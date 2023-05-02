In addition to our tested insights, we spoke to Kahn and Amber Scott Freda, an interior designer and owner of Amber Freda Home & Garden Design, for their insights and experiences working with patio heaters.

To find the best patio heaters, we tested over 40 options—both propane and electric—in our Des Moines, Iowa testing lab and in our own backyards. After spending time cozying up by the patio heaters, our expert testers evaluated each unit based on its ease of use, setup, heating performance, safety features, and value.

No matter what patio heater you get, it won’t be able to keep you toasty in every temperature. “In your best scenario, you might change the feeling of the outside temperature five to 10 degrees,” says Eric Kahn, founder of Alfresco Heating. But that extra few degrees can make all the difference on a chilly evening.

Whether it’s a late summer night or a crisp fall day, a patio heater can extend your time enjoying your backyard. Finding the best patio heater for your space can be tricky, and if you’re paying for a heater, you’ll want one that performs well throughout the season.

While this isn’t the most powerful model we tested, we think it’s a good budget choice for anyone looking to warm themself in a small space.

At only 14 pounds, the heater is easy to move around to where you’re sitting on the patio or take with you on a camping trip. We did find the unit a bit top-heavy, but it didn’t tip over during our bump tests. It also offers automatic shutoff if it tips over, which we appreciated.

Once assembled, the heater was easy to use. It offers adjustable heat through a push and turn knob. However, we found the heat to be minimal. This isn’t a surprise given its small size, but we wished we could feel the heat further than two feet away from the device.

If you have a small patio space or are looking for a portable model, this pick from Bali Outdoors proved to be one of our favorites during testing. Assembly was easy and only took us 25 minutes. We appreciated that the parts were packaged together, which made setup go smoothly.

When sitting next to the unit, our top halves felt toasty while our bottom halves weren’t warm at all. This is likely due to the tall, slender design of the tower, which provided uneven heating. However, for the price and design, we think this is a great value.

Once assembled, however, the unit was easy to start up and use with its adjustable dial. At its highest heat setting, we felt the warmth about 6 feet away from the unit—less than half of what the manufacturer states, but comparable to other models we tested.

Assembly proved to be a bit of a challenge, as the instructions included very few words and were primarily illustrations that were difficult to follow. Because of this, it took us an hour and a half to set up.

The shape is sturdy and didn’t move much when we bumped it, and it offers automatic shutoff protection in case it does fall over. Plus, there’s a strap to secure the propane tank—another safety feature we appreciated.

When it comes to pyramid style, the best patio heater we tested was this model from Thermo Tiki. We liked the design of the tower, which we think could blend into a variety of patio designs.

Why You Should Get It: It’s one of the best looking patio heaters we tested.

Because of the wheels, it’s easy to move with just one person. We appreciated the ability to add sand at the bottom for extra stability since a heavy base is important to prevent tips from common bumps and winds. Even without the sand, we thought this was stable and bottom-heavy. The unit doesn’t offer tip-over protection like many other units we tested, but there is a chain to hold the propane tank in place.

Turning this patio heater on was intuitive, so we think it’s a great pick for beginners. Everything is labeled on the heater, which means you won’t need to keep the manual nearby to remember how to turn it on. Once on, it only took a few minutes for the unit to warm and produce an ample amount of heat, though we needed to be fairly close (two feet) to feel the strongest warmth.

Patio heaters are large pieces of outdoor furniture, which means storing them in the winter months can be a hassle. Choosing a model with wheels makes it easy to move into storage or move around your patio throughout the season. The best patio heater we tested with wheels is from Frontage.

Why You Should Get It: It’s intuitive to use and feels stable.

The push-button start makes it quick to turn on. We found ourselves clicking it on any time we were outside grilling in the colder months. In fact, between the grill and the patio heater, we felt toasty—even in 20-degree weather. We also loved the wheels, which made it easy to move around. Overall, this was easily a stand-out heater that’s well worth its value.

Thankfully, the heater never fell over, but it does have an automatic tip-over shut off feature in case a fall occurs. We also appreciated that the heating element glows brightly on the high setting as a reminder to stay clear.

One problem we ran into after assembly was that the post tilted to one side, which we found annoying to look at and could cause safety concerns if it became unstable. After some fiddling, we were able to adjust it and get it to stand straight up.

Setup was fairly easy, though note it requires two people and your own Phillips screwdriver. The most time consuming part was simply peeling off the protective film. After it was assembled, we had no problems connecting our own 20-pound propane tank, which took us less than a minute.

When it comes to safety features, the best patio heater we tested is this Arlmont & Co. unit. During operation, the heat was even on all sides and created a decent heat bubble within ten minutes. We tested it on a 144-square-foot patio during fairly cold November weather, and we think it will perform even better in the warmer months.

Keep in Mind: We found it tilted slightly after the initial assembly and we had to adjust it.

Why You Should Get It: The push-button start makes it quick and easy to turn on.

Our favorite feature of this patio heater is the wheels. Given its size at over seven feet tall, we think it would be difficult to move around without them—especially with the tank installed. We found that it easily moved over cement, grass, and even stairs. Overall, we felt confident and warm using the patio heater.

Once set up, we tested the heater in fairly cold conditions on a windy 40-degree day. The unit turned on and heated up quickly. While the product’s description says it should provide a heat range of 10 to 12 feet, we found that the highest setting could only be felt seven feet away. Given the weather, we were still impressed with the results.

The instructions were clear and the parts were labeled well, so it only took us one hour to set up. What’s more, we were able to complete assembly with just one person and the propane installation went just as smoothly.

If you’re looking for a multifunctional piece of furniture, this is the best patio heater we tested that also doubles as a table. While it’s not big enough to sit at for a meal , it’s perfect for setting down drinks.

Keep in Mind: We wish it came with a cover for storage.

Why You Should Get It: Operating this patio heater was a breeze thanks to easy assembly and built-in wheels.

Once the unit was assembled, we were more than happy with the results. We liked that the on/off instructions are printed on the heater itself, a convenient and clear way for any user to operate. When we bumped into the heater, it felt fairly stable. And the unit offers automatic tip-over protection, which provided us some extra peace of mind.

Assembly wasn’t perfect, as the top piece arrived damaged and required a bit of fiddling and hammering to get it into place. Then, the included wrench didn’t fit the screws for the propane tank mechanism, so we had to provide our own. Paired with instructions that included grainy photos and typos, we didn’t find the setup particularly easy.

For those with a big backyard, this propane model from Amazon Basics is the best patio heater we tested that effectively heats a large patio. We felt the warmth from 9 feet away on a windy 50-degree day, something that impressed us immediately.

Why You Should Get It: It provides a lot of heat and comes in multiple colors.

Because of its compact size and small heat range, we think this is best suited for a smaller patio or apartment balcony rather than a large home patio. Still, we think it’s a great pick for dinners outside and appreciate that it offers multiple functions.

Assembly was easy, though it required two people to complete. Once set up, we found it easy to turn on with a simple push button. We felt the heat when sitting at the table, but once we moved a few feet away, the warmth dissipated. When it comes to safety, we appreciated that the unit glows when turned on and offers tip-over protection.

If you’re looking for an electric model that serves as a table, this EnerG+ model is the best option we tested. The bistro-sized table comfortably fits two people, though we think four could crowd around it. When sitting at the table, the heating component was strong and effective.

Keep in Mind: It has a small heat range, so it’s hard to feel the heat when you’re not sitting at the table.

Why You Should Get It: Great for small spaces, it functions as both a heater and a bistro table.

At just 18 pounds, the unit is lightweight, but it felt sturdy to withstand light wind. It does offer automatic tip-over shutoff, which we appreciated. Overall, if you’re looking for a convenient electric model, we think this one does the trick.

Once set up, it was easy to turn on either from the unit itself or its included remote. Unlike propane options, we could operate this electric model without moving from our seats—a win in our books. We do wish there was a better spot for storing the remote, as it can easily fall off the small built-in shelf.

The assembly was quick—just under 25 minutes. Since there’s no propane involved, we simply needed to put together the base and thread the power cord. The instruction’s illustrations were a bit difficult to follow, however, and we did accidentally assemble it backward on our first attempt. It included everything we needed for assembly except a Phillips screwdriver, which we had to provide ourselves.

When it comes to electric options, the best patio heater we tested is from EnerG+. We were able to feel the heat from this unit almost 3 feet away, and when we measured our surface body temperature, it changed from 65.7 to 92.7 degrees.

Why You Should Get It: It’s easy to use and includes a convenient remote.

At 57 inches tall, this pick is fairly tall for an electric unit. We were able to stand up and sit down without feeling like any part of our bodies was cold. Although it felt stable, we appreciated that it does offer tip-over shutoff protection for added safety.

For the price, we were disappointed with the assembly. The instructions were difficult to follow, and we had to provide our own batteries and screwdriver. Plus, our unit was missing two screws. However, once it was put together, we found it easy to operate.

Compared to other electric models, it offers a wider heat range of 15 feet. It was noticeably warm once we turned it on, and we felt a significant difference between the two heat settings.

If you want an electric model that offers powerful heat, we were impressed with this pick from SereneLife. It has a round, 360-degree design that provides heat to all sides. We liked that it can heat a group of people without crowding to one side of the unit, something to keep in mind for entertaining.

Why You Should Get It: A round design provides ample warmth to all sides of the heater.

Once it was set up, the built-in wheels helped us to move it into place, though we think it’s best to move with two people as the large size makes it a little awkward. It heated up nicely within a few minutes, and we found ourselves using it for hours at a time without feeling cold. Because of its size and power, we think the heater is best suited for those with large patios.

The product listing says it’s ready out of the box, but in our experience, it does require assembly and took us over three hours. Plus, you need to provide your own tools and two people were required for assembly. Despite this, we found the instructions easy to follow and appreciated that everything was clearly labeled.

We found this Cuisine patio heater well worth the extra cost, especially for large patios. In fact, we found the heat output similar to a fire pit, so this is a great option for entertaining large groups outdoors .

Keep in Mind: The assembly took us over three hours to complete.

When it comes to safety, the heater offers automatic tip-over shutoff. The unit is over 7 feet tall, so the heating element is far above children's and many adults’ heads. We do wish it had a clearer warning label on the reflector shield, which becomes hot during operation.

Once assembled, however, operation was a breeze and the heat was effective on our patio. After a brief warm-up on the low setting, the heat is fully adjustable from low to high, which we found enough for an 8-foot area around the heater. We used it on a 60-degree evening with light wind, and the heater made it comfortable enough to eat dinner. We also appreciated that the wheels made it easy to transport when the unit is off.

The biggest concern we found was during assembly. It took around an hour and a half to complete, as there were many parts to put together. While the instructions were straightforward, the illustrations were not always clear or detailed. There is a tool provided, but we found that we needed our own Phillips screwdriver to tighten everything properly.

The Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater is the best patio heater for anyone on a budget. We were impressed with its performance, especially for the price, and appreciated its safety features and ample heating abilities.

Keep in Mind: It comes in many parts, which made it difficult to assemble.

Why You Should Get It: Overall, the unit is easy to use, attractive, and sturdy.

One thing that sets this unit apart from the others is the included custom cover to use between use and during storage. We appreciated the added protection from the elements, especially on our uncovered patio. Overall, we think this is a well-made unit and durable enough to last multiple patio seasons.

During operation, the heater was stable and didn’t budge when bumped. We’re confident it can handle light winds, but we appreciate that it also offers tip-over protection in the event of a fall. We also liked that the metal gate around the flames didn’t get hot to the touch, so we didn’t fear getting burned during operation.

The unit has built-in wheels, which we appreciated when it came to moving into place and later into storage. There’s also a strap for securing the propane tank to keep it stable while moving.

Once assembled, the patio heater was very easy to use with thanks to a push-button ignition. We immediately saw the flames inside and found that it warmed quickly. We felt the heat on all sides and needed to sit a few feet away to not feel too overheated.

Overall, assembly wasn’t too difficult, though we did experience some hiccups. First, the screw holes that connected the poles were a bit off-center, so we needed to widen them with a drill to get the screws to fit. And while it comes with a two-sided screwdriver, we found it easier to use our own.

If you’re looking for an all-around winner, the best patio heater we tested was the Arlmont & Co. Triplett Propane Patio Heater. Alongside its effective warming capabilities, it comes in a sleek design in different colors, allowing you to choose the one that suits your patio design best.

Why You Should Get It: It has a sleek design, is easy to use, and heats effectively.

The Bottom Line

After putting patio heaters to the test in our testing lab and our own backyards, the best patio heater is the Arlmont & Co. Triplett Propane Patio Heater, which we liked for its sleek design and effective heating. If you’re looking for an electric model, we recommend the EnerG+ Electric Patio Heater.

Our Testing Process

To come up with our list of the best patio heaters, we put top models to the test in our Des Moines, Iowa testing lab and our own backyards. Using a pre-determined methodology, we rated each patio heater for setup, heating performance, ease of use, safety, and value.

After the patio heaters arrived, we timed ourselves assembling each unit, noting how difficult it was to set up, how clear the instructions were, and if we needed to provide any tools. For propane patio heaters, we noted whether the start-up was simple and reliable or whether it took multiple tries to ignite.

In the lab, we evaluated the heating performance of electric patio heaters by taking our surface body temperature before and after sitting 3 feet away from the unit for five minutes. If a patio heater had multiple heat settings, we cycled through each setting and recorded the results. Then, we left the heaters on the highest setting to measure the maximum distance we could feel the warmth. We also noted how evenly the heat was distributed from the unit.

To evaluate the safety of each patio heater, we purposely bumped into the heater (while off) to determine if its base was stable or if it knocked over easily. For electric patio heaters, we recorded the temperature of the heater’s surface both while operating and five minutes after turning it off to note if it was safe to touch. For propane heaters, we noted if the unit produced any smoke and if so, how quickly it dissipated.

Lastly, we set up each patio heater in our own backyards to use in our everyday lives. We noted how it performed under different weather conditions and also noted any signs of rust or wear. After testing, we looked at the price of each product and evaluated its overall value.

What to Know About Patio Heaters Before Shopping

Power Source

While propane patio heaters provide the most heat, working with gas can be tricky, especially for beginners. Plus, propane heaters might not be allowed on your patio if you live in a condo or apartment. In this case, you’ll want to opt for an electric model.

Propane

If you’re looking for significant heat, a propane model is the best patio heater for you. While they’re not as convenient as electric heaters (you’ll need to provide and replace your own propane and setup typically takes longer), they are much more powerful.

Propane heaters require extra safety precautions, especially regarding clearance. “Make sure that it's being used in an open area,” Khan says. “Most of these propane patio heaters are 7 to 7.5 feet high and they have significant combustible clearance requirements.” If you have a covered patio, check the product’s instruction manual to ensure you have enough clearance for safe operation or opt for an electric model.

While you may want to store your patio heater in the garage during the off-season, you’ll need to store propane tanks separately. Always keep propane tanks outdoors in well-ventilated areas without direct sunlight.

Electric

Overall, electric patio heaters require less maintenance than propane models, and you don’t run the risk of running out of fuel during operation. You can also use most electric models in covered or enclosed patios, though you’ll want to check the manufacturer’s instructions before doing so. While they’re more convenient, they’re typically not as powerful as their propane counterparts, so you won’t feel the same warmth.

Electric patio heaters are often the best choice if you don’t live in a single-family home. “The Department of Buildings in New York City, for example, does not allow propane tanks to be used on people’s rooftops or terraces,” says Amber Scott Freda, owner of Amber Freda Home & Garden Design, “which can be a deciding factor for many people on which type of patio heater to purchase.”

It’s important to note that the electricity on most patios runs on a single circuit breaker, even if there are multiple outlets, Khan explains. Because of this, it’s likely you are only able to run 120 volts at a time, which is a very small area of coverage, especially if you have anything else plugged in, like patio lights.

Heat Output

There are multiple ways to measure the efficiency of a patio heater’s heat output. First, manufacturers typically provide a heat range of how far from the unit you can feel the warmth. In our tests, we found that the distance at which we could feel warmth was often much shorter than what the manufacturer claimed.

When shopping for a patio heater, you’ll notice that most models list their BTUs, which stands for British Thermal Units. This measurement refers to how much heat is necessary to raise the temperature by one degree. In theory, the more BTUs a unit has, the more powerful it is. However, it’s important to note that a patio heater’s effectiveness depends on the weather conditions, placement, and shape. A patio heater placed near high walls will feel more effective than one in a completely open space, for example.

Patio heaters are only meant to raise the temperature in their heat range from 5 to 10 degrees at best. Keep that in mind when you’re shopping, as you won’t find one to keep you super warm in freezing temperatures. We found that the patio heaters performed best in 50 to 60-degree weather.

Safety

Safety should always be top of mind, as even the best patio heaters can be dangerous when misused. However, there are safety features that you can look for in a heater to provide extra peace of mind.

First, patio heaters should be third-party certified. While it’s rare to find a model without certification, we recommend making sure a model has one before purchasing. Each of our top picks was either ETL- or UL-certified. You’ll also want to check for an IP rating, which refers to the level of protection against foreign objects.

Operating a patio heater with propane is dangerous. “Any propane heater is going to have some sort of a safety valve to shut off if the flame blows out, ” Kahn says. If the safety mechanism no longer allows you to light the heater, it’s best to ask a professional for help or replace the heater altogether.

If you are looking for an electric patio heater, think about where you’ll place it and how long the cord is. If you need to run cords across busy walkways, that becomes a tripping hazard.

Many patio heaters also offer tip-over shutoff protection, which automatically turns the heating element off if the heater falls or is on an uneven surface. While this adds a layer of security, Khan recommends looking for a unit with a heavy base to prevent a fall in the first place.

When testing, we also noted whether the patio heater got hot to the touch. We didn’t include any models that we found dangerously hot. If you have children or forgetful adults, consider whether the patio heater has adequate warning labels on the unit itself. Many units also glow to indicate that they’re turned on.

Size

When it comes to size, you’ll want to note the patio heater’s clearance needs compared to the space you have. The heating element on a propane heater is typically around seven feet tall, which requires a high clearance, typically three feet above the unit and two feet on all sides. One of the biggest patio heaters we tested, the Cuisinart COH-400 Perfect Position Overhead Propane Patio Heater, has a swivel head that helps accommodate these clearances.

Tall propane patio heaters provide heat from the top down in all directions. While it’s nice to have a wide heat range, the placement of the heater will make a big difference in the warmth you feel.

“They're heating in all directions, which means if you put it at the corner of a table, two-thirds of the heat is going [the] opposite direction from where you need it,” Khan says.

Electric patio heaters like the Hanover 800-Watt Electric Patio Heater run much smaller and may not require as much clearance, which is why they may be better suited for small or covered patios. Outdoors, you may also consider a small propane heater like the Bali Outdoors Portable Patio Heater, as it’s portable enough to take camping.

Other Patio Heaters We Tested

East Oak Outdoor Patio Heater

This propane patio heater from East Oak performed well in our tests but wasn’t a standout performer. The setup was straightforward and the instructions were clear. The unit itself was very lightweight without the propane tank attached, but we found it awkward to move, especially for shorter people. We also liked that the base doubles as a small table, a feature we appreciated.

Hampton Bay Stainless Steel Patio Heater

The Hampton Bay Stainless Steel Patio Heater provided ample heat and was easy to use. We ran into some troubles during assembly, specifically when removing the protective film that was caught in the rivets. Once set up, however, it felt stable and heated our patio well.

Living Accents Freestanding Propane Patio Heater

A pyramid-style patio heater, this propane model from Living Accents was one of the most expensive we tested. However, it performed similarly to the less expensive models we tested. The setup took over an hour to complete and once assembled, it didn’t meet our heating expectations, especially for the price. We did appreciate the stylish design, visible flames, and sturdy build.

Your Questions, Answered

Is an electric patio heater cheaper to run than a gas patio heater?

The amount it costs to run a patio heater largely depends on the price of utilities where you live and how often you use the unit. However, propane heaters are typically cheaper to run. While you’ll need to purchase a propane tank separately, if you’re using the unit for multiple hours, multiple days a week, it will cost much more to run the electric model. Plus, a propane heater will provide greater warmth for the price.

Who We Are

Jessica Comstock is an associate commerce editor at Better Homes & Gardens who writes about the best products for your home. To come up with this list, she consulted insights from our expert testers, who tested each of these patio heaters in the lab and in their own backyards. In addition, she spoke with Eric Kahn, founder of Alfresco Heating and Amber Scott Freda, an interior designer and owner of Amber Freda Home & Garden Design, for their insights and experiences working with patio heaters.

