five-year option. As for delivery, options vary based on the type and size of the appliance. Most appliance deliveries include services like unboxing, inspection, and removal of packaging, but there may be extra costs for installation and removal of existing appliance. Lowe’s also offers free in-store pickup, price match guarantee, and orders over $45 are shipped free.

Wayfair Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It There are frequent sales and deals on appliances. Keep in Mind They have a smaller selection of major appliances in comparison to other retailers. When it comes to home decor and furniture, Wayfair is a well-known and reliable choice with thousands of options at a range of prices and styles. Their surprising selection of microwaves, cooktops, refrigerators, and washers and dryers, however, make it one of the best places to buy appliances and their parts. We especially like how many energy-efficient options they have, including our pick for the best washer with smart features. Since Wayfair regularly has sales, extra discounts, and clearance items, we also like that you can find some brand name appliances at a lower cost. Because of the large variety of sellers, manufacturers, and brands, browsing the selection online can feel overwhelming despite the smaller selection. However, the website filters make it easy to sift through types, brand, color/finish, and more. It’s also important to note that delivery and warranty options can also vary by brand, type of appliance, cost, and other factors. Appliances from GE Appliances, Samsung, Bosch, and Frigidaire are eligible for full-service installation, removal of your old appliance, and haul-away service. However, other brands like Smeg, Zline, and Bertazzoni have the option to add Angi installation services at checkout, but do not include haul-away.

Costco Costco View On Costco.com Why You Should Get It Haul-away service is free. Keep in Mind A Costco membership is required to purchase appliances. Whether you already have a Costco membership, or you’re on the fence about getting one (it’s $60 per year), then you might know that Costco is one of the best places to buy conventional and reliable appliances, mainly due to membership perks, savings, and bonuses. Costco members can enjoy free haul-away services, free delivery on most appliances, and a generous 90-day return window (in-store at a local location or request for a pick-up online). While they may not have the most cutting edge appliances, you can find a number of trusted household brands like KitchenAid, Whirlpool, and GE. Their warranty also includes a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, two-year Costco extended warranty, and up to four percent in cash back rewards. In addition to major appliances, Costco also has a selection of wine cellars, beverage refrigerators, freezers, and ice makers, as well as heating, cooling, and air quality appliances. While their in-store appliance selection is quite limited, buying online is simple. However, you cannot browse thoroughly or see the prices of appliances without membership sign-in.

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It They offer affordable prices and numerous locations to shop in-person. Keep in Mind Third-party sellers cannot guarantee seamless returns. If you’re looking for the most accessible and affordable retailer to buy an appliance, Walmart is one of the best places to buy appliances. You can easily find a variety of major appliances like deep freezers and gas ranges, and small appliances under $30, like mini refrigerators and hand vacuums. However, we think it’s one of the best places to buy more portable appliances for small living spaces such as countertop dishwashers, air conditioning window units, and more. With everyday deals and discounts, you can find any appliance you need at an exceedingly wallet-friendly price. Walmart offers two-, three-, and four-year protection plans (including the one-year manufacturer warranty) that vary depending on the type of appliance and range of price. It’s important to note that some appliances are sold by third-party sellers, and therefore cannot be returned in store and the return window differs by seller. If your order is sold and shipped directly through Walmart, however, returns are free within 90 days.

AJ Madison AJ Madison View On Ajmadison.com Why You Should Get It It’s one of the best places to splurge on appliances for its high quality items and appliance bundles. Keep in Mind They have a strict return policy and high restocking fee. Appliances are already high-ticket items, but if you want to splurge a little more on premium appliance sets, a luxury refrigerator with extra features, or a smart, self-cleaning wall oven, AJ Madison is the place for you. We even awarded this compact set as the best splurge for stackable washer dryer sets. At AJ Madison, you can also find outdoor pizza ovens, electric grills, air conditioners, and all other major appliances including retro-style refrigerators to give your kitchen a touch of personal style. All appliances purchased through AJ Madison are protected by the manufacturer’s one year warranty, but the duration and coverage of an appliance's warranty depends on the manufacturer. AJ Madison offers extended warranties through Allstate with options for three and five years with 30% cash back. As for delivery time, certain appliances being delivered within the New York Metro Area can take two to four business days, but outside of this area can take up to two weeks. Delivery costs and extra services, such as old appliance removal and new appliance installation, will vary depending on location and size of the appliance. For returns, their policies are quite strict. There is a 35% restocking fee for all items, and returned products must be in brand new condition with all the packaging. You also must call customer service to receive a return authorization number before returning the appliance.

Home Depot Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It They have robust warranty and protection plan options for major appliances. Keep in Mind You must pay return shipping fees unless returned in-store. Similar to Lowe’s, the Home Depot may feel like the ultimate destination for repairs, construction, and home improvement needs, but we appreciate the selection of appliances it carries. You can find appliances at competitive prices like our top pick for the best convection oven, commercial refrigerators, range hoods, vacuums, and heating and cooling appliances. Like Lowe’s major appliance protection plan, Home Depot also offers three and five year plans, a payback reward, and up to $300 of coverage for spoiled food. Additionally, Home Depot offers coverage after the manufacturer’s warranty ends including premium tech support for smart appliances, two-day service guarantee in top 100 metro areas, power surge protection, and a no-lemon policy. At Home Depot, you can choose from a variety of popular and trusted brands such as LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and GE. In-store pickup and shipping on orders over $45 are free while select appliances over $396 include free professional delivery and installation services. However, there is a $59 delivery fee for major appliances below $396. Plus, you’ll also have to pay the return shipping fees unless you return it in the store.

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Both popular brands and affordable options are available to fit any budget. Keep in Mind Returns with third-party sellers may not be as simple as going through Amazon. The list of items you can get from Amazon is likely longer than the list of things you can’t get, and that includes appliances. From the budget-friendly Amazon basics to high-end luxury brands for smart appliances, Amazon is one of the best places to buy appliances for every part of your home. Whether you want a dehumidifier, a full-size refrigerator, or our top choice for the best microwave, Amazon has it all. While not every appliance may be eligible, Amazon offers three and five-year extended warranties through Assurant and Allstate to cover mechanical breakdowns once the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Purchasing and shipping with Amazon also guarantees a 30-day return window for most appliances and most fees will be waived or reduced if you’re a Prime member. In addition to popular appliance brands like Galanz, Smeg, and Frigidaire, you can also find more specialty and niche brands that have the quality of a name brand and at a more affordable price. However, it’s important to factor in shipping times and locations, delivery options, and warranties among third-party sellers which may not always guarantee a seamless shopping experience.

Sears View On Sears.com Why You Should Get It They have flexible financing options, a vast selection, and frequent sales to fit tighter budgets. Keep in Mind There is a restocking fee for many appliances. Sears has long been a reputable retailer when it comes to appliances, so it’s no secret that it’s one of the best and most efficient. If you’re looking to save on appliance bundles or packages (like a refrigerator, range, and dishwasher), Sears has excellent options. While shopping at a physical Sears store may not have the same ease and appeal as it once did, you can still easily find a large selection of top brands for all major appliances online. Even with frequent sales and discounts, you can opt for one of their reasonable financing options We also like that Sears offers a straightforward delivery process — simply choose your desired delivery date at checkout and a Sears representative will be in touch within 24 hours to confirm a two hour delivery window. However, returns are subject to a 30% restocking fee, plus any applicable freight charges. The haul-away service has a few caveats (it’s limited to similar appliance types and installed appliances are not eligible) and requires an extra fee, but the Sears warranty covers 11 major appliances and varies depending on the appliance.

Best Buy Best Buy View On Best Buy Why You Should Get It They have a higher selection of smart appliances with Wi-Fi connectivity compared to other retailers. Keep in Mind They have a 15-day return window. Although it's mostly renowned for its home electronics and latest in tech, Best Buy also has a notable selection of appliances, like our favorite smart dishwasher. With hundreds of stores throughout the country and an easy-to-navigate website, Best Buy is certainly one of the best places to buy appliances, especially if you’re looking for smart appliances with Wi-Fi connectivity and voice controls. From major appliances like range hoods and refrigerators to small appliances like ice makers, toasters, and coffee makers, this retailer carries a wide variety of brand names, has affordable options, and offers frequent deals and sales (especially during major holidays). We also like that Best Buy has a wide selection of appliances with voice compatibility and Wi-Fi-enabled features. With Geek Squad Protection, you can also rest assured knowing your appliances will be well taken care of in the event of needed repairs or malfunctions after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired. You can schedule free consultations (in-person or virtually), and get free delivery on major appliances when you spend $399 or more. They also offer haul-away and recycle services for an extra fee.

Target Target View On Target Why You Should Get It They have an array of small appliances at reasonable prices. Keep in Mind They have a limited selection of major appliances, and many of them are sold through third parties. If you’re a renter or live in a small space and want compact or portable appliances, Target has an excellent selection of affordable appliances that fit perfectly in your space. Whether you’re in the market for an air fryer, toaster oven, bread maker, robot vacuum, or space heater, Target has your small living needs covered. While most Target locations do not offer an in-store selection of larger appliances like refrigerators (and many of these larger appliances are sold and shipped via third party sellers), you can easily and conveniently find smaller appliances at most locations and avoid shipping fees. Similar to other retailers, Target offers extended warranties through Allstate to protect certain appliances and electronics. Also, all orders over $35 ship free and you also have the option for same-day delivery or free in-store pickup. Their website has various filters that make it easy to find the perfect appliance for your home.