The 10 Best Oven Mitts of 2023

Overall, our pick for the best oven mitt is the KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt which features handy silicone grips, heat-resistant cotton, and 23 color options.

We researched various styles and sizes of oven mitts, taking into consideration material, heat resistance, and care. We also consulted Chris Alexakis , kitchen design expert and founder of CabinetSelect, who provided helpful hints about what to look for when shopping for the best oven mitts.

Having the right kitchen accessories is important, especially if you spend a lot of time cooking or baking. One essential kitchen accessory is a good oven mitt.

Best Overall KitchenAid Asteroid Oven Mitt Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It: These mitts are made of cotton and silicone to resist heat and help you securely hold hot pans, and there are 23 colors to choose from. Keep in Mind: The silicone grips are arranged in a pattern of tiny hearts, which may not appeal to everyone. This set of two oven mitts from KitchenAid has our vote for the best oven mitt overall. The mitts are crafted from heat-resistant cotton to protect your hands as you pull freshly baked goods directly from the oven. The mitts have silicone grips arranged in a pattern, which helps you securely hang on to hot dishes or pots. Note the pattern is made up of tiny heart shapes, which may not appeal to everyone, but they’re small and subtle. The 12.5 x 7-inch mitts are machine washable, so there’s no need to worry if you get a bit of food on these. If you want to store them in a cupboard, save some space by adding a hook to the inner cabinet door, then hang them up using the attached loops. Or, choose your favorite color from the 23 available options and hang them on a kitchen wall to display them instead. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Size: 12.5 x 7 x 0.13 inches | Material: Cotton, silicone | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Budget Room Essentials Cotton Oven Mitt Gray Target View On Target Why You Should Get It: These oven mitts are certified to be free from more than 350 chemicals. Keep in Mind: These are only available at Target and come in one color (light gray). Sold individually, this oven mitt is the best budget option since it costs just $3. Made from 100% cotton, these light gray oven mitts are easy to clean since they go right into your washing machine. They are also textured, which provides a bit more grip as you’re transporting hot pots and pans from oven to table. The mitts are certified by OEKO-TEX to be free from more than 350 harmful chemicals, which adds a little peace of mind to your daily cooking and baking. These budget-friendly mitts are available in just one neutral color. You’ll also need to buy this directly from Target, as it’s a store brand. Price at time of publish: $3 Product Details: Size: 12.5 x 7 inches | Material: Cotton | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Pot Holder OXO Good Grips Silicone Pot Holder 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On The Container Store Why You Should Get It: You can also use this item as an oven mitt, making it a highly versatile kitchen staple. Keep in Mind: The shorter, rounded shape may not provide as much protection for your wrists. This is the best oven mitt that also doubles as a pot holder. For use as an oven mitt, insert your hand into the fabric-lined interior to take a hot pan out of the oven. Or place the pot holder onto your table or counter as a trivet for hot pans to let them cool before serving. Silicone is used on one side of the pot holder, providing you with a better grip on pan handles that are piping hot. It’s heat-safe, of course, but it also resists flames, stains, and steam, making it a durable pot holder. The shorter, rounded shape doesn’t include a cuff, so it won’t protect your wrists from a hot oven. Cleaning up is easy since you can throw it right into the washing machine. If only the silicone side becomes dirty, simply wipe it off with a damp cloth. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Size: 9 x 7.5 x 0.75 inches | Material: Silicone, fabric | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Long DoMii Extra Long Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These heat-resistant mitts provide extra protection from burns on arms and wrists if you’re reaching deep into a hot oven. Keep in Mind: The extended cuff may be too long for those with shorter forearms. These extra-long oven mitts from DoMii are the best option for someone who wants a little extra heat protection while cooking. Specifically, the cuff on each mitt is 19.5 inches long, making it elbow-length. These are great if you frequently reach into deep ovens as they offer extra protection from burns on the wrist or forearm. Because they’re extra long, make sure you have space to store the mitts in a cabinet because they may not fit in a kitchen drawer. They have a silicone exterior with grips for more secure handling. The extended cuff is fabric, but it’s heat-resistant up to 464°F, preventing most burns. Be aware that the cuffs may be too long for people with shorter arms. The interior is lined with quilted cotton, so you’ll stay comfortable while transferring pots and pans in and out of the oven. These are machine washable and can even go in the dishwasher, making cleanup incredibly easy. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Size: 19.5 x 7.4 inches | Material: Silicone, polyester, cotton | Machine Washable: Yes The 8 Best Roasting Pans of 2023 for Preparing Turkeys, Casseroles, and More

Best for Small Hands Cuisinart Neoprene Mini Oven Mitts Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: These oven mitts are designed to fit over the fingers and thumb rather than the entire hand. Keep in Mind: These mitts need to be hand-washed, so they require a bit of extra cleanup time. Not everyone’s hands are the same size, and it’s important to find oven mitts that fit you. If you or someone at home has smaller hands, these mini oven mitts are your best bet. They’re made of neoprene, polyester, and cotton and are designed to cover just your fingertips. The shorter length (10.5 x 6 inches) keeps your hands from sliding around in a traditional oven mitt that may be too large. These require hand-washing, which is a little less convenient and slightly more time-consuming. However, they come in a set of two, and you can choose your favorite from four colors. Plus, their smaller size makes them easier to store in an already-crowded kitchen drawer. They’re heat-resistant up to 400°F and are lined with cotton and insulation for heat protection with comfort. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Size: 10.25 x 6 x 3 inches | Material: Neoprene, polyester, cotton | Machine Washable: No The 7 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets of 2023 for Every Type of Home Cook

Best Patterned Sur La Table Buffalo Check Oven Mitt Sur La Table View On Sur La Table Why You Should Get It: The charming pattern lends a colorful pop to kitchens of all styles. Keep in Mind: There is no silicone for extra protection and grip. If you appreciate a bit of subtle flair with your kitchen accessories, this is the best oven mitt for you. The 12 x 7-inch mitt is available in a warm golden hue or subdued sage green. Each color has a timeless Buffalo check pattern, which fits in with nearly any type of home decor scheme. Diamond quilting provides extra cushioning for comfort and protection. As this mitt has no silicone layer, heat and slip resistance won’t be as high on this more decorative mitt. But the cotton construction makes it easy to clean and manipulate. When it gets dirty, simply toss the mitt into the washing machine. Hang it up as a useful display with the hanging loops, or tuck it into a drawer when not in use. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Size: 12 x 7 inches | Material: Cotton| Machine Washable: Yes The 9 Best Silicone Baking Mats of 2023 You Can Buy Right Now

Best Silicone Gorilla Grip Heat and Slip Resistant Silicone Oven Mitts Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These mitts resist higher temps and stains, and they’re waterproof. Keep in Mind: These oven mitts are not machine washable. Fans of colorful kitchenware will appreciate that these 12.5-inch mitts come in a dozen shades. The silicone exterior of these oven mitts resists heat up to 484°F, while the interior lining is made from cotton for added comfort. The silicone material is flexible, so they are easy to wear. This material also provides additional help gripping onto pots, pans, or hot casserole dishes. Though these oven mitts aren’t machine washable, they are waterproof and resistant to stains. Cleaning them involves a quick rinse under running water. Or, for a more thorough cleaning, rinse them with soap and water in the kitchen sink after an extra messy (but delicious!) dinner. Hang these up to dry and store them using their convenient cotton loops. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 12.5 inches long | Material: Silicone, polyester | Machine Washable: No The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets, According to Lab Testing

Best for Holidays Maison d' Hermine Noel Cotton Cooking Gloves Oven Mitt Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This high-quality mitt comes in a multitude of classic seasonal designs at an affordable price. Keep in Mind: Heat resistance may not be as high as other more utilitarian picks on our list. If you’re a holiday decorating aficionado, then you know the importance of adding magical holiday flair to every room. Outfit your kitchen appropriately with this beautiful mitt that features seasonal berries and foliage on a festive red background. Sold as a single mitt or part of a set, any of the classic holiday designs available would make a great hostess gift or simply buy a pair to enjoy yourself. These quilted cotton mitts can go right into your washing machine. The manufacturer notes they can be tumble dried, but based on our expert’s tips, it’s best to hang dry to avoid potential shrinking or fraying. That way, you’ll be able to enjoy them for many holiday seasons. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Size: 13 x 7.5 inches | Material: Cotton | Machine Washable: Yes The 7 Best Baking Sheets of 2023, According to Testing

Best Set Better Homes Garden Oven Mitt Pot Holder Mini Mitt Set Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: This complete set comes in seven appealing colors and offers great quality at an even better price. Keep in Mind: The items can’t be purchased individually. Having a set of oven mitts and pot holders is convenient. It’s also nice if you appreciate matching kitchen accessories. This set includes one oven mitt, one pot holder, and two mini mitts made from cotton and polyester materials. Available in black, gray, blue, yellow, red, green, and indigo, there is a solid color choice for every home chef. Because of the silicone wrapped exterior, the mitts and pot holder easily grip dishes without sliding around, giving you a better grasp as you’re pulling out your favorite lasagna from the oven. This is incredibly helpful for safety reasons, of course. At less than $20, this timeless set is an affordable kitchen essential for college students or new homeowners. Plus, the cotton blend mitts and pot holder are machine washable for easy cleanup. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Size: 13 x 7 x 1 inches | Material: Cotton, polyester | Machine Washable: Yes The 19 Best Cake Stands of 2023 for Birthdays, Holidays, and More