To find the best personal blenders, we spent more than three days testing 20 different personal blenders in our Birmingham, Alabama testing lab. To select the best personal blenders for your money, we evaluated each model for its ease of use, design, convenience, performance, and ease of cleaning.

“A personal blender is great for individuals who are only making a single serving versus blending for a family. They are also great for people with smaller kitchens or who don’t have a lot of storage," says Rebecca Miller Ffrench, author of "The Ultimate Blender Cookbook: Fast, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal."

A personal blender is a convenient kitchen appliance that can help simplify your cooking, whether you make a smoothie every morning or love to whip up a blended drink after work. These compact and powerful devices can also help with meal prep, including making a quick salsa or salad dressing as well.

During testing, it successfully blended frozen bananas, peanut butter, ice, and even dates. However, it struggled to break down greens like kale. It blends in 20-second intervals to prevent overworking the motor. It is also very quiet, so you won’t bother your family if you make a smoothie early in the morning.

Despite its small size, the blender doesn’t settle on features. It includes three blend settings: blend, pulse, and lock. It comes with a twist-off travel lid that attaches directly to the blender cup so you can take your drink to-go .

The Blend Jet 2 is the ideal size for blending small portions on the go. It has a lightweight and portable design , and it’s easy to move around thanks to its carrying handle. Plus, the blender uses a USB charger rather than a wall outlet for power, so you can take it with you while traveling, and even charge it in your car.

It’s less expensive than other options and the simple design is ideal for on-the-go use.

In addition to additional blender cups, it also includes a recipe book of 20 different recipes for smoothies, protein shakes, sangria, hummus, and dressings.

All of the parts are dishwasher-safe and easy to wash by hand. It comes with two blender cups and travel lids, so you can take smoothies on the go. However, the to-go cup started to leak slightly from the top when we laid it on its side during testing. Despite the slight leak in the travel lid, the blender cup did not leak while blending.

There are suction cups on the bottom of the base that keep it firmly attached to the counter, which is helpful while the blender is in use. However, it may be difficult to move it at times.

The blender features multiple settings, including crush, smoothie, and pulse, though using it is simple. After you fill the cup with your ingredients, you just twist it into the base. During testing, it took less than 50 seconds to blend all of the ingredients for our smoothie recipes. It even blended thick and sticky ingredients like peanut butter and dates, creating a smooth consistency.

If you’re short on space, the best personal blender is the Ninja NutriPro. The blender has powerful blending ability thanks to its 1,100-watt motor, yet it has a compact and streamlined design.

The travel lid on the cup started to leak when it lay on its side.

The blender is very easy to clean using a sponge, and it is also dishwasher safe. The blending mechanism wipes clean without an issue, but you may need a smaller brush to clean the inner rim. While it is relatively compact and has a streamlined design, the base of the blender has suction cups that keep it firmly attached to your counter, so keep this in mind if you plan to store it often.

The blender is relatively simple to use, but the Auto-IQ technology took some getting used to when we tested it in our lab. The blender combines pulsing and blending patterns to achieve the perfect mixture.

The set includes two blender cups with spout lids and a recipe book of 75 unique recipes for soups, juices, sauces, and other meal alternatives. During testing, the blender combined the smoothie ingredients, including ice and frozen fruit, in around 60 seconds. The blender’s high wattage ensures a smooth, consistent texture even when blending frozen ingredients.

The Ninja blender with Auto-IQ technology is designed with a range of settings to achieve your desired consistency when blending different ingredients. It features multiple buttons to change the blend settings, including options like pulse, ultra blend, and regular blend, so it’s one of the best personal blenders if you’re looking for a versatile option.

The suction cups on the base are very strong, so it is difficult to move.

In addition to multiple settings and speeds, the blender also comes with a chopping cup that can be used to mince or grind ingredients. Plus, it also includes a recipe book of different sauces and smoothies to inspire your blending.

The blender has a slim design that is lightweight and easy to move around. It makes very minimal noise, so you can operate the blender without disturbing your family. Aside from the base, all of the components are dishwasher safe, so the blender is easy to clean. Even the blade is removable and dishwasher safe.

The blender has three settings: low, high, and pulse. The settings help blend your smoothie exactly how you like it to create the perfect texture. During our tests, the blender fully blended ingredients like peanut butter, ice, and frozen bananas. However, it took extra time to incorporate some of the other ingredients, including blueberries and kale.

The Cuisinart personal blender’s large capacity is ideal for families who like to prepare multiple smoothie servings at one time. Thanks to the included travel bottles and lids, you can blend a large batch and divide it into smaller cups.

It took longer to blend the blueberries and kale in our smoothie.

It includes a large capacity blender cup and four travel bottles, so you can prepare multiple servings at once.

The blender base is somewhat bulky and tall with the cup attached, so it might take up extra space on your kitchen counter. However, the ease of cleaning this blender makes up for the size. The cups and to-go lids are dishwasher safe, and the blade mechanism is very easy to clean since there is plenty of room to wash under the blades. The cups are large enough to fit your hand inside to wash by hand with a sponge.

During testing, the blender combined ingredients quickly for our smoothie recipes, creating a smooth and consistent texture for each beverage. It blended ice, blueberries, kale, and peanut butter seamlessly in about 30 seconds. Some ingredients, like the dates, took longer than 30 seconds to blend, but it eventually combined all of the ingredients effectively.

The original NutriBullet blender makes your morning routine a breeze with its simple design and easy-to-clean blades. The blender’s design makes it easy to operate by pushing down on the cup while it is attached to the base. It can also lock into place by twisting the cup into the base, allowing for hands-free blending.

The base is a little bulky and tall with the cup attached, so it may take up some extra space on your counter.

The blender is easy to wash by hand, but the blades are very sharp. While we didn’t have an issue cleaning the blender, you should be cautious to prevent accidental cuts. The blending cups are dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup.

During our tests, most ingredients were integrated in 60 seconds or less, but very frozen fruits needed more time to fully blend. Peanut butter blended seamlessly without sticking to the blades or the sides of the blender.

The sleek and streamlined design makes it ideal for everyday use. The blending cup attaches directly to the blender, and you simply twist the cup to turn on the blender. We found the blender to be most effective at blending thick ingredients.

The blender comes with two different cup sizes and to-go lids, as well as a recipe book with recipes for smoothies, cocktails, sauces, and even hummus. During testing, the travel lid was sealed tightly and didn’t leak after a few minutes. Overall, we gave the design a perfect score.

The NutriBullet Pro 1000 has the same intuitive design as the Pro 900, but with even more blending power. With 1,000 watts of power, the blender can tackle tough ingredients like ice and peanut butter.

The blades are very sharp, so they must be cleaned carefully.

The components are dishwasher-safe and easy to clean. However, the blades are not removable, so it must be cleaned carefully if it is washed by hand. While the blender is easy to move around and store, it is heavier than average for a personal blender.

Overall, the blender has a similar function to other blenders on our list. It stands out for its unique design and attractive to-go cup. The Beast Blender includes a sealing lid and a drinking lid that attaches to the blender cup. The blending cup also includes a carry cap.

The blender cup and blades screw onto the base of the blender, and the buttons allow you to choose between a pulsing blend and a full 60-second blend. Due to its large capacity, the blender can easily make multiple servings of smoothies or beverages. While testing, we noticed that it was quite loud while in use, so you won’t want to use it while others in your home are sleeping.

When we used the blender to make salsa, the tomatoes blended well but there were pieces of onion leftover that appeared totally intact. Overall, we felt that this was the best personal blender to make things like dressings and marinades that don't have larger pieces of food in them.

During testing, it blended a variety of ingredients with ease in under 60 seconds. It combined peanut butter, frozen blueberries, and kale quickly and efficiently, though there was some peanut butter leftover on the cup. It didn’t leave any chunks behind when we blended a frozen banana and ice, though we felt that it left behind quite a bit of grit when we blended a date.

The Beast Blender is the best personal blender if you want to invest in an effective and attractive appliance for your kitchen counter. The blender has a sleek design and is made with high-quality materials, so it is built to last.

The blender cup is dishwasher safe, and the cup can also be cleaned by hand using a bottle brush. The blending cup comes with a lid to take your smoothie on the go.

Both the blender base and the blending cup are slim and compact, making them easy to store or tuck away on your kitchen counter. The base even comes with a handle so it can be picked up and carried with ease. The blender cup twists into the base, and you push down to pulse. The cup can be locked in for hands-free blending, but we struggled to make it work during testing.

The blender needed a little bit of extra time to fully blend all of the ingredients for the smoothie recipes. However, for the lower price and convenient design of the blender, we felt it was worth the effort. Plus, we thought the blender was also much quieter than a full-sized blender.

The Oster MyBlend is a compact design with effective blades and is the best personal blender to consider if you don’t want to invest. During our tests, tough ingredients like frozen blueberries, kale, and peanut butter blended seamlessly into our smoothies. The blender even tackled ice and frozen bananas, creating a smooth texture for our drinks.

During testing, we thought it was easy to wipe clean using warm water and soap. The cup is also dishwasher safe, making cleanup quick and convenient. However, the lid has several ridges that could trap food or liquid if it is not carefully cleaned.

Despite its high wattage and powerful blending ability, the blender is relatively quiet. It wasn’t the quietest blender we tested, but the noise level is very reasonable given the blender’s performance.

To use the blender, you simply attach it to the base and twist it into place. Its small size is convenient for making smoothies and other small servings. The blender has only one speed and the design is intuitive, so there isn’t room for error when making your favorite drinks.

During testing, the blender effortlessly integrated the ingredients from each of our recipes in 60 seconds or less. There was virtually no blueberry skin or unblended kale left in our smoothie, and it fully blended the dates and peanut butter. Each of the smoothies was smooth and had a consistent texture, no matter what ingredients we used.

The blender comes with two different blending cups and attachable flip-top lids. It also includes a recipe book with inspiration for how to make different smoothies, sauces, dressings, cocktails, and more.

Overall, the NutriBullet Pro 900 is the best personal blender to consider. We appreciated the simple design that was effective at blending a variety of ingredients, like frozen fruit and leafy greens.

Bits of food or liquid can get trapped in the lid if it isn’t cleaned well.

It is easy to use and blends even the toughest ingredients.

We chose the NutriBullet Pro 900 as the best blender overall for its intuitive design, ease of cleaning, and consistent blending ability.

Our Testing Process

To find the best personal blenders, we purchased 20 different styles and put them to the test at our testing lab in Birmingham, Alabama. We evaluated each blender for factors like ease of use, performance, design, convenience, and ease of cleaning. We used the blenders to make three different recipes, assessing their performance for each. We also cleaned each blender and tested the leak protection on models that included a travel lid.

For the first recipe, a blueberry and kale smoothie, we added all of the ingredients and blended for 30 seconds, noting how well the ingredients were combined. If the contents were not fully blended after 30 seconds, we blended the smoothie for an additional 30 seconds.

After blending, we tasted the smoothie, checking for uncrushed ice and large chunks of blueberry skin or kale. We cleaned the personal blender following the manufacturer's instructions, considering how easy it was to take apart, clean, and reassemble the blender.

To assess how well the blender incorporates sticky ingredients and powder, we made a peanut butter and date smoothie. We blended the smoothie for one minute, then blended in increments of 30 seconds until fully blended. We tasted the smoothie, noting how well the peanut butter was blended and checking for large chunks of date.

After cleaning the personal blender, we prepared it for the salsa recipe. We added all of the ingredients and used the pulse function until they were mixed but still chunky. We tasted the salsa, noting the consistency and whether it was chunky or closer to a puree. We also checked if the tomato and onion were evenly blended, or if some pieces were significantly larger.

Finally, we tested the leak protection for blenders that included a travel cup. We assessed how well the cup prevents spills by filling it with water and knocking it on its side. We let the cup lay on its side for several minutes, noting any leaks.

What to Know About Personal Blenders Before Shopping

Accessories

When choosing the best personal blender, you’ll want to consider any accessories it comes with. Common accessories for personal blenders include blade attachments, cleaning tools, and cups or lids for blended beverages.

Most personal blenders come with a cup that attaches directly to the blender base. Some blenders also include blade attachments that can be used for different tasks, like blending ice or crushing fruit, so you’ll want to keep in mind any recipes you have in mind.

Capacity

Personal blenders are typically designed to make single portions, so they have a smaller capacity than traditional blenders. Most personal blenders range in capacity from 8 to 32 ounces, which is a good size for blending smoothies or other beverages. However, you may want a larger size blender if you frequently need multiple servings or prefer large servings.

Wattage

The best personal blenders will have a wattage of 300 to 700 watts, which allows them to easily crush ice and blend a variety of food textures without overloading the motor.

“The lower the wattage, the less effective the blender will be with blending firmer ingredients and getting them very smooth, for example woody kale stems,” Ffrench says.

Personal blenders with a higher wattage will be more powerful and able to crush ice and frozen foods more easily. However, wattage is not always a direct indicator of the blender’s performance. Some low-wattage blenders are still capable of blending ice and other tough ingredients with ease.

Noise

The more powerful the motor or the higher the wattage of a blender, the more likely it is to be loud while blending. Blenders with sharp blades may also help reduce excess noise since they can blend more efficiently. Blending at higher speeds may also affect the noise level. If you notice your blender becomes much noisier over time, the motor may be worn out or damaged.

Other Personal Blenders We Tested

Tribest PB-150 Personal Blender

The Tribest PB-150 Personal Blender is compact, convenient, and easy to use thanks to only one speed setting. However, we struggled to clean the blending mechanism due to the placement of the blades. The blades are very close to the base, so the area easily collects liquid, but you can’t fit a sponge or brush under the blades to clean it. The blender was also very loud, especially when blending ice or frozen fruit.

NutriBullet Rx Cooking Blender

The NutriBullet Rx Cooking Blender is designed with the brand’s SMART technology, which defaults to a one-minute smoothie blend mode. The blender mixed smoothie ingredients with ease, but we thought the SMART technology feature was confusing, especially when we tried to change to a setting other than the default smoothie mode.

Oster Blend Active Portable Blender

The Oster Blend Active Portable Blender is very portable and charges with a USB cord, so it works well for on-the-go use. It blended ice and frozen blueberries with ease, making it ideal for simple fruit smoothies. However, it struggled to blend some ingredients, like frozen banana and onion.

Your Questions, Answered

How long does a personal blender last?

The lifespan of your blender will depend on several factors, like how well it is maintained and the frequency of use. Most personal blenders will last around five years before they need to be replaced. The best personal blenders can last ten years or longer, depending on usage and care.

To extend the life of your blender, regular cleaning is essential. Always clean your blender after each use according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Can a personal blender crush ice and frozen fruit?

Most personal blenders can crush ice and frozen fruit. However, it depends on the strength of the motor and the quality of the blades.

“Most all personal blenders will blend some ice and frozen fruit, even surprisingly some of the lower wattage blenders,” Ffrench says. “However, they blend ice at low quantities.”

High-wattage blenders will be able to crush ice and frozen fruit more easily than less powerful blenders. Some models will have a setting specifically for crushing ice or fruit, which may make it easier to blend. Ffrench recommends checking the manufacturer's instructions to be sure the blender is designed to crush ice.

How many settings should a personal blender have?

The best personal blenders will have several speed settings and a pulse feature. Multiple settings allow you to achieve different consistencies or textures, and it may make it easier to blend certain foods. However, the number of settings on a personal blender depends on your needs and what you plan to use it for.

If you only make smoothies or other simple beverages, a blender with only one or two settings may be sufficient. If you plan to make many different types of food or drinks or use the blender for complex recipes, you may need more options.

Who We Are

Molly Blanco is a journalist and freelance writer for Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, she worked as an editorial apprentice for research and testing at Dotdash Meredith. For this article,

She considered testing insights from our Birmingham, Alabama testing lab. She also consulted Rebecca Miller Ffrench, author of “The Ultimate Blender Cookbook: Fast, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal”, for additional insight.

