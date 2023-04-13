“The advantage of placemats is the functionality that they provide,” Woolsey continues. “It is easier to replace a single placemat than an entire tablecloth [buy extra!], and tablecloths and placemats are not mutually exclusive. Layering a placemat over a tablecloth exudes a sense of luxury and sophistication.”

“​​When entertaining, it is important that one appeals to all of the senses to create an ambiance of elegance, warmth, and comfort,” said Caron Woolsey, the founder and principal designer for CW Interiors, LLC.

The way you set your dining table helps set the tone for whatever event you’re holding. Whether you are hosting a casual potluck or a formal dinner party, finding the best placemats can play a huge role in cultivating your party’s aesthetic. Placemats can add depth to a dining experience and show off your own design tastes and personality.

Schumacher Ikat Hardmat Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma This beautifully designed placemat is available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. The Schumacher Ikat Hardmat’s stunning blue and white design is reminiscent of a kaleidoscope style that will not only bring a splash of color to your table settings, but can be paired with a variety of different napkin holders, table runners, and plates. The placemat’s hard cork-based material is ideal for easy cleanup and stain protection. The mat is finished with a durable, heat resistant coating that can hold anything from a warm soup bowl to a heavy plate of lasagna. If you want to add a combination of sophistication and artistry to your tablescape, this is the best placemat for you. Price at time of publication: $15 Product details: Size: 13 inches in diameter | Material: Cork backing | Item Care: Wipe clean

unbanded Round Woven Placemats, Set of 6 Amazon View On Amazon These 15-inch round placemats come in a set of six, and they are perfect for all of your dining needs. The placemats are a blend of polypropylene and cotton, and they come in layered shades of blue. The intricate pattern and vibrant color scheme will be a welcomed addition to a spring or summer gathering. Their flexible material allows them to be rolled up for easy storage, even though they are casual enough to be used all year round. We love that they are easy to clean, affordable, and stylish. Price at time of publication: $13 for a set of six Product Details: Size: 15 inches in diameter | Material: Cotton and polyester blend | Item Care: Hand wash only

Uhuse Oval Vintage Hand Crocheted Placemat Walmart View On Walmart If you love a vintage or cottagecore look, these are the best placemats for you. These oval placemat are crocheted to create a floral design that will flawlessly complement your spring or summer tablescape. Made with cotton, these placemats are available in either beige or white, and they can only be purchased individually, not in a set. For an affordable price, you can add an antique aesthetic to your dining room table. Price at time of publication: $12 Product details: Size: 11.8 x 17.7 inches | Material: Cotton | Item Care: Not listed

Threshold Cork Striped Placemat Target View On Target These checkered placemats from Target offer a classic look with a twist. The placemats are made from a non-woven fabric made from a combination of wood and cork, creating not only a durable mat but also providing a one-of-a-kind texture to your dining experience. The timeless black and white combination provides a backdrop for your tablescape that gives you that quintessential farmhouse styling. The wood-cork formula provides your table with protection from scratches and spills while blending in with almost any aesthetic. Each mat sits at 16 x 12 inches in measurement and it can be spot or wiped clean when dirty. Though they aren’t machine washable, the material allows you to easily clean and reuse them for whenever your entertaining needs arise. Price at time of publication: $5 Product details: Size: 12 x 16 inches | Material: 90% wood, 10% cork | Item Care: Spot or wipe clean

World Market Woven Cotton Deven Placemats, Set of 4 World Market View On World Market Available in three different colors, these textured and tasseled placemats will brighten your dining area and bring a playful vibe to any dinner party. The mats can be purchased in henna red or gold, making them perfect for holiday get-togethers. These placemats are 100% cotton and are machine washable, which means they are durable and easy to clean. They are a World Market exclusive product and are available online as a set or individually. Price at time of publication: $20 for a set of four Product details: Size: 13 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Shape: Rectangle The 13 Best Napkin Rings of 2023 To Accent Your Tablescape

Winknowl Placemats Set Amazon View On Amazon If you are looking for more elegant placemats to add to your tablescape, the Winknowl Placemats will add a pop of color while adding a luxurious feel. Available in colors like Christmas blue, silver gray, or pink gold, these placemats can be used for any and all occasions. Because they are made out of a sturdy polyester material, cleaning and storing them is a breeze. The placemats come in sets of six or eight and will help protect your table from any unwanted stains. If the placemats do get stains on them, simply hand wash with soap and water. Price at time of publication: $21 for a set of six



Product details: Size: 12 x 18 inches | Material: Polyester | Item Care: Hand wash only

Chilewich Mini Basketweave Placemats Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma The Chilewich brand has made a name for creating fashionable placemats that will be great additions to your tabletop look. The vinyl material is hand-finished into a basketweave pattern that not only looks appealing, but provides a protective barrier for your furniture. It should also be noted that the Chilewich brand is an eco-friendly brand, as its factory in Georgia exceeds EPA and OSHA standards. All Chilewich products are also screened for over 10,000 chemicals and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) to keep users safe. If you want to host an eco-friendly gathering, these placemat are the perfect addition to your decor. Chilewich yarns are made by extruding phthalate-free vinyl over a cover of either fiberglass or polyester, and the placemats are made free of heavy metals. Though machine washing is not recommended, the placemats are simple to clean by wiping with a damp cloth. Price at time of publication: $17 Product details: Size: 14 x 19 inches | Material: Vinyl | Item care: Wipe clean with damp cloth

Birch Lane Rosewood Solace Wood/Bamboo Geometric Rectangular Placemats, Set of 2 Wayfair View On Wayfair These textured placemats are handmade and carefully crafted. Because of their natural color tones and subtle geometric shapes, they will add a modern organic flair to your event aesthetic. Additionally, they’re waterproof so they can be used for both indoor and outdoor dining. The placemats are made from rosewood, which is a particularly distinctive type of hardwood that is naturally resistant to mold and rot. While they are hand wash only, the durability of the placemats ensures you will have them for many years to come. Price at time of publication: $42 for a set of two Product details: Size: 11.8 x 17.7 inches | Material: Wood, bamboo | Item care: Hand wash, spot clean The 20 Best Table Runners of 2023 for Your Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, and More

Hudson 43 Woven Placemat Joann View On JOANN This classic style cloth placemat from Joann provides simplicity with style. White stripes against the gray background simultaneously stand out and blend in with almost any dining room aesthetic. The placemat is made from 100% cotton, yarn-dyed woven material that is simple to clean. Because of its neutral pattern and color, it can complement various place settings and napkins, and it will be right at home on more casual tablescapes. Price at time of publication: $4 Product details: Size: 13 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item care: Machine wash

West Elm Seagrass & Wool Placemats, Set of 4 West Elm View On West Elm West Elm’s Seagrass and Wool placemats are the best placemats if you’re looking for handcrafted creations that will complement a natural or boho aesthetic. These placemats are made of wool, jute, and cotton and are woven into a striped design with side fringe that provides a fun protective layer between table settings and surface. They are made in a Fair Trade-Certified factory in India, which means they are made in a factory that empowers the workers who make the products. These placemats will be a superb addition to any dinner party or luncheon, whether formal or informal. Price at time of publication: $25 for a set of four Product details: Size: 14.5 x 19.5 inches | Material: Handwoven wool, jute, and cotton | Item care: Spot clean only

Kirkland's Home Aztec Round Placemats, Set of 6 Kirklands View On Kirklands.com With summer right around the corner, outdoor get-togethers will become more frequent, and you’ll want to find the best placemats for your outside events. These placemats will add a fun, boho-chic touch to your pool party or outdoor barbecue. The blue and tan shades create an Aztec pattern that stands out from other dinnerware styles. The sides are adorned with small blue yarn balls, and the mats are made from jute material. They are not machine washable, however, but you can shake them clean to get rid of any crumbs. Price at time of publication: $40 for a set of six



Product details: Size: 15 inches in diameter | Material: Jute | Item Care: Shake to clean

Overstock 100% Cotton Two-Tone Placemats Overstock View On Overstock These cotton woven placemats will add natural elements to your tableware collection. They come in two colors, navy and eggshell, and provide a more organic backdrop for your favorite dinner settings. The tightly woven cotton allows a protective barrier against any spilled food or drink, and can simply be tossed in the washing machine to clean. The placemats come in sets of two, four, and six, and each placemat measures 13 x 19 inches.



Price at time of publication: $18 for a set of 2 Product details: Size: 13 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item care: Machine washable



Pottery Barn Mason Handwoven Cotton Fringe Placemats Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Table settings never looked so stylish with these one-of-a-kind fringe placemats. The placemats are 100% cotton with fringe lining and come in a variety of different colors including henna red, dusty pink, indigo, and charcoal. Their wide variety of colors allows them to be used for all events from Sunday dinner to a festive New Year’s Eve party. Each mat measures 14 x 20 inches and is bold enough to stand out against any table setting. These handcrafted and sustainably sourced placemats can be purchased in either a set of four or individually so you can mix and match colors. We also love that the placemats are machine washable and are easy to roll up for storage.



Price at time of publication: $78 for a set of four Product Details: Size: 14 x 20 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item Care: Machine wash

Better Homes & Gardens Woven Table Placemat with Fringe 4-Piece Set Walmart View On Walmart These 100% cotton placemats are the perfect combination of stylish and functional and will make a chic addition to your collection. Their woven design with fringe lining combines texture and aesthetic to create the best placemat backdrop for entertaining your guests, whether you have a natural or farmhouse style. While the placemats work well on their own, their classic look also works great when mixed and matched with other styles, and its gray color scheme will help your table settings stand out while also adding warmth and comfort to your guests’ experience. Price at time of publication: $18 for a set of four Product Details: Size: 14 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item Care: Spot clean only