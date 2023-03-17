The 8 Best Paint Sprayers of 2023 That Can Tackle Any Paint Project

To find the best paint sprayers on the market, we researched these tools and factored in price, portability, ease of use, cleaning, and functionality.

“While there is more prep work, paint sprayers are superior to rollers because they create a more even coat with fewer drip marks. They are also faster than the traditional rolling technique”, says Catherine Hart, a professional mural artist.

Paint sprayers are a useful tool to help you tackle any DIY painting project. Suitable for use indoors and outdoors, the best paint sprayers can be used to paint small items, like a frame or accent chair, or larger areas, like all the walls of a room or an exterior fence.

Best Overall Graco TrueCoat 360DS Handheld Paint Sprayer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: Thanks to an airtight system, this paint sprayer can work upside down. Keep in Mind: The power cord is only 18 inches long, so expect to use an extension cord. Overall, the best paint sprayer is this pick from Graco. At 4.5 pounds, the paint sprayer has the versatility of a handheld unit but is run by the unlimited power of an electrical cord. This DIY tool comes with everything you need for big and small paint jobs. In addition to the paint sprayer itself, you’ll get two paint spray tips, four flex liner paint bags, and a helpful quickstart guide. This paint sprayer is ready to work in minutes and there’s no need to thin any paint with this tool. Simply fill the flex liner bags, attach the bag to the sprayer’s body, and get spraying. There are two speed settings on this sprayer: the low-speed setting gives you more control for smaller areas and the high speed is perfect for bigger areas. An especially nice feature–this paint sprayer can even work upside down, so if you need to get in small crevices, between fence posts, or anywhere else, that’s a big plus. To keep it working in tip-top form, thoroughly and quickly clean all the parts immediately after using. The flex liner bags can easily be washed and reused or tossed away in the trash. The only drawback is the power cord is only 18 inches long, so for nearly any job, you’ll need to add on an extension cord. Price at time of publish: $234 Product Details: Tip Size: 3.81 mm | Flow Rate: Not listed | Product Weight: 4.5 pounds

Best Budget Yattich HVLP Paint Sprayer Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The set features five nozzles and three spray patterns for a wide range of options. Keep in Mind: Paint may need to be thinned and measured with an included viscosity cup, adding extra steps. If you’ve got some small to medium-sized DIY home projects or just want to try using a paint sprayer, this Yattich pick is the best paint sprayer to consider. The paint sprayer is less expensive than other options, yet includes several helpful settings. Along with the paint sprayer base, the set comes with five copper nozzles, a cleaning brush, and cleaning needle, a helpful user manual, and a viscosity cup. Before using the sprayer, you may need to dilute your paint–the user guide will explain how to dilute and the viscosity cup will help you test your paint’s dilution levels before spraying. While you’re saving on cost with this option, these steps do add time to your project. Once your paint is ready and the sprayer is filled, choose between five different copper tips. The offered sizes include 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 1.8mm, 2.5mm, and 3.0mm. Plus, three spray patterns help handle a wide range of projects and paint types. When the painting is done, all the parts come apart and the included cleaning tools assist in getting to hard-to-reach spots. While this tool has a bit of a learning curve, the wide range of options, 6.5-foot-long power cord, and low price tag make it one of the best paint sprayers to consider. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Tip Size: 1.2 mm, 1.5 mm, 1.8 mm, 2.5 mm, and 3.0 mm | Flow Rate: 0.26 gallons per minute | Product Weight: 3.85 pounds

Best Splurge Graco Magnum ProX19 Cart Paint Sprayer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It can accommodate up to 150 feet of hose, so it’s ideal for large projects. Keep in Mind: At 42 pounds, it’s heavier than other picks and could be more difficult for some to use. A carted paint sprayer like this Graco style is a helpful tool for major paint jobs and is useful for painting projects both indoors and outdoors. The set includes everything you need to begin spraying paint, including the piston pump, adjustable pressure controls, and 50 feet of hose. If you need a longer hose, the sprayer can accommodate up to 150 feet of additional hose (sold separately), so it’s the best paint sprayer for multi-story homes or painting an oversized great room. While the sprayer weighs 42 pounds (without paint), the two wheels on the base make it very easy to move and maneuver to wherever you need it to be. We appreciate that the sprayer hooks right up to paint buckets, so there’s no need to pour paint. Even better, it will work with either one or five-gallon buckets. With limited parts, this easy-to-use sprayer is even easier to clean. The Power Flush Adapter hooks right up to an outdoor garden hose, so the sprayer can be quickly and effectively flushed out of all paint. Even with some setup time and time spent moving the carted sprayer around, you’ll likely see big time and energy savings if you’re planning on big painting projects. Price at time of publish: $876 Product Details: Tip Size: 0.48 mm | Flow Rate: 0.38 gallons per minute | Product Weight: 42 pounds

Best for Pneumatic TCP Global Professional HVLP Spray Gun with Air Regulator Amazon View On Amazon View On Tcpglobal.com Why You Should Get It: It’s ideal for larger projects, like painting cars, boats, or other vehicles. Keep in Mind: You’ll need an air compressor to power this paint sprayer. Powered by compressed air, pneumatic paint sprayers are known to produce an even and smooth finish, which is why they are often preferred for large projects, like painting cars, boats, and other vehicles. If you have any similar projects in mind, the best paint sprayer is this TCP Global pick. The paint sprayer is less expensive than some other options and is fairly easy to use. It’s worth noting, however, it does require an additional purchase of an air compressor, which adds additional cost. While this sprayer comes with only one tip size, there are controls to adjust the spray pattern, fluid control, and air pressure. The user manual explains how to set up your air compressor tank and how to set the fan nozzle for different types of projects. Price at time of publish: $99 Product Details: Tip Size: 1.3 mm | Flow Rate: Not listed | Product Weight: 2.81 pounds

Best Airless Graco Magnum X5 Stand Airless Paint Sprayer 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: This sprayer attaches directly to a one or five-gallon paint bucket, so there’s no need to pour paint. Keep in Mind: Weighing in at 19 pounds, there are no wheels on this stand sprayer. Solid and sturdy, this 19-pound paint sprayer stand by Graco is the best paint sprayer for large, flat surfaces. The airless sprayer produces even and fast application of thin, medium, or thick coatings and there’s no need to thin the paint. Speaking of the paint, you can use the sprayer straight out of the one or five-gallon paint bucket, which eliminates pouring and cleaning extra supplies. While great for big, flat surfaces, the heavy stand setup doesn’t have wheels. The lack of wheels and spraying from open paint buckets means it’s not an easy option to move around from place to place. Thankfully, this set comes with a 25-foot hose, but it can easily accommodate a hose up to 75 feet long, though you’ll have to purchase it separately. When you’re done painting, the clean-up is ultra-convenient. There’s an included attachment that hooks up to a garden hose for easy cleaning. The compact size and handle on the top mean it’s easy to tote and store when not in use. Price at time of publish:$433 Product Details: Tip Size: Not listed | Flow Rate: 0.27 gallons per minute | Product Weight: 19 pounds

Best Electric Scuddles HVLP Paint Sprayer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: No assembly is required and it’s lightweight. Keep in Mind: The electric cord is 6.6 feet, so you may need an extension cord depending on the project. This plastic paint sprayer doesn’t require difficult assembly and is ready to use right out of the box, making it one of the best paint sprayers to consider. The electric sprayer features a 6.6-foot long power cord, so you’ll have plenty of length for smaller projects and the sprayer can easily be attached to an extension cord should you need more length to reach the power source. The corded electric sprayer comes with five nozzle tips in three different sizes. The bigger sizes are perfect for thicker paints like latex or chalk paints and the smaller size tips are appropriate for varnish or sealants. Besides the tips and gun, there’s also a 1,000 mL paint container, a funnel, two straws, and cleaning tools. The flow control knob is located on the sprayer’s trigger. Simply twist it to change the spray pattern from circular, horizontal, or vertical. Best for small to medium projects, this electric paint sprayer is a trusted tool for any home DIY’er but may not be big or powerful enough for major projects or multi-room painting. Lightweight and comfortable to hold, this electric sprayer is perfect for paint spray novices since it’s intuitive and easy to use. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Tip Size: 1.8 mm, 2.2 mm, and 2.6 mm | Flow Rate: Not listed | Product Weight: 4.36 pounds

Best Cordless Sun Joe 24V-PS1 24-Volt iON+ Cordless HVLP Handheld Paint Sprayer Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It: It’s lightweight and has three spray patterns, so you can adjust based on what you’re using it for. Keep in Mind: It has 20 minutes of rechargeable runtime, so some projects could take longer. This compact paint sprayer by Sun Joe is the best paint sprayer for tight corners, awkward angles, or areas like between banister spindles. The cordless style is lightweight and has three spray patterns, so you can adjust it based on the project you’re working on. While super convenient, with this model you’re tied to the battery time. This model typically gets about 20 minutes of run-time per battery charge, so you’ll need to work quickly to finish your job. Along with the sprayer, the set comes with a funnel for pouring paint, two cleaning tools, a battery, and a charger. There are three paint tips as well, so it will work for a range of viscosities and paint types. In addition to the three tips, the nozzle can be turned to select from three spray patterns, which is useful in painting both larger and smaller items. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Tip Size: 1.5 mm, 1.8 mm, and 2.2 mm | Flow Rate: 0.6 gallons per minute | Product Weight: 4.4 pounds