You’ll also want to consider how durable planters are and how much they weigh. “If you anticipate needing to move the planter, a lightweight fabric or fiberglass planter is a great choice,” Spoonemore says. However, if you get a lot of strong winds, you might want to choose a heavier planter that’s unlikely to be knocked over.

As you shop for an outdoor planter, you’ll want to choose a style that fits your outdoor space and complements your decor and your plantings. Also, be sure you pick a planter that will accommodate your choice of plants. Some plants can thrive in a small container, but others will soon outgrow it. “Some plants, like shrubs, fruits, and trees can grow quite large and require more space,” says Carrie Spoonemore, co-creator of Park Seed’s From Seed to Spoon app.

If you want to create a container garden, the plants you choose are important, but the best outdoor planter is also essential. Outdoor planters become extensions of your plants, subtly complementing the greenery or floral color scheme and adding a sculptural element that elevates the foliage.

Best Overall Robert Allen Avery Classic Ironstone Metal Planter Flower Pot Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Robertallenhg.com Why You Should Get It This pot looks like ceramic but is lighter. Keep in Mind It’s only available in an 8-inch option. This glazed ironstone planter offers the upscale style of ceramic pots, but is half the weight and is much more durable. This is our top pick for the best outdoor planter because it won’t break or dent, and it’s rust resistant. It’s created by three layers of high-quality paint that has been baked after each layer. To make them even better, this planter has foam on the bottom to ensure it doesn’t scratch your floors or outdoor surfaces. It also comes with a drainage hole with a removable plug so it can work well for both indoors and outdoors. At roughly 8 inches in diameter, it isn’t suitable for larger plants, but will be sufficient for small- or medium-sized plants. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Material: Metal | Weight: 1.05 pounds | Dimensions: 8.25 x 5.75 x 8.25inches | Colors: Autumn blaze

Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens 6-inch Nikolaos Planter Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It A modern look makes this planter a focal point, even before you put a plant inside. Keep in Mind Its multilayered finish may be too busy for some tastes. Perfect for small plants, this budget-friendly petite planter makes a strong design statement thanks to a multi-layered glaze that creates the look of fine pottery. The ceramic planter, measuring just 6 inches in diameter and 5.28 inches tall, features a finish that’s fade- and stain-resistant. Since it’s both decorative and durable, the planter makes a great vessel for small houseplants that live indoors during the winter and are brought outside in the summer. The drainage hole includes a removable silicone plug, so you can control the amount of drainage as it moves between indoors and out (and ensure none of your indoor surfaces get ruined by water). While we love the planter’s multi-layer finish, it may compete for attention with your plants and be too busy for some people’s tastes. The planter’s small size also limits which plants can fit inside, but it’s also available in a 8- and 12-inch option. Price at time of publish: $6 Product Details: Material: Ceramic | Weight: 2 pounds | Dimensions: 6 x 5.28 x 6 inches | Colors: Multicolor

Best Splurge Pottery Barn Eclectic Villa Outdoor Planter Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It Handcrafted and painted with a distressed finish, this planter brings the charm and vintage spirit of European gardens to your outdoor living space. Keep in Mind This large planter is too heavy to move around your garden. With a hand painted distressed finish and a vintage look, this outdoor planter will make you feel like you’ve been transported to a European garden. This large pot is 20.75 inches in diameter, but it’s also available in several different sizes—each with a slightly different look. Made of terracotta and handcrafted in the Philippines, these planters look old, but they feature modern enhancements, such as silicone waterproofing and a drainage hole at the bottom. The 20.75-inch pot weighs 88.25 pounds, so it will be too heavy to move around easily after it has soil and a plant in it—you may need a plant dolly if you plan on moving it frequently. If you can afford to splurge a little, this planter will definitely ensure your garden or outdoor living area stands out from the crowd. Price at time of publish: $399 Product Details: Material: Terracotta | Weight: 88.25 pounds | Dimensions: 20.75 x 18 x 20.75 inches | Colors: Distressed finish

Best Ceramic Better Homes & Gardens Teramo Planter Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It The simple design and white and tan color scheme really help your plants’ greenery become the star of the show. Keep in Mind Because it’s small, the planter won’t be big enough for large plants. It may be too neutral for people who love to add color with planters. Featuring stripes of glazing, this white planter lends visual interest while remaining neutral enough that it doesn’t compete with your plants for attention. With a diameter of 6 inches and a height of 5.4 inches, this planter won’t be large enough for some plants, but it does work well for herbs, succulents, or small flowering plants. Its weather-resistant design makes it ideal to keep outside all season long, and a drainage hole helps prevent your plants from getting root rot. Because it’s lightweight at just 2.2 pounds, it can easily be moved around your garden or patio. Although it’s not the showiest planter available, it’s a great choice for someone who wants to stick with neutral colors, yet still add a bit of decorative interest. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Material: Ceramic | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Dimensions: 6 x 5.4 x 6 inches | Colors: White

Best Wood Amazon Aware Acacia Wood Rectangular Planter Box Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This rectangular planter is a stylish option and it includes three interior liners to help organize plants. Keep in Mind You’ll need to assemble this planter. Made of Acacia wood, this rectangular planter is one of the best outdoor planters not just because of style, but also because of durability. The water-resistant wood helps it to weather the elements on your balcony, deck, or patio. Measuring 26 inches long, it features three hard plastic liners that tuck into the interior, helping to divide the space and create individual pockets for flowers, herbs, or foliage plants. A pre-drilled hole provides drainage and promotes air flow. A two-pack of smaller 18-inch planters is also available if you have a smaller patio to work with. Both options are certified as carbon neutral, so you can also feel good about choosing a sustainable product for your outdoor living area. Keep in mind that assembly is required with this planter. Price at time of publish: $103 Product Details: Material: Acacia wood | Weight: 13.2 pounds | Dimensions: 26.18 x 13.8 x 9.65 inches | Colors: Not available

Best Terra-cotta Pennington Large Heavy Rimmed Terracotta Clay Pot The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It The terra-cotta pot offers a classic appeal that complements any setting. Keep in Mind This planter will become very heavy when filled with soil and plants so you won’t be able to easily move it around your garden or outdoor living area. If you want a classic terra-cotta clay pot that can hold large plants or even a small tree, this is the best outdoor planter for you. The terra-cotta clay is porous, so it lets the plant’s roots breathe. Additionally, a drainage hole lets any excess water run out to help prevent overwatering. The subdued orange color offers a classic look that complements a range of outdoor decor styles, and it will develop a patina over time to add to the appeal. Because the planters are handmade, each one may vary slightly. These planters are big enough to create a striking focal point near a door or an outdoor living area, but when they’re filled with soil and plants, they’ll be too heavy to move around. You’ll need to decide on a location and keep the planter there all season, or place the planter on a plant dolly. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Material: Terra-cotta clay | Weight: 33.5 pounds | Dimensions: 17.5 x 16 x 17.5 inches | Colors: Terra-cotta

Best Metal The Home Depot Metal Box Square Planter The Home Depot View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This planter is a great choice for contemporary-style homes and outdoor living areas. Plus, it can be left outside in all types of weather. Keep in Mind It weighs 35 pounds so it will be heavy to move with soil and a plant in it. This modern metal planter brings a contemporary flair to patios and decks—or it can be paired with a matching container to make a grand statement on both sides of the front door. At 30-inches tall, it serves as a stylish pedestal for eye-catching plants or topiaries. It’s made from thick-gauge galvanized steel which resists cracks and rust. The planter comes with a removable shelf, so you can place a smaller planter inside to hold your favorite plant rather than filling the planter completely with dirt. It also comes with an optional drainage hole so you can ensure excess water drains out if you prefer. A long 38-inch wide planter is also available if you want to mix and match different sizes. Like a few other planters on our list, this one is heavy at 35 pounds, so you may want to place it in a somewhat permanent location. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Material: Galvanized steel | Weight: 35 pounds | Dimensions: 13.6 x 30 x 13.6 inches | Colors: Black, espresso, gray

Best Resin Better Homes & Gardens Kamala Light Blue Resin Planter Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It The high-gloss colorful finish will add an elegant touch to your outdoor space. Keep in Mind Since it’s lightweight, it may be knocked over more easily than heavier planters. Made of polypropylene resin, this planter is lightweight at 3.3 pounds so it’s easy to move around if you redecorate your patio or notice your plants need more or less sunlight. It’s also frost and weather resistant, so it can stay outside in all types of weather. The high-gloss finish is fade resistant and available in several different colors so you can match your overall decor. It’s suitable for holding low-maintenance ferns, succulents, flowers, and more. At 14 inches tall and with a 15.7-inch diameter, the planter is big enough to hold multiple plants or one larger plant. Knock-out drainage holes ensure proper drainage for your plants. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Material: Resin | Weight: 3.3 pounds | Dimensions: 15.7 x 14 x 15.7 inches | Colors: Light blue

Best Plastic La Jolie Muse Flower Pot Large Garden Planters Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These plastic planters showcase a high-end stone look, but they’re lightweight so you can move them around. Keep in Mind They can only be purchased in a set of two, not individually. Made from recycled plastic and natural stone powder, these planters are available in a range of designs, including stone-look and speckled options. Perfect for those who love a modern or minimalist look, they are lightweight and can easily be moved around as needed. These are some of the best outdoor planters for durability since they can stand up to harsh sun and cold winter temperatures without fading, chipping, or cracking. While many outdoor planters only come with one drainage hole, this plastic option comes with four holes to ensure proper drainage. Do note that they are only available in a set of two and can’t be purchased individually. Price at time of publish: $45 for a set of two Product Details: Material: Recycled plastic and natural stone powder | Weight: 2.42 pounds | Dimensions: 12 x 9 x 12 inches | Colors: Black, gray, marble, rock gray, speckled black, speckled white, terracotta

Best Concrete Kante Concrete Tall Planter Amazon View On Amazon View On Overstock Why You Should Get It The contemporary planter doubles as a striking garden sculpture. Keep in Mind It’s heavier than other materials like resin or plastic. A concrete finish and gentle curves give this tall planter a modern sculptural look that promises to upgrade any outdoor living area. It’s made of a lightweight concrete, which combines concrete and weather-resistant fiberglass, so it can stand up well to all types of weather. Although it’s lighter than standard concrete, it’s heavier than planters made from other materials, such as plastic, fiberglass, or ironstone. It won’t easily be tipped over, but it can still be moved after planting if needed. The planter includes a drainage hole and rubber plug, so it can be used both inside and out. Price at time of publish: $126 Product Details: Material: Concrete | Weight: 18.7 pounds | Dimensions: 17 x 21.7 x 17 inches | Colors: Charcoal, dark gray, iron oxide, natural concrete, pure white, weathered concrete

Best Fiberglass Piccadilly Pot Planter Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Featuring a timeless style, this planter is frost-resistant and exceptionally durable. Keep in Mind It’s relatively simple and won’t attract as much attention as other options with bright colors or patterns. This round bowl-shape planter mimics the looks of lead, iron, and concrete, but since it’s made of fiberglass it’s 80% lighter than these other materials. Plus, it’s frost-resistant and won’t fade in the bright sun, so you don’t have to worry about leaving it out in harsh weather conditions. This planter is the smallest in the Piccadilly collection of pots and is well-suited for plants with shallow roots. It comes with a drainage hole to ensure any excess water will drain out to help keep your plants healthy. With a simple design and color, the planter won’t attract as much attention as some more sculptural or colorful planters, but it offers a classic, timeless look and top-notch durability. Price at time of publish: $165 Product Details: Material: Fiberglass | Weight: 7 pounds | Dimensions: 17.75 x 8.75 x 17.75 inches | Colors: Gray

Best Glazed Clay Scandia Handmade Pot Planter Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It These handmade planters double as works of art. Keep in Mind These planters should not be left out in freezing temperatures. Sometimes the best outdoor planters are the ones that stand out from the crowd and elevate your plants into a design statement. This set of two planters (small and large) look like fine pottery for your plants. The glaze is applied by hand and then the piece is fired at a high temperature, and each piece offers a one-of-a-kind look since the patterns vary slightly based on how they were positioned in the kiln. Each planter includes a drainage hole, and while they can be used outdoors, they shouldn’t be left outside in freezing temperatures. Because they are shorter than most planters on our list, they will be the perfect addition to an outdoor patio table. Price at time of publish: $205 for a set of two Product Details: Material: Glazed terra-cotta | Weight: 25 pounds for both planters | Dimensions: 9.5 x 5.5 x 9.5 inches and 14.25 x 8 x 14.25 inches | Colors: Seafoam, cream, peat, clay, cola

Best Large PolyStone Milan Tall Modern Rectangular Trough Planter Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It This tall planter offers a great way to lend privacy to an outdoor living area and can be left outside all year. Keep in Mind Because of its size and weight, it may be cumbersome to move. Fill this planter with flowers, herbs, or foliage plants and use it to lend privacy to a deck or patio. It looks and feels like stone, but it weighs much less since it’s made from a composite material. You can leave the planter outside all year, as it’s safe in temperatures as low as -30 degrees and as high as 150 degrees. It’s also resistant to mold, mildew, stains, and salt spray. An insulated core helps protect plant roots from temperature fluctuations and three drainage holes with exit channels help remove any excess water. The planter features a contemporary look and is available in an array of colors to match any decor. Since it is longer than most outdoor planters on our list, it may be awkward to move around, so you may want to decide on a permanent location for it before planting. Price at time of publish: $312 Product Details: Material: Composite | Weight: 27 pounds | Dimensions: 46 x 19 x 17 inches | Colors: Concrete gray, white, black, chocolate brown, greige, slate gray, gray granite, sandstone granite, white granite, black granite

Best Small Better Homes & Gardens 3-inch Devi Planters (set of six) Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It With a shiny glazed finish and a textural look, these planters will add a modern, artistic flair to your potted plants. Keep in Mind It’s only available in neutral colors. Only 3 inches in diameter and 4 inches tall, these ceramic planters are one of the best outdoor planters for small succulents or cacti. You get six planters in this set, so you can either display them in a collection or give some away as housewarming or hostess gifts. Featuring a shiny white glaze and a modern look, these planters serve as a sculptural partner for your plants—adding interest without attracting too much attention. They will fit well on a table on a porch, balcony, or patio. Practical as well as pretty, the planters include a drainage hole at the bottom with a removable plug. They are available in two colors: white or assorted. Even if you opt for the assorted option, note that the pots are all neutral colors and won’t offer a pop of color. Price at time of publish: $17 for a set of six Product Details: Material: Ceramic | Weight: 3.96 pounds | Dimensions: 3 x 2.5 x 3 inches | Colors: White and assorted

Best Hanging Gardener’s Supply Company Viva Self-Watering Hanging Basket Amazon View On Amazon View On Gardeners.com Why You Should Get It This hanging planter includes a self-watering feature that allows you to water less often. Keep in Mind It’s more suited for flowers or hanging plants rather than fruits or vegetables. Hanging baskets are not always the easiest planters to water, but at least these self-watering planters make the job easier. You can fill the water reservoir with water and easily check on the water level. This allows you to water less often while still ensuring that your hanging basket doesn’t dry out in the sun. The planter includes the hanging chain and hook, so you don’t have to purchase the items separately. Since the chain hangs above the planter, it’s not ideal for tall plants like fruits or vegetables. However, if you want to add a splash of color to your outdoor space by adding a bright hanging planter with flowers, this is the best outdoor planter for you. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Material: Polypropylene | Weight: 2.5 pounds | Dimensions: 13.75 x 7.5 x 13.75 inches | Colors: Teal

Best for Herbs VegTrug 8 Pocket Herb Planter Gardenerâs Supply Co. View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Separate compartments make it easy to grow multiple herbs in one spot. Keep in Mind If you only grow one or two herbs, this planter may be larger than you need. This elevated planter includes eight lined planting compartments so you can grow eight different herbs and keep all your plants organized. These separate compartments also make it easier to add herbs at different times without disturbing the roots of the existing herbs. At 31.5 inches tall, the planter brings the gardening workspace up to a comfortable level, making gardening more comfortable and reducing the need for bending and kneeling. The wood is treated with a water-based, food-safe preservative. We also love that the planter includes a slatted shelf for storage below the planting compartments, so you can easily store your watering can or potting soil. It’s available in several finishes (gray, natural, and walnut), so you can choose the finish that best matches your patio decor. It takes up more space on a deck or patio than a standard pot, so it may be too much for some—but it’s the best outdoor planter if you want to grow a flavorful herb garden. Price at time of publish: $108 Product Details: Material: Wood | Weight: 21 pounds | Dimensions: 30.71 x 31.5 x 23 inches | Colors: Charcoal, natural, walnut

Best for Flowers Better Homes & Gardens Beau Gray Resin Planter Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This planter’s 20-inch height puts flowers on a pedestal and allows them space to trail down the sides. Keep in Mind It’s likely too tall to be used as a tabletop display—plan to place this one on the ground. This resin planter makes a great pedestal for flowering container plants, including varieties that will trail down the side of the 20-inch tall planter. Available in both gray and white, the planter features a high gloss reactive finish that is both fade- and frost-resistant. Because it’s made of lightweight resin, it can easily be moved around on your patio, or moved from indoors to out and back again. An easy knock-out drainage hole allows any extra water to drain out the bottom. At 15.9 inches in diameter, it can accommodate larger plants than some of the smaller planters on our list. Because of its height, it will work better on the ground, rather than a tabletop. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Material: Resin | Weight: 4.4 pounds | Dimensions: 15.9 x 20 x 15.9 inches | Colors: Gray and white

Best for Vegetables Vivosun 5-Pack Heavy-Duty Non-Woven Fabric Grow Bags Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It Fabric pots can help boost air circulation and drainage for vegetable plants, and these have reinforced handles so you can easily move them if needed. Keep in Mind They’re not the most stylish choice of planter. Fabric pots are one of the best outdoor planters for growing container vegetables. They increase air circulation to the plant and provide drainage (extra water can pass through the fabric, so you don’t need a drainage hole). These pots are made from nonwoven fabric which is BPA-free, and they feature reinforced handles to make it easier to move them if needed. At the end of the season, you can just clean these planters out and fold them up for easy storage in your outdoor shed or garage. This set comes with five 3-gallon pots, which are big enough for many vegetable plants. Although they are not the most stylish option, they are extremely practical and will help make your vegetable gardening endeavors a success. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Nonwoven fabric | Weight: 0.93 pounds | Dimensions: 9.7 x 9.8 x 9.7 inches | Colors: Black

Best for Balconies Harmiden 30-inch Window Box Railing Planter with Coco Liner Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It These railing planters won’t take up any square footage. Keep in Mind It’s only available in one color and style. Nothing completes a garden balcony like a railing planter to add charm to the space. Constructed of hand-welded metal, these planters (you get a set of two) are sprayed with a hard plastic coating that helps them resist rust and corrosion. They come with a coconut fiber liner that helps retain water, which the plant roots can use when needed. However, the liner also allows excess water to drain, and the planter has a drainage hole as well to help prevent root rot. These planters do need to be assembled, but assembly is easy. Featuring adjustable brackets, they’ll fit on balcony or deck railings that are 3 to 6 inches wide. You can also use the pre-drilled tabs to screw them onto a wall or windowsill and install them as a window box rather than a railing planter. At 30-inches wide, they offer a generous amount of planting space for flowers and plants. While some planters on our list are available in multiple colors and styles, this set is only available in black. Price at time of publish: $70 for a set of two Product Details: Material: Metal | Weight: Not Listed | Dimensions: 7 x 30 x 7 inches | Colors: Black