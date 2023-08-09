“When picking pillowcases, go for natural materials like cotton or linen for comfort and breathability,” Cloud says. “Match the design with your bedroom theme, and don't forget to check if they're easy to care for and fit your pillows nicely.”

We also consulted Marie Cloud, principal interior designer and owner of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, for her insight on what to look for when shopping for the perfect pillowcase for your best night’s sleep.

The first step to enjoying a rejuvenating night of sleep is finding the best pillowcase for your needs. However, not all pillowcases are created equal, and there are endless options online to sift through before finding a seamless fit for your nighttime needs. We spent hours researching pillowcases online and compared materials, sizes, thread counts, weaves, and certifications to create a curated shopping list for you. Below, we outline the pillowcases that work best for all budgets, body temperatures, and beauty aspirations to help you make an informed investment for your bedroom.

This acne-friendly pillowcase comes in queen or king sizes and is available in 19 stylish colorways and pattern options. Choose from neutral hues like white, black, or silver for your modern bedroom , or liven up your maximalist bedroom with the Italian-inspired Portofino pattern or fierce leopard print. While we appreciate the lab-tested quality materials and skin-friendly benefits of the Slip Silk pillowcase, its price tag is a splurge for many. Additionally, this silk pillowcase should be washed in a delicate or gentle cycle so it will require special laundering.

The best pillowcase for acne-prone skin is machine washable, hypoallergenic, and silky-smooth against your cheeks. The Slip Silk Zippered Pillowcase checks all those boxes with its lab-tested anti-aging benefits, reduced friction, and natural moisture retention. Each pillowcase is woven from pure 6A long fiber mulberry silk to provide the highest quality for sensitive skin. The luxury pillowcase was independently lab tested and proven to absorb less face creams and treatments than a standard cotton pillowcase, which is wildly beneficial to anyone treating active breakouts with pricey or prescription skincare overnight. This pillowcase also helps your skin retain moisture and helps reduce friction, offering anti-aging benefits and minimizing pain on active lesions.

Find your bliss with our pick for the best silk pillowcase : the Blissy Silk Pillowcase. The Blissy Pillowcase stands out from the rest because it’s made with natural 22-momme mulberry silk, and it comes in three sizes and six stylish colors. Each organic silk pillowcase is hypoallergenic and ideal for sensitive, mature, and acne-prone skin. Plus, the mulberry silk retains moisture, promoting hydrated, smooth, and tangle-free tresses. Beauty benefits aside, we love the Blissy Silk Pillowcase because its natural fibers are temperature regulating and keep you nice and cool throughout the night without needing to flip your pillow mid-slumber. We also love the hidden zipper on the pillowcase that helps keep your standard, queen, or king pillow securely in place throughout the night. While the price tag may be a splurge for some, the high-quality materials and the long-term benefits reaped from this pillowcase make it worth your consideration.

The Blissy Silk Pillowcase is woven from fine 22-momme 6A grade mulberry silk to provide you with your most luxurious, skin-and-hair-loving sleep to date.

We also love that the Coyuchi brand strives to reduce plastic at every possible turn, so each set is delivered to your door in a reusable, organic cloth bag. And you can rest easily knowing that each set is GOTS and Made Safe certified. While we’re smitten with the classic neutral colorways available, we would appreciate a few saturated shade options for the cozy months ahead. The set also requires a gentle or delicate cycle, so you can’t toss these pillowcases in with your regular clothes. Price at time of publish: $48 for a set of two

Each flannel pillowcase set is crafted from 100% organic cotton, woven in Portugal, and finished with a brushed texture for velvety softness against your cheek. The Coyuchi cases are tailored with a 4-inch self-hem and come in three universal colors to complement your existing bed linens: alpine white, undyed, and pale heather gray.

The Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Pillowcases earn their ranking on our list as the best pillowcases to escape the chilly autumn evenings and cold winter nights. Like the best flannel sheets , these thick flannel pillowcases are substantial in weight (6 ounces, to be exact) and provide the perfect warm landing spot to end and begin each day during the frost-bitten months.

There are limited color options, and you need to wash on a gentle or delicate cycle.

The Bampure Bamboo Pillowcase Set earns its place on our list because the organic material is naturally cooling, odor-resistant, and durable. This set is the perfect option for frequent night sweaters as the bamboo viscose material is breathable and cooler than cotton. We also love that the material is wrinkle resistant so you don’t have to worry about ironing. Each pillowcase features a silky sateen weave that looks elegant, and it works overtime to minimize friction against your skin, keeping you cool throughout the night. Each Bampure Bamboo pillowcase features a hidden back envelope enclosure and is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. This pillowcase set is available in a queen- or king-sized set, and you can choose from one of eight eye-catching colors: stone gray, ivory, light blue, light gray, sea glass, stone gray, taupe, or white. If you love the pillowcases, complete your bedding set with matching bamboo sheets . Price at time of publish: $15 for a set of two

The cooling sateen weave may require you to add an extra blanket or two to your bed during the winter months.

Like our favorite cotton sheets , the cotton pillowcases are brushed and garment-washed, yielding unparalleled softness only gets better with each subsequent wash cycle. Each pillowcase features a back envelope closure and is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified. Parachute offers the dreamy duo in six elegant colors to complement all bedroom design styles. Keep it classic with the bright-white or ivory finish, or add a pop of color to your boudoir with the muted clover or dusk hue options. The brushed cotton pillowcases strike a balance between lightweight percale and flannel sheets, making them perfect for year-round use. That said, the fabric does retain more heat than percale and silk and might become too warm for hot sleepers during the height of summer.

The only feeling that rivals slipping into your worn-to-perfection cotton t-shirt before bed is resting your head against your buttery-soft cotton pillowcase once you tuck in for the night. The Parachute Brushed Cotton Pillowcase Set provides this relaxing feeling for you. Each set includes two standard or king-sized pillowcases crafted in Portugal using 100% cotton.

The brushed-cotton fabrication runs warmer than percale pillowcases and may feel too toasty for hot sleepers during the warm months.

The machine-washable two-piece set is available in an expansive size range, including standard, queen, king, XL king, and body-sized pillowcases. Better still, the cooling satin duo boasts a 600-thread count for superior softness and comes in your choice of 29 colorways and patterns including solid black, champagne, silver leopard, and leaves. Each pillowcase has an envelope-style enclosure to keep your pillows in place without a zipper. That said, the silky satin fabric may not provide the same amount of traction as cotton pillowcases, so it may slip out of place occasionally.

Satin pillowcases are the best pillowcases for keeping your skin cool and hair frizz-free on a budget. The MR&HM Satin Pillowcase Set features a similar slip texture and cooling aspects as pure silk designs but at a lower price point. Plus, the hypoallergenic design reduces friction against your delicate facial skin, ensuring fewer wrinkles and fine lines over time.

Brooklinen Percale Pillowcases are 100% long-staple cotton-forged for durability and a silky-smooth texture. Each pillowcase features an envelope closure for a tidy look that brings a luxe hotel quality to your bedroom design. The OEKO-TEX-certified set is a failproof addition to your bed linen collection for sweltering summer nights and hot sleepers. However, it does have a 270 thread count, which is lower than other pillowcases on our list. But because of its cooling benefits and softness, it's the perfect pillowcase for sweltering summer months.

Put an end to your nightmarish night sweats with the help of the Brooklinen Classic Percale Pillowcase Set. This classic duo earns the title as the best pillowcases for hot sleepers and summer heat waves, thanks to its crisp percale weave and moderate price point.

The Brooklinen Classic Percale Pillowcases feature a crisp, percale finish that leaves both sides of your pillow feeling cool and rejuvenating throughout the night.

Never underestimate the power of a luxurious pillowcase to take your beauty sleep to the next level. If you’re in the market to splurge, the Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Anti-Aging Copper Pillowcase duo is the best pillowcase set for the job. The two-pillowcase set provides a silky-smooth spot to rest your head and works wonders to turn back the clock on your face while you sleep. Each pillowcase is crafted from patented 100% copper-infused polyester that is clinically proven to reduce fine lines in four weeks or less. Even better? When your face rests against the silky pillowcase the copper fibers release ions that work with your skin to promote cellular skin renewal and boost protein growth for a radiant and smooth appearance. Additionally, the copper-infused polyester leaves your blowout looking fresh and silky—it reduces frizz and combats breakage common with standard cotton pillowcases. The Iluminage pillowcases are machine-washable for easy maintenance and come in a silky gold or white finish to suit your existing bedding. Keep in mind, the Iluminage anti-aging benefits are proven for over 100 washes, but you may need to replace the set after a few years to maintain your silky tresses and wrinkle-free façade.

While the Iluminage pillowcases’ anti-aging properties are proven to last over 100 washes, these benefits do diminish with time, so you’ll have to invest in a new set for continued success.

The innovative pillowcase set serves up nightly beauty sleep on a silky platter thanks to its clinically proven, patented anti-aging copper technology that smooths hair and minimize wrinkles over time.

The only drawback for this duo is that their heat-retaining sateen finish may leave you feeling a bit sweaty during the dog days (or, in this case, nights) of summer.

Each set includes two standard/queen or king-sized pillowcases in your choice of 32 colors and patterns, including bright-white, creamy ivory, beige striped, and hunter green. Each pillowcase has a detailed 4-inch hem for a tailored look and features a soft sateen weave that will keep you ultra-cozy and warm throughout the chilly autumn and winter months. Each California Design Den pillowcase set is OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified, and is fade and pill resistant as well as shrink-proof. Better still, these affordable pillowcases are low maintenance—just toss them in with your standard wash and dry cycle each week.

The California Design Den Cotton Pillowcases are the best pillowcases for shoppers on a budget because the 100% cotton design provides a luxurious 400-thread count feel on a dime.

These pillowcases feature a sateen finish that tends to trap heat and may not be the best option for the summer months or hot sleepers.

Treat yourself to a neutral white, mist, or pewter for your contemporary boudoir, or usher tranquility into your coastal bedroom with a set of sky, shore, or mineral blue pillowcases instead.

Unlike the standard, short-staple cotton used for everyday basics, Boll & Branch’s long-staple cotton and signature four-over-one-under weave provides a smoother, silkier texture that becomes softer with each subsequent wash. Each Signature Hemmed Pillowcase features a 7-inch hem, providing a polished, hotel-inspired look. The OEKO-TEX, GOTS, and Fair Trade USA-certified pillowcase set is available in 12 chic colorways to complement your bedroom color palette.

The Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Pillowcase Set earns our blue-ribbon pick for the best pillowcases because of the moderate price point, high-quality materials, and durability. Each Signature Hemmed Set includes two standard or king-sized pillowcases made from 100% organic long-staple cotton.

Because Boll & Branch doesn’t use chemical sizing agents on their pillowcases, this set may appear oversized until after you’ve given them a few wash and dry cycles.

The Bottom Line

After comparing the material, sizes, thread count, weave, and certifications of different pillowcases, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Pillowcase Set

is the best overall pillowcase because of its high-quality materials, buttery-soft texture and durability. For a budget-friendly option, we love the California Design Den Cotton Pillowcases because it offers a 400-thread count at an unbeatable price point.

What to Know About Pillowcases Before Shopping

Material

Popular pillowcase materials include cotton, silk, bamboo, satin, and linen. To select the perfect pillowcase material, consider whether you are a hot or cold sleeper, the season you plan on using your pillowcase, your budget, and what benefits you’re looking for.



Cotton

Cotton reigns supreme in terms of comfort and durability. Cotton pillowcases are a failproof option for year-round use because they provide a warm, cozy texture without sacrificing breathability. Even better, cotton sheets come in various colors and are generally less expensive than other organic textiles like silk or bamboo.



Silk

The most luxurious material for pillowcases is pure silk—specifically, pure mulberry silk made from silkworms that live entirely off mulberry leaves. The best silk pillowcases, like the Blissy Silk Pillowcase or Slip Silk Zippered Pillowcase, are woven from long, high-quality fibers (grade 6A) and have a 22 momme-count.

Silk is a sought-after material because it’s hypoallergenic, offers ample beauty benefits, and feels cool against the skin for a restful night’s sleep. To launder silk pillowcases, hand wash them or wash them on a gentle or delicate cycle.



Satin

If you love the slippery texture of silk but don’t have the budget to splurge on a pricey pillowcase, satin is the best option for you. Satin is woven from synthetic fibers—including nylon, satin, and polyester—to yield the same glossy surface that minimizes wrinkles and smooths frizz overnight. Although satin pillowcases, like the MR&HM Satin Pillowcase, are less expensive than their silk counterparts, the synthetic fabric is less durable and may require professional cleaning.



Bamboo

Bamboo is an organic fiber that offers a similar breathability as cotton but runs cooler to the touch. Organic bamboo pillowcases, like the Bampure Bamboo Pillowcase, are our go-to for hot sleepers and sweltering summer months.

Sizes

Pillowcases come in a variety of sizes, but the most popular sizes are standard, queen, and king. Consider the size of your bed prior to purchasing pillows or pillowcases. Standard or queen-sized pillowcases are suited for twin, full, and queen beds while king-sized pillowcases are reserved for king or California king beds.



Thread Count

The thread count of a pillowcase is a measurement of the number of threads that are woven into 1 square inch of the pillowcase’s fabric. Thread count is a depiction of how tight the fabric weave is and, generally, the higher the thread count, the smoother and softer the surface.



A few good rules to keep in mind when shopping for your ideal pillowcase is that a thread count between 140 and 180 is considered muslin, and thread counts between 180 and 200 are considered percale. Pillowcases with higher counts (think 300 to 400) are high end and have a silky texture that offers you unmatched beauty sleep.



“Aim for a thread count of 200 to 400 and choose a weave you prefer—percale for crispness or sateen for softness,” Cloud says.

Weave

The three most common pillowcase weaves are plain weave, sateen, and percale.



Plain weave pillowcases, like the Parachute Brushed Pillowcase Set, are woven like a checkerboard with one fiber over, one fiber under. The straightforward weave yields a durable, but breathable, pillowcase with minimal pilling.



Percale weave, like that used in Brooklinen Classic Percale Pillowcases, is crisp, lightweight, and ideal for hot sleepers. Percale pillowcases have the same one fiber over, one under construction as plain-woven pillowcases, but these fibers are more compact with a thread count above 180 and feature a semi-matte finish.



The California Design Den Cotton Pillowcases feature a sateen weave that is heavier than percale and traps heat, making it a solid weave option when outfitting your bed for the winter months. Sateen pillowcases have a lustrous finish and feel silky to touch. Sateen weave is defined as one thread woven vertically for every four threads woven horizontally and is most commonly used for higher thread counts.



Certifications

Common certifications for pillowcases include the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard, and Made Safe certifications.



OEKO-TEX Standard 100

Pillowcases with an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification are tested against a list of 350 toxic chemicals and proven safe for your use.



GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard)

GOTS-certified pillowcases pass a set of four defined criteria: organic fibers, ecological and social criteria, organic fibers used throughout all processing stages, and third-party verification.



Made Safe

Made Safe certification verifies pillowcases are made from safe materials by cross examining each product against a list of 6,500 banned and restricted substances.



Your Questions, Answered

What is the best fabric for pillowcases for skin?

The best pillowcases for skin are silk pillowcases, like the Blissy Silk Pillowcase. Silk pillowcases are naturally hypoallergenic making it ideal for acne-prone skin, and the signature slip texture minimizes friction against the skin, leading to fewer wrinkles over time. Better still, silk pillowcases absorb less topical skin care than their cotton counterparts and offer sleepers bonus beauty benefits of minimizing hair damage and frizz.

How much do pillowcases cost?

The best pillowcases are the ones that provide a foundation for a good night’s sleep without breaking the bank. The prices for pillowcases vary based on the materials used, thread count, and specialized features or weaves.

If you’re looking to refresh your pillowcases without losing sleep over the price tag, we love the budget-friendly California Design Den Cotton Pillowcases, which is less than $20 for a set of two. If you want to invest more in your beauty sleep, the acne-friendly Slip Zippered Pillowcase rings in at close to $100.

What is the lifespan of pillowcases?

The lifespan of pillowcases varies depending on the fabric, thread count, and washing frequency. That said, most pillowcases have a lifespan of about two years, but don’t rush to throw them out when you hit 24 months with your new pillowcase. Take cues from the material and look for signs of wear and tear like frayed edges, pilling, or thinning fabric.

Who We Are

Maria Conti is a contributing home and lifestyle writer for Better Homes & Gardens, with five years of writing product reviews and shopping guides for digital home publications. She consulted Marie Cloud, owner and principal designer at Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, for her professional tips for selecting the best pillowcases for your home.

