Recipes and Cooking BBQ & Grilling The 10 Best Pellet Grills of 2023 Add a smoky flavor to your steak, chicken, ribs, and more with these pellet grills. Whether you're already a grill master or a novice, a pellet grill is a great addition to your backyard barbeque set up. Unlike gas or charcoal grills, pellet grills—as their name suggests— burn wood pellets, infusing your food with a smoky flavor. “The best pellet grills are easy to use and create delicious flavors with consistent results,” says Joe Downey, senior merchant of grills at Home Depot. “The simplicity of use and hardwood fuel makes it easy for even the most novice grilling enthusiast to produce well-cooked food with the smoky flavor everyone loves.” We’ve rounded up the 10 best pellet grills, from a large capacity model that is ideal for those who like to host and entertain, to a portable pellet grill that you can bring to your next tailgate. Best Overall: Traeger Ironwood Pellet Grill
Best Budget: PIT BOSS Wood Pellet Grill
Best Splurge: Traeger Timberline Pellet Grill
Best Smart Grill: Louisiana Grills Wood Pellet Grill
Best Portable: Traeger Tailgater Pellet Grill
Best Large Capacity: Weber SmokeFire EX6 Wood Fired Pellet Grill
Best Vertical: Pit Boss Pellet Smoker
Best Professional Level Smoker: Yoder Smokers YS640s Pellet Grill with ACS
Best Tabletop: ASMOKE Portable Pellet Grill
Most Versatile: Camp Chef Pellet Grill & Smoker Keep in Mind: This grill carries a hefty price tag. The Traeger Ironwood is our pick for best pellet grill overall because it comes with all of the features that make grilling and smoking an easy and pleasant experience, whether you’re a novice or grill expert. The Traeger Ironwood has technology that connects to your smartphone and lets you control your grill and check on your food, so you can enjoy your get-togethers without constantly checking on your food’s progress. With 616 square inches of cooking space, this grill can fit up to four chickens, eight rib racks, or four pork butts. The Ironwood also comes with Super Smoke Mode that keeps fresh smoke flowing as it cooks your food, which enhances that smoky flavor that pellet grills are known for. It also has a large hopper that holds up to 22 pounds of hardwood pellets. The pellet ash (as well as any other drippings) are also easy to clean up, with The EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg that collects waste and can be easily changed. The Traeger Ironwood has a maximum temperature of 500°F, and it has technology that maintains the grill’s cooking temperatures. The grill is also made with fully insulated, dual-wall construction, which helps with temperature fluctuation. Keep in mind, the Traeger Ironwood carries a hefty price tag, and if you want any extra accessories—like a lock for the grill, cup holder, or even a folding front shelf—you’ll need to pay more. It’s not the most expensive grill on our list, but it’s definitely an investment. Price at time of publish: $1,800 Product Details: Dimensions: 59 x 25 x 48 inches | Weight: 199 pounds | Cooking Area: 616 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 22 pounds Best Budget PIT BOSS PB440D2 Mahogany Wood Pellet Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This affordable grill can fit up to 20 hamburgers. Keep in Mind: It has a small hopper capacity compared to other pellet grills. The Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill 440 Series is the best pellet grill for those looking for a budget-friendly option. This pellet grill has an LEG digital control board so you can keep an eye on what you’re smoking, and a dial-in temperature control knob that cooks at temperatures as low as 150°F and as high as 500°F. This pellet smoker has a total cooking area of 465 square inches, with an upper rack that is 124 square inches and main rack that is 341 square inches. It’s a great grill for those who like to entertain outdoors because it fits up to 20 hamburgers or four full racks of ribs at a time. In order to get an even, consistent, and indirect heat while grilling, this grill uses a fan-forced convection that keeps the smoke circulating and keeps temperatures consistent. It has the ability to cook food with indirect flame, and also has a slide-plate that allows you to use direct heat. This makes it possible not just to smoke your food, but to sear, char-grill, roast, and bake. This grill also has a stainless steel side shelf that gives you space to prepare your food, as well as tool hooks for easy storage of your grilling accessories. When it comes to keeping things clean, the Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill 440 Series isn’t anything fancy. It uses a simple steel bucket that catches waste, which you can line with aluminum foil liners for an easier clean up. This pellet grill has a very small hopper capacity at just 5 pounds, which means that you’ll need to refill the hardwood pellets more frequently. Price at time of publish: $320 Product Details: Dimensions: 50.2 x 24.02 x 39.8 inches | Weight: 96 pounds | Cooking Area: 465 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 5 pounds Best Splurge Traeger TBB86RLG Timberline Pellet Grill 5 Traeger View On Home Depot View On Best Buy View On Abt.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a smart grill that is compatible with Alexa and Google, and can be controlled by your smartphone. Keep in Mind: This grill is large, so prepare to give up some patio space. The Traeger Timberline is our pick for the best pellet grill to splurge on because it has plenty of features that make it versatile enough for everyday use. We love how sleek the design of this grill is, with two wooden shelves, as well as a removable, magnetic cutting board up top that is perfect for prep. This grill includes all the bells and whistles, including two wireless meat thermometers to keep track of your food’s internal temperature, a storage bin that keeps your pellets dry, and an easy-to-clean keg that collects ash and drippings. It also has a touchscreen display and WiFire connectivity that makes it possible to keep an eye on your food from your smartphone. It’s also compatible with your Alexa or Google Home, so you can be in control of the grill from wherever you are in your home—perfect if you’re hosting a gathering and need to multitask. It also has a pellet sensor that lets you know when you’re running low on fuel. In terms of grilling space, the Timberline takes advantage of three tiers of stainless steel grates to give you as much room as possible. It packs a whopping 880 square inches of space. That’s enough room for nine chickens, eight rib racks, or six pork butts. It also includes an induction cooktop, which means you don’t just have to use this pellet grill for smoking: it can also sear, sauté, simmer, and fry. The grill keeps the temperature precise with Smart Combustion technology and fully insulated dual-wall construction, so you don’t have to worry about temperature dips or changes. This grill is 59 inches long, 25 inches deep, and 51 inches high, so be prepared to give up some patio space. If you do have the space and want to make it a permanent addition to your outdoor kitchen, you can install it as a built-in. Price at time of publish: $3,500 Product Details: Dimensions: 59 x 25 x 51 inches | Weight: 238 pounds | Cooking Area: 880 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 22 pounds The 7 Best Grill Thermometers of 2023 for Perfectly Cooked Meat Every Time Best Smart Grill Louisiana Grills 50" Wood Pellet Grill Wayfair View On Lowe's View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: On top of the benefits of having smart features, you can also adjust the smokiness level. Keep in Mind: The Bluetooth will only connect if you’re within 30 feet of the grill. We chose the Louisiana Grills 1000 Black Label Series Grill as the best smart grill. When you connect it to WiFi or bluetooth using your smartphone, you have full control of the grill’s functions. It will give you live updates about the set temperatures of the grill, as well as the actual temperature inside of the grill, as well as cooking time. Plus, it connects to two meat probes that are programmable, so you can know exactly how your food is cooking—no guessing required. This grill has a one-touch auto-start grill ignition, and automatic start-up and cool down, plus it has a Prime Button which can increase the intensity of the smokiness. It can also be used when you need to open the barrel lid but don’t want to affect the temperature too much. Simply press the button before opening the lid, and it will add more fuel to the fire for a quicker recovery. We love that this grill has an 8-in-1 cooking versatility, so it can be used for more than just smoking. It has an open and close side-plate broiler lever so that you can choose between direct and indirect heat. This makes it possible to smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, char-grill, and barbecue. If you’re not planning on sticking too close to your pellet grill, this grill only connects to your Bluetooth if you’re within 30 feet, so you may lose connectivity if you venture further than that. Price at time of publish: $1,100 Product Details: Dimensions: 50 x 33.46 x 46 inches | Weight: 186 pounds | Cooking Area: 1,028 square inches | Warranty: 5-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 18 pounds Best Portable Traeger Tailgater 20 Pellet Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Even though it’s compact enough to be portable, it can cook up to 12 burgers at a time. Keep in Mind: There are no smart controls for this grill. The Traeger Tailgater is our pick for the best pellet grill with the ability to move wherever you do. For a portable grill, the Traeger Tailgater boasts a 300 square inch cooking space, which fits up to 12 burgers, two chickens, or three rib racks—plenty for a tailgate with friends. If you’re not a tailgater, it’s also ideal for a small family that doesn’t need a whole ton of cooking space. It also has 6-in-1 versatility, so you can do more than just smoke and grill on it. This grill has foldable legs, so it can either be set up on your tailgate without them, or standing up. Because it’s portable, this grill saves space with its hopper capacity. Whereas the other Traeger pellet grills on this list have capacities of up to 22 pounds, this pellet grill only has a capacity of 8 pounds. While this pellet grill is portable, it does not have smartphone connectivity, so you will have to keep an eye on the temperature on the grill itself. It does come with Traeger’s Digital Arc controller, which keeps cooking temps precise and consistent, and with a Keep Warm Mode, so if you’re tailgating, but not quite ready to eat yet, you can keep your food from going cold. It includes a meat probe, so you can cook your food up to the perfect temperature. Price at time of publish: $530 Product Details: Dimensions: 21 x 20 x 13 inches | Weight: 60 pounds | Cooking Area: 184 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 8 pounds Best Large Capacity Weber 23510201 SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s perfect for a cookout, fitting up to 20 burgers at a time. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a window for you to see through the cover. With 1,008 square inches of cooking space—that’s enough to fit 20 burgers—the Weber SmokeFire EX6 is our pick for best pellet grill with a large capacity. On top of its large cooking space, it also holds up to 20 pounds of hardwood pellets, so it doesn’t require constant refilling. It also has a SmokeBoost, which allows you to increase that smokey taste pellet grills are known for, and it has a cooking range of 200°F to 600°F. It connects to WiFi so that you can get notifications about your food straight to your phone. Set timers, get notifications that your food is ready to be flipped, and control the temperature from your smartphone. It’s also versatile enough to sear, smoke, broil, or bake. This grill also has Weber’s porcelain enameled finish, which means that it can withstand the elements as an outdoor appliance, and it won’t rust or crack. The finish also helps the grill to retain its heat so there is minimal temperature fluctuation. Keep in mind that having a large capacity grill means you might be giving up some precious space in your backyard. At 55 inches long, 47 inches high, and 33 inches deep, this grill will take up quite a bit of space. Price at time of publish: $1,300 Product Details: Dimensions: 55 x 33 x 47 inches | Weight: 204 pounds | Cooking Area: 1,008 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds The 10 Best Grill Covers of 2023 to Protect Your Grill Best Vertical Pit Boss Pro 1077 Black Sand Pellet Smoker Lowes View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has a 65-pound hopper, so you have to refill less frequently. Keep in Mind: It only reaches up to 420°F, whereas other pellet grills can get up to 500°F. If you’re looking to save on space but not looking to skimp when it comes to cooking capacity, our best vertical pellet grill is the Pit Boss Pro. It’s only 27 inches deep and long and 55 inches tall, but it has a cooking area of 1,077 square inches. It also has a huge hopper capacity at 65 pounds. The Pit Boss Pro has wireless and bluetooth technology, so once you’re connected, you can use the Pit Boss Grills app and have total control over your pellet grill’s temperature settings. You can also keep an eye on your meat probes so that you know how your food is cooking. This vertical grill has four wheels, so you can move it and position it around your backyard, or store it easily when it’s not being used. It also has a large window in the front, whereas other pellet grills tend to have covers. This makes it less likely that you’ll have to open the door, which can alter the cooking temperature. While many pellet grills on this list go up to 500°F, this pellet grill only goes up to 420°F, so if you’re looking to cook at a higher temperature, you may find yourself restricted. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Dimensions: 26.9 x 54.9 x 26.7 inches | Weight: 154.3 pounds | Cooking Area: 1,077 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty| Hopper Capacity: 65 pounds Best Professional Level Smoker Yoder Smokers YS640s Pellet Grill with ACS 4.8 All Things Barbecue View On Atbbq.com Why You Should Get It: It has a temperature range of 150°F to 600°F.Keep in Mind: With a length of 61.3 inches, it’s the largest pellet grill on our list. If you’re looking for a professional level smoker so you can show off your grilling skills (or just practice them), the Yoder YS640s is the one. This large capacity grill has a cooking area of 1,070 square inches, spread over four 8 inch by 19.75 inch cooking grates. It also has a 15 inch by 28 inch second level slide-out shelf. Additionally, it has a whole foot of headroom, so you can even fit something as large as a turkey on this grill. It’s a large appliance, with a length of 61.3 inches, a height of 55 inches, and a depth of 36.1 inches. It also has a pellet capacity of 20 pounds, which keeps you from needing to constantly refill its fuel. What makes the Yoder special is that it can flame grill on the same cooker, so no side accessories are needed. You can use it for direct, over-the-flame grilling, which is uncommon for a pellet grill. It has a temperature range of 150°F to 600°F, so you can cook low and slow or at a high temperature. Price at time of publish: $2,400 Product Details: Dimensions: 61.3 x 55 x 36.1 inches | Weight: 335 pounds | Cooking Area: 1070 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds Best Tabletop ASMOKE Portable Pellet Grill Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s only 49 pounds and comes in four colors. Keep in Mind: It only has a hopper capacity of 5 pounds. If you’re looking for a tabletop grill, the Asmoke Portable Pellet Grill is the best pellet grill for you. We love that it comes in four different colors, so if you’re using it to tailgate and your team has colors that include Tahoe blue, apple red, cinder black, or pine green, you’re in luck. Though it has fewer bells and whistles than larger grills, it still manages to be an 8-in-1 grill, so you can barbecue, bake, roast, braise, smoke, sear, broil, and char-grill on the go. It keeps temperatures consistent thanks to a heating fan and automatic pellet reloader. It’s also easy to use—simply press a single button to start, set the temperature at which you want to cook your food, and then let it go. It’s also a breeze to clean since it’s made with porcelain cooking grids that are nonstick. At just 49 pounds, this portable grill is ideal for tailgates or camping trips, and with 256 square inches of grilling space, it is able to feed a family of four easily. Keep in mind that, because it is small, it has a hopper capacity of only 5 pounds, so you will have to replace the pellets more frequently. The good news is that this pellet smoker uses both an energy-saving technology and a temperature control system. It also comes with a stainless steel meat probe, so you can check on the temperature of your meats. Price at time of publish: $270 Product Details: Dimensions: 24.8 x 17.52 x 14.45 inches | Weight: 49 pounds | Cooking Area: 256 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 5 pounds Most Versatile Camp Chef 36 inch WiFi Woodwind Pellet Grill & Smoker Amazon View On Amazon View On Campchef.com Why You Should Get It: It can be controlled with your smartphone, and it’s easy to clean. Keep in Mind: If you want even more versatility, you’ll need to buy add ons. The Camp Chef Woodwind Pellet Grill can be controlled over WiFi with your smartphone. Once you download the Camp Chef Connect app, you can set timers, change the temperature, and get notified when your meat has reached your preferred temperature. You can also customize your Smoke Number, deciding for yourself the right amount of flavor you’d like to add. The Wifi line is weather-resistant and includes four ports so that you can plug in temperature probes. This grill has a sliding heat deflector plate that allows you to flame broil your food in seconds, adding a crispy crust to your meats before you serve them. It’s also versatile when it comes to the number of things that can be cooked on this pellet grill—with two racks, this pellet grill has a total surface area of 1,236 square feet. We like that cleaning up with this pellet grill is made easy—all you need to do is pull the “ash cleanout” knob, and the ash from your hardwood pellets will fall into a cup, which can then be thrown away or discarded. In order to make this pellet grill even more versatile, you’ll need to purchase add ons. You can add plenty of accessories with the pellet grill’s 14-inch system, including their Sidekick Flat Top or Sidekick Sear, as well as a griddle, grill, artisan oven, stock pot, or even a jerky rack. While it comes at an extra cost, it’s handy to be able to switch out your appliances depending on your needs. Price at time of publish: $1,200 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 69 x 49 inches | Weight: 193 pounds | Cooking Area: 1236 square inches | Warranty: Six-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 22 pounds The 8 Best Portable Grills of 2023 The Bottom Line Overall, when looking for the best pellet grill for your backyard, it’s important to take into consideration the size of the pellet grill, how often you entertain and how much cooking space you’ll need, and the pellet grill’s hopper capacity so you don’t have to constantly refill your hardwood pellets. We’ve chosen the Traeger Ironwood Grill because its price is relatively average while offering smartphone connectivity that allows you to check on your food from anywhere. If you’re looking for a pellet grill that’s more budget friendly, we love the Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill 440 Series. What to Know About Pellet Grills Before Shopping Dimensions When it comes to choosing the best pellet grill, it’s important to consider the size of the grill and the number of people you tend to grill for. You don’t want to give up precious backyard (or, in some cases tailgating) space. A small pellet grill is typically around 21 inches in total length, and is good for feeding a small family, or cooking small meals. They have a smaller cooking area than a standard pellet grill, some as small as 300 square inches. Mid-size grills are typically around 24 inches in total length, and are ideal for those who are either cooking for a larger family, or a small family plus a few guests. Mid-size grills typically have a cooking area of 400 to 500 square inches. For those who love to share their cooking with a crowd, a large pellet grill is typically around 36 inches in total, with a cooking area of over 800 inches. Weight Pellet grills tend to be heavy—even the portable and tabletop options we’ve chosen, like the Asmoke Portable Pellet Grill, are 45 to 60 pounds. The other pellet grills on this list weigh anywhere from 100 pounds to a whopping 335 pounds. This is important to consider if you’re planning on storing your smoker away when not in use, or moving it to a grilling area every time you decide to use it. If you do plan on moving your grill frequently, opt for one that has wheels to make this process easier. Cooking Area The cooking area of a pellet grill is measured in square inches. When looking for the best pellet grill, consider the number of people you typically cook for. The larger the cooking area, the more food you’ll be able to cook at the same time. The cooking area can cover one main grate or the pellet grill may have multiple racks. An average pellet grill will have a cooking area of 400 to 500 square inches, while larger capacity pellet grills will have over 800 square inches of cooking space, which is ideal for those who are looking to grill for many people or who frequently host summer grill outs. Warranty Warranties are an important factor to consider when looking for the best pellet grill because, naturally, over the course of time there may be issues with your appliance. All of the pellet grills on this list have warranties, but it is important to know exactly what is covered by that warranty. In general, wear and tear will not be covered, but machinery malfunctions or certain parts of the grill may be covered by the warranty and able to be replaced. Don’t forget to register for the warranty after purchasing. Hopper Capacity All pellet grills have a hopper that feeds wood pellets into the grill. These pellets are then burned, which adds a smoky flavor to whatever is being cooked. They vary in size, with some models, like our best budget pick, the Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill 440 Series, holding just 5 pounds of pellets. Others, like our pick for best vertical pellet grill, the Pit Boss Pro Pellet Smoker, hold up to 65 pounds. Pellet grills with a larger hopper size need to be refilled less frequently, so they’re ideal for those who are looking to cool low and slow, or planning on long smoking sessions. Your Questions, Answered How does a pellet grill work? Pellet grills are a little different than your typical grill. “Pellet grills have become more popular by combining the strengths of charcoal and electric smokers,” Downey says. “[A pellet grill] uses electricity to burn hardwood pellets of compressed sawdust, offering a wood smoke flavor.” The pellets are put into a hopper, and when the grill is turned on (its main power source is electricity), the pellets are fed into a cooking chamber by an auger. An auger is shaped like a helix—it looks like the end of a drill—and rotates to feed the pellets into the chamber. Then, the pellets are burned in the cooking chamber, cooking food with indirect heat. Pellet grills maintain their own temperature, adding more pellets when necessary, without you needing to adjust it yourself. How much should a pellet grill cost? Small, very basic models of pellet grills cost as low as $300, while the more high-end, professional options can carry a hefty price tag—sometimes $3,000 or more. Our splurge pick, the Traeger Timberline, is the most expensive pellet grill on our list. However, you don’t necessarily need one at a higher price point—most good quality, average-sized pellet grills are between $700 and $1,500. What do you need to use your pellet grill? Once you purchase your pellet grill, you’ll need a few items to get started. “You’ll need wood pellets to power the grill, which fuels the grill and gives the food its flavor,” Downey says. “You also need access to electrical outlets to power the grill.” Your choice of pellets will depend on which flavor you’re looking to add to your food. Pellet storage is also important, as they need to be kept completely dry until you’re ready to use them. If you plan on cooking meat on your pellet grill, you’ll also need a meat thermometer. Some grills come with digital thermometers and probes, but in some cases you will need to purchase them separately. Grilling and smoking tools, like spatulas, tongs, racks, and meat forks make for easy handling of your meat while cooking, and a basting brush is a good accessory to have if you’re adding sauces to your meat. If you’re not storing your grill indoors after use, it’s important to have a grill cover to protect it from natural elements. Can you use a pellet grill indoors and outdoors? You should not use a pellet grill indoors—they are for outdoor use only. Because they burn wood pellets, they should be used in a fire-safe area. Pellet grills (or any kind of grill that burns gas or charcoal) need to have proper ventilation, as they burn fuel that releases carbon monoxide. Who We Are Andrea Wurzburger is a freelance writer at Better Homes & Gardens. For this story, she spent several hours researching the best pellet grills by comparing product reviews, customer recommendations and product specifications. 