The 13 Best Picture Frames of 2023 Take Your Home Gallery to the Next Level

“Design suggestions aside, the most important thing you can do is follow your gut,” Ellsworth adds. “Art is personal, and you should design your space however makes you happy.” To determine the best picture frames on the market, we evaluated elements like material, sizing, shape, and price point. We also consulted Ellsworth on her advice.

Also think about how a given picture frame will play into your existing decor. “Our designers like to use complementary tones that work well with the space and the artwork/photos,” says Hailey Ellsworth from Frame Bridge. “For instance, silver and white frames look really amazing with cool-toned pieces. Wood and gold frames are a classic combination for warmer tones.”

Choosing how to display your treasured family photos and keepsakes is a tall order, but looking at the best picture frames is a good place to start. What kind of frame is best suited to the task? Wood vs. metal, hanging vs. standing, matted vs. floating are a few of the aspects you should consider before purchasing a frame.

Best Overall upsimples 11x14 Picture Frame Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Upsimples.com Why You Should Get It: The color range includes basics like black and brown, plus some versatile fun shades like light pink and gold. Keep in Mind: The plastic material is flimsier than wood or metal. Upsimples Picture Frame Set is our choice for the best picture frame overall. Not only do we love that a set of five is inexpensive, but we appreciate the included mounting hardware for easy installation. The frames are made from a lightweight plastic, and are available in 10 finishes from basic black to flashier shades like navy, pink, and gold. True-white mats are included, but feel free to size up the photo if you prefer to skip the mat. For example, the 11 x 14 inch frame fits an 8 x 10 inch photo with the mat, or an 11 x 14 inch photo without it. Either way, these will look chic hanging on your wall. Price at time of publish: from $20 (set of 5) Product Details: Size: 13 sizes, from 8” x 10” to 16” x 20” | Material: Plastic | Shape: Rectangular

Best Budget Ikea Ribba Frame Ikea View On Ikea Why You Should Get It: An acid-free mat prevents your framed masterpiece from discoloring over time. Keep in Mind: The fiberboard is easily chipped, especially at the corners. Known for its budget-friendly furniture and decor, it’s no surprise that IKEA is responsible for our budget best picture frame pick. The Ribba can be hung horizontally or vertically, and the mat is acid-free, meaning you don’t have to worry about it turning yellow or discoloring your photo. The frame does not come with installation hardware. Rather than glass, the protective material is plastic that won’t shatter when dropped, so it’s safer to use around children. The frame itself is made of fiberboard, an engineered wood that gives off a similar look to the solid stuff, but be aware that it’s prone to chipping. The frame’s backing is quite deep, so use a long nail to hang to compensate for the gap. Price at time of publish: from $5 Product Details: Size: 7 sizes, from 5” x 7” to 24” x 35 ¾” | Material: Fiberboard and polystyrene | Shape: Rectangular

Best Splurge Williams Sonoma Horn and Bone Photo Frame Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Each of these frames is one-of-a-kind thanks to the natural color gradation of the material. Keep in Mind: They aren’t considered vegan since they’re made of buffalo bone. For those who want a statement piece, the Williams Sonoma Horn and Bone photo frame is the best picture frame worth the splurge. Choose from two different neutrals, both made of elegant buffalo bone and horn with natural tonal variations that create visual interest. Bonus: the material technically makes each frame one-of-a-kind! The handmade frame includes a white paper mat that can be easily removed. Because it’s designed to stand up, we think it’s ideal for an entryway table or desk display. It’s important to note that this frame is not vegan due to the animal-derived material. Price at time of publish: from $120 Product Details: Size: 4 sizes, from 4” x 6” to 11” x 14” | Material: Buffalo bone, horn, and glass | Shape: Rectangular

Best Digital Skylight The Skylight Frame Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Skylightframe.com Why You Should Get It: The frame can hold up to 8,000 photos, so you’ll never get bored. Keep in Mind: It only works when connected to WiFi. With the ability to hold up to 8,000 photos, the Skylight frame is our choice for the best digital picture frame. An easy-to-use cloud sharing system means that family members and friends near and far can share photos instantly. We love that photos rotate to adjust to the screen’s positioning, whether it’s sitting horizontally or vertically. You can adjust the brightness and set a sleep timer to turn it on and off automatically if you don’t want to display photos to an empty room. Wifi is required to use this frame, and it’s not meant to be hung up. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Size: 2 sizes, 10” or 15” | Material: Plastic | Shape: Rectangular

Best Gold Pottery Barn Metal Rope Frame Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It: Quality materials like zinc alloy, velvet, and glass give this simple frame an elevated appearance. Keep in Mind: There’s no mat included, so you’ll need to buy one separately if you prefer that look. Simple and elegant, the Pottery Barn Rope Plated Frame is our favorite gold picture frame. The rope-inspired trim draws the eye without distracting from what’s inside. High-quality materials like zinc alloy and velvet backing ensure that this frame will last for years without chipping or discoloration. The front is fully glass, making this frame a bit more fragile than some others on our list, but also scratch-resistant and easy to clean. The frame also comes in a couple of smaller sizes, with 8 x 10 inches being the largest—pick up a few different sizes to create a small grouping on a side table or dresser. Note that there is no included mat, so you’ll need to purchase one separately if that’s your preferred style. Price at time of publish: from $29 Product Details: Size: 3 sizes, from 4” x 6” to 8” x 10” | Material: Metal, velvet, and glass | Shape: Rectangular

Best Floating West Elm Terrace Floating Frame West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: The floating frame is great for photos that are in-between sizes. Keep in Mind: There’s no backing, and your photo might slide around if you don’t secure it with tape. We love the West Elm Terrace Brass frame with its clean lines and airy aesthetic. The modern frame displays your artwork or photo by floating it in the middle of two panes of glass ringed by an antique brass finish. It’s a striking style that looks beautiful hanging on its own or as part of a gallery wall. This frame is designed to be hung, but keep in mind that the hardware to do so is not included. It’s a great choice for pieces with non-standard sizes given that you have lots of room to play with. As with most floating frames, there’s a risk that your picture will eventually drift downward if left unsecured. We recommend adding a clear piece of tape to the back to keep it in place. Price at time of publish: from $39 Product Details: Size: 3 sizes, from 7” x 9” to 11” x 13” | Material: Metal and glass | Shape: Rectangular

Best Collage Frame Bridge The Uneven Quartet Collage Frame Frame Bridge View On Framebridge.com Why You Should Get It: The acrylic glazing offers superior UV protection to other common materials like glass and plastic. Keep in Mind: You can’t change the orientation of the photos. The Uneven Quartet frame from Framebridge is our choice for the best picture frame if you’re making a collage. It fits four photos—two vertical and two horizontal—within its 14 by 14 inch display, separated by a white mat. The effect is that of a traditional photo collage set slightly off-kilter. Framebridge will print and format the photos for you prior to delivery; you simply upload them to the website when you are ready to purchase. You can choose from six finishes for the frame: white, black, antiqued silver, antiqued gold, natural wood, or traditional white. The glazing (the clear protective material over the image) is made of UV-protective acrylic instead of glass. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Size: 14” x 14” | Material: Wood and acrylic| Shape: Square

Best Large Artifact Uprising Gallery Frame Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com Why You Should Get It: This frame offers a variety of customization options, from the size to the wood finish to the mat color. Keep in Mind: Custom images will vary in quality when blown up depending on the resolution of the original photo. Artifact Uprising’s Gallery Frame is our pick for best large picture frame thanks to its assortment of sizes and reasonable price point. Available in four finishes (maple, walnut, black, or white), the frame is made to order and crafted in the United States. It comes in a huge range of sizes, going up to 40 x 30. You can either purchase the empty frame or upload an image that Artifact Uprising will then frame for you. Make sure the image you’re choosing is of high enough quality that it won’t look grainy when blown up to your chosen size, otherwise you may not love the results. We love that the acrylic plexiglass is not only flexible and durable, but also UV-protectant so it won’t damage or fade the photo if placed in direct sunlight. The mat is acid-free, and the frame comes with mounting hardware included. Price at time of publish: from $69 Product Details: Size: 15 sizes, from 8” x 10” to 40” x 30” | Material: Wood, acrylic plexiglass | Shape: Rectangular

Best Wood Zara Home Wooden Frame with Mat Zara View On Zara.com Why You Should Get It: The materials (teak wood, glass, and brass) are high quality for the price. Keep in Mind: The sizes are not standard frame measurements. Better known for clothing than home goods, Zara carries some real hidden gems in the decor department. These wooden frames are some of the best picture frame options we’ve come across. Crafted from teak wood with real glass and brass finishes, it’s durable and well made, especially for the price. The frame can be hung or displayed on a tabletop. A white mat is included, and can be removed if you prefer, but keep in mind that no additional mat colors are available, and the sizes are not standard for frame measurements. Due to the natural material, graining and coloring will vary slightly from frame to frame. Price at time of publish: from $30 Product Details: Size: 6 sizes, from 7.7 “ x 9.4” to 30.1 x 22. | Material: Wood, glass, brass| Shape: Rectangular

Best White Nacial White Picture Frames Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Frames come in a set of four for ultimate cohesion. Keep in Mind: The plexiglass shows fingerprints easily. Sleek and timeless, the Nacial White picture frames offer endless display possibilities at budget-friendly pricing. Available in packs of four, the frames can be used with or without the included mat. The frames are made from PVC, and the plexiglass glazing ensures no shattering or sharp shards. That said, it is prone to showing fingerprints easily, so you may find yourself reaching for the Windex fairly often. Rotating tabs keep the backing secured. Hanging hardware is also included with the set of frames. Price at time of publish: from $20 (set of 4) Product Details: Size: 4 sizes, from 5” x 7” to 11” x 14” | Material: PVC and plexiglass | Shape: Rectangular

Best for Gallery Wall Room Essentials Matted Thin Gallery Frame Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: The extra-thick mat elevates your displayed art or photographs to museum quality. Keep in Mind: The patented finish is prone to chipping. Versatile and durable, Target’s Thin Gallery Frame is our choice for the best picture frame for a gallery wall. The frame has an extra-thick mat that mimics those used in museums and art galleries, elevating your art display to a new level. The MDF frame has a painted finish that is prone to chipping, so we’d avoid hanging these in high-traffic areas where they might get bumped. The clean lines are timeless and designed to fit within any existing decor styles or gallery frames. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Size: 8” x 10” | Material: MDF and glass | Shape: Rectangular

Best for Office Anthropologie Aperture Double Frame Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It: Display two photos in one frame thanks to the hinged design. Keep in Mind: Both photos have to be displayed vertically. Rather than clutter a bunch of clunky frames into your precious limited desk space, opt for the Aperture Double Frame from Anthropologie. It’s just the right size to display a few photos of your loved ones alongside your office supplies. The bifold frame takes up minimal space, and the brass finish and curved edges lend a vintage appeal. It fits two standard 4 x 6 inch photos, both in a vertical orientation. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size: 7” x 9.75" | Material: Polyresin and glass | Shape: Rectangular