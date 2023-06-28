We also consulted Hurley and New-York based interior designer Jennifer Stephan for additional insight about patio dining tables, including features to look for and the types of materials that are best suited for different environments.

To find the best patio dining sets, we used four popular sets in our homes for two weeks. At the end of the testing period, we used a predetermined methodology to evaluate each set in five categories: setup, design, durability, quality, and value. The final rating was determined by averaging each pick's scores across categories.

But there are quite a few factors to keep in mind when shopping for a patio dining set, experts say. “Consumers should be looking for a table that fits their outdoor entertainment needs in addition to the size of their space, whether that’s a deck, screened-in porch, poolside patio, or even an apartment balcony,” says Matt Hurley, head of outdoor furniture at Wayfair.

Nothing takes a regular-old meal from standard to special quite like bringing it outside. To upgrade your outdoor space and create an area that’s comfortable and inviting to eat in, the first thing you’ll need is a quality patio dining set.

While we liked the set’s lattice pattern, it’s only offered in a teal shade that may not suit everyone’s taste. Ultimately, this is a great pick if you’re looking for a portable and nice-looking bistro set that will hold up well over time and is well-priced.

We didn’t experience any delivery issues — the set arrived in a large box in good condition — and the setup, while uncomplicated, did take about 30 minutes with two people. The number of parts seemed overwhelming at first but once we separated the legs of the chairs and the parts of the table it was more manageable. The instructions were fairly easy to follow as well, though we recommend using your own wrench, as the one that comes with the set is small and doesn’t work well.

There were several heavy rains as well as “scorching hot” days in Des Moines, Iowa, where we used this set during testing. We didn’t notice any color fading or damage to the table or chairs and while the chairs are fairly small, they still felt sturdy and supportive.

Being on the smaller side, this bistro table isn’t functional for a full meal (you couldn’t fit cups, plates, and flatware on it, for example), but we found the size to be perfect for drinks or a light meal like breakfast. The chairs are comfortable for the style, the table feels sturdy, and all of the pieces are surprisingly lightweight and easy to move around.

This set is made of aluminum (one of the most durable materials for outdoor furniture, according to our experts) in a cheerful teal hue and includes a small round table in a traditional lattice pattern with two matching chairs.

If you have a small outdoor space or think you’ll primarily need a patio table for one or two people, you might want to consider the Pioneer Woman Goldie Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set.

Setup could be a little easier, and the bright teal color might not be for everyone.

This is a highly durable outdoor dining set in is made with lightweight aluminum that’s easy to move around a yard.

We also noted that the bolts on the chairs seemed a little loose after a week or so, though they were simple enough to tighten.

While the assembled table is certainly worth the extra time and effort, we did note that setup was significant. We assumed the chairs and bench would take time to build, but the table seemed to take longer and sometimes required two sets of hands during certain steps. Plus, some of the pictures in the instructions didn’t seem to be exact.

The furniture held up well during the testing period, during which time it handled a storm. To help the wood last longer and protect it from the elements, the manufacturer recommends applying teak oil every three months or so.

A nice feature is the table’s height; at 35 inches tall, it’s taller than many other patio tables, and we liked that you could create extra seating by using counter-height chairs with it.

The acacia wood in this set is warm and classic, while the X-back chairs are roomy and comfortable, though we noted that additional cushions would be ideal for anyone experiencing back issues.

A full-size dining table that seats six can take up quite a lot of space, even if you have a roomy outdoor area. So we appreciated that the Walker Edison Delray Classic Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set features a table that can be expanded to convert from a four- to a six-top.

During the test period, the set held up well against the weather. We found that the weight and mesh metal design prevented the chairs from being blown around in high winds. The wind blew right through the chairs which we especially appreciated as we previous sets we owned were lightweight and would be blown around in high winds.

The entire set took about an hour to assemble, making the setup time pretty average for the dining sets we tested, and we found the instructions clear and concise. We appreciated that all necessary tools are included. Although unboxing the pieces and assembling the set was easier than we expected, the boxes are quite heavy so we recommend having two people on hand to move them.

The chairs feel sturdy to sit in, and we liked that you can rock back on them thanks to the coil spring seat mounts. Throughout testing, we received many compliments about how comfortable they were.

After a heavy rain, our tester took the cushions off the seat and stood them on edge, and the water ran out quickly. We appreciated that it didn’t take long for them to completely air-dry.

The chairs are light enough to move, and getting in and out of them was not a problem. Even on very hot days, the black wrought iron steel doesn’t become overly hot to the touch. The seat cushions have been treated to be water-resistant, too, we noted, and rainwater easily beads up on the fabric.

Four people can fit comfortably around the table, which has a 42-inch diameter and offers plenty of legroom. While testing the set, the table was sturdy and could easily accommodate the weight of as many dinner and glassware pieces as you’d be able to fit on it.

The Better Homes and Gardens Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set was the only patio dining set to receive a perfect score in all of our test categories. Overall, we felt that it was a stylish, well-built set and found the chairs to be quite comfortable as well.

This is a well-made round dining set that scored exceptionally well for durability, quality, and design, and it’s relatively affordable, too.

Overall, we recommend the Better Homes and Gardens Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set. This five-piece set scored exceptionally well during testing, and we felt that it was built well and comfortable. The set has also held up well during the elements and isn’t so lightweight that it’s blown around on windy days.

Our Testing Process

To find the best patio dining sets, we put four patio dining sets to the test in a real-world setting right at home. We evaluated the sets from start to finish, ordering them on our own and noting the ease or difficulty of the ordering process, as well as how seamless delivery was. We then set up the patio dining sets and used them for two weeks.

We used a predetermined methodology to evaluate each patio dining set in five categories: setup, design, durability, quality, and value. The final rating was determined by averaging each pick's scores across categories.

What to Know About Patio Dining Sets Before Shopping

Space Size and Layout

“When shopping for a patio dining set, the size of the dining set is where the journey starts,” says Hurley. As you begin shopping, he recommends keeping the following in mind:

Seating: Consider your outdoor entertainment needs and how many people you’d ideally like to fit around the dining table since this will heavily influence the search process. In addition, think about the types of chairs you prefer to sit on: Some patio dining sets include chairs, while others feature a mix of chairs and benches, for example.

Consider your outdoor entertainment needs and how many people you’d ideally like to fit around the dining table since this will heavily influence the search process. In addition, think about the types of chairs you prefer to sit on: Some patio dining sets include chairs, while others feature a mix of chairs and benches, for example. Your space: Whether the patio dining set will be on a deck, screened-in porch, poolside patio, or apartment balcony, consider how much space you have. Your space also influences the type of materials you should look for.

Whether the patio dining set will be on a deck, screened-in porch, poolside patio, or apartment balcony, consider how much space you have. Your space also influences the type of materials you should look for. Chair movement: “An important consideration when it comes to size, especially when shopping for a deck or space with railings or walls, is that the size of the set should leave enough space to pull out and push in chairs,” says Hurley. Keep this in mind as you measure the dimensions of the table and chairs within your space.

Style

Patio dining sets are available in an unlimited number of styles these days, so you’re guaranteed to find one that suits your tastes. You’ll want to consider the look you’re going for in your outdoor space, as well as any features that are appealing to you, such as cushions, swivel chairs, or a hole in the table to let an umbrella pass through. Hardwood dining sets with cushions are always a popular choice, Hurley says.

Material and Durability

The material of your patio dining set doesn’t just affect the way it looks; material also impacts how durable the pieces are and how much maintenance they need.

Some of the most durable materials for outdoor furniture are aluminum, hardwood, poly lumber, teak, wicker, and tempered glass tabletops, according to the experts we spoke to. If purchasing chairs with cushions, Sunbrella fabric is a popular choice, since it’s durable and resistant to fading.

In addition, it’s a good idea to consider the type of environment you live in:

If you live near a beach : Hurley recommends looking for materials that won’t corrode from salty air and are heavy enough to stay in place on a deck during windy days. “A patio dining set made out of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic lumber is a great option for this setting,” he says.

: Hurley recommends looking for materials that won’t corrode from salty air and are heavy enough to stay in place on a deck during windy days. “A patio dining set made out of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic lumber is a great option for this setting,” he says. If you live somewhere with intense sun : Strong sunshine can mean fading. If you have chairs with cushions, Sunbrella fabric is a smart choice. You’ll also want to look for dining tables with a hole in the middle to allow for compatibility with umbrellas.

: Strong sunshine can mean fading. If you have chairs with cushions, Sunbrella fabric is a smart choice. You’ll also want to look for dining tables with a hole in the middle to allow for compatibility with umbrellas. If you live in a temperate climate: “Consumers who live in mild climates have a lot of options, with synthetic wicker being a great choice offering a combination of quality, durability, and affordability,” Hurley says. “Patio dining furniture made out of hardwoods like acacia will also hold up to moderate elements.”

Your Questions, Answered

What is the most durable material for patio furniture?

When it comes to choosing the best patio dining set for your outdoor space, the material is a key consideration to keep in mind. “There are several durable outdoor furniture materials,” says Stephen. “Aluminum being the strongest, rust- and corrosion-resistant, and lightweight.”

A close second, Stephan says, is teak. This material has a softer look and is naturally resistant to weather, insects, and rot. “It also develops a beautiful patina over time, turning a slight gray and [giving] a nautical vibe,” she says.

Can patio dining sets stay out all year?

Some types of outdoor patio dining furniture can stay outside year-round, but it really depends on a few factors, including material, climate, and maintenance, experts say.

Material is the first consideration. “The most durable materials are aluminum, teak, and wicker,” Stephan says. “These can all handle sunlight exposure, rain, and climate changes more than most.” Less-durable materials will show wear and tear more quickly, however, so you might want to bring those inside, especially on rainy days.

You should also keep your local climate in mind, Stephan says. “If you live in a mild climate with limited changes within the seasons your furniture is likely safe to stay out,” she explains. “However, in areas with extreme weather and fluctuation, you'll want to store inside.”

And regardless of the weather or what your patio dining set is made out of, regular maintenance is crucial. Stephan recommends regularly cleaning your patio dining set and applying a protective coating (if applicable) to prevent build-up and damage.

How can I save money while shopping for a patio dining set?

According to Stephan, outdoor furniture can be an investment due to its durable materials. While it’s understandable if you don’t want to splurge on furniture you may not use all year, be sure you don’t sacrifice the quality of the pieces.

“When shopping for outdoor furniture, you don't want to skimp too much as the durability could be compromised and you'll have to replace sooner rather than later,” Stephan notes.

Who We Are

Kathleen Felton is a freelance writer originally from Connecticut, now living in Sydney, Australia, covering home and lifestyle for Better Homes & Gardens. To compile this list of the best patio dining sets, Kathleen analyzed lab insights from our at-home testing. She also spoke to Matt Hurley, head of outdoor furniture at Wayfair, and Jennifer Stephan, an interior designer based in New York with 10 years of experience in the fashion and interiors industry.

