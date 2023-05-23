To determine which are the best paints for furniture, we researched lots of different brands, considering factors like can size, available finishes, and dry time. We also consulted our experts for their advice on which paints are most suitable for your DIY and home decor projects.

“When it comes to painting furniture it is important to choose a paint that has a good bonding agent for the surface of the furniture and also one that includes a hardener to protect against wear and tear,” says Philippa Radon, paint, color, and design specialist at C2 Paint.

When you are looking to makeover your home or give a fresh look to some old chairs or cabinets, the easiest and cheapest way is with a new coat of paint. But not so fast—it may not be wise to slosh your furniture with wall paint. It’s best to opt for a paint specially formulated for furniture and cabinets.

Best Overall Beyond Paint All-in-One Furniture, Cabinets, Countertops, and More The Home Depot View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This paint is four times thicker than most paints, so you don’t have to use much to get lots of coverage. Keep in Mind There are only 19 color options available. Beyond Paint is our top choice for the best paint for furniture because it’s a water-based paint that consists of a primer, bonder, and sealer in one. That means you don’t have to spend extra time stripping, sanding, or priming the surface before starting your project. However, to get the best results, it's a good idea to clean the surface before you paint, as dirt and grease can prevent it from sticking. While it is an expensive option, the paint is four times thicker than your average formula, so you can use less to get the same amount of coverage. It’s versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces including Formica, glass, wood, metal, granite, and tile. Besides brushes, you can also use paint sprayers or rollers to layer the paint. Once applied, the paint takes around two to four hours to air dry. This paint is low-VOC, meaning it has fewer harmful emissions and is better for you and the environment. You can get it in a single gallon or quart size. The formula only comes in 19 pre-mixed colors, but you can create your own custom color option. Price at time of publish: $40 per quart Product Details: Size: One quart or gallon | Finishes: Flat, matte | Number of Colors: 19 pre-mixed | Dry Time: Three hours

Best Budget BEHR Premium Interior/Exterior Cabinet, Door & Trim Paint The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This water-soluble acrylic paint is a breeze easy to clean up with soap and water if you get errant drips on the floor. Keep in Mind There are no matte finishes. The Behr Premium Interior/Exterior Cabinet, Door & Trim Paint is the best paint for furniture if you're looking for a smooth finish at a lower price. The acrylic paint can be used on cabinets, furniture, doors, interior moldings, and woodwork. It will also stick to a variety of surfaces including metal, vinyl, and drywall. Use a paintbrush, paint sprayer, or roller to apply. The paint is formulated with a tack-free film that keeps painted surfaces from sticking together. However, this is not an all-in-one option—it requires you to prime and sand your surface before you start. It covers up to 100 square feet depending on the application and how porous the surface is. Plus, it’s fast-drying and will be ready for recoating in about two hours (though darker colors or humid climates may extend the drying time). This paint is available in satin and semi-gloss finishes (no matte options). It’s water-soluble and cleans up easily with soap and water if paint splatters on your floor. We also like that it’s formulated to resist mold and mildew. It’s only available in one quart or one gallon sizes. Price at time of publish: $25 per quart Product Details: Size: One quart or gallon | Finishes: Satin, Semi-Gloss | Number of Colors: 58 | Dry Time: 2 hours

Best Splurge Heirlooms Traditions All-In-One Paint Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This is a great beginner paint option because it requires little prep work. Keep in Mind Lighter colors may require primer or a few extra coats. If you have the urge to splurge, consider Heritage Traditions Mediterranean All-in-One Paint. This is one of the best paints for furniture because it comes in an array of cool colors and boasts a sophisticated all-in-one formula. The paint is easy to use and is great for beginners in particular because it requires little to no prep work to get started. The formula includes built-in top coat and sealer, so you should be able to finish the job at hand with one coat. However, if you go with a lighter paint hue, you may wind up wanting additional coats of paint (or even a primer) to get the desired coverage. Heritage Traditions paint is good for interior and exterior jobs, and can be used on a number of surfaces including vinyl, leather, and smooth fabrics. The paint is available in 30 colors and comes in 8-ounce, quart, gallon, and 2-pound sizes. Although it has a fairly matte appearance, you can apply a glossy clear coat. Dry time is around 30 minutes, and samples are available from the brand’s website if you want to try out a color before buying. Price at time of publish: $42 per quart Product Details: Size: 8 fluid ounces, 32 fluid ounces, 1 gallon, 2 pounds | Finishes: Matte | Number of Colors: 30 | Dry Time: 30 minutes

Best for Wood C2 Cabinet & Trim Satin C2 Paint View On C2paint.com Why You Should Get It The formula uses dairy whey proteins to give the paint an extra smooth look akin to that of an oil-based paint. Keep in Mind It is not an all-in-one paint—you’ll have to prime and sand before use. This C2 Paint is the best wood paint for furniture because it has the luxe look of an oil-based paint but it’s actually acrylic, which tends to be more versatile and quick-drying. What's cool about this paint is that, instead of harsh chemicals and VOCs, it uses recycled dairy whey proteins to give it a smooth, satin finish. This is not an all-in-one paint, which means you’ll have to take the steps to clean and prep the surface with a primer before you apply. You’ll get around 400 to 450 square feet of coverage per gallon, which should be more than enough to paint cabinets and complete furniture projects. Before applying a second coat, it’s recommended to wait about two to four hours. This paint is great to use on all things wood including cabinets, patio chairs, and raised garden beds. But you can also use it on metal furniture and concrete floors. The C2 paint is available in more than 50 colors and six finishes including satin sheen, matte, eggshell, gloss, semi-gloss, and flat. It comes in quart and gallon sizes, and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Price at time of publish: $33 per quart Product Details: Size: One quart or gallon | Finishes: Satin sheen, matte, eggshell, gloss, semi-gloss, and flat | Number of Colors: 50+ | Dry Time: 2 to 4 hours

Best Chalk Paint Shabby Chic Chalked Furniture Paint Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This paint dries quickly so you can complete an entire project in one day. Keep in Mind The only sizes are 8.5 or 33 fluid ounces, so you may end up with too much or too little paint. Chalk-based paint is basically an absorbent paint that sticks to furniture surfaces without requiring priming or sanding. Whether you want to upgrade your dresser or turn a nightstand into a statement piece, this is one of the best paints for furniture no matter the surface. The paint comes in either a metallic or matte finish, plus you can choose from 35 hues ranging from strawberry yogurt to pebble gray. If a vintage or shabby-chic look is your decor vibe, this is a great one to nab. Additionally, this paint dries fast, so you can do multiple coats in one day. The Shabby Chic paint is made with a water-based formula that is easy to clean and safe to use inside your home and around children. Keep in mind that it only comes in 8.5 fluid ounces and 33 fluid ounce cans. But if you have a lot of surface area to paint, a little will go a long way. Price at time of publish: $23 per quart Product Details: Size: 8.5 fluid ounces or 33 fluid ounces | Finishes: Matte, metallic | Number of Colors: 35 | Dry Time: 3 hours (15 minutes between coats)

Best for Outdoor Furniture Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch Latex Paint Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It helps to protect outdoor furniture from the elements and is resistant to fading. Keep in Mind The paint is not thick; it may need extra coats to cover a surface completely. Overall, the Rust-Oleum Painter’s Touch Paint is the best paint for furniture that is kept outdoors because it consists of a special formula that can protect outdoor chairs and tables so they stay durable and vibrant when they’re outside in the elements. Plus, it is a water-based acrylic paint, which makes for easy cleaning with soap and water. Each quart covers up to 120 square feet. The paint works on metal, wood, unglazed ceramic, and plaster surfaces, but you can’t use it on floors. The Rust-Oleum formula comes in satin, gloss, metallic, and clear finishes. Before using this paint, you have to prep by sanding the area with 180/200 sandpaper and then clean the surface thoroughly with a degreaser to get smooth, even results. It is recommended to use a primer, especially if the surface you’re working on is wood or metal. The paint is pretty thin and may need multiple coats for total coverage. That being said, it dries completely in two to four hours. Price at time of publish: $17 per quart Product Details: Size: Quart, pint | Finishes: Satin, Gloss, Metallic, Clear | Number of Colors: 9 | Dry Time: 2 to 4 hours

Best Spray Paint Krylon Color Maxx Spray Paint and Primer for Indoor/Outdoor Use Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It bonds to any surface including metal, wicker, glass, plastic and plaster. Keep in Mind Since it’s not water-based, you’ll need to use a solvent cleaning solution on messes. If you are in the midst of a big furniture makeover project, why not ditch the paintbrush and use spray paint instead? This Krylon spray paint is perfect for those times when you have loads of furniture to paint and need a quick, high-quality finish. It covers up to 25 square feet when sprayed. You’ll like that it’s a paint and a primer, so aside from sanding and cleaning, you don’t have major prep work to do. Plus, it comes in a variety of finishes including satin, gloss, matte, and semi-flat. It’s suitable on wood, metal, wicker, glass, and plaster surfaces, and is a good substitute for regular paint. In fact, the brand claims that the formula is five times stronger than the average paint, and adheres well to most plastic surfaces. Another beneficial feature is that it is rust-resistant and can protect your furniture piece in the long run. After 25 minutes, the paint will be dry to the touch, and it completely dries in two hours. It’s not water-based, so you need a solvent cleaning solution if you spill it on clothes or the floor. You should wear a mask when applying spray paint, and be sure to do so in a well-ventilated area. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Size: 12 ounces, 15 ounces | Finishes: Satin, gloss, matte, semi-flat | Number of Colors: 100+ | Dry Time: 2 hours