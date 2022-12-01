The 12 Best Packing Cubes of 2022 to Keep You Organized While Traveling

Here are the best packing cubes, according to our research.

We researched the best packing cubes and evaluated features like materials, size, compartments, and number of pieces to come up with this list of the best packing cubes. Based on research, we chose the Shacke Pak Packing Cubes as the best overall packing cubes because they have breathable mesh, reinforced stitching, and snag-free zippers, plus a convenient laundry bag.

“Look for something that is tried and tested and has good reviews,” says travel blogger Helene Sula. “The idea is to save space in your bag, so opt for something that has a clean design and compression features.” As someone who has traveled to 54 countries only with a carry-on, Helene says it's all about saving space and packing strategically—and packing cubes help you do just that.

If you’re looking for an easy and efficient way to keep your clothes, shoes, and toiletries organized while traveling, consider using packing cubes. Available in a variety of sizes, materials, and designs, the best packing cubes allow you to fit more in your suitcase and find what you’re looking for without making a mess.

Best Overall: Shacke Pak Packing Cube Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This five-piece packing cube set has breathable mesh, reinforced stitching, and snag-free ergonomic zippers. Keep in Mind: Although these packing cubes are water-resistant, they are not waterproof. Our pick for the best packing cubes overall has breathable mesh, reinforced stitching, and snag-free ergonomic zippers. The set comes with four packing cubes (small, medium, large, and extra large) and a laundry bag for separating clean and dirty clothes, which is especially helpful when being away from home for a long time. Made out of water-resistant nylon material with a double stitched top panel, these packing cubes are built to last for years and are easy to clean with soap and water. The mesh panel allows you to see what’s inside of each packing cube without digging through your bag. A perfect balance of lightweight and sturdy, the Shacke Pak is a quality and efficient packing solution whether you’re traveling by plane or car. This set is available in 10 different colors. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Materials: Nylon

Nylon Dimensions: Extra Large (17.5 x 12.75 x 4 inches), Large (13.75 x 12.75 x 4 inches), Medium (13.75 x 9.75 x 4 inches), Small (11 x 6.75 x 4 inches), Laundry Bag (20.5 x 15.75 inches)

Extra Large (17.5 x 12.75 x 4 inches), Large (13.75 x 12.75 x 4 inches), Medium (13.75 x 9.75 x 4 inches), Small (11 x 6.75 x 4 inches), Laundry Bag (20.5 x 15.75 inches) Weight: .85 pounds

.85 pounds Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Water-resistant

Water-resistant Number of Pieces: Five

Best Budget: Oee Luggage Packing Organizers Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This affordable and versatile set comes with six packing cubes. Keep in Mind: Only some of the packing cubes in this set have a buckle closure. If you’re looking for an affordable packing cube option that has an assortment of sizes, check out the Oee Luggage Packing Organizers. With six pieces, including underwear, shoe, and toiletry bags, these packing cubes can be used on vacation, at the gym, or while camping. The variety of sizes is helpful when packing different sized items–the large packing cube can fit about 10 shirts and the toiletry bag can also be used to store electronics. At 4.5 inches deep, these packing cubes are deeper than most of the other options on our list, which gives you a little extra packing room. These lightweight packing cubes are made of water-resistant nylon fabric with built-in handles, double zippers, and buckle closures (medium and large sizes only) to keep your clothing secure. We like that they’re washable, too. They come in multiple colors, and there’s also an eight-piece set for a few dollars more. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Materials: Nylon

Nylon Dimensions: Large (16 x 12 x 4.5 inches), Medium (13 x 10 x 4.5 inches), Small (12 x 9 x 4.5 inches), Underwear Bag (11 x 7.5 x 4.5 inches), Shoe Bag (13.5 x 10.5 inches), Toiletry Bag (10.5 x 6 inches)

Large (16 x 12 x 4.5 inches), Medium (13 x 10 x 4.5 inches), Small (12 x 9 x 4.5 inches), Underwear Bag (11 x 7.5 x 4.5 inches), Shoe Bag (13.5 x 10.5 inches), Toiletry Bag (10.5 x 6 inches) Weight: Not listed

Not listed Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Water-resistant

Water-resistant Number of Pieces: Six

Best Splurge: Calpak Packing Cubes 5-piece Set 4.8 Calpak View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com Why You Should Get It: This splurge-worthy packing cube set has removable labels and zippered pockets for additional storage. Keep in Mind: It’s not machine-washable. Featuring lightweight polyester, breathable mesh fabric, and a water-resistant envelope pouch, this five-piece set by Calpak is worth the splurge. With a variety of sizes, you’ll be able to organize your clothes, shoes, jackets, and cosmetics. The brand refers to these packing cubes as “a traveling chest of drawers”, meaning you can easily find what you packed in its own neat cube or “drawer.” Each packing cube comes with a zippered pocket for storing smaller items. The breathable mesh top is designed to minimize musty odors and keep your clothes fresh while traveling. The envelope pouch is best for storing wet bathing suits or toiletries since it has a water-resistant lining. These packing cubes also have handles which makes it easy to transfer them to and from your suitcase. This splurge-worthy pick is not only practical but also pretty. There are 14 designs to choose from including unique color/pattern combinations like Gold Marble, Cheetah, and Retro Sunset. This packing cube set comes with removable labels so you can label each packing cube, making it quick and easy to see where everything is packed. Price at time of publish: $68 Product Details: Materials: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: Large (17 x 12 x 3 inches), Medium (15 x 11 x 3 inches), 2 Small (12 x 8.8 x 3 inches), Envelope (13 x 10 x 1.5 inches)

Large (17 x 12 x 3 inches), Medium (15 x 11 x 3 inches), 2 Small (12 x 8.8 x 3 inches), Envelope (13 x 10 x 1.5 inches) Weight: 1.8 pounds

1.8 pounds Compartments: Zippered pocket for extra storage

Zippered pocket for extra storage Waterproof: Water-resistant lining (envelope pouch)

Water-resistant lining (envelope pouch) Number of Pieces: Five

Best Compression: Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, Gonex Extensible Storage Mesh Bags Organizers Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These cubes expand and compress so can pack more in less space. Keep in Mind: Although water-repellant and dust-proof, these packing cubes aren’t fully waterproof. The best packing cubes help organize your items, but if saving space is your main goal, you may want to consider compression packing cubes. We recommend these packing cubes for overpackers since they expand so you can fit more clothes and then contract once zipped to save optimal space in your suitcase. These packing cubes are made out of water-repellent and dust-proof polyester, which means they are easy to keep clean. Some of our favorite features include the metal zippers, built-in handles, and breathable mesh top that makes it easy to find your clothes without having to search through your entire bag. This set of compression packing cubes includes six different sizes for maximum versatility–large, medium, small, extra small, slim, and a laundry bag. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, these packing cubes are functional and stylish. They can be used in suitcases, gym bags, backpacks, and dresser drawers. Price at time of publish: $43 Product Details: Materials: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: Large (15.4 x 15 x 3.54 inches), Medium (11.8 x 9.1 x 3.54 inches), Small (9.8 x 7.5 x 3.54 inches), Smallest (7.9 x 5.9 x 3.54 inches), Slim (13 x 3.9 x 3.54 inches), and Laundry Bag (18.1 x 13 inches)

Large (15.4 x 15 x 3.54 inches), Medium (11.8 x 9.1 x 3.54 inches), Small (9.8 x 7.5 x 3.54 inches), Smallest (7.9 x 5.9 x 3.54 inches), Slim (13 x 3.9 x 3.54 inches), and Laundry Bag (18.1 x 13 inches) Weight: .9 pounds

.9 pounds Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Water-repellent

Water-repellent Number of Pieces: Six

Best Waterproof: Nite Ize RunOff Waterproof Packing Cube Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This durable packing cube is waterproof and dustproof. Keep in Mind: This option is a bit expensive, especially since it only comes with one packing cube. An ideal choice for adventure seekers, this packing cube is waterproof and dustproof. Many of the other packing cubes on our list are water-resistant, but this one is waterproof down to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes which makes it a good option for a camping or hiking trip Built for durability, the zipper has a smooth, toothless design that is silent and snag-proof. Simply zip up the bag to protect your belongings. Made out of thermoplastic polyurethane, this packing cube is built to withstand long-term use. Some noteworthy features include a translucent side for easy visibility, a reinforced nylon handle, and hooks so you can hang it up or attach it to other items like your backpack or suitcase. This waterproof packing cube also doubles as a compression bag so you can fit larger, bulkier items like blankets and coats–essential for an outdoor trip. The medium size is recommended for a backpack or carry-on, but there’s also a larger size if you need more space. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Thermoplastic polyurethane Dimensions: 10.3 x 6.9 x 3.2 inches

10.3 x 6.9 x 3.2 inches Weight: 3.9 ounces

3.9 ounces Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Yes

Yes Number of Pieces: One

Best Lightweight: Dimj 8-Piece Packing Cubes Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: These lightweight packing cubes can be folded for ultimate portability and storage. Keep in Mind: You can clean these packing cubes, but they must be hand washed. Weighing less than a pound, these packing cubes made our list because they are lightweight, foldable, and portable. This eight-piece set includes three packing cubes for clothes, one for underwear, two waterproof drawstring bags (for shoes and cosmetics), one electronics bag, and another small bag for items like keys and chapstick. These packing cubes have mesh tops that are transparent and breathable so you can find what you need without searching through your suitcase or pulling out every item. You can use the built-in handles to carry these packing cubes, but they can also be folded and compressed for convenient portability and storage. Although lightweight, these packing cubes are made of high-quality nylon fabric that is waterproof and resistant to tears. We love the built-in buckles that keep your clothing in place and durable double zippers that allow you to quickly open and close each packing cube. They come in a variety of colors and are a great value for an eight-piece set. Keep in mind, they can only be hand washed. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Materials: Nylon, polyester

Nylon, polyester Dimensions: Large Packing Cube (16.93 x 12.2 x 4.72 inches), Medium Packing Cube (11.99 x 11 x 4.72 inches), Small Large Packing Cube (9.84 x 7.87 x 3.15 inches), Underwear Bag (9.84 x 7.87 x 2.95 inches), Sock Bag (10.03 x 6.3 inches), Drawstring Bag (13.98 x 10.63 inches), Shoes Bag (11.41 x 7.87 x 4.72 inches), Makeup Bag (6.10 x 9.45 inches)

Large Packing Cube (16.93 x 12.2 x 4.72 inches), Medium Packing Cube (11.99 x 11 x 4.72 inches), Small Large Packing Cube (9.84 x 7.87 x 3.15 inches), Underwear Bag (9.84 x 7.87 x 2.95 inches), Sock Bag (10.03 x 6.3 inches), Drawstring Bag (13.98 x 10.63 inches), Shoes Bag (11.41 x 7.87 x 4.72 inches), Makeup Bag (6.10 x 9.45 inches) Weight: 15.8 ounces

15.8 ounces Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Yes

Yes Number of Pieces: Eight

Best See-Through: EZ Packing Clear Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These packing cubes are see-thru on three sides so you can quickly find what you’re looking for. Keep in Mind: This set is more expensive than most of the options on our list. Many clear packing cubes are designed specifically for cosmetics or toiletries, so we like that this set comes with four different sized cubes (large, medium, small, and extra small). The extra small packing cube is TSA-approved which is convenient when traveling with a carry-on bag. These packing cubes are clear on three sides, which makes it easier to see inside than mesh packing cubes. They are also firmer than polyester packing cubes so they maintain their shape well during travel. This can help reduce wrinkles and prevent your items from shifting around in your suitcase. Depending on the size of your suitcase, you may be able to stack them vertically to optimize space. They are mostly clear, but the edges and base come in different colors so you can choose a different color per family member. This four-piece set is best for carry-on luggage and can fit a week’s worth of clothing. Instead of unpacking each cube when you get to your hotel, you can put the entire cube into a drawer. Price at time of publish: $57 Product Details: Materials: Vinyl

Vinyl Dimensions: Large Cube (16 x 10.3 x 4 inches), Medium Cube (12 x 10.3 x 4 inches), Small Cube (10.3 x 6 x 4 inches), Extra Small Cube (6.25 x 6.25 x 2.5 inches)

Large Cube (16 x 10.3 x 4 inches), Medium Cube (12 x 10.3 x 4 inches), Small Cube (10.3 x 6 x 4 inches), Extra Small Cube (6.25 x 6.25 x 2.5 inches) Weight: 1.2 pounds

1.2 pounds Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Not listed

Not listed Number of Pieces: Four



Best Mesh: Amazon Basics 4-Piece Packing Travel Organizer Cubes Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: The mesh top panel provides ventilation and visibility to see what’s inside each packing cube. Keep in Mind: This set doesn’t come with a laundry bag like most of the other options on our list. Our pick for the best mesh packing cube is this four-piece Amazon Basics set. Each piece features a mesh top panel which offers ventilation while making it easy to find what’s inside without having to pull everything out of your suitcase. These durable packing cubes are made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams and mesh top panels that are soft enough for delicate clothing. Double zippers allow you to quickly open and close each packing cube to add or remove items. Built-in handles make it easy to transport from suitcase to drawer. This set comes with four different sizes–small, medium, large, and slim. There are also five different color options so you can find one to match your luggage. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Materials: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: Large (17.5 x 12.75 x 3.25 inches), Medium (13.75 x 9.75 x 3 inches), Small (11 x 6.75 x 3 inches), and Slim (14 x 5 x 2.8 inches)

Large (17.5 x 12.75 x 3.25 inches), Medium (13.75 x 9.75 x 3 inches), Small (11 x 6.75 x 3 inches), and Slim (14 x 5 x 2.8 inches) Weight: .85 pounds

.85 pounds Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Not listed

Not listed Number of Pieces: Four



Most Stylish: Mossio 7-Piece Set Packing Cubes Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These packing cubes are available in six different patterns so you can find one to match your style preferences. Keep in Mind: This set isn’t available in solid colors, which could be a downside if you’re looking for a more basic option. This stylish seven-piece set by Mossio comes with three water-resistant nylon packing cubes, three mesh laundry pouches, and a shoe bag. You can choose from six different styles including fun prints like Pink Leopard and Navy Daisy. The small, medium, and large packing cubes that come with this set have mesh tops so you can see where your items are without having to unpack your bag. These durable yet lightweight packing cubes are made out of premium nylon fabric with two-way zippers (that have cute airplane icons on them) so you can easily access your items. They are also water-resistant, portable, and easy to fold. With seven pieces, this set is ideal for longer vacations or family trips. Not only is this our most stylish pick, but it’s also very affordable. Most of the other packing cubes on our list come with just one laundry bag, but this set has three which provides plenty of space for accessories, toiletries, electronics, and dirty laundry. The lightweight design makes it simple to transfer these stylish packing cubes from your suitcase or gym bag to your drawers. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Materials: Nylon and mesh

Nylon and mesh Dimensions: Large (15.7 x 11.8 x 4.7 inches), Medium (11.8 x 11 x 4.7 inches), Small (11.8 x 7.9 x 4.7 inches), Large Laundry Pouch (13.7 x 10.6 inches), Medium Laundry Pouch (10.6 x 9.8 inches), Small Laundry Pouch (10.2 x 6.3 inches), Shoe Bag (13.7 x 8.2 inches)

Large (15.7 x 11.8 x 4.7 inches), Medium (11.8 x 11 x 4.7 inches), Small (11.8 x 7.9 x 4.7 inches), Large Laundry Pouch (13.7 x 10.6 inches), Medium Laundry Pouch (10.6 x 9.8 inches), Small Laundry Pouch (10.2 x 6.3 inches), Shoe Bag (13.7 x 8.2 inches) Weight: 10.4 ounces

10.4 ounces Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Water-resistant

Water-resistant Number of Pieces: Seven



Best for Kids: Itzy Ritzy Packing Cubes Set of 3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Itzyritzy.com Why You Should Get It: Available in fun, kid-friendly patterns, these packing cubes are a great size for your diaper bag or suitcase. Keep in Mind: Although these packing cubes are machine washable, they should not go in the dryer. This three-pack set of packing cubes is ideal for baby and kid’s clothing and accessories. Each packing cube has a mesh top panel so you can easily see what’s inside and find the items you’re looking for–super helpful for on-the-go diaper changes. This set comes with a small, medium, and large packing cube so you can organize different sized items. The small cube can be used to store items like lotion, chapstick, or keys. The medium cube is ideal for storing blankets, bibs, and extra outfits. The large cube can be used for storing diapers, wipes, and other baby care items. This set is especially convenient for packing inside a diaper bag. Dual zippers make it easy to open and close these packing cubes and access your items. They also feature built-in soft fabric handles so you can easily take them out of your diaper bag or suitcase. These Itzy Ritzy packing cubes are available in nine different designs–the blue or purple dinosaur ones are a great choice for kids. They are also machine washable but should be air dried. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Materials: Polyester

Polyester Dimensions: Large (8 x 4 x 4.5 inches), Medium (6 x 10.5 x 2.5 inches), Small (4 x 5.25 x 2 inches)

Large (8 x 4 x 4.5 inches), Medium (6 x 10.5 x 2.5 inches), Small (4 x 5.25 x 2 inches) Weight: 7.4 ounces

7.4 ounces Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Not listed

Not listed Number of Pieces: Three



Best for Shoes: Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4 Waterproof Nylon Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: The large travel shoe bag that comes with this set is spacious enough to accommodate shoes up to size 14 or two pairs of children’s shoes. Keep in Mind: These packing cubes aren’t as stylish as some of the other options on our list. If you’re looking for a neat and tidy storage solution for shoes, try these travel shoe bags. They can be used when traveling, carrying shoes to the gym, or keeping shoes free of dust while in your closet. This four-pack comes with two standard sized shoe bags (best for shoes size 10 and smaller) and two extra large shoe bags that can accommodate shoes up to size 14. The extra large bags can also fit two pairs of kid’s shoes. The best packing cubes are waterproof, which is another reason why we love these lightweight nylon shoe bags. They have a smooth and durable zipper down the middle which makes it easy to get your shoes in and out of the bag. There’s also a handle which makes it easy to transfer these shoe bags to and from your suitcase, gym bag, or closet. You can use these travel shoe bags to prevent dirty shoes from touching your clothes, which can sometimes be a problem when you just throw them into your suitcase. These versatile packing cubes can also be used for storing toiletries and other small items. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Materials: Nylon

Nylon Dimensions: Standard (9 x 4.7 x 9.8 inches) and Extra Large (9 x 4.7 x 12.2 inches)

Standard (9 x 4.7 x 9.8 inches) and Extra Large (9 x 4.7 x 12.2 inches) Weight: 5.6 ounces

5.6 ounces Compartments: None

None Waterproof: Yes

Yes Number of Pieces: Four

