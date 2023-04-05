We’ve rounded up the 10 best pellet grills, from a large capacity model that is ideal for those who like to host and entertain, to a portable pellet grill that you can bring to your next tailgate.

“The best pellet grills are easy to use and create delicious flavors with consistent results,” says Joe Downey, senior merchant of grills at Home Depot. “The simplicity of use and hardwood fuel makes it easy for even the most novice grilling enthusiast to produce well-cooked food with the smoky flavor everyone loves.”

Whether you’re already a grill master or a novice, a pellet grill is a great addition to your backyard barbeque set up. Unlike gas or charcoal grills, pellet grills—as their name suggests— burn wood pellets, infusing your food with a smoky flavor.

Best Overall Traeger Ironwood TFB61RLG Pellet Grill Traeger View On Traeger.com Why You Should Get It: You can monitor your food as it cooks with your smartphone, so you can walk away from the grill. Keep in Mind: This grill carries a hefty price tag. The Traeger Ironwood is our pick for best pellet grill overall because it comes with all of the features that make grilling and smoking an easy and pleasant experience, whether you’re a novice or grill expert. The Traeger Ironwood has technology that connects to your smartphone and lets you control your grill and check on your food, so you can enjoy your get-togethers without constantly checking on your food’s progress. With 616 square inches of cooking space, this grill can fit up to four chickens, eight rib racks, or four pork butts. The Ironwood also comes with Super Smoke Mode that keeps fresh smoke flowing as it cooks your food, which enhances that smoky flavor that pellet grills are known for. It also has a large hopper that holds up to 22 pounds of hardwood pellets. The pellet ash (as well as any other drippings) are also easy to clean up, with The EZ-Clean Grease & Ash Keg that collects waste and can be easily changed. The Traeger Ironwood has a maximum temperature of 500°F, and it has technology that maintains the grill’s cooking temperatures. The grill is also made with fully insulated, dual-wall construction, which helps with temperature fluctuation. Keep in mind, the Traeger Ironwood carries a hefty price tag, and if you want any extra accessories—like a lock for the grill, cup holder, or even a folding front shelf—you’ll need to pay more. It’s not the most expensive grill on our list, but it’s definitely an investment. Price at time of publish: $1,800 Product Details: Dimensions: 59 x 25 x 48 inches | Weight: 199 pounds | Cooking Area: 616 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 22 pounds

Best Budget PIT BOSS PB440D2 Mahogany Wood Pellet Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: This affordable grill can fit up to 20 hamburgers. Keep in Mind: It has a small hopper capacity compared to other pellet grills. The Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill 440 Series is the best pellet grill for those looking for a budget-friendly option. This pellet grill has an LEG digital control board so you can keep an eye on what you’re smoking, and a dial-in temperature control knob that cooks at temperatures as low as 150°F and as high as 500°F. This pellet smoker has a total cooking area of 465 square inches, with an upper rack that is 124 square inches and main rack that is 341 square inches. It’s a great grill for those who like to entertain outdoors because it fits up to 20 hamburgers or four full racks of ribs at a time. In order to get an even, consistent, and indirect heat while grilling, this grill uses a fan-forced convection that keeps the smoke circulating and keeps temperatures consistent. It has the ability to cook food with indirect flame, and also has a slide-plate that allows you to use direct heat. This makes it possible not just to smoke your food, but to sear, char-grill, roast, and bake. This grill also has a stainless steel side shelf that gives you space to prepare your food, as well as tool hooks for easy storage of your grilling accessories. When it comes to keeping things clean, the Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill 440 Series isn’t anything fancy. It uses a simple steel bucket that catches waste, which you can line with aluminum foil liners for an easier clean up. This pellet grill has a very small hopper capacity at just 5 pounds, which means that you’ll need to refill the hardwood pellets more frequently. Price at time of publish: $320 Product Details: Dimensions: 50.2 x 24.02 x 39.8 inches | Weight: 96 pounds | Cooking Area: 465 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 5 pounds

Best Splurge Traeger TBB86RLG Timberline Pellet Grill 5 Traeger View On Home Depot View On Best Buy View On Abt.com Why You Should Get It: It’s a smart grill that is compatible with Alexa and Google, and can be controlled by your smartphone. Keep in Mind: This grill is large, so prepare to give up some patio space. The Traeger Timberline is our pick for the best pellet grill to splurge on because it has plenty of features that make it versatile enough for everyday use. We love how sleek the design of this grill is, with two wooden shelves, as well as a removable, magnetic cutting board up top that is perfect for prep. This grill includes all the bells and whistles, including two wireless meat thermometers to keep track of your food’s internal temperature, a storage bin that keeps your pellets dry, and an easy-to-clean keg that collects ash and drippings. It also has a touchscreen display and WiFire connectivity that makes it possible to keep an eye on your food from your smartphone. It’s also compatible with your Alexa or Google Home, so you can be in control of the grill from wherever you are in your home—perfect if you’re hosting a gathering and need to multitask. It also has a pellet sensor that lets you know when you’re running low on fuel. In terms of grilling space, the Timberline takes advantage of three tiers of stainless steel grates to give you as much room as possible. It packs a whopping 880 square inches of space. That’s enough room for nine chickens, eight rib racks, or six pork butts. It also includes an induction cooktop, which means you don’t just have to use this pellet grill for smoking: it can also sear, sauté, simmer, and fry. The grill keeps the temperature precise with Smart Combustion technology and fully insulated dual-wall construction, so you don’t have to worry about temperature dips or changes. This grill is 59 inches long, 25 inches deep, and 51 inches high, so be prepared to give up some patio space. If you do have the space and want to make it a permanent addition to your outdoor kitchen, you can install it as a built-in. Price at time of publish: $3,500 Product Details: Dimensions: 59 x 25 x 51 inches | Weight: 238 pounds | Cooking Area: 880 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 22 pounds The 7 Best Grill Thermometers of 2023 for Perfectly Cooked Meat Every Time

Best Smart Grill Louisiana Grills 50" Wood Pellet Grill Wayfair View On Lowe's View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: On top of the benefits of having smart features, you can also adjust the smokiness level. Keep in Mind: The Bluetooth will only connect if you’re within 30 feet of the grill. We chose the Louisiana Grills 1000 Black Label Series Grill as the best smart grill. When you connect it to WiFi or bluetooth using your smartphone, you have full control of the grill’s functions. It will give you live updates about the set temperatures of the grill, as well as the actual temperature inside of the grill, as well as cooking time. Plus, it connects to two meat probes that are programmable, so you can know exactly how your food is cooking—no guessing required. This grill has a one-touch auto-start grill ignition, and automatic start-up and cool down, plus it has a Prime Button which can increase the intensity of the smokiness. It can also be used when you need to open the barrel lid but don’t want to affect the temperature too much. Simply press the button before opening the lid, and it will add more fuel to the fire for a quicker recovery. We love that this grill has an 8-in-1 cooking versatility, so it can be used for more than just smoking. It has an open and close side-plate broiler lever so that you can choose between direct and indirect heat. This makes it possible to smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, char-grill, and barbecue. If you’re not planning on sticking too close to your pellet grill, this grill only connects to your Bluetooth if you’re within 30 feet, so you may lose connectivity if you venture further than that. Price at time of publish: $1,100 Product Details: Dimensions: 50 x 33.46 x 46 inches | Weight: 186 pounds | Cooking Area: 1,028 square inches | Warranty: 5-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 18 pounds

Best Portable Traeger Tailgater 20 Pellet Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It: Even though it’s compact enough to be portable, it can cook up to 12 burgers at a time. Keep in Mind: There are no smart controls for this grill. The Traeger Tailgater is our pick for the best pellet grill with the ability to move wherever you do. For a portable grill, the Traeger Tailgater boasts a 300 square inch cooking space, which fits up to 12 burgers, two chickens, or three rib racks—plenty for a tailgate with friends. If you’re not a tailgater, it’s also ideal for a small family that doesn’t need a whole ton of cooking space. It also has 6-in-1 versatility, so you can do more than just smoke and grill on it. This grill has foldable legs, so it can either be set up on your tailgate without them, or standing up. Because it’s portable, this grill saves space with its hopper capacity. Whereas the other Traeger pellet grills on this list have capacities of up to 22 pounds, this pellet grill only has a capacity of 8 pounds. While this pellet grill is portable, it does not have smartphone connectivity, so you will have to keep an eye on the temperature on the grill itself. It does come with Traeger’s Digital Arc controller, which keeps cooking temps precise and consistent, and with a Keep Warm Mode, so if you’re tailgating, but not quite ready to eat yet, you can keep your food from going cold. It includes a meat probe, so you can cook your food up to the perfect temperature. Price at time of publish: $530 Product Details: Dimensions: 21 x 20 x 13 inches | Weight: 60 pounds | Cooking Area: 184 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 8 pounds

Best Large Capacity Weber 23510201 SmokeFire EX6 (2nd Gen) Wood Fired Pellet Grill Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Why You Should Get It: It’s perfect for a cookout, fitting up to 20 burgers at a time. Keep in Mind: It doesn’t have a window for you to see through the cover. With 1,008 square inches of cooking space—that’s enough to fit 20 burgers—the Weber SmokeFire EX6 is our pick for best pellet grill with a large capacity. On top of its large cooking space, it also holds up to 20 pounds of hardwood pellets, so it doesn’t require constant refilling. It also has a SmokeBoost, which allows you to increase that smokey taste pellet grills are known for, and it has a cooking range of 200°F to 600°F. It connects to WiFi so that you can get notifications about your food straight to your phone. Set timers, get notifications that your food is ready to be flipped, and control the temperature from your smartphone. It’s also versatile enough to sear, smoke, broil, or bake. This grill also has Weber’s porcelain enameled finish, which means that it can withstand the elements as an outdoor appliance, and it won’t rust or crack. The finish also helps the grill to retain its heat so there is minimal temperature fluctuation. Keep in mind that having a large capacity grill means you might be giving up some precious space in your backyard. At 55 inches long, 47 inches high, and 33 inches deep, this grill will take up quite a bit of space. Price at time of publish: $1,300 Product Details: Dimensions: 55 x 33 x 47 inches | Weight: 204 pounds | Cooking Area: 1,008 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds The 10 Best Grill Covers of 2023 to Protect Your Grill

Best Vertical Pit Boss Pro 1077 Black Sand Pellet Smoker Lowes View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It has a 65-pound hopper, so you have to refill less frequently. Keep in Mind: It only reaches up to 420°F, whereas other pellet grills can get up to 500°F. If you’re looking to save on space but not looking to skimp when it comes to cooking capacity, our best vertical pellet grill is the Pit Boss Pro. It’s only 27 inches deep and long and 55 inches tall, but it has a cooking area of 1,077 square inches. It also has a huge hopper capacity at 65 pounds. The Pit Boss Pro has wireless and bluetooth technology, so once you’re connected, you can use the Pit Boss Grills app and have total control over your pellet grill’s temperature settings. You can also keep an eye on your meat probes so that you know how your food is cooking. This vertical grill has four wheels, so you can move it and position it around your backyard, or store it easily when it’s not being used. It also has a large window in the front, whereas other pellet grills tend to have covers. This makes it less likely that you’ll have to open the door, which can alter the cooking temperature. While many pellet grills on this list go up to 500°F, this pellet grill only goes up to 420°F, so if you’re looking to cook at a higher temperature, you may find yourself restricted. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Dimensions: 26.9 x 54.9 x 26.7 inches | Weight: 154.3 pounds | Cooking Area: 1,077 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty| Hopper Capacity: 65 pounds

Best Professional Level Smoker Yoder Smokers YS640s Pellet Grill with ACS 4.8 All Things Barbecue View On Atbbq.com Why You Should Get It: It has a temperature range of 150°F to 600°F. Keep in Mind: With a length of 61.3 inches, it’s the largest pellet grill on our list. If you’re looking for a professional level smoker so you can show off your grilling skills (or just practice them), the Yoder YS640s is the one. This large capacity grill has a cooking area of 1,070 square inches, spread over four 8 inch by 19.75 inch cooking grates. It also has a 15 inch by 28 inch second level slide-out shelf. Additionally, it has a whole foot of headroom, so you can even fit something as large as a turkey on this grill. It’s a large appliance, with a length of 61.3 inches, a height of 55 inches, and a depth of 36.1 inches. It also has a pellet capacity of 20 pounds, which keeps you from needing to constantly refill its fuel. What makes the Yoder special is that it can flame grill on the same cooker, so no side accessories are needed. You can use it for direct, over-the-flame grilling, which is uncommon for a pellet grill. It has a temperature range of 150°F to 600°F, so you can cook low and slow or at a high temperature. Price at time of publish: $2,400 Product Details: Dimensions: 61.3 x 55 x 36.1 inches | Weight: 335 pounds | Cooking Area: 1070 square inches | Warranty: 10-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds

Best Tabletop ASMOKE Portable Pellet Grill Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: It’s only 49 pounds and comes in four colors.

Keep in Mind: It only has a hopper capacity of 5 pounds. If you’re looking for a tabletop grill, the Asmoke Portable Pellet Grill is the best pellet grill for you. We love that it comes in four different colors, so if you’re using it to tailgate and your team has colors that include Tahoe blue, apple red, cinder black, or pine green, you’re in luck. Though it has fewer bells and whistles than larger grills, it still manages to be an 8-in-1 grill, so you can barbecue, bake, roast, braise, smoke, sear, broil, and char-grill on the go. It keeps temperatures consistent thanks to a heating fan and automatic pellet reloader. It’s also easy to use—simply press a single button to start, set the temperature at which you want to cook your food, and then let it go. It’s also a breeze to clean since it’s made with porcelain cooking grids that are nonstick. At just 49 pounds, this portable grill is ideal for tailgates or camping trips, and with 256 square inches of grilling space, it is able to feed a family of four easily. Keep in mind that, because it is small, it has a hopper capacity of only 5 pounds, so you will have to replace the pellets more frequently. The good news is that this pellet smoker uses both an energy-saving technology and a temperature control system. It also comes with a stainless steel meat probe, so you can check on the temperature of your meats. Price at time of publish: $270 Product Details: Dimensions: 24.8 x 17.52 x 14.45 inches | Weight: 49 pounds | Cooking Area: 256 square inches | Warranty: Five-year limited warranty | Hopper Capacity: 5 pounds