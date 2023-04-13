Rooms Dining Room The 15 Best Placemats of 2023 to Create a Welcoming Tablescape We compiled a list of the most functional and stylish placemats for you to enhance your dining experience. By Michelle Love Michelle Love Michelle has spent the past 9 years working as a journalist. She has worked for publications that span from news organizations to magazines. She most recently worked for Shelby County Newspapers as a staff writer and currently does freelance for a variety of publications. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on April 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line What to Know About Them Your Questions Answered Who We Are We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Better Homes & Gardens The way you set your dining table helps set the tone for whatever event you’re holding. Whether you are hosting a casual potluck or a formal dinner party, finding the best placemats can play a huge role in cultivating your party’s aesthetic. Placemats can add depth to a dining experience and show off your own design tastes and personality. “When entertaining, it is important that one appeals to all of the senses to create an ambiance of elegance, warmth, and comfort,” said Caron Woolsey, the founder and principal designer for CW Interiors, LLC. “The advantage of placemats is the functionality that they provide,” Woolsey continues. “It is easier to replace a single placemat than an entire tablecloth [buy extra!], and tablecloths and placemats are not mutually exclusive. Layering a placemat over a tablecloth exudes a sense of luxury and sophistication.” Our Top Picks Schumacher Ikat Hardmat at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review unbanded Round Woven Placemats at Amazon Jump to Review Uhuse Oval Crocheted Placemat at Walmart Jump to Review Threshold Cork Striped Placemat at Target Jump to Review World Market Deven Placemats at World Market Jump to Review Winknowl Placemats at Amazon Jump to Review Chilewich Mini Basketweave Placemats at Williams-Sonoma Jump to Review Birch Lane Rosewood Placemats at Wayfair Jump to Review Hudson 43 Woven Placemat at JOANN Jump to Review West Elm Seagrass & Wool Placemats at West Elm Jump to Review Schumacher Ikat Hardmat Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma This beautifully designed placemat is available exclusively at Williams Sonoma. The Schumacher Ikat Hardmat’s stunning blue and white design is reminiscent of a kaleidoscope style that will not only bring a splash of color to your table settings, but can be paired with a variety of different napkin holders, table runners, and plates. The placemat’s hard cork-based material is ideal for easy cleanup and stain protection. The mat is finished with a durable, heat resistant coating that can hold anything from a warm soup bowl to a heavy plate of lasagna. If you want to add a combination of sophistication and artistry to your tablescape, this is the best placemat for you. Price at time of publication: $15 Product details: Size: 13 inches in diameter | Material: Cork backing | Item Care: Wipe clean unbanded Round Woven Placemats, Set of 6 Amazon View On Amazon These 15-inch round placemats come in a set of six, and they are perfect for all of your dining needs. The placemats are a blend of polypropylene and cotton, and they come in layered shades of blue. The intricate pattern and vibrant color scheme will be a welcomed addition to a spring or summer gathering. Their flexible material allows them to be rolled up for easy storage, even though they are casual enough to be used all year round. We love that they are easy to clean, affordable, and stylish. Price at time of publication: $13 for a set of six Product Details: Size: 15 inches in diameter | Material: Cotton and polyester blend | Item Care: Hand wash only Uhuse Oval Vintage Hand Crocheted Placemat Walmart View On Walmart If you love a vintage or cottagecore look, these are the best placemats for you. These oval placemat are crocheted to create a floral design that will flawlessly complement your spring or summer tablescape. Made with cotton, these placemats are available in either beige or white, and they can only be purchased individually, not in a set. For an affordable price, you can add an antique aesthetic to your dining room table. Price at time of publication: $12 Product details: Size: 11.8 x 17.7 inches | Material: Cotton | Item Care: Not listed Threshold Cork Striped Placemat Target View On Target These checkered placemats from Target offer a classic look with a twist. The placemats are made from a non-woven fabric made from a combination of wood and cork, creating not only a durable mat but also providing a one-of-a-kind texture to your dining experience. The timeless black and white combination provides a backdrop for your tablescape that gives you that quintessential farmhouse styling. The wood-cork formula provides your table with protection from scratches and spills while blending in with almost any aesthetic. Each mat sits at 16 x 12 inches in measurement and it can be spot or wiped clean when dirty. Though they aren’t machine washable, the material allows you to easily clean and reuse them for whenever your entertaining needs arise. Price at time of publication: $5 Product details: Size: 12 x 16 inches | Material: 90% wood, 10% cork | Item Care: Spot or wipe clean World Market Woven Cotton Deven Placemats, Set of 4 World Market View On World Market Available in three different colors, these textured and tasseled placemats will brighten your dining area and bring a playful vibe to any dinner party. The mats can be purchased in henna red or gold, making them perfect for holiday get-togethers. These placemats are 100% cotton and are machine washable, which means they are durable and easy to clean. They are a World Market exclusive product and are available online as a set or individually. Price at time of publication: $20 for a set of four Product details: Size: 13 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Shape: Rectangle The 13 Best Napkin Rings of 2023 To Accent Your Tablescape Winknowl Placemats Set Amazon View On Amazon If you are looking for more elegant placemats to add to your tablescape, the Winknowl Placemats will add a pop of color while adding a luxurious feel. Available in colors like Christmas blue, silver gray, or pink gold, these placemats can be used for any and all occasions. Because they are made out of a sturdy polyester material, cleaning and storing them is a breeze. The placemats come in sets of six or eight and will help protect your table from any unwanted stains. If the placemats do get stains on them, simply hand wash with soap and water. Price at time of publication: $21 for a set of sixProduct details: Size: 12 x 18 inches | Material: Polyester | Item Care: Hand wash only Chilewich Mini Basketweave Placemats Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma The Chilewich brand has made a name for creating fashionable placemats that will be great additions to your tabletop look. The vinyl material is hand-finished into a basketweave pattern that not only looks appealing, but provides a protective barrier for your furniture. It should also be noted that the Chilewich brand is an eco-friendly brand, as its factory in Georgia exceeds EPA and OSHA standards. All Chilewich products are also screened for over 10,000 chemicals and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) to keep users safe. If you want to host an eco-friendly gathering, these placemat are the perfect addition to your decor. Chilewich yarns are made by extruding phthalate-free vinyl over a cover of either fiberglass or polyester, and the placemats are made free of heavy metals. Though machine washing is not recommended, the placemats are simple to clean by wiping with a damp cloth. Price at time of publication: $17 Product details: Size: 14 x 19 inches | Material: Vinyl | Item care: Wipe clean with damp cloth Birch Lane Rosewood Solace Wood/Bamboo Geometric Rectangular Placemats, Set of 2 Wayfair View On Wayfair These textured placemats are handmade and carefully crafted. Because of their natural color tones and subtle geometric shapes, they will add a modern organic flair to your event aesthetic. Additionally, they’re waterproof so they can be used for both indoor and outdoor dining. The placemats are made from rosewood, which is a particularly distinctive type of hardwood that is naturally resistant to mold and rot. While they are hand wash only, the durability of the placemats ensures you will have them for many years to come. Price at time of publication: $42 for a set of two Product details: Size: 11.8 x 17.7 inches | Material: Wood, bamboo | Item care: Hand wash, spot clean The 20 Best Table Runners of 2023 for Your Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, and More Hudson 43 Woven Placemat Joann View On JOANN This classic style cloth placemat from Joann provides simplicity with style. White stripes against the gray background simultaneously stand out and blend in with almost any dining room aesthetic. The placemat is made from 100% cotton, yarn-dyed woven material that is simple to clean. Because of its neutral pattern and color, it can complement various place settings and napkins, and it will be right at home on more casual tablescapes. Price at time of publication: $4 Product details: Size: 13 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item care: Machine wash West Elm Seagrass & Wool Placemats, Set of 4 West Elm View On West Elm West Elm’s Seagrass and Wool placemats are the best placemats if you’re looking for handcrafted creations that will complement a natural or boho aesthetic. These placemats are made of wool, jute, and cotton and are woven into a striped design with side fringe that provides a fun protective layer between table settings and surface. They are made in a Fair Trade-Certified factory in India, which means they are made in a factory that empowers the workers who make the products. These placemats will be a superb addition to any dinner party or luncheon, whether formal or informal. Price at time of publication: $25 for a set of four Product details: Size: 14.5 x 19.5 inches | Material: Handwoven wool, jute, and cotton | Item care: Spot clean only Kirkland's Home Aztec Round Placemats, Set of 6 Kirklands View On Kirklands.com With summer right around the corner, outdoor get-togethers will become more frequent, and you’ll want to find the best placemats for your outside events. These placemats will add a fun, boho-chic touch to your pool party or outdoor barbecue. The blue and tan shades create an Aztec pattern that stands out from other dinnerware styles. The sides are adorned with small blue yarn balls, and the mats are made from jute material. They are not machine washable, however, but you can shake them clean to get rid of any crumbs. Price at time of publication: $40 for a set of sixProduct details: Size: 15 inches in diameter | Material: Jute | Item Care: Shake to clean Overstock 100% Cotton Two-Tone Placemats Overstock View On Overstock These cotton woven placemats will add natural elements to your tableware collection. They come in two colors, navy and eggshell, and provide a more organic backdrop for your favorite dinner settings. The tightly woven cotton allows a protective barrier against any spilled food or drink, and can simply be tossed in the washing machine to clean. The placemats come in sets of two, four, and six, and each placemat measures 13 x 19 inches.Price at time of publication: $18 for a set of 2 Product details: Size: 13 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item care: Machine washable Pottery Barn Mason Handwoven Cotton Fringe Placemats Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Table settings never looked so stylish with these one-of-a-kind fringe placemats. The placemats are 100% cotton with fringe lining and come in a variety of different colors including henna red, dusty pink, indigo, and charcoal. Their wide variety of colors allows them to be used for all events from Sunday dinner to a festive New Year’s Eve party. Each mat measures 14 x 20 inches and is bold enough to stand out against any table setting. These handcrafted and sustainably sourced placemats can be purchased in either a set of four or individually so you can mix and match colors. We also love that the placemats are machine washable and are easy to roll up for storage.Price at time of publication: $78 for a set of four Product Details: Size: 14 x 20 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item Care: Machine wash Better Homes & Gardens Woven Table Placemat with Fringe 4-Piece Set Walmart View On Walmart These 100% cotton placemats are the perfect combination of stylish and functional and will make a chic addition to your collection. Their woven design with fringe lining combines texture and aesthetic to create the best placemat backdrop for entertaining your guests, whether you have a natural or farmhouse style. While the placemats work well on their own, their classic look also works great when mixed and matched with other styles, and its gray color scheme will help your table settings stand out while also adding warmth and comfort to your guests’ experience. Price at time of publication: $18 for a set of four Product Details: Size: 14 x 19 inches | Material: 100% cotton | Item Care: Spot clean only Crate & Barrel Marin European Flax-Certified Linen Placemat Crate&Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Linen has always been a staple in placemat materials, and these linen placemats from Crate and Barrel will bring the optimum level of class and style to your event. Make your special occasion even more special with these soft, European flax mats that are not only versatile but functional. Available in a variety of different colors including deep indigo and classic white, these are the best placemats for celebrating a loved one’s birthday, an anniversary, or a holiday family gathering. The mats are made of premium linen fiber from Europe and are cultivated without artificial irrigation and are GMO-free for responsible agricultural practices. Though best if used indoors, these placemats are machine washable and ready to use for many years to come. Price at time of publication: $13 Product details: Size: 14 x 19 inches | Material: 100% European Flax certified linen | Item Care: Machine wash The 16 Best Dining Chairs of 2023 The Bottom Line Considering each placemats’ individual traits, the best placemats are the Threshold Cork Striped Placemat and the Seagrass and Wool Set of Four. Both mats stand out aesthetically and bring drastically different styles to the table. They are also easy to clean and are offered at an affordable price point. What to Know About Placemats Before Shopping Size The size of your placemat is an important factor to consider when purchasing a placemat. You want the mat to be large enough that it’s noticeable, but also not so big that it pulls your attention away from your other place settings. It should complement your plates, napkins, and napkin holders, while adding a pseudo-frame that highlights the place settings, not overshadows it. Many of the placemats on our list are 14 x 19 inches, but some, such as the Solace Wood/Bamboo Geometric Rectangular Placemat (Set of 2), are a bit smaller at 11.8 x 17.7 inches. Material Material also plays a large role when purchasing placemats. The best placemats are made of materials that are easy to clean, are stain resistant, and durable. Cotton placemats are usually machine washable and are easy to roll up and store in between use. Polyester blend placemats are also easy to clean as they usually require a simple spot clean with a damp cloth. Choose a placemat with a material that suits your lifestyle—if you have a busy and active lifestyle, a machine washable material may be the best option for you. Shape While most placemats are a classic rectangle shape, one of the more fun aspects of placemats is that they can come in a variety of different shapes. When shopping for your placemat collection, feel free to experiment with the shape styles so you can use them for all your party and dining needs. Because of their soft edges, hexagonal and round placemats are ideal for your more relaxed get togethers such as girls night or a wine tasting. A more structured rectangle shape can be used for all events, but looks especially at home in a more formal setting. Your Questions Answered What type of placemats are best? You want to find a placemat that can be used for any and all events but also reflects your own personal style. Consider your tastes in entertaining: Do you host more low key, casual get togethers or more formal dinners? Your answer to this question should be considered when purchasing a placemat. You also may want to consider how long you want your placemats to last. Ideally, a placemat should last several years even with repeated use. Finding a placemat that is made from a long-lasting material that suits your hosting needs is a top priority. Additionally, you’ll want to keep in mind how easy it is to clean and store. Search for a placemat that is not only a cinch to clean but can also be put away without taking up too much space. Can you use placemats with a table runner or table cloth? Absolutely. Placemats are meant to be used as accents that complement their surroundings on the table. Finding a placemat that matches your table runner or table cloth can be a great way to create cohesive themes and color coordination. Michelle Love is a freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens who writes about enhancing your dining experience, hosting abilities, and even recipes. For this list, she used her experience in the restaurant and catering industry to pull ideas for what party hosts look for in a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing table setting. She also spoke with Caron Woolsey, who is the founder and principal designer for CW Interiors, LLC.