If you’re going to pick just one pie to order online, our favorite is The Elegant Farmer World-Famous Brown Bag Apple Pie , which has a rich, cinnamon flavor and a delightfully crispy crust. For holiday gatherings, we love the Harry & David Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie because of its creamy texture and fluffy whipped cream topping, which makes it the perfect companion to your favorite holiday sides .

“Pies are definitely seasonal,” Zakarian says. “Holiday pies are usually more dense and sweet. I lean towards the traditional, [so] it’s best to stick to sweet potato, pumpkin, pecan apple, or even pear and cranberry pie.”

However, not all pies are worth the price tag, which is why we’ve created a list of the best pies for every occasion and taste preference, whether you’re heading to a summer potluck or Thanksgiving dinner with your extended family. According to Geoffrey Zakarian, famous chef and brand ambassador for Harry & David, you should consider the time of year when choosing the best pie to serve.

The best pies to order online come from top bakeries around the country, but they’ll taste just as fresh and flavorful as if they were homemade (and possibly, dare we say, even better?). Food delivery services like Harry & David, Williams Sonoma, and Goldbelly allow you to shop your favorite pies online, then receive them at your doorstep a few days later. From there, you can choose to pop the pie directly in the oven for immediate feasting or save it in your freezer for a sweet treat later on.

As much as you may wish it to be, baking your favorite pie isn’t always a relaxing activity. Whether you’re scrambling to put together a last-minute dessert for holiday hosting or there’s smoke rising in your oven from spilled filling, baking a pie from scratch can create a lot of added stress during an already stressful time. Instead of giving up on dessert for your next picnic or holiday gathering, simply order a pie online.

Best Apple: The Elegant Farmer Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Why You Should Get It: The sugar cookie-like top crust is delightfully crispy while the bottom crust remains light and flaky. Keep in Mind: The pie ships in dry ice, so you’ll need to use oven mitts or wear gloves when removing it from the packaging. This charming country-style apple pie is the ultimate crowd-pleaser for picnics, family gatherings, and holiday hosting thanks to its sweet yet lightly tart filling and craveable sugar-cookie crust. Made by a family-owned business in small-town Wisconsin, The Elegant Farmer’s Brown Bag apple pie gets its name thanks to the paper bag it’s baked in. This seemingly small detail creates a deliciously crunchy top crust while leaving the bottom crust light and flaky. It’s filled to the brim with steamed Ida Red apples, which give it a sweet yet slightly tart flavor that everyone at the table will love. You’ll be able to serve up to eight people with this pie, and since it arrives fully assembled (paper bag and all), you’ll simply need to pop it in the oven to bake before digging in. Plus it gives off a warm, cinnamon aroma as it bakes, filling your kitchen with the pie’s cozy scent. The pie ships nationwide, and it’ll arrive frozen at your doorstep. Since it’s packaged in dry ice to keep it cold, you’ll want to avoid touching it directly when unboxing, as the dry ice can burn your hands. Either bake this delicious apple pie within a few days to enjoy a tasty treat, or stick it in the freezer for up to 90 days before devouring. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details:

Servings: Seven to eight people

Seven to eight people Storage: Store up to 90 days in the freezer

Store up to 90 days in the freezer Baking Instructions: Bake from frozen 50 to 60 minutes at 325°F; bake thawed eight to 10 minutes at 425°F

Bake from frozen 50 to 60 minutes at 325°F; bake thawed eight to 10 minutes at 425°F Shipping: 50 states

Best Pumpkin: Harry & David Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie Harry and David View On Harry & David Why You Should Get It: This deep-dish pie is made with real pumpkins and topped with fluffy whipped cream. Keep in Mind: The manufacturer doesn’t provide the pie’s dimensions or serving sizes. Nothing says autumn quite like the smell of pumpkin pie baking in the oven. This deep-dish pie from Harry & David features a classic pumpkin puree center, a flaky crust, generous dollops of whipped cream, and pumpkin pie spice sprinkled on top. Its light and fluffy filling is perfectly spiced with popular fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, creating a comforting flavor profile to add to your holiday table. This delicious deep-dish pie is available to ship anywhere in the U.S., and Harry & David offers express shipping, so even last-minute purchases can make it to your holiday festivities in plenty of time. We like that it’s made from real pumpkin, eggs, and whipped cream, so it’ll taste homemade without the stress of baking. The manufacturer doesn’t list the pie’s dimensions or serving sizes, so you’ll have to estimate how many people it’ll serve. However, since it’s extra-thick, you’ll be able to carve out thinner slices for your guests and serve a bigger crowd. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Servings: Not listed

Not listed Storage: Not listed

Not listed Baking Instructions: Not listed

Not listed Shipping: 50 states

Best Pecan Pie: Savannah’s Candy Kitchen Georgia Pecan Pie Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Why You Should Get It: This Southern pie is made with Georgia pecans. Keep in Mind: There’s an additional cost for two-day shipping to Hawaii and Alaska. Enjoy the hearty, syrupy-sweet flavor of a Georgia pecan pie right in your own kitchen. Made in Savannah, Georgia, this delectable praline pie recipe has been passed down and perfected through generations of Southern bakers. The end result is a sweet, nutty pie garnished with a top layer of crisp pecans and filled with gooey sugar filling on a flaky crust. This 9-inch pie serves six to eight people. It’s made with fresh eggs, butter, corn syrup, sugar, and Georgia pecans, and it’ll arrive at your doorstep ready to devour. Simply remove it from the dry ice it’s shipped in, let it thaw in your fridge, and enjoy. Savannah’s Candy Kitchen ships out fresh goodies Monday through Thursday every week, so you’ll be able to receive your pie soon after you order. If you’re ordering ahead, these pecan pies can be stored in your freezer until you’re ready to eat it. You’ll be able to ship the pie anywhere in the U.S., but keep in mind that two-day shipping costs $20 extra in Alaska and Hawaii. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Servings: Six to eight

Six to eight Storage: Store in the freezer

Store in the freezer Baking Instructions: N/A

N/A Shipping: 50 states

Best Sweet Potato: Dangerously Delicious Pies Sweet Potato Pie Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Why You Should Get It: This handmade pie is crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Keep in Mind: The pies only ship Monday through Wednesday. Loaded with sugar, butter, spices, and of course, sweet potatoes, this cozy pie is a year-round favorite you’ll want to buy over and over again. Dangerously Delicious Pies got its start in 1999 when owner and rock-and-roll musician Rodney Henry decided to trade in his drumsticks for a rolling pin. Ever since, the Baltimore, Maryland-based pie shop has earned acclaim from food critics across the country—and we can taste why. The sweet potato pie is handcrafted daily from locally sourced ingredients, so it’ll taste flavorful and fresh when it arrives at your doorstep. At 10 inches, there’s plenty of cozy goodness to serve a crowd; all you’ll have to do before serving this dish is to pop it in the oven and reheat. If you’d like to save it and serve at a later date, the sweet potato pie can be kept in the fridge up to five days after thawing or up to five months in the freezer. Dangerously Delicious Pies offers plenty of other award-winning pies for national delivery on Goldbelly, so you can always order a few different flavors. Note that the pies ship Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of each week, so it may take a few extra days to receive your shipment if you place an order at the end of the week. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Servings: Eight

Eight Storage: Store up to five days in the refrigerator or five months in the freezer

Store up to five days in the refrigerator or five months in the freezer Baking Instructions: Bake 40 to 50 minutes at 350°F

Bake 40 to 50 minutes at 350°F Shipping: 50 states

Best Cherry Pie: Harry & David Cherry Pie Harry and David View On Harry & David Why You Should Get It: The locally sourced cherries are frozen soon after picking to keep them extra-flavorful. Keep in Mind: This pie contains almonds, so people with a tree nut allergy will want to avoid eating it. Whether attending a summer picnic or a Thanksgiving feast, this hearty cherry pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s bursting with tart whole cherries and real cane sugar, all packed inside a hand-crimped crust. This country-style cherry pie is handmade by the Willamette Valley Pie Co., which sources its fruit from local farms, then flash-freezes the fruit to keep it extra fresh. As it bakes, the crust will turn a stunning, golden-brown hue which means it’s almost ready to serve, while the cherry mixture inside will become gooey and bubbling. Like other pies on this list, it’s big enough to serve six to eight people, and we recommend trying this country-style pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Willamette Valley Pie Co. ships its pies Monday through Thursday, and all orders placed after 12 p.m. PST will ship the following business day. When it arrives at your doorstep, you’ll need to either bake the pie from frozen or pop it in your freezer, since thawing this pie will cause the insides to seep through the crust and make a mess. Note that, according to the bakery’s website, this pie contains almonds, so you won’t want to serve it to people with nut allergies. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Servings: Six to eight servings

Six to eight servings Storage: Bake immediately or freeze; do not thaw

Bake immediately or freeze; do not thaw Baking Instructions: Bake 40 to 50 minutes at 350°F

Bake 40 to 50 minutes at 350°F Shipping: 50 states and U.S. army bases

Best Berry Pie: Little Pie Company Three Berry Pie Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Why You Should Get It: This eye-catching pie has a stunning (and delicious) lattice top crust. Keep in Mind: It only lasts three days in the fridge and up to one month in the freezer. Berry pies are a delicious summer treat, but they can be tricky to make on your own. Unless you get the filling’s consistency just right, you’re likely to end up with a sticky, soupy mess when you try to carve out a slice. Instead of trying to put together the perfect berry pie on your own, shop the Little Pie Company Three-Berry Pie to enjoy tart and tangy flavors without any kitchen prep. This scrumptious dessert features fresh strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries folded with sugar and sheltered under a perfect lattice crust. The pie shop behind this show-stopping berry pie got its start as a brick-and-mortar business in New York City’s theater district in 1985 but quickly grew to national success. Now, you can shop a variety of mouthwatering pies from Little Pie Company online and receive them at your doorstep in a matter of days. The Little Pie Company Three-Berry Pie serves up to 10 people. Once it arrives, allow it to thaw for one to two hours before popping it in the oven at 350°F for 20 minutes to heat through. Keep in mind that this pie only lasts three days in the refrigerator and up to a month in the freezer, so plan accordingly when ordering. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Servings: 10 servings

10 servings Storage: Wrap in tin foil and store up to three days in the refrigerator or one month in the freezer

Wrap in tin foil and store up to three days in the refrigerator or one month in the freezer Baking Instructions: Bake 20 minutes at 350°F

Bake 20 minutes at 350°F Shipping: 50 states

Best Key Lime Pie: Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Pie Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Why You Should Get It: The in-house key lime juice in this pie sets it apart from competitors. Keep in Mind: It is made on equipment that also touches tree nuts, soy, eggs, milk, and wheat. When taking a trip to warmer weather isn’t an option, order a tart and tangy pie that will instantly transport your taste buds to a beachside locale. Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Pie features a classic graham cracker crust with a tart and tangy filling. This famous pie shop uses their own in-house key lime juice and an award-winning recipe to make a fluffy, flavorful key lime pie. Located right on the Key West Historic Seaport, Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe first opened its doors in 1993 with the goal of making the best key lime pies in town. Nearly three decades later, the shop has garnered national acclaim for its craveable desserts—and you try the pies for yourself in your own home. The key lime pies are 8 inches in diameter and serve eight to 10 people, so there’s plenty to go around. Upon arrival, you can either keep it frozen for up to two months or let it thaw and enjoy within three days. Note that the pies are made in a facility that also has tree nuts, soy, eggs, milk, and wheat, so it may not be safe to consume for people with allergies to those ingredients. Price at time of publish: $85 Product Details: Servings: Eight to 10 servings

Eight to 10 servings Storage: Freeze up to two months or thaw and consume within three days

Freeze up to two months or thaw and consume within three days Baking Instructions: N/A

N/A Shipping: 50 states

Best Peach Pie: Carousel Cakes Peach Crumb Pie Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com Why You Should Get It: This pie is Kosher certified and filled with ripe cling peaches. Keep in Mind: The seller doesn’t provide information on where the peaches are from. Enjoy seasonal fruits and stay cool in the heat of summer with a delicious peach pie. The Carousel Cakes Peach Crumb Pie is made with juicy peaches packed into a pastry shell and sprinkled with a tasty cinnamon sugar streusel. When it arrives at your front door, you’ll simply need to let it thaw for several hours before digging in, making it an effortless dessert for your next dinner, potluck, or picnic. Carousel Cakes is known for their velvet layer cakes, but the same high-quality ingredients, one-of-a-kind recipes, and handmade care are the secret to their mouthwatering pies, too. You’ll be able to order the peach crumb pie year-round, which makes it great for serving at holiday dinners if you want to add a little variety when you’re tired of pumpkin, apple, and pecan pies. We recommend serving this pie with a dollop of whipped cream or a side of vanilla ice cream. The peach crumb pie will ship in dry ice, and you’ll be able to store it in your freezer for up to three months, or you can enjoy it within a week of thawing. At 10 inches, each pie will serve eight to 10 people. Plus, it’s even Kosher certified. If you prefer to know where the produce in your food comes from, this peach pie may not be the best choice. The bakery doesn’t provide details on where the peaches are from and whether they’re fresh or canned. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Servings: Eight to 10 servings

Eight to 10 servings Storage: Freeze up to three months or eat within a week of thawing

Freeze up to three months or eat within a week of thawing Baking Instructions: N/A

N/A Shipping: 50 states

Best Chocolate Pie: Sweet Things Chocolate Caramel Mousse Pie Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: With chocolate shavings sprinkled on top, it looks as good as it tastes. Keep in Mind: This pie only serves eight people. All the chocolate lovers at your holiday dinner will love this decadent chocolate mousse pie with a hint of caramel and a dark chocolate pie crust. Made by Sweet Things Bakery in San Francisco, California, this rich pie is topped with chocolate shavings and sea salt for the perfect salty-sweet combination. If you’re looking for a show-stopping dessert that adds visual flair to your holiday table, this pie has a stunning presentation that almost no one will be able to resist. We love the smooth, fluffy texture of the chocolate caramel filling paired with the crunchy shavings on top. Like all of the best pies to order online, this Chocolate Caramel Mousse Pie ships frozen, so all you’ll have to do is thaw and enjoy—the bakery recommends allowing it to thaw overnight before serving. It’ll last up to three months in the freezer or three days in your fridge once it thaws. At 9.5 inches in diameter, it’s a little smaller than other pies on our list, and it only serves eight people. However, given how rich the filling is, you may be able to cut smaller slices and accommodate more servings in a pinch. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Servings: Eight servings

Eight servings Storage: Freeze up to three months or eat within three days of thawing

Freeze up to three months or eat within three days of thawing Baking Instructions: N/A

N/A Shipping: 48 states