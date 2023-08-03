Assembly, size, style, and weather resistance are other important qualities, and we took them all in consideration when creating this list of the best outdoor rocking chairs.

That said, it can be surprisingly difficult to find pieces that are comfortable, long lasting, and stylish. “It all depends on the quality of construction and materials used,” says Jay Richey, Assistant Manager of Outdoor Furniture at Christy Sports.

Your outdoor furniture can make or break how much time you spend in your yard. An outdoor rocking chair, in particular, is a lovely addition that can make lounging on the porch or by the pool ten times more enjoyable.

Best Overall Polywood Presidential Rocking Chair Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This classic rocking chair is made from an incredibly durable material using recycled and reusable plastic. Keep in Mind Assembly might be difficult. The reasons this is our pick for the best outdoor rocking chair are threefold: it’s a classic design, sustainably made, and super durable. This chair is exactly what you imagine when you think of a rocking chair, with the slats, contoured seat, and wide arms. Plus, it’s available in 14 different colors, from nice and neutral to bold and bright. POLYWOOD’s signature lumber, an all-weather material, is made from recycled and reusable plastic. (Any scraps go from manufacturing back to the recycling plant to be remade.) It resists corrosion from the elements, due in part to the UV inhibitors and stabilizers, as well as stains. Peeling, chipping, splintering, etc. are non-issues as well. The only maintenance you need to worry about is cleaning it up with soap, water, and a soft brush whenever you think it needs it. More great news: This rocker is made in the USA and has a 20-year residential warranty as well as a 3-year commercial warranty. Assembly is required and can be a little tricky, sometimes necessitating an extra hand or a power tool. Price at time of publish: $182 Product Details: Material: Recycled plastic | Dimensions: 33.75 x 26.25 x 42.5 | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds | Product Weight: 37 pounds | Color: 14 colors

Best Budget Linon Outdoor Acacia Wood Adirondack Rocker Target View On Walmart View On Target View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This rocker takes all the elements of the Adirondack chair—the slanted design, high back, and armrests—and makes them even more relaxing. Keep in Mind The instructions can be confusing. The Adirondack-style chair is iconic, with its slanted design, high back, and armrests allowing you to recline into comfort. With our budget pick for the best outdoor rocking chair, these elements are taken one step further. The chair is made out of acacia wood with an acorn brown finish that complements any and all surroundings. It looks luxurious, especially considering how affordable it is. Plus, the vibe is totally timeless. If you’d like to add to your collection, you can also pick up the matching chair, ottoman, end table, and coffee table. The rocker itself weighs 31.97 pounds and has a capacity of 275 pounds. It needs to be assembled upon arrival, though the instructions can be confusing. Price at time of publish: $135 Product Details: Material: Acacia wood | Dimensions: 37.2 x 30.39 x 37.4 inches | Weight Capacity: 275 pounds | Product Weight: 31.97 pounds | Color: Acorn brown

Best Splurge Arhaus Hamptons Outdoor Rocking Chair Arhaus View On Arhaus.com Why You Should Get It The all-weather chair is crafted from sustainably harvested wood with weather-resistant Sunbrella or Outdura fabric cushions. Keep in Mind Its cover is an extra $450. On the other end of the spectrum is this gorgeous chair from Arhaus. The sustainably harvested teak material is not only beautiful, but practical as well. To start, its natural oils keep insects, dryness, and moisture at bay. It’s also inherently resistant to fungus, rot, and warping due to weather fluctuations. Over time, the wood will develop a patina from the elements.The wood comes in two shades: fawn and gray. The mold- and mildew-resistant cushions have dense, antimicrobial foam padding that helps them keep their shape while providing you with adequate support. The foam is encased in water-repellent polyester with weather-resistant Sunbrella or Outdura fabric. These textiles are known for being incredibly durable: They’re stain-resistant, colorfast, and low-maintenance. Heads up: If you want to get a cover to help protect your chair for a lifetime, it’s going to run you an extra $450. Price at time of publish: $3,259 Product Details: Material: Teak hardwood and Sunbrella or Outdura fabric | Dimensions: 30.5 x 42.25 x 42.25 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Product Weight: Not listed | Color: Fawn and gray

Best with Cushions Better Homes & Gardens Roxbury 3-Piece Cushion Rocking Chair Set Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This set is deceptively affordable for a trio of furniture pieces, and looks far more expensive than it is. Keep in Mind The cushions aren’t very thick. This set, including two rockers and a side table, is incredibly well priced while also looking more expensive than it is. Though it’s pricier as a whole than our budget pick, it’s a great value considering you get three pieces of furniture plus cushions . The pieces have hand-brushed steel frames that have been coated to ensure that they’re rust-resistant and able to withstand various weather conditions. The table is accented by a ceramic tile top that complements the outdoors as well as the chair cushions.These elements add up to a high-end appearance without the price tag. Speaking of cushions, they’re made up of a fade-resistant fabric in a blue-green color reminiscent of sea glass. The cushions aren’t as thick as some options, and provide less support as a result. Assembly is required and the weight capacity is not listed. Price at time of publish: $347 for two chairs and a table Product Details: Material: Hand-brushed metal and fade-resistant fabric | Dimensions: 27.95 x 37.99 x 30.71 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Product Weight: 90.38 pounds | Color: Brown and blue

Best for Camping GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Chair 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Why You Should Get It This pick is extremely portable—lightweight and foldable, with a cup holder and springs that let you comfortably rock on any terrain. Keep in Mind It has a very outdoorsy look that is less aesthetic. The great outdoors is even better with a rocking chair to relax in, and this one is awesome for camping due to its portability. It’s designed with springs that do the rocking, allowing the chair itself to stay flat on the ground in any kind of terrain. Bring it to a soccer game, camping trip, or outdoor concert—it can handle it all. The easily foldable frame is made from powder-coated steel, while the actual seat and back are made of PVC-backed polyester. Other noteworthy details include the padded armrests, built-in beverage holder, and handle. At 11.8 pounds, it’s light enough for most people to carry alone while still supporting up to 250 pounds. Color options include black, cinnamon red, indigo royal blue, mercury gray, and royal blue. Because it’s meant to be used on the go, it’s not the most stylish option. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Material: Powder coated alloy steel and PVC-backed polyester | Dimensions: 24 x 25 x 34.8 inches | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Product Weight: 11.8 pounds | Color: Black, cinnamon red, indigo royal blue, mercury gray, royal blue

Best High Weight Capacity Amish Casual Heavy Duty 600lb Mission Pressured Treated Rocking Chair Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It You can purchase the chair unfinished (without a stain) and easily paint or stain it to match your aesthetic. Keep in Mind The large size might be uncomfortable for petite people. If you’re familiar with Amish craftsmanship, then you know why this is one of the best outdoor rocking chairs. Each one is handmade with skills passed down from generation to generation, resulting in an heirloom quality piece. Every chair is made in Pennsylvania from grade A kiln-dried, pressure-treated pine, and is completely devoid of knots, cracks, and structural defects. It has thick slats attached by screws, as well as a 23.3-inch wide seat and a 28.75-inch tall back, all of which can comfortably support up to 600 pounds. That said, the large size may be uncomfortable for smaller people. Protective stain options include cedar, dark walnut, semi-solid black, and semi-solid white. You can also opt for an unfinished chair, which costs less and allows you to paint or stain it in whatever way you want. Assembly is required. Price at time of publish: from $255 Product Details: Material: Pine | Dimensions: 36 x 29.5 x 41 inches | Weight Capacity: 600 pounds | Product Weight: 42 pounds | Color: Unfinished, cedar, dark walnut, semi-solid black, and semi-solid white

Best for Comfort Polywood Vineyard Deep Seating Rocking Chair Wayfair View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Houzz Why You Should Get It The all-weather cushions are deep and pillowy, while the lumber is made from recycled and reusable plastic. Keep in Mind If you want patterned cushions, you have to pay extra. Whenever you want to park yourself in one place for hours and enjoy the sunshine, this is the best outdoor rocking chair. The pillowy cushions are so deep and comfortable, you’ll never want to get up. They’re covered in all-weather performance fabric that resists moisture, salt, sun, mold, and mildew. One of the most impressive features of this chair is the brand’s lumber material made from recycled plastic. Because it’s an all-weather material, it can withstand every season and climate. You don’t have to worry about stains, UV, or corrosion. It’s so low-maintenance that all you need to do is clean it with soap, water, and a soft brush as needed. If you’re on the POLYWOOD website, your customization options are limitless: In addition to seven frame colors, you can choose from 42 fabrics. Any of the patterns will run you an extra $130, though. Everything is made in the USA, and the chair has been weight tested up to 350 pounds. If anything goes wrong, you’re protected by a 20-year residential warranty and a 3-year commercial warranty. Price at time of publish: from $579 Product Details: Material: Recycled and reusable plastic | Dimensions: 28.5 x 29.25 x 37 inches | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds | Product Weight: 40 pounds | Color: 7 colors

Best Folding Plow & Hearth Claytor Folding Eucalyptus Wood Outdoor Rocking Chair Target View On Walmart View On Target View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It The resin wicker and eucalyptus wood combine to create a very attractive folding chair. Keep in Mind It weighs 30 pounds, which could be heavy depending on how far you’re carrying it. Folding chairs are always the practical option if you’re short on space or on the go, and this one is as stylish as they come. It’s made from painted resin wicker and eucalyptus (a durable and sustainable material), and available in black, brown, and ivory. The lovely chair is a great alternative to unsightly folding chairs for providing additional seating during outdoor gatherings. The beautiful design certainly won’t take away from the ambiance. These are also easier to store than other options since they become compact when closed. If you plan on toting this around places, be aware that this rocking chair clocks in at 30 pounds, which is about average for our list of the best outdoor rocking chairs, but also not light. Given that it’s a folding chair, portability is a factor you’ll want to keep in mind. The weight capacity is 250 pounds and assembly is required. Price at time of publish: $370 Product Details: Material: Eucalyptus and resin | Dimensions: 33.5 x 25.5 x 39.25 inches | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Product Weight: 30 pounds | Color: Black, brown, and ivory

Best with Swivel Skylark 3-Piece Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Seating Set Target View On Target Why You Should Get It The bamboo-look frame is actually made from extremely durable steel that will withstand difficult weather conditions. Keep in Mind You can’t purchase the pieces separately. This trio including two of the best outdoor rocking chairs and a round accent table will upgrade any outdoor space (though you can also use it indoors if you’d like). Combined with the rocker, the swivel feature on the chairs makes reading a book or watching the sunset even more relaxing. Though painted to look like bamboo, the frame is actually made out of sturdy, rust-resistant steel. For cozy comfort, two fade-resistant and water-repellent polyester cushions are included on each chair. You can choose between a crisp white or a moody charcoal, both adding to the chic boho vibe. Assembly is required, and tools are included to make this easier. The weight capacity is 300 pounds per chair. The only downside is you can’t purchase the pieces of furniture separately—if you’d like to add additional items, you’ll have to buy a second set. Price at time of publish: $600 for two chairs and a table Product Details: Material: Painted stainless steel | Dimensions: 20.08 x 20.08 x 20.08 | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds | Product Weight: 37.82 pounds | Color: White and charcoal

Best Wooden Christopher Knight Home Alva Outdoor Rocking Chair with Footrest Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Why You Should Get It The hidden footrest under the seat provides extra comfort without taking up any extra space. Keep in Mind The chair can resist mild weather, but not heavy or repeated exposure to the elements. What could be more classic than wooden furniture for your porch or backyard? A fan favorite detail that makes this one of the best outdoor rocking chairs is the hidden footrest. Simply pull it out from under the seat whenever you’re in the mood to sit back and relax even more. The slatted acacia wood frame comes in two finishes that highlight the rich variation in the grain, gray and teak. Comfortable curved armrests are just one more perk of the distinctive shape that stands out among more generic options on the market. Heads up: While this rocking chair can resist mild weather, heavy and repeated exposure to the elements could shorten its lifespan. As such, you’ll want to cover or store it when bad weather hits. The weight capacity is 400 pounds and assembly is required. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Material: Acacia wood | Dimensions: 41.75 x 24.75 x 39.5 inches | Weight Capacity: 400 pounds | Product Weight: 28.7 | Color: Teak and gray

Best Metal Crosley Furniture Griffith Retro Metal Rocking Chairs Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This retro rocking chair also serves as a recliner thanks to the low angled seat. Keep in Mind Taller people may be uncomfortable with the 20-inch backrest. Embrace the retro look with the best outdoor rocking chair made from metal. It’s built from durable steel with a powder-coated finish that’s resistant to UV rays, rust, fading, and other weather-related consequences. The set of two chairs is available in a rainbow of colors—you can choose from bright red, key lime, navy, tangerine, turquoise, and white.The seashell-shaped chairs with curved armrests are designed with low angled seats that allow you to recline (it’s 18 inches at its highest point and 14.5 inches at its lowest). That said, the 20-inch backrest may not be comfortable for taller people. If you’re interested in adding some matching pieces to your outdoor setup, you can also purchase a loveseat, conversation set, dining table, dining set, and chair. Price at time of publish: $166 for two Product Details: Material: Powder coated metal | Dimensions: 33.13 x 22.5 x 32.25 inches | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Product Weight: 19.8 pounds | Color: 6 colors

Best Wicker Sunsitt Outdoor Resin Wicker Rocking Chair Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The resin wicker is handwoven and effectively mimics natural material while providing increased protection against the elements. Keep in Mind The cushions are fade-resistant but not waterproof. Akin to what you may find on a porch overlooking the water, this affordable rocker is casual yet chic. The curved arms and high back create a super comfortable place to perch, supporting up to 250 pounds. The chair is made with a heavy duty powder-coated steel frame that’s covered in a hand-woven brown wicker. The wicker is made of high-density polyethylene resin that effectively mimics natural materials but is also UV resistant and designed to stand up to tougher weather conditions. The cushions have a foam core with a soft polyester layer and are wrapped in olefin fabric, which is fade-resistant and easy to clean. They aren’t waterproof though, so make sure to remove them when it rains or you’re not expecting to use them for a while. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Material: PE resin | Dimensions: 31.5 x 27.6 x 37 inches | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Product Weight: 29 pounds | Color: Brown

Best Oversized Mainstays Outdoor Double Rocking Chair Birch Lane View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It The seat is wide enough to fit two people, with a weight capacity of up to 500 pounds. Keep in Mind Though the seat is contoured for comfort, the back is very straight. Whether you’re looking for some room to spread out or a chair to share—especially for a steal—this is definitely one of the best outdoor rocking chairs. At 46.25 inches wide, it can accommodate up to two people, with a maximum weight capacity of 500 pounds due in part to the support beams at the bottom. The high slatted back and wide arms offer significant support. The seat is gently contoured for hours of comfort, but the back is very straight. You may want to add a pillow or cushion for a cozier experience. The rocking chair is made from certified FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) mixed wood, which means that all the material comes from responsibly managed forests. The wood is weather treated, helping it withstand the elements. Instructions, hardware, and tools are included for assembly. Price at time of publish: $124 Product Details: Material: FSC mixed wood | Dimensions: 46.25 x 32.25 x 44.75 inches | Weight Capacity: 500 pounds | Product Weight: 29.76 pounds | Color: White

Best Classic Grandin Road Nantucket Rocking Chair Grandin Road View On Grandinroad.com Why You Should Get It Together, the spindle accents and narrow slats create a timeless yet current silhouette that goes with most decor styles. Keep in Mind It’s recommended for covered outdoor use, and the cushion has to be purchased separately. With a stunning combination of durability and design, this rocking chair is constructed from mahogany and eucalyptus with a polyurethane finish to protect it from the weather. The spindle accents emphasize the traditional aesthetic, while the slats (subtly contoured for comfort) are on the narrow side, making it feel more current. You can pick from one of five classic neutrals: greige, black, neptune, white, and natural. The rocking chair weighs 26 pounds, though the weight capacity isn’t listed. Overall, it’s 42.25 inches high with a width of 24.5 inches and a depth of 34.25 inches. Worth mentioning is that the chair is specifically recommended for covered outdoor use (like on a porch as opposed to in an open yard. Also, the complementary all-weather cushion has to be purchased separately (you can also snag the matching side table). Price at time of publish: $299 Product Details: Material: Mahogany and eucalyptus | Dimensions: 34.25 x 24.5 x 42.25 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Product Weight: 26 pounds | Color: Greige, black, neptune, white, and natural