We spoke with Faltas and Uneeb Rahman, an associate merchant at The Home Depot, to learn more about the best outdoor saunas, and after reviewing hundreds of options, we found picks for every backyard and budget.

According to Alex Faltas, co-owner of SaunaFin in Toronto, “For nature lovers, an outdoor sauna can offer the unique experience of enjoying the benefits of sauna therapy while being surrounded by nature.” He says outdoor saunas can also serve as social spaces and become the focal point of your backyard for entertaining.

Outdoor saunas bring a relaxing, spa-like experience right to your backyard. For homeowners with limited indoor space, outdoor saunas are also a great option. While they may seem impossibly luxurious, not all of them will break the bank.

Keep in mind that this sauna will automatically cut off after 60 minutes. However, the timer can be restarted with the dial control inside. This control panel also operates the temperature, which ranges from 158-194ºF.

The door includes a tempered glass window, and each side of the sauna has a four-paneled window for natural light all around . There’s an LED at the entry, which helps with visibility at night. Also, it’s made from hemlock wood, which is known for its heat insulating properties, and an asphalt roof to protect from weathering.

The Aleko Canadian Hemlock Outdoor sauna is designed to provide the maximum amount of interior room, while the rounded edges minimize the overall footprint. Five people can sit comfortably, making this a great addition to your backyard for entertaining .

Also, remember that it’s especially important for barrel saunas to be on level and solid surfaces. Rahman recommends placing it on a wooden base, since concrete can impact the heating.

It’s important to leave ample space around barrel saunas to allow for proper ventilation. Proper ventilation maintains air circulation and prevents excessive heat buildup, which is especially important with a barrel sauana’s compact shape. Allowing a few feet on each side of the barrel sauna will mean it can maintain your desired heat, circulate new air, and be easily accessible for maintenance.

The sauna features a tempered glass window and two benches inside and is made of Canadian hemlock wood, which is durable and made to withstand high temperatures, so you can enjoy hours of relaxation. It also features a quiet electric SAWO heater.

This pick “can accommodate a minimum of six people and is perfect for all types of gatherings including parties and barbecues ,” making it one of Rahman’s picks for the best outdoor sauna.

This product is recommended for those 6’3” and under, so really tall people might not have enough headroom. Assembly is required, but the panels should snap together easily. Like most infrared saunas, this pick operates at a lower temperature (149ºF max) and automatically switches off during timed sessions.

The Xmatch Infrared Wooden Sauna Room is made from kiln-dried hemlock wood that fits the bill. The inside includes eight heaters, two Bluetooth speakers, plus LED reading lamps and chromotherapy lights. All of these features, plus the temperature and vents, can be controlled by the tech panel inside the sauna.

When searching for the best outdoor sauna, Faltas emphasizes opting for durable materials that can withstand outdoor weather conditions, including kiln-dried woods, which are less prone to warping over time because they have less moisture.

Very tall people may not find this sauna to be comfortable.

Installation can be completed in 30 minutes due to the simple tongue and groove design. Within 10-15 minutes of installation, the sauna can be warmed up and ready to use.

The roof is waterproof, meaning it’s safe for outdoor use. However, its small size makes it a great indoor sauna for a bathroom or home gym as well. This pick features six heaters that reach up to 149ºF—if you want a hotter sauna, consider going for non-infrared options, which Faltas says can reach up to 194°F.

The SalusHeat Infrared Sauna is our pick for the best small outdoor sauna. In fact, it’s so tiny it fits just one person. Despite its compact size, it’s got a lot going for it like a reading lamp, chromotherapy lights, two bluetooth speakers, and an LED control panel for time and temperature.

Though it’s small, this sauna doesn’t skimp on added features you’d see in larger options like a reading light and Bluetooth speakers.

The best outdoor saunas are customizable, and this pick comes with accessories including a back and leg rest, robe hook, magazine rack, and drink shelf. It also features a soft LED light bar and 40 pounds of sauna stones.

The interior features two full-sized benches and can comfortably fit two to four people. It can reach up to 185ºF in an hour. There are also two benches on the outside that allow you to take a break and cool down without going far. The barrel design sits on support cradles, meaning this sauna will need to be placed on an even and flat surface.

The Almost Heaven Saunas Barrel Sauna is made from cedar wood, which Faltas says is meant to withstand outdoor conditions. Use of this material also means the sauna is resistant to mold, rot, rust, corrosion, and water.

It needs to be placed on a level surface.

What makes infrared saunas different from traditional saunas ? “Instead of heating the air, infrared saunas use infrared heaters to directly heat the body,” Faltas explains. “These saunas operate at lower temperatures than traditional saunas but still provide similar benefits.”

Most outdoor saunas have wooden doors that blend into the rest of the sauna, but this pick features an elongated glass door to add a chic design element to your backyard (though glass is naturally more breakable than other materials). In addition to LED reading lights, the inside includes chromotherapy lights to work on energy points and help balance your body.

The waterproof roof adds to the durability for outdoor use, while the size allows it to be stored (or even used) inside the home.

This pick by Kanlanth is one of the best outdoor saunas with infrared technology.

This infrared sauna can be used outdoors or indoors, and has a waterproof roof that enhances durability.

If you’re looking to customize your sauna, the Almost Heaven Saunas website allows you to pick your windows, door, heater and lighting type. You can also upgrade to the onyx-stained sauna to bring a sleek and dramatic look to your backyard.

When considering splurging on a sauna, Faltas says to look for additional features that will enhance your overall experience. This pick comes with a loaded accessory set, including a drink shelf, magazine rack, leg and back rest, and a robe hook. It also comes with a chimney, which requires basic woodworking knowledge to install.

The best outdoor saunas allow you to relax and unwind with loved ones. The Seneca Barrel Sauna by Almost Heaven Saunas can hold up to six people. It’s a full foot wider than traditional barrel saunas, measuring about 7 x 7 feet, and has wider benches. The additional space can also hold water, towels, or logs for the wood-burning heater.

It’s a full foot wider than traditional barrel saunas and is customizable with several options for doors, windows, and heat and lighting types.

It’s made of Canadian hemlock wood and has grooves to help with installation. The deep bench can fit two people. While this is a smaller pick, it’s the perfect size to place on your patio.

Inside, you’ll find an air purifying system, recessed lighting, bluetooth speakers, and cup holders. There are seven ceramic heaters that will bring the temperature up to 140ºF. Infrared saunas are known to operate at lower temperatures than traditional saunas, but you’ll still benefit from the same health benefits.

The best outdoor sauna doesn’t have to be a splurge purchase. Sunray Saunas’ Burlington Infrared Sauna is a budget pick (as far as saunas go), but it still has some of the qualities found in higher-end options.

It includes an air purification system, which is a great feature to find at this price.

High-tech features include two colorful lights for chromotherapy, two reading lights, and two bluetooth speakers. It’s best for people under 6’4” and the bench can hold up to 600 pounds. If you want to move the sauna indoors, simply remove the waterproof roof before use.

Red cedar is known for its low-density and high-porous structure, making its thermal insulation higher than other materials. This pick can withstand a wide temperature range from -10ºF to 149ºF. For a similar price, you can upgrade to a 4-person capacity sauna in hemlock wood. This type of wood is durable for outdoor use, however it’s not as high-end as red cedar.

Faltas says high-quality materials can elevate the aesthetic appeal of a sauna and provide a more upscale experience, so our best outdoor sauna offers solid construction at a fair price. The LTCCDSS Outdoor Red Cedar Sauna is made from premium Canadian red cedar and can fit two people.

The Bottom Line

Overall the LTCCDSS Outdoor Red Cedar Sauna is our choice for the best outdoor sauna due to its high quality at a fair price. It’s made from premium Canadian red cedar that withstands temperatures from -10ºF to 149ºF. If you want to enjoy a sauna’s health benefits on a budget, consider the SalusHeat Infrared Sauna for one person or the Sunray Saunas Burlington Infrared Sauna for two.

What To Know About Outdoor Saunas Before Shopping

Dimensions

“A typical sauna can be as small as 3 x 3 feet or as large as 8 x 12 feet,” Rahman says. When considering dimensions, he notes that you should think about the desired seating, ideally allowing for at least 2 feet of bench space per person.

Smaller saunas are easier to heat up and keep hot, so you might want a compact unit if you do not plan on fitting multiple people. “Glazed glass doors or windows can help make the sauna feel more spacious” if you do opt for a smaller size, Rahman suggests.

Faltas recommends measuring your outdoor space to ensure you have enough room to accommodate the sauna’s dimensions and required clearances from walls, structures, and trees. Enough clearance around the sauna will allow for proper airflow and maintenance access, he says.

Suggested Number of People

Outdoor saunas are typically designed to comfortably seat two to six people depending on the measurements. Most saunas have bench seating along the walls to fit multiple people; just make sure to allow for 2 feet of bench space per person.

Sauna Style

Sauna styles generally come down to the heat source used, Rahman explains, with dry saunas, steam rooms, and infrared saunas being the most common. Each style has their own characteristics and benefits.

Traditional dry saunas use heated rocks to produce the desired temperature. The air temperature is high in these saunas and the humidity is low. You can occasionally pour water over the rocks to add steam to the room and increase humidity.

Steam rooms, also known as wet saunas, create heat with steam when water is poured over warmed rocks or with a steam generator. Wet saunas have higher humidity levels due to the steam and typically have lower temperatures than traditional saunas. As for the benefits, “the steam creates a moist heat that can help open up the pores, cleanse the skin, and provide a relaxing experience,” Faltas explains.

Instead of heating the air, infrared saunas use heaters to directly heat the body. They’re “favored by some for their milder heat and the potential for more focused therapeutic benefits, such as pain relief and improved circulation,” Faltas adds.

Your Questions, Answered

Do you need a permit for an outdoor sauna?

“In some areas, you may need to obtain a permit before installing an outdoor sauna, while in other locations, a permit may not be necessary,” Faltas says. “It's important to check with your local building department or relevant authorities to determine the specific requirements in your area.”

Factors that influence the need for a permit include the size of the sauna, its location on your property, zoning regulations, electrical connections, and any potential impact on safety or neighboring properties. “Consulting with local authorities will help ensure that you comply with any necessary permits, codes, or regulations,” Faltas adds.

Are outdoor saunas expensive to run?

“The cost of running an outdoor sauna, typically with an electric heater, may be around $1 per use but can vary depending on several factors,” Faltas says. “[This includes] the size of the sauna, the insulation and efficiency of the sauna, local energy rates, and frequency of sauna usage.”

How much does an outdoor sauna cost?

The best outdoor sauna for your family doesn’t have to cost a fortune. For those on a budget, Faltas recommends looking for efficient saunas that provide consistent and reliable heat, as this can help keep operating costs down. He also suggests opting for saunas made from materials that can withstand outdoor conditions to ensure longevity, including cedar and other kiln-dried woods.

“When considering a splurge purchase, remember, chances are that this will be the only sauna you ever buy, so look for additional features or enhancements that enhance the overall sauna experience,” Faltas says. This can include custom sizing, seat configurations, lighting, and tech add-ons, including WiFi and Bluetooth functionality.

The outdoor saunas on our list range in price from around $2,000 to over $16,000 depending on size, materials, and features.



Who We Are

Addie Morton is contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens who specializes in home decor and lifestyle content. For this story, she spoke with Uneeb Rahman, an Associate Merchant for The Home Depot, and SaunaFin co-owner Alex Faltas.