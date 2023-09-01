With endless options at your fingertips, it can be a challenge to find the best pendant light for your space. Pendants are eye-catching light fixtures that can provide ambience in bedrooms, living rooms, and more. These hard-working lights suspend from the ceiling by chain or cord and feature a shapely shade that directs brightness where you want it most. “A great pendant light combines both functionality and aesthetics,” says Marie Cloud, principal interior designer and owner of Indigo Pruitt Design Studio. “When choosing one for your space, consider the right material that complements your interior style, a scale that suits the room's proportions, and a design that enhances the overall ambiance while providing sufficient illumination.” Jacqueline Bowman, owner and interior designer of Ball & Jacks Designs, says it’s important to consider the material of the shade, too. “If you are looking to add mood lighting, then look for pendants with a light filtering shade made of either glass, linen, or woven bamboo,” she says. “But if you require task lighting, then select a pendant with solid shades made of metal.” After speaking to our experts, we spent hours comparing pendant lights based on type, materials, installation, dimension, price, and minimum and maximum heights to curate a list of the best pendant lights.

The copper patina is a fail-proof option to usher warmth into your industrial space, and the French white and gold finish serves as an understated option, bridging the gap between contemporary and industrial style. Keep in mind that you will have to remove the cage in order to change the lightbulbs.

This pendant light is dimmable and available in three weathered finishes, each lending a rustic appeal to your space. The black patina and copper finish is sure to command attention with its matte texture and subtle veins of teal woven throughout.

The Weathered Industrial Caged Pendant encapsulates a factory-forward style with its bulky shade, lived-in finishes, and iconic caged details. The head-turning pendant hangs from a weathered chain and features a robust bell shade enhanced by a cage and chunky finishing hardware. The inside of the roomy shade houses two light bulbs and sports a contrasting copper lining that will wash your space in a fiery glow.

The cage will need to be removed to change the light bulbs.

The Nostalgic Charm Pendant is the farm-fresh finishing touch you need to tie your space together. The dimmable metal pendant boasts a bell shade sculpted with dimensional banding and a character-rich hammered surface. The rustic fixture is available in two aged-to-perfection finishes to enhance your farmhouse furnishings: oxidized nickel or brass. This pendant light has an overall diameter of 10 inches and is smaller than other pendant lights on our list. With that said, we think this charmer would look picture-perfect installed solo above your farmhouse sink, paired up in an otherwise shadowy hallway, or suspended in a set of three above your kitchen island.

This pendant runs on the smaller side and might not be large enough to anchor a large table or kitchen island solo.

This pendant light offers adjustable height to achieve a tailored fit above your kitchen table, island, or bedside table. The hardwired fixture is adaptable for sloped ceilings and it’s dimmer friendly. It comes in two sizes and looks chic installed solo or as a pair flanking your bed frame. Keep in mind the daring conical shade directs all light toward the floor. While this will serve you well as a modern reading light or shapely statement piece above your breakfast table, it may not be ideal for brightening an entire room.

The Laroche Steel Dimmable Pendant is the best pendant light for those wanting to add lighting to a modern space. The steel-forged pendant boasts a bold conical silhouette and a matte black finish that complements a contemporary aesthetic. In addition to matte black, you can also choose from a burnished brass or matte white finish.

The conical shade directs the light down, meaning it’s best reserved for mood lighting over a table or bedside reading.

The matte black finish and sleek lines will look right at home in a contemporary space.

Why settle for one pendant light when you can have three? Our pick for the best pendant light set is the McCarthy Three-Light Glass Pendant. The charming trio features a sturdy steel frame with a hand-applied antique bronze finish and boasts three hand-blown glass shades in varied silhouettes. Its mismatched shades and staggered pendant height bring a subtle whimsy overhead that lend the fixture its statement-making quality. This triple glass pendant is moderately priced, and the hardwired pendant is damp UL-listed, making it the ideal finishing touch for your covered porch or patio. Unfortunately, the pendant light is incompatible with dimmer switches, meaning you can’t tailor the light to the occasion. It’s also only available in the dark bronze color. While the distressed bronze is ideal for industrial, farmhouse, or loft interiors, it may not mesh with the existing hardware in your contemporary, transitional, or traditional home.

It’s not compatible with a dimmer switch, and it’s only available in an antique bronze finish.

The best pendant light for a vaulted ceiling draws attention to the dramatic architecture without getting lost in the space. The Reid Four-Light Lantern Pendant is the perfect pendant light for vaulted ceilings with its streamlined geometric silhouette, gleaming glass panels, and lustrous metal frame. This oversized pendant houses four candle-style lights that sparkle behind the glass panels and offer ample light to illuminate open spaces. The impressive fixture boasts a jewel-cut frame in a satin brass, antique brushed nickel, or brushed nickel finish. The subtle metal finishes offer a touch of contrast to the glass design, adding interest overhead that’s sure to captivate guests. The pendant light is delivered fully assembled (without bulbs) and includes a sloped ceiling adapter. It’s also LED compatible, dimmable, and approved for damp locations. Before purchasing this pendant, you may want to consider hiring a professional to install it due to its large size.

This is a large pendant that may require professional installation or an extra set of hands.

Take your lighting game to new heights and bring high style to your soaring ceilings with the help of the Gala Wide Pendant Light. The open-frame lantern design is expansive, but doesn’t take up too much space visually. This pendant light is steel-forged, dimmable, and calls for five candle-style light bulbs to illuminate large spaces. It comes in your choice of three finishes: brushed nickel, brass, or matte black. The brushed nickel and brass finishes are ideal for contemporary or transitional interiors, while the inky matte-black option is our pick for farmhouse, industrial, or Mediterranean abodes. The Gala Wide Pendant has a maximum height of 98.25 inches, providing ample length to suspend the fixture to suit your foyer, living room, or dining room’s high ceilings. Better still, the geometric fixture is damp-rated and approved for covered outdoor use, making it the best pendant light to elevate your patio or pool house design. Though there is no denying this pendant’s appeal for contemporary and transitional spaces, we do feel that its pared-back silhouette may look out of place in a traditional-style home.

This pendant light has an impressive scale that will fill the visual space below your ceiling.

The bronze is befitting for a modern farmhouse , Mediterranean or Spanish-style home while the antique nickel finds its niche in a country cottage. Antique burnished brass and polished nickel are our top choices for traditional, contemporary, and transitional spaces. Keep in mind that since there are three light fixtures, you’ll need three 60-watt C11 light bulbs to accompany this pendant light. Price at time of publish: $560

The three-light lantern is available in four timeless metallic finishes: bronze, polished nickel, antique nickel, and antique burnished brass. The high-quality metal finishes lend it its chameleon quality, making it a seamless addition to spaces of all interior design styles.

The best pendant light for lower ceilings is the Country Semi-Flush Bell Jar Lantern. This classic fixture is a superior choice for 8 or 9-foot ceilings because it has a transparent glass shade that adds shine to a space without taking up too much visual or physical space in the process.

This pendant light boasts a timeless silhouette that is just the right size to make a statement on standard ceiling heights without overpowering the space.

One drawback of this pendant light is that its glass shade can easily accumulate dust and show fingerprints. You’ll have to unscrew the shade for regular cleaning and to change the light bulb . Price at time of publish: $292

Brighten up your bathroom with the help of the Ray Pendant. The classic-meets-contemporary design is the best pendant for bathrooms because the spherical design makes a statement when installed solo above a freestanding tub or as a pair, flanking your vanity mirror. It also has a clear, globe design so it offers unobstructed light as you’re getting ready. The steel-forged design hangs from the ceiling by a chic chain and features a glamorous glass shade that offers a view of the lightbulb and hardware within. It’s available in three classic finishes: aged brass, old bronze, and polished nickel. Snag the aged brass or polished nickel to round out your contemporary bathroom design . You can also choose the old bronze finish for your rustic or industrial washroom.

The Ray Pendant looks equally striking installed solo or as a set of two flanking your bathroom vanity mirror.

All the best fine dining experiences begin with good lighting, and the Kensington Metal Dual Pendant is the best pendant light for dining rooms. The linear pendant stands apart from the competition because its dual arms extend an impressive 60 inches wide, giving way to two tapered linen shades that wash the room in soft light. Plus, this pendant light is compatible with a dimmer switch—a must for setting the mood for your seasonal soirees. The sleek, steel-forged pendant features a hand-applied bronze finish enhanced by three fluted brass accents. Airy linen shades balance the high-contrast metal finishes and add a soft elegance to the design. This dual-arm pendant has an adjustable height between 14.5 and 50.5 inches, making it the perfect fit for standard and soaring ceilings alike. Between the versatile color, impressive scale, and adjustable height, it’s not easy to find fault with this fixture. With that said, the Kensington is incompatible with sloped and slanted ceilings.

The mixed metal hardware provides versatility and its impressive 60-inch width holds its own above dining room tables.

The Margot Single Pendant earns the coveted title of best pendant light for bedrooms because of its classic fabric shade and aged brass hardware. This pendant light is iron forged and hand finished with an antique brass finish to achieve a storied charm befitting French country, traditional, transitional, and cottage bedroom designs . The character-rich pendant can be added to sloped ceilings, and it includes three 12-inch down rods and one 6-inch down rod. The pendant light also comes with your choice of three fabric shades: white linen box pleat, white empire linen side pleat, or the limited-edition indigo Anais pleated shade. The fabric shade makes this the best pendant for a bedroom because it emits a soft, diffused light that sets the tone for tranquility in your bedroom. The Margot Single Pendant is a seamless addition to traditional interiors, but it may not look quite as fitting in a streamlined contemporary or modern bedroom design.

The fabric shade leans more traditional in style and may not look at home in a modern or contemporary bedroom.

This pendant light is metal forged and features two arms that extend 40 inches wide, inviting eyes to move across the room. The long arms will highlight your expansive island, and evenly distribute diffused light across the room from overhead. Each arm features two candle-style lights topped with linen-blend fabric shades that soften the otherwise sharp design. Take your pick from four versatile finishes to complement your kitchen hardware: natural brass, black, brushed nickel, or oil-rubbed bronze. This pendant light is dimmable, LED compatible, sloped ceiling adaptable, and includes a down rod to hide exposed wiring for a polished look. Although we appreciate how the linen detail brings a soft sophistication to the pendant design, keep in mind that the linen may stain more easily than other materials.

Ready to up the ante with your kitchen design? Add the sophisticated Diana Four-Light Kitchen Island Pendant light to your cart now, and thank us later. The linear design and shaded detail make this the best pendant for lighting your kitchen island.

This pendant light comes in four classic finishes and features a linear silhouette that visually expands your kitchen to create an illusion of a larger space.

The Rodarte One-Light Single Pendant offers elegant task lighting in four sizes to cater to every corner of your kitchen. The conical pendant is hardwired and ranges from a petite 9.5-inch shade to an attention-grabbing 16.5-inch option that will hold its own above your breakfast table. This pendant light is adaptable to sloped ceilings, has an adjustable height, and can be dimmed to deliver the perfect overhead glow day or night. The LED-compatible pendant sports a glimmering gold chain and matching hardware that gives way to a neutral conical shade in your choice of two hues: matte black or creamy white. The inky black option brings a modern look to your kitchen while the soft white shade will look elegant with both neutral and maximalist styles . While the black and white finish options are highly versatile, we feel the color selection is lacking overall. We’d like to see this pendant light in traditional metal finishes like brass, nickel, or bronze as well.

The Rodarte One-Light Pendant comes in four size options and complements many different aesthetics.

From there, enter a custom length between 21 and 104 inches and pick from 18 glass shade silhouettes to complete your dream pendant design. The Hood Classic pendant offers clear, opal, and wire-meshed globe shades, along with shapely varieties like the Neoclassical Gadrooned or tube shade. The one drawback of this striking pendant light is that it becomes increasingly expensive depending on your custom design selections. Price at time of publish: $746

The Hood Classic Pendant is crafted from exceptional materials, including solid brass hardware and hand-blown glass shades. This splurge-worthy pendant stands apart from other pendant lights because it offers endless customization options to achieve a tailor made fixture for your space. Start designing your Hood Classic Pendant by choosing one of the nine available hardware finishes: aged brass, black enamel, brushed nickel, burnished antique, lacquered polished brass, oil-rubbed bronze, old brass, polished nickel, or unlacquered polished brass.

The only drawback to the Rincon pendant is that it requires you to purchase a light bulb separately , which increases the overall price of the fixture.

Update your overhead lighting without breaking the bank with the help of the gleaming Rincon One-Light Black and Clear Single Pendant. This affordable pendant light brings a fresh, modern appeal to your bedroom , breakfast nook, or kitchen with its glossy globe shade and contrasting black cord. The LED-compatible pendant is available in three different sizes and looks striking installed solo above a table, paired up to flank your powder room vanity, or dangling as a set over your kitchen island. We also love that the hardwired pendant is dimmable and compatible with sloped ceilings.

This pendant light offers a gorgeous glass globe shade that looks comparable to luxury pendants for a fraction of the price.

Our pick for the best pendant light overall is the Presley One-Light Single Empire Pendant. The eye-catching design has an enduring empire silhouette that makes a statement against busy and bare backdrops alike. The single-light pendant is available in four metal finishes that play well with all interior design styles. This pendant light is steel-forged and includes a sloped-ceiling adaptor and a down rod to disguise unsightly wires. Better still, the empire pendant is dimmable, allowing you to adjust the ambiance to your needs. Suspend the light solo over your breakfast table, or snag a set of two to anchor your kitchen island in style. Though we appreciate this light’s versatile design and reasonable price point, its opaque metal shade directs the light down and minimizes the brightening effect of the fixture. Because of this, it may not be the best pendant light option for illuminating a large room.

The opaque metal shade directs light down, so this may not be the best option for illuminating a large room.

The Presley One-Light Single Empire Pendant sports a timeless silhouette, and it comes in multiple sizes and finishes to complement your existing decor.

The Bottom Line

We chose the Presley One-Light Single Empire Pendant as the best overall pendant light because of its timeless silhouette, size range, and versatile finishes. For a budget-friendly option, we recommend Rincon One-Light Black and Clear Single Pendant because it offers a classic glass globe shade for an affordable price.

What to Know About Pendant Lights Before Shopping

Type

One of the best ways to narrow down your search for the best pendant light is to determine what type of pendant speaks to your style and serves your needs. The most common types are globe, bell, linear, cone, empire, dome, shaded, mini, multi-light, and jar-style pendant lights.

Globe pendants, like the Ray Pendant, are a fool-proof option as they complement many interior design styles and offer ample light. Cone, empire, and dome pendants, like the Laroche Steel Dimmable Pendant, often feature opaque metal or fabric shades that direct light downwards, making this type the optimal choice for task lighting.

Materials

The best pendant lights typically feature a metal-forged frame finished with a linen fabric, metal, or glass shade. Popular metals used for pendant lights include affordable stainless steel like our best overall pendant light pick, Presley One-Light Single Empire Pendant, or splurge-worthy solid brass like that of The Hood Classic Pendant.

Solid brass is widely regarded as one of the best materials for lighting and hardware as it boasts a striking golden finish that is resistant to corrosion and more durable than more affordable metals like steel and aluminum.

Wrought iron is another high-quality metal used for designer pendant lights. The inky metal is malleable, making it ideal for creating hand-crafted fixtures with curves and flourishes, and it’s less likely to rust than steel or aluminum.



That said, aluminum and steel light fixtures are sound material options and are often coated in eye-catching metallic finishes to achieve a luxurious look for a lower price tag.

Use your budget and design aspirations as your guide when selecting the best pendant light material. If you’re in the market to invest in a timeless light fixture for a formal or high-traffic space in your traditional or transitional home, a solid brass pendant is a sound choice. By contrast, a stainless steel pendant sporting a natural steel or black finish is ideal for outfitting a contemporary or modern space on a budget.

Installation Type



Pendant lights can be installed via hardwiring or plug-in mechanism. Hardwired pendants are ideal when outfitting spaces like a kitchen or bathroom, or if you’re investing in a fixture that you plan to enjoy for many years.

The drawback to hardwired pendants is that they often come with an extra hidden cost of hiring an electrician. Plug-in pendant lights are often more affordable options and are a sound choice for renters or indecisive design lovers who may not want to commit to hardwiring fixtures.



Dimensions

Pendant lights come in all shapes, sizes, and silhouettes with designs large enough to brighten a soaring entryway, like the Gala Wide Pendant Light, or pint-sized task pendants perfect for creating a moody bedside reading light like the Rodarte One-Light Pendant.

Before investing in a pendant light, put your measuring tape to work. Assess your ceiling height in open spaces like foyers or hallways, and measure the clearance between your table, kitchen island, countertops, and ceiling to determine the best dimensions for your fixture. “The size and scale of your pendant depends on how much space you have, how many you plan to install, and how much lighting (watts) is required to adequately illuminate the space,” Bowman says.



Minimum and Maximum Height

The minimum and maximum height of a pendant light has the power to make or break the potential of the light fixture in your space. If the pendant light has a minimum installation height of 20 inches, it’s too large to be installed comfortably in open spaces, like a hallway or entryway with standard or low-height ceilings. Similarly, a pendant with a maximum height of 20 inches will appear out-of-place and overwhelmed in a room with soaring ceilings.



A good rule of thumb to determine whether a pendant will work in your space is to measure the distance between the base of the fixture and the surface or floor below. There should be at least 30 inches between the pendant light and your kitchen island or table and at least 70 inches between the pendant and floor.

Your Questions, Answered

How many lumens do I need for a pendant light?

Lumens refers to the light output of a bulb. The lumens required for a pendant light depends on the size of the space you’re illuminating, how brightly lit you want said space, the type of pendant shade, and the number of bulbs within the fixture. The higher the lumens, the brighter the bulb, while the lower the lumens, the dimmer the bulb.

If you are relying on a pendant light to flood your bathroom or foyer with light or working with a fixture that has an opaque shade, we recommend choosing bulbs with higher lumens to achieve desired results. When outfitting a space with mood lighting or installing pendant clusters, opt for light bulbs with lower lumens to avoid harsh overhead lighting.

If you want a dual-purpose pendant, Bowman recommends you “select a task-appropriate light and install a dimmer switch.” This pro technique provides your space versatility, offering you the best of both worlds.



How much do pendant lights cost?

Pendant lights are available at various price points. The Rincon One-Light Black and Clear Single Pendant is less than $100 while The Hood Classic Pendant is several hundred dollars. The price of your pendant light will fluctuate based on the materials used as well as the level of hand-crafted details involved in the fixture itself.



How do I determine how many pendant lights I need for my space?

To determine the best number of pendants for your space, consider what the light fixture(s) will be hanging over. Two pendant lights serve as a striking overhead anchor for kitchen islands measuring at or under 6 feet long, and three pendants are the golden choice for islands that exceed 6 feet.



Of course, the diameter of your pendant lights is also a determining factor, and it’s important to allow space between each pendant for a well-balanced look. To achieve the best results, you want the gap between each light fixture to be the same width as the pendant.



A kitchen and dining table looks best when brightened by a single, statement-making pendant light. Select the ideal size by choosing a pendant with a diameter of at least half the width of your table.



For a bedroom, select a single pendant light for moody overhead lighting, or flank your headboard with a pair to bring symmetry and chic after-hours lighting to your space. For a bathroom, use two pendant lights to frame your vanity mirror for a traditional look, or opt for a single pendant to add a bit of edgy asymmetry.

Who We Are

Maria Conti is a contributing home and lifestyle writer for Better Homes & Gardens, with five years of writing product reviews and shopping guides for digital home publications. She consulted Marie Cloud, owner and principal designer at Indigo Pruitt Design Studio, and Jacqueline Bowman, owner and interior designer of Ball & Jacks Designs for their professional tips for selecting the best pendant light for your home.

