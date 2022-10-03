The 9 Best Outdoor Furniture Covers of 2022

Here are the best outdoor furniture covers of 2022.

We selected the Covermates Prestige Outdoor Patio Sofa Cover as the overall best outdoor furniture cover because it’s made of durable 900D polyester with an eco-friendly water-resistant backing and breathable mesh vents.

To come up with this list of the best outdoor furniture covers, we researched the category while considering factors like size, style, material, durability, and care to inform our product recommendations. We also consulted Deborah Young , owner of The Textile Expert, for additional insight.

The best outdoor furniture covers protect your patio furniture from wind, rain, dirt, and other elements to help your furniture last through multiple seasons.

There’s nothing quite like unwinding and relaxing on your patio after a long day. Patio furniture can help create a serene outdoor oasis , but it’s important to take care of your furniture so it can take care of you. The smartest way to care for your outdoor furniture is by preventing damage with an outdoor furniture cover.

Best Overall: Covermates Prestige Outdoor Patio Sofa Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On The-cover-store.com Why You Should Get It: Part of the Covermates Prestige collection, this outdoor furniture cover is both sturdy and stylish. Keep in Mind: Depending on the size and material you choose, it can be expensive compared to other outdoor patio sofa covers. Our overall pick for the best outdoor furniture covers is the Covermates Prestige Outdoor Patio Sofa Cover. Made with waterproof seam binding, the design helps to protect your furniture from wind, water, dirt, and debris. The material is made of durable 900D solution-dyed polyester and an eco-friendly water-resistant backing (that’s free of PVC) to keep your furniture dry. The material is also UV-resistant and colorfast, so it won’t fade in the sunlight. The best outdoor furniture covers prevent mold and mildew, which is another reason why the Covermates cover is our top pick. Mesh vents on both sides of the cover create optimal airflow and breathability so you don’t have to worry about your patio furniture getting moldy. This cover also has four buckle straps and an auto-locking drawcord that wraps tightly around your outdoor sofa for extra protection on windy days. Reinforced handles make taking this cover on and off a breeze. Price at time of publish: From $105 Product Details: Size: From 48 x 26 x 34 inches

Best Budget: ESSORT Rectangular Patio Furniture Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This affordable outdoor furniture cover is made of durable nylon oxford fabric that’s waterproof, windproof, and UV-resistant. Keep in Mind: The design of this cover prioritizes function over style. If you want to protect your furniture without breaking your budget, this option is for you. This affordable outdoor furniture cover is made of durable nylon oxford fabric, which will protect your furniture from water, wind, sun, and dust. It comes with four buckles and two adjustable drawstrings so you can easily secure your furniture cover in place. Taking this cover on and off is a breeze thanks to its four large reinforced handles. If you live in a rainy area, this outdoor furniture cover is a smart choice because the inner seams are reinforced with waterproof tape. It’s also ideal for those who live in a sunnier climate, since the material has an extra UV repellent coating to prevent fading and aging caused by sunlight. Storage is hassle-free with this cover since a storage bag is included with the purchase. However, if elegant style is important to you, you may want to consider another option. Although the Essort cover is functional, it’s not exactly aesthetically pleasing. Price at time of publish: From $28 Product Details: Size: From 48.4 x 48.4 x 29 inches

Best Splurge: Outer Cover for Wicker Loveseat Outer View On Liveouter.com Why You Should Get It: This all-weather outdoor furniture cover has a sleek design and sloped angles that stop water and debris from piling up. Keep in Mind: It’s made specifically for Outer patio furniture and may not work with furniture from other brands. Although this option is more expensive than other choices, its innovative design makes it well worth the extra bucks. This splurge-worthy outdoor furniture cover has a sleek design with sloped angles that prevents water and debris from piling up, offering extra protection from the elements. The 100% polypropylene material is waterproof, fade-resistant, and recyclable. The loveseat cover also comes with wind straps and buckles on the legs for a secure fit that can withstand winds up to 70 mph. The best outdoor furniture covers are easy to put on, and the Outer cover is no exception. Thanks to its colored waterproof zipper, you can quickly identify which way is which. This outdoor furniture cover also has vents that maintain airflow while stopping water from seeping into your patio furniture, which helps prevent damage from heat or moisture. Unfortunately, this cover was specifically designed for Outer outdoor furniture, so it may not be compatible with outdoor furniture from other brands. Price at time of publish: $280 Product Details: Size: Custom for corresponding Outer patio furniture

Custom for corresponding Outer patio furniture Material: Polypropylene

Polypropylene Waterproof: Yes

Best Cushion Cover: FLYMEI Outdoor Cushion Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: These outdoor cushion covers come in a convenient four-pack. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to buy the actual cushions separately. If your main concern is protecting your outdoor cushions, the Flymei Outdoor Cushion Cover will help shield them from natural elements. This four-pack of outdoor cushion covers is designed to fit most deep-seat and back cushions for sofas, loveseats, or chairs. Made out of durable canvas polyester, these covers are resistant to water, weather, and fading. These outdoor cushion covers have double-stitched seams and a zipper on one side, which makes them easy to put on or remove from your cushions. The covers are also equipped with straps so you can secure your cushion covers to your furniture. Available in seven different colors, there’s plenty of options to match your style. Price at time of publish: From $37 Product Details: Size: From 18 x 16 x 4 inches

From 18 x 16 x 4 inches Material: Canvas polyester

Canvas polyester Waterproof: 80% water repellant

80% water repellant Care: Spot clean or hand wash in cold water and let air dry

Best for L-Shaped Sectionals: ClawsCover L-Shaped Sectional Sofa Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This L-shaped sofa cover has six adjustable windproof straps to keep your outdoor sectional secure on windy days. Keep in Mind: There are different options for left and right-facing sectionals, so make sure you choose the right one. It can be difficult to find covers for awkward-shaped furniture, but the ClawsCover Sectional Sofa Cover makes protecting your furniture a breeze. This L-shaped furniture cover features handles for easy installation and a storage bag so you can pack up the cover when not in use. To help prevent water damage, the cover is made of durable 420D oxford woven polyester with a layer of waterproof coating. It also comes with waterproof strips and two vents for additional moisture protection. The best outdoor furniture covers are strong enough to protect your furniture from wind damage. This cover has a layer of elastic rope, reinforced canvas corners, and six adjustable windproof straps to keep your sectional secure and protected from debris and tears. There are options to purchase either a left or right-facing cover, so be sure to select the appropriate option for your sectional before adding to your cart. Price at time of publish: From $36 Product Details: Size: From 79 x 51 x 34 x 31 inches

From 79 x 51 x 34 x 31 inches Material: 420D oxford polyester

420D oxford polyester Waterproof: Yes

Yes Care: Hand wash only

Best for Dining Sets: ULTCOVER Rectangular Heavy Duty Patio Table Cover Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: This waterproof outdoor furniture cover is large enough to protect your whole dining set—including the table and chairs. Keep in Mind: A storage bag isn’t included, so stowing the cover when it’s not in use may be a little cumbersome. Your sofas and loveseats aren’t the only pieces of furniture that need to be protected—your outdoor dining set needs to be guarded from the elements, too. The Ultcover outdoor furniture cover can fit a rectangular- or oval-shaped outdoor dining table and two to six standard sized patio chairs, depending on their size. Its high-quality 600D polyester canvas material with water-resistant backing provides durable protection from rain and snow. If you live in a windy climate, this cover was designed with blustery days in mind. This outdoor table cover features heavy duty, adjustable buckle straps that wrap around each leg to secure the cover to the table. An elastic hem cord allows you to tighten the cover for a better fit across the bottom as needed. It also has air vents on each side to encourage proper ventilation and double-stitched seams for added reinforcement. Installing and removing the dining set cover is simple thanks to its sturdy handles located on both ends. Keep in mind that a storage bag isn’t included with this cover, so you’ll have to get creative with how to store it when it’s not being used. Price at time of publish: From $46 Product Details: Size: From 78 x 56 x 28 inches

From 78 x 56 x 28 inches Material: 600D polyester canvas

600D polyester canvas Waterproof: Yes

Best for Chairs: Vailge Patio Chair Covers Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Why You Should Get It: With water-resistant coating and a laminated backing, this two-pack of patio chair covers will prevent water from seeping into your chairs. Keep in Mind: These patio chair covers are not designed to fully cover the leg bottoms, so they will be partially exposed to the elements. If you only have a couple of outdoor chairs to worry about, this two-pack of patio chair covers is a solid choice. Made of heavy duty 600D polyester oxford fabric, it offers protection against wind, rain, sun, and dirt. The fabric features a water-resistant, UV-stabilized coating and a laminated backing to help keep your chairs dry. These patio chair covers also have air vents to minimize condensation and wind lofting. Large padded handles provide a hassle-free way to slide the covers on and off your chairs. You can use the elastic hem cord and buckle straps to tighten the cover around your chairs for a secure fit that’s protected from the wind—but note that the bottom of your chair legs will not be completely covered. Price at time of publish: From $24 Product Details: Size: From 38 x 31 x 29 inches

From 38 x 31 x 29 inches Material: 600D polyester oxford

600D polyester oxford Waterproof: Water-resistant

Water-resistant Care: Dry clean only

Best for Sofas: Duck Covers Ultimate Waterproof Patio Sofa Cover Amazon View On Amazon View On Overstock Why You Should Get It: This waterproof patio sofa cover has durable double-stitched seams with tape sealing to prevent leaking. Keep in Mind: It’s not designed to fully cover legs or wheels, and the manufacturer recommends storing the actual sofa cushions inside and not under the cover. For those whose primary concern is preserving their outdoor sofa, the Duck Cover sofa cover is an ideal pick to help extend the life of your couch. Designed with durability and water protection in mind, it’s made of polyester and non-woven olefin with double-stitched tape-sealed seams to keep your outdoor sofa dry. This cover also features a multi-layer, breathable panel around the bottom so you don’t have to worry about condensation seeping into your patio sofa. This cover offers a secure fit thanks to the elastic hem cord lock and quick-close corner straps located along the bottom. To keep this sofa cover (and your furniture) in the best shape, make sure to review the care instructions for your outdoor sofa. Some finishes, sealants, or coatings could react to PVC-backed covers. It’s also worth noting that the manufacturer suggests storing the cushions indoors, rather than under the cover. For best results, use a Duck Dome airbag (sold separately) to elevate the shape of the cover and help keep away water and debris. Price at time of publish: From $45 Product Details: Size: From 54 x 37 x 35 inches

From 54 x 37 x 35 inches Material: Polyester and non-woven olefin

Polyester and non-woven olefin Waterproof: Yes

