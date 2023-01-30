The 11 Best Pie Pans of 2023

Our top pick is the Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Pan because of its durable tempered glass that’s dishwasher, freezer, microwave, and preheated-oven safe.

We researched a variety of pie pans to find the best pie pans in various categories. We looked at pie pans made of glass, metal, aluminum foil, and ceramic clay to navigate the best pie pan based on design, performance, quality, ease of cleaning, and overall value. We also consulted Arlene Murray , owner and lead cake designer at Polkadot Cake; Rossi Anastopoulo , employee-owner at King Arthur Baking Company; and Laura Warren , executive pastry chef for the Puffer Malarkey Collective restaurants, for additional insight.

Different bakers might have different preferences—glass, metal, or ceramic—based on their recipes and experience. If you’re starting from scratch, you’ll need a starting point like this roundup to get you pointed in the right direction. The good news is that once you’ve found the right material and size, this pie pan will be your go-to.

Everyone loves a good pie. Whether it's apple, pumpkin, or Grandma’s famous chicken pot pie, to make the best pie, you’ll need the best pie pan. After all, it's the only way to avoid an unevenly cooked mess. But finding which pie pan works best for your favorite recipes boils down to personal preference.

The pans are made of durable steel with a non-stick coating that is freezer and oven-safe, so you can prepare and freeze little apple or chicken pot pies in advance to pop in the oven on a cold winter day. Make sure everyone in the house knows they are metal and should not go in the microwave. These pie pans need to be hand-washed as they are not dishwasher-safe.

We love that the package includes four pie pans and two pie top cutters to make an easy lattice or cutout design on top. Plus, the top cutters are quicker and easier than rolling out and cutting four top crusts by hand. Keep in mind the lattice pie top is pretty detailed, so it takes some practice to learn.

The Norpro Nonstick Mini Pie Pans with Pie Top Cutters set is exceptional for individual-sized savory or sweet pies. These pie dishes are just 5 inches in diameter and 1.25 inches deep, optimal for baking single servings.

Keep in Mind: They are hand-wash only, and creating the lattice pie top takes some practice.

Why You Should Get It: They make a personal pie that’s an ideal fit for lunch boxes, and they come with cute pie top cutters.

If you want to bake a massive apple pie and place it on a beautiful table, this ceramic pie dish is one of the best.

We love that such a deep dish can thoroughly cook a crust with no hint of sogginess and nearly double the filling. But we don’t love that it’s not non-stick, so it can be tough to wiggle out the first piece without leaving some of the bottom crust behind. Keep in mind that you’ll need to hand-wash the pie dish as it isn’t dishwasher safe.

It performs as well as its European counterparts with even heating and baking, but it’s worth noting that it takes longer for this pie pan to heat up. Added to the fact that the 9.5-inch diameter dish holds much more filling than the standard pie pan, you’ll need to allow extra baking time and keep watch to make sure you don’t overdo it.

The Farberware Baker's Advantage Ceramic Pie Dish is an American take on the French classic. It has the same ruffled rim and smooth ceramic finish without the hefty price tag.

Keep in Mind: The crust can stick to the bottom, and the dish is not dishwasher-safe.

Why You Should Get It: It has the same ruffled rim and performs as well as pricier versions.

Also, keep in mind that the lid and the pie pan are (two) separate entities with different care instructions. The plastic lid cannot be placed in the oven or microwave but can be used to cover the dish in the refrigerator or freezer. The lid is top-rack dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $15

What we love most about the plate’s BPA-free lid is that it’s stackable, making it easier to cram it next to all the other leftovers in the refrigerator after a big holiday meal. Plus, because the snap-on lid is nearly 3 inches tall, it doesn’t squish pies made with toppings like whipped cream, meringue, or fruit. Just note that the lid can not lift the pie plate.

You would think a glass pie pan would be incredibly susceptible to shattering or cracking, but the OXO Good Grips Glass Pie Plate with Lid isn’t. Designed with borosilicate glass, this 9-inch pie pan is tough as nails for use in the microwave, dishwasher, freezer, and preheated oven. It’s clear design also allows you to check the bottom of your pie while baking.

Keep in Mind: The cover cannot be used to lift the pie plate.

Why You Should Get It: The translucent dish allows you to check the bottom of your pie during baking.

The manufacturer recommends using only wood, silicone, and plastic utensils and avoiding using abrasive cleaning products like scouring pads that could scratch and damage the pan’s surface. While this pie pan is dishwasher-safe, washing it by hand will ensure its longevity.

The 0.5-inch lip with a rolled metal edge and its weight of just 1 pound makes it easy to transfer this 9-inch diameter pan in and out of the oven.

Performance and durability go hand in hand, and this commercial-grade aluminized steel pan provides consistent results. This pan also offers a more abrasion-resistant coating than standard pans for quick release and easy cleanup, and it's dishwasher-safe.

With all the benefits of a lightweight, non-stick metal pan that evenly distributes heat to ensure crispy and flaky crusts, the Williams Sonoma Goldtouch Pro is one of the best pie dishes we’ve encountered.

Keep in Mind: You should avoid metal utensils when using this pie dish.

Why You Should Get It: It’s not too deep or wide, browns a flaky crust, and is dishwasher-safe.

The Old Mountain Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron pan is easy to clean. All you need is hot water and a kitchen sponge or a non-abrasive bristle brush with gentle soap to ensure the protective seasoning layer is not scraped away. Make sure to dry the pan completely after washing. If tended to properly, this pan will remain in your family for generations.

This pan is also a great deep dish option because its sides are 2 inches deep (almost twice as deep as most pans) to make room for more cinnamon apple pie filling . The handles are great for lifting the 9.5-inch diameter pan while wearing large oven mitts. This is particularly important when you try to lift this 5.1-pound pan out of the oven. If you suffer from arthritis or weakness in your hands, you might want to consider a lighter pan option.

Seasoning a cast iron pan can be done, but the Old Mountain Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Pie Pan is the best cast iron pie pan for someone ready to roll on day one. The benefit of cooking with cast iron is that it guarantees even heat distribution and retention, two features that help create a crisp, evenly baked crust.

Keep in Mind: This pie pan is on the heavy side—it weighs in at more than 5 pounds.

Why You Should Get It: It comes pre-seasoned, has large handles for easy gripping, and is made to last.

While they are not attractive enough for serving at more formal gatherings and are a little unstable for pies with a juicy filling, these inexpensive pie pans are excellent for sharing pies with friends and neighbors. Use care to avoid slicing through the bottom of the pan if you use a sharp knife.

They’re the ideal pie pans for bringing baked goods to a bake sale, potluck, or party because you won’t need to worry about getting your pie pan back. You’ll also appreciate the thick, sturdy aluminum walls that travel well. Using these pie pans means one less dish to wash because you can chuck them in the recycling bin.

The MontoPack Disposable Aluminum Foil Pie Pans are a cost-effective way to prepare and freeze mass quantities of harvest-time treats like apple pie or this surprisingly simple pecan pie because they are both freezer and oven-safe. We love that when you’re ready to bake, two 9-inch pie pans fit nicely side by side on a baking sheet.

Keep in Mind: They’re not attractive for serving, and sharp knives can easily cut through the bottom.

Why You Should Get It: They’re inexpensive per piece and great for prepping, freezing, and storing a lot of pies.

This 9-inch diameter pie pan with a 2-inch depth is deeper than most, and you'll need to roll your dough out extra thin or make a deliciously flaky double-crust pie crust to fill this pie dish. You may need more filling, as well (it holds up to 6 cups), and baking time may also be longer.

We also love that the gorgeous color options make its presentation a showstopper at dinnertime. But weighing in at 2.54 pounds means it’s going to give you an arm workout to carry it around.

The Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish, which is designed for oven-to table-use, is our choice for the best ceramic pie pan. It’s glazed ceramic of clay durable enough to go straight from the freezer to the oven without cracking, chipping, or suffering thermal shock. Plus, it’s both microwave and dishwasher-safe. Because it’s so versatile, it makes prepping meals in advance much easier.

Why You Should Get It: It’s durable enough for the freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

USA Pan recommends hand-washing only. You should also avoid using metal utensils and non-stick sprays that can damage the surface. This could be a turnoff for some, but the flaky crusts are worth the extra effort.

Its wide rim grips thicker crusts and is easy to wrap aluminum foil around if you want to pop your pie in the freezer because it's also freezer safe.

Pies come out beautifully with the USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Pie Pan because its material facilitates air circulation and transfers heat evenly to create a browned and flaky crust. The Americoat silicone coating is PTFE-, PFOA-, and BPA-free and is so smooth it helps slices scoop right out of the pan. Plus, this 9-inch pie pan is a breeze to clean.

Why You Should Get It: The pan’s commercial-grade steel distributes heat evenly, and its silicone coating prevents sticking.

The pan’s non-stick coating releases baked goods cleanly and is easy to clean by hand-washing with a mild detergent. To maintain the pan’s finish, it’s best to avoid using anything abrasive such as metal utensils and scouring pads. Additionally, brush the pan with a coat of vegetable shortening and dust it with flour or cacao to ensure your baked goods don’t stick. With its 10-year warranty, this pie pan is made to last.

The 9-inch diameter pan has an easy-to-assemble locking mechanism and a release function that works well. This springform pan is also the secret to making a deep dish pastry shell .

Have you experienced a disaster with a springform pan that is not non-stick and doesn’t make a great seal? The best pie pan to avoid repeating history is the Nordic Ware Springform Pan. While the pan’s seal prevents most leaks, if you’re working with a very thin batter, a small amount of moisture may seep out.

Keep in Mind: It is virtually leak-free, however, with extra thin batters, some moisture may seep out.

Why You Should Get It: It is non-stick, easy to use, and sturdy.

Care and cleanup are easy and guarantee years of use if you avoid using metal utensils or sharp knives in the pan. Although the manufacturer says this pie pan is dishwasher-safe, you’ll want to wash it by hand with soap and water, avoid using steel wool or other abrasive scrubbers, and towel dry to avoid any rusting or warping.

The pan features durable steel construction that heats evenly with no hot spots to produce consistent baking results each time. The non-stick coating delivers effortless food release, so there’s no need for grease, oils, or cooking spray.

When we saw the price of the Good Cook 9-Inch Pie Pan we scratched our heads in wonder. But this heavy-duty kitchen essential is the best pie pan for the cost. With a 9-inch diameter, it’s the ideal size for birthday cakes, holiday pies, and everyday baking, too.

Keep in Mind: You should wash it by hand to ensure it doesn’t rust or warp.

Why You Should Get It: The pan has a durable steel construction that provides even heating.

We love the classic design that features a wide scalloped edge to help flute the sides of your crust beautifully and makes it easier to grab from a hot oven with large oven mitts. Since the pan is see-through, it is easy to see when your crust is finished.

On rare occasions, it can shatter if it’s subjected to extreme temperatures too quickly. Avoid placing it in the oven while it’s preheating or in the freezer before it has had time to cool.

The 9.5-inch diameter pan is made of durable, high-quality tempered glass that’s safe for the dishwasher (top rack only), freezer, microwave, and (preheated) oven. The glass resists stains, doesn’t absorb food odors, and can be soaked to help scrub off baked-on foods.

The Pyrex Easy Grab Glass Pie Pan is our best overall pie pan for several reasons. It’s easier to ask what this pie pan doesn’t do because it could also be named the best glass pie pan or even the best budget pie pan.

Keep in Mind: Though it occurs rarely, the glass can shatter if it’s heated or cooled too rapidly.

Why You Should Get It: It has easy-grab sides, and it’s made of durable, high-quality tempered glass, which is dishwasher, freezer, microwave, and (preheated) oven safe.

What to Know About Pie Pans Before Shopping

When beginning the process of selecting the best pie pan for your favorite recipes, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind.

Size

Your pie recipe will determine the size of the pie pan you should use based on the amount of filling, its density, and how long it takes to cook. Whichever pie pan you choose, pay attention to its depth and width.

To measure your pan, measure from the inside of one rim to the outside of the other. Typically, it will be 9 inches wide. Then, measure from the top of the rim to the bottom of the pan. If the depth is between 1.25 and 1.5 inches: it is a standard pie pan. Anything deeper than that is considered a deep dish pan (which is better for double-crust pies or single-crust pies with lots of filling).

If your recipe states how much filling it yields, you can double-check if it fits the depth and width of your pie pan by taking a measuring cup and testing to see how many cups of water it will hold. If you are unsure of how many cups your recipe will yield, do the same exercise to test its capacity. If it’s between 4 and 5 cups, it is probably the right pie pan for the job.

Material

Pie pans are primarily made of tempered glass, ceramic, and metal, though we do include some aluminum foil and cast iron pans that made the list, too. Each material has advantages and disadvantages depending on usage and value. You can use this general breakdown to help you choose which pie pan material is best for your recipes.

Glass

The best aspect of a glass pan made from tempered or borosilicate glass is that it is lightweight and conducts heat evenly, giving you the most consistent and thorough bake. Fans of glass pie pans also appreciate that it’s easy to keep an eye on the crust through the see-through glass.

However, glass pie pans can shatter if subjected to sudden and extreme changes in temperature (like going straight from a hot oven to the freezer). If this is a concern, choose borosilicate glass over tempered glass.

Ceramic

Ceramic pie pans are the blue ribbon winners for beauty with gorgeous colored glazes and detailed shapes. But keep in mind that they take longer to heat up. Luckily, clay is a great insulator, so ceramic pie pans will retain heat longer, ensuring a more even bake.

Because they are often deeper or wider than other pie pans, you may need to adjust your recipe to fill the dish. Paired with slower heating, this means you’ll also want to change your bake time. As a result, ceramic pie pans might present too many unknowns for someone new to baking.

Metal

A metal pie can be inexpensive (or even disposable, such as aluminum pans), but they also get hotter and are more likely to burn than other materials. Thinner metals can warp or scratch easily, so a thicker metal pan is best.

Get one with a lighter-colored metal instead of a darker-colored one, so you’re less likely to burn your crust to a crisp. An advantage of metal pie pans is that there are non-stick options, but they are harder to clean because they typically don’t do well in the dishwasher.

Care

Always defer to the care instructions that come with your pie pan. Check to see if your pan is suited to go from one extreme temperature to another to avoid any shock or shattering. We also suggest washing metal pans by hand to reduce the risk of warping or rusting, even if the care instructions state it’s safe to put it on the top rack of the dishwasher. Remember that metal utensils can also cause damage to metal pans.

To deal with baked-on messes, submerge the pie plate in hot water for 30 seconds. This will help melt the butter in the leftover crust, making it easier to clean without using any tools that could scratch the pan’s surface.

Your Questions, Answered

Do you need to grease a pie pan?



To be sure your pie won’t stick, you can always spread butter on the pan as a first step. Another option is to use a non-stick spray, as long as your pan’s care instructions don’t say that a spray will be damaging. However, most professionals say greasing the pie pan is an unnecessary step.

Arlene Murray, owner and lead cake designer at Polkadot Cake in New Jersey, says, “Pie crust has a ton of butter in it, which helps to act as a grease. But if you’re moving the pie from the pan before serving, it’ll be much easier to move intact if you’ve sprayed the pan before baking.”

Rossi Anastopoulo, employee-owner at King Arthur Baking Company, agrees it’s unneeded. “You technically don’t need to and can get away without it since the crust has so much fat in it,” she says. “But I like to grease my pans for extra insurance. It’s better than risking a stuck slice!”

What other dishes can you use a pie pan to cook?

For sweets, Murray suggests trying a deep-dish cookie cake or brownie. “Pie pans can also work for casual fruit crumbles and crisps,” says Anastopoulo. For a more savory option, executive pastry chef for the Puffer Malarkey Collective restaurants, Laura Warren, suggests baking a quiche, pot pies, cornbread, or a shepherd's pie.

How do you measure a pie pan?



Measuring a pan is as easy as pie. “For the width, measure the inside rim-to-rim. For the depth, measure the inside of the pan from the rim to the bottom,” says Warren.

Who We Are

Belle DuChene is an award-winning digital content producer and stylist often seen in Better Homes & Gardens home and garden videos. She is the agency director of a micro-influencer talent agency and teaches strategic digital communications at three colleges and universities.

For this article, Belle researched a variety of pie pans, looking at design, performance, quality, ease of cleaning, and overall value to find the best pie pans. She also consulted Arlene Murray, owner and lead cake designer at Polkadot Cake; Rossi Anastopoulo, employee-owner at King Arthur Baking Company; and Laura Warren, executive pastry chef for the Puffer Malarkey Collective restaurants.

