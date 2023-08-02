The best picnic baskets are large enough to fit food and drinks for your entire party, made from durable materials, available at a reasonable price point for what’s included, and come with accessories for optimal setup, like picnic blankets and flatware. With that said, not all picnic baskets are created equal, so we’ve done our research to come up with a list of the best picnic baskets for your next outdoor adventure whether it’s a picnic date, beach day, or pre-concert tailgate party.

Whether you’re planning a date in the park or a family outing, a picnic is the perfect way to spend time with loved ones while enjoying the outdoors. But before you dine alfresco, you’ll want to make sure you have all the right picnicking gear, including a picnic basket.

Best Overall HappyPicnic Wicker Basket Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This picnic basket is large, durable, and filled to the brim with accessories for everything you need in one spot. Keep in Mind There isn’t a divider in the interior, so you’ll need to pack carefully. This picnic basket takes the cake for best overall in terms of size, material, price, and included accessories. Starting with size, this basket is large enough to hold food, drinks, and accessories for a family of four. We also love that it comes with a picnic blanket and straps to hold it onto the basket so there’s one less thing to carry. Plus, it comes in eight different color combinations so you can pick the one that matches your personal style best. Similar to other baskets on this list, this picnic basket comes with a variety of accessories, including utensils, plates, and glasses. Plus, it’s fully insulated so you can pack cold items without worry. Keep in mind that there’s no divider to keep warm and cold foods separate, so you’ll need to pack your picnic carefully. Price at time of publish: $66 Product Details: Dimensions: 17.8 x 7.5 x 12 inches | Materials: Canvas over a wooden frame | Weight: 5.7 pounds | Included Accessories: Four plastic plates; four plastic wine glasses; four sets of stainless steel forks, knives and spoons; one stainless steel corkscrew; and one waterproof picnic blanket

Best Budget Lifewit Cooler Bag Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It doubles as a cooler for game days, road trips, and more. Keep in Mind This affordable pick doesn’t come with any accessories. Picnic baskets can be expensive, especially if you don’t plan on using yours often. If you’re looking for a more affordable, versatile option, consider this pick from Lifewit. While it doesn’t include any accessories like plates or flatware (you’ll need to bring your own), it’s a fully insulated cooler that can be used beyond a picnic for road trips, game days, cookouts, and more. Although it doesn’t have a traditional picnic basket look, the canvas exterior is better for beach days as you won’t get any sand stuck in the cutouts like you would with a wicker basket. Plus, a zippered lid keeps your food and beverages chilled and unwanted debris out. Many of the best picnic baskets hold all your belongings inside, but this cooler has two mesh pockets and a wide side pocket for additional storage. At just over 2 pounds, the basket is lightweight and easy to carry with either the padded hand strap or shoulder strap. We also love that it collapses flat to save space at home once your picnic is over. The cooler comes in three sizes and two neutral colors so you can choose one that matches your needs best. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.7 x 12.2 x 10.6 inches | Materials: Oxford cloth | Weight: 2.09 pounds | Included Accessories: None

Best Splurge Williams-Sonoma Honeycomb Picnic Basket View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It This picnic basket provides space to securely hold food and drinks with a classic design and included accessories and cutlery. Keep in Mind It’s one of the largest options on our list, which might make it difficult to carry. Treat yourself to an expensive picnic basket that you can take out for a Mother’s Day picnic or use when it’s warm enough outside to go to the park and sit under the trees. Inside the picnic basket, you’ll find it fully equipped with wine glasses, ceramic plates, forks, knives, spoons, napkins, and a corkscrew—anything you need for a picnic for four, you’ll find it with this basket. To keep everything together, there are two leatherette straps on the outside so you can carry it without worrying about everything falling out. Additionally, the basket has a zippered cooler compartment to keep cheeses, drinks, and other perishables cold and ready to consume while on the go. With that said, this basket is one of the largest on our list at over 20 inches long. While it’s relatively lightweight at 7 pounds, you’ll want to be intentional to not overfill it, especially if you have to carry it a distance to your picnic spot. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Dimensions: 21 x 8.25 x 13.5 inches | Materials: Wicker | Weight: 7 pounds | Included Accessories: Four plastic wine glasses; four porcelain plates; four sets of stainless steel forks, knives, and spoons; four napkins; and a corkscrew

Best for Couples West Elm Picnic Time Pioneer Picnic Basket For Two View On West Elm Why You Should Get It In addition to utensils and plates, it comes with a cutting board and a cheese knife. Keep in Mind At just under 12 pounds, it’s the heaviest option on our list. There’s nothing more romantic than going on a picnic for a date whether it’s a first date or a special anniversary. The best picnic basket for couples will be able to hold food, utensils, and additional accessories to make the most out of the space. Made from durable canvas material, this picnic basket is designed to withstand the rugged outdoors and keep your belongings free and dry with a water-resistant bottom. Unlike the other baskets on this list, this one comes with a cheese knife and a cutting board so you don’t have to bring your own. On the other hand, it weighs in at almost 12 pounds—the heaviest on our list—and it doesn’t have the look of a traditional wicker picnic basket, so if that’s a dealbreaker then you might want to look elsewhere. Price at time of publish: $231 Product Details: Dimensions: 12.5 x 15.5 x 21 inches | Materials: Canvas, cotton-polyester blend fabric liner | Weight: 11.8 pounds | Included Accessories: Two porcelain plates, two wine glasses, two sets of stainless steel silverware, one corkscrew, one cheese knife, one hardwood cutting board, one storage container, two napkins, and one blanket.

Best Insulated The Beach People Picnic Basket View On Thebeachpeople.co Why You Should Get It The lid doubles as a large cheese board that’s perfect for charcuterie. Keep in Mind It doesn’t come with any flatware or pouches for easy organization, so it might be hard to keep items in place during travel. The best picnic baskets are those that can keep food cool and fresh when left outside of the refrigerator. This round picnic basket is fully insulated so you can keep your perishables in ready-to-eat condition while out and about. With the insulation, you’ll notice a zipper closure to keep everything contained so you don’t have to worry about unwanted heat and moisture making their way inside. Plus, the lid is versatile and can be used as a cheeseboard, so there’s one less item you’ll have to carry to your picnic when charcuterie is on the menu. With this basket, you’re receiving complete insulation instead of accessories like utensils or plates, so you’ll want to bring those with you as they aren’t included. Price at time of publish: $149 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 13 x 15 inches | Materials: Wood | Weight: 4.3 pounds | Included Accessories: Wooden cheese board lid

Best for Hiking Hap Tim Picnic Basket Backpack View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This picnic basket is easy to carry as it can be worn as a backpack. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have a traditional picnic basket look. If you’re planning on hiking a distance to get to your picnic spot, the best picnic basket is a hands-free option like this one. This lightweight basket backpack features similar characteristics to that of a handheld picnic basket, but it trades out the handle for shoulder straps. A waterproof exterior makes it suitable for nature and humid climates, and it comes with additional pockets and straps to hold wine bottles, blankets, food, and accessories. This backpack picnic basket includes dishes and flatware for two people and a fleece blanket so you can have the full setup, whether on a patch of grass in the park or on top of a hill. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Dimensions: 11.81 x 11.21 x 17.31 inches | Materials: Polyester | Weight: 4.64 pounds | Included Accessories: Two sets of stainless steel knives, forks, and spoons; two plates; two wine glasses; two cotton napkins; two salt and pepper shakers; one cheese knife; a plastic chopping board; and a fleece blanket

Best Small Vintiquewise Rectangular Basket View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This picnic basket is suitable for one person with its small interior and two handles. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have a lid, and there are no interior pockets for storage. If you’re in the market for something small and simple, this is the best picnic basket. This little wicker basket features a removable gingham lining to hold food, drinks, and other essentials inside. It’s small and lightweight, making it a great pick to carry a few snacks to the park or around a farmer’s market. Unlike other baskets on this list, this one doesn’t have a lid; the items inside aren’t as secure, so you’ll want to keep an eye on them. Additionally, it’s not insulated, so you’ll need to pack it with your own ice packs to keep your food and beverage cold and safe to consume. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Dimensions: 10.2 x 5.5 x 7.7 inches | Materials: Wood | Weight: 0.5 pounds | Included Accessories: Removable cloth liner

Best Vintage-Style Williams-Sonoma Cosmos Picnic Basket Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It The insulated cooler is fully removable for easy cleaning. Keep in Mind It doesn’t come with any accessories like plates or flatware, so you’ll need to pack those separately. This rectangular wicker picnic basket is just like those you’d see in the movies and storybooks, giving it a vintage look that’s fit for families, friends, and couples. It’s a bit plain on the outside, but on the inside, you’ll find an insulated cooler to keep items chilled while out and about. The cooler is removable for easy cleaning (just wipe it down with a damp cloth), allowing you to use the basket with or without insulation. With that said, the basket doesn’t come with any other accessories and is similar in size to a lunchbox, so it might not be ideal for larger gatherings. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 7.25 x 7 inches | Materials: Handwoven wicker | Weight: 2 pounds | Included Accessories: Insulated interior cooler

Best Modern Modern Picnic The Large Luncher View On Amazon View On Modernpicnic.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why You Should Get It This picnic basket is easily portable with its removable crossbody strap. Keep in Mind The magnetic closures aren’t as secure as a zipper or a strapped lid. If you’re looking for a sleek, contemporary design, this modern picnic basket could pass as a purse. This picnic basket can be worn as a crossbody or handheld and has an insulated interior to keep food and drinks cool. In terms of size, this basket can fit meals for two people. While the bag doesn’t come with any accessories, it includes an interior pocket and slots for flatware. Once the picnic is over, this lunchbox can be cleaned easily with warm water and soap. Keep in mind that its lid is secured with magnetic closures, which may not be as strong as a zipper or a strapped lid. Overall, it’s a great option for those who want something less traditional and more trendy. It’s available in a plethora of colors, so it can suit any style or preference, too. Price at time of publish: $189 Product Details: Dimensions: 12 x 10.5 x 7.5 inches | Materials: Vegan leather | Weight: Not listed | Included Accessories: None

Best Collapsible Arlmont & Co. Collapsible Insulated Basket View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This picnic basket includes a front pocket for quick access to picnic essentials like flatware or napkins. Keep in Mind It has a cloth exterior, so it’s more susceptible to stains. Many picnic baskets can be difficult to store as they are big and bulky; however, this one is collapsible for easy storage. After taking out the items inside, it can be pressed down and placed inside a cabinet until it’s needed again. The two handles provide sturdy support to carry items both long and short distances, and it has a padded grip for comfortable handling. In terms of keeping items cool, it’s fully insulated and leakproof so there’s no need to worry about water damage and unwanted moisture. With that said, its cloth exterior may be more susceptible to stains than wicker or plastic. Price at time of publish: $81 Product Details: Dimensions: 18.5 x 10.5 x 11.5 inches | Materials: Aluminum frame, canvas exterior | Weight: 2.4 pounds | Included Accessories: None

Best for Families Mark & Graham Belmont Picnic Basket View On Markandgraham.com Why You Should Get It This picnic basket can supply up to four people with its included flatware. Plus, it can be personalized. Keep in Mind The wicker needs to stay dry, so it’s not the best choice for a day at the lake. You know how the saying goes: Families that picnic together, stay together. This picnic basket is well suited for families with accessories for four people—including plates, flatware, and glasses. The best picnic baskets are durable and while this is made out of wicker, it has a canvas-lined interior, which can prevent external damage from water and excess moisture. The inside has two sections: a built-in insulated cooler with a zipper to keep items cold and an open, non-insulated section. For an additional cost, you can personalize the picnic basket with a monogram. Keep in mind that the outside wicker needs to stay dry, so it may not be the best pick for the beach or a day on the lake. Price at time of publish: $159 Product Details: Dimensions: 20.5 x 8 x 13 inches | Materials: Woven wicker, canvas interior | Weight: 9.5 pounds | Included Accessories: Four porcelain plates, four sets of stainless steel flatware, four wine glasses, and a stainless steel corkscrew