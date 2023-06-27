To find the best outdoor dinnerware, we carefully selected products and considered factors such as durability, materials, style, and the pieces included in the set. When choosing the best outdoor dinnerware set for you, consider how many pieces and place settings you’ll need as well as how you’ll be serving and cleaning up the food.

Unlike indoor dinnerware, outdoor sets should be light enough to carry in a backpack or picnic basket. They should also be shatterproof to help keep them intact while traveling to a pool or campsite. It’s also helpful if outdoor tableware is reusable and easy to clean.

Whether you are hosting a backyard barbecue, having a picnic in the park, or going camping, having outdoor dinnerware can elevate your tablescape in a practical way.

Best Overall West Elm Modern Melamine Outdoor Dinnerware Collection West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It It’s made of durable melamine and includes 16 pieces. Keep in Mind It’s only dishwasher safe for the top rack, and isn’t microwaveable. West Elm’s Modern Melamine Outdoor Dinnerware Collection is our pick for the best outdoor dinnerware set because of its durability, material, and style. Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, this outdoor dinnerware set brings a contemporary feel to any alfresco tablescape with a choice of three summer colorways: pink grapefruit, turquoise, or silver pine. Crafted of BPA-free melamine, the industry standard for shatterproof outdoor dinnerware, this set comes with everything needed for a complete table setting for four: dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls, and cereal bowls. If you’ve got a smaller group to feed, you can opt for a four or eight piece set instead of the 16-piece set. There are also additional matching pieces for your table like a serving tray, or a larger bowl, each available for purchase separately. The only downside to this set is its fussiness: you can’t use it in the dishwasher or microwave. Price at time of publish: $152 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls, and soup bowls | Dishwasher Safe: Top rack only | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Melamine

Best Budget Gibson Home Melamine Dinnerware Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s affordable, colorful, and strong without being heavy. It can also be used indoors and out. Keep in Mind It’s recommended to hand wash this set. This outdoor dinnerware set features a burst of fun colorways at a budget-friendly price point. Its appeal comes from its sturdy but lightweight construction, as well as its break-, chip-, and scratch-resistant surface. The collection comes with service for four with dinner plates, salad plates, and bowls, with the complete 12-piece set being acceptable for both indoor and outdoor tablescapes. While technically dishwasher safe (in the top rack), the brand recommends hand washing instead whenever possible. It’s also not microwaveable or safe for use in the oven. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls | Dishwasher Safe: No | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Melamine

Best Splurge Year & Day The Outdoor Core Set Year & Day View On Yearandday.com Why You Should Get It The set is created from biodegradable, plant-based materials. Keep in Mind It has natural flecking on the set since it is made from bamboo. For those who are able to splurge on a quality outdoor dinnerware set, we love the Year and Day The Outdoor Core Set. This outdoor dinnerware set comes with 16 pieces, including four large and four small plates, as well as four large and four small bowls. Crafted from biodegradable plant-based materials, the California-inspired collection is available in three understated earth-inspired shades: palm, moon, and canyon. Keep in mind that there is natural flecking that is visible on this set due to the bamboo material. Price at time of publish: $240 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Four large and four small plates, and four large and four small bowls | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Microwave Safe: Yes | Material: Renewable plant starches and bamboo

Best Dishwasher Safe West Elm Mill Melamine Outdoor Dinnerware Collection West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It Every component in the set can be placed in the dishwasher. Keep in Mind It’s only available in white. When cleaning up after your outdoor meal has to be a breeze, look no further than the Mill Melamine Outdoor Dinnerware Collection. Modern and minimalist, the straightforward design of this set offers sets of four, eight, or 16 to suit every household—and it’s dishwasher safe. The complete set of 16 includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four pasta bowls, and four cereal bowls in a clean white finish that works beautifully into any tablescape. It’s also lightweight and easy to carry when walking to your picnic destination. Price at time of publish: $152 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls, and pasta bowls | Dishwasher Safe:Yes | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Melamine

Best Plastic Loobuu Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It Lightweight and crack resistant, this generous 20-piece set is both dishwasher and microwave safe. Keep in Mind The utensils are on the small side for adults. This outdoor dinnerware set is made of wheat straw plastic, a lightweight, BPA-free, reusable material that is safe for both the dishwasher and microwave. It’s also a larger set at 20 pieces and includes plates, bowls, cups, forks, and spoons. Because this set is lightweight and chip and crack resistant, it’s ideal for a variety of settings, like picnics, poolside dining, or taking along on camping trips. The set comes in 12 different colors including dark green, dark blue, and several multicolor options. The downside is the utensil size—they are a bit smaller than other utensils on our list. The forks are 6 inches long, compared to the forks included with the Kinto Alfresco Outdoor Dinnerware (our most durable pick) which are 6.7 inches long. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Plates, bowls, cups, forks and spoons | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Microwave Safe: Yes | Material: Wheat straw plastic

Best Enamel Pottery Barn Rim Enamel 8-Piece Dinnerware Set Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It Heavy duty and heat resistant, this set looks both cozy and elegant. Keep in Mind This set only includes place settings for two. You’ll find this dinnerware set as useful for a brunch on the patio as it is for a meal around the campfire, and its speckled finish looks simultaneously nostalgic and modern. Made of enamel with a stainless steel trim in charming colors like eggshell, slate, charcoal, and mint, this handsome outdoor dinnerware set is as elegant as it is practical. Equipped with two cups, two bowls, two salad plates, and two deep dinner plates, this eight-piece set is ideal for a couple. It’s also heat resistant and oven safe up to 500°F, making it suitable for warming up leftovers. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Number of Settings: Two | Included Items: Two cups, two bowls, two deep plates, two salad plates | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Enamel with stainless steel trim

Best Melamine Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Melamine Marble Dinnerware Set Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It It’s an affordable, complete outdoor dinnerware set with a classic look for any tablescape. Keep in Mind You can’t put any of these pieces in the microwave. Melamine is a lightweight material with excellent durability and shatter resistance, frequently used in the manufacturing of plastic housewares like plates and cooking utensils. In a classic marble print, the Better Homes and Gardens 12-Piece Melamine Marble Dinnerware Set brings style and quality in a reasonably-priced package for all budgets. The set comes with 12 pieces for a complete table setting outdoors or in, available in three colorways: wood, marble, and reactive. Featuring BPA-free melamine, this set comes with four salad plates, four dinner plates, and four bowls. You’ll enjoy this set for season after season since it’s chip resistant and dishwasher safe (but use the top rack only). Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls | Dishwasher Safe: Top rack only | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Melamine

Best Bamboo Bamboozle Curve Dinner Set Bamboozle View On Bamboozlehome.com View On Bohemianmama.com Why You Should Get It It’s a stunning set of organic and biodegradable bamboo dinnerware. Keep in Mind Avoid soaking the pieces for a prolonged period of time, and use caution with extreme temperatures. Bamboo is eco-friendly, biodegradable, and easy to grow, so it’s highly renewable. It’s also attractive as a houseware and can be woven into most tablescapes fairly easily. Sturdy as a wood as well as naturally antibacterial and stain-resistant, bamboo makes its way into a few of our favorite dinnerware picks. This stylish Bamboozle Curve Dinner Set consists of a full four courses of tasteful dishware: soup bowls, salad plates, dinner plates, and dessert bowls. You can mix and match your color scheme (choose from the understated shades of graphite or dove) to match the tablecloth or decor of the room you’re working with, and the whole set can go in the dishwasher after dining for the utmost convenience. None of the pieces can go in the microwave, however. Additionally, to keep this set in top condition, you should be careful not to soak them too long, nor expose them to extreme temperatures either below freezing or above boiling. Price at time of publish: $160 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Dinner plates, salad plates, soup bowls, and dessert bowls | Dishwasher Safe: Yes| Microwave Safe: No | Material: Bamboo

Most Durable Kinto Alfresco Outdoor Dinnerware Food52 View On Food52 View On Kinto-usa.com Why You Should Get It A combination of melamine and bamboo, this durable set will last you for season after season. Keep in Mind There are only two color options available. The Kinto Alfresco Outdoor Dinnerware is constructed of a robust melamine and bamboo combination. It also features a minimalist, modern style that will impress your party guests, whether you’re hosting a relaxed summer barbecue or an al fresco dinner party. The pieces are easy to stack for storage, plus they are dishwasher safe for ease of cleaning. You can also put together your ideal set, with dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and tumblers available in sets of four. You can even add on a 12-piece flatware set to match. There are two colors to choose from: neutral or black. Purchase the same color for each piece or mix and match the colors to add visual interest to your outdoor tablescape. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Choose from sets of four dinner plates, four salad plates, four tumblers, four bowls, or a 12-piece flatware set | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Melamine and bamboo

Best Wooden Aidea Acacia Wood 12-pc Dinnerware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Aideaco.com Why You Should Get It This is an attractive set crafted of 100% acacia wood, and it’s lightweight yet durable. Keep in Mind The pieces can’t go in the dishwasher or microwave. If you prefer a more natural or organic look, a wooden set is the best outdoor dinnerware option for you. Appropriate for a wide variety of occasions, the Aidea Acacia Wood 12-Pc Dinnerware Set is made with deep, rich grain patterns and a pleasingly smooth finish. Composed of durable acacia wood, this set is lightweight yet sturdy. The set includes four dinner plates, four appetizer plates, and four large soup bowls. To care for this set, you’ll need to wash and dry by hand every time you use it, taking care not to let it soak. Never put it in the dishwasher, microwave, or oven to avoid damaging the fibers. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Four dinner plates, four appetizer plates, and four soup bowls| Dishwasher Safe: No | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Acacia wood

Best Microwave Safe Corelle Boutique Tranquil Reflections 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Each piece in this set is not only microwave safe, but oven and dishwasher safe as well. Keep in Mind When sold from abroad, this product may have variations in labeling, instructions, fit, or other details. While many outdoor dinnerware sets are not microwave safe, the Corelle Tranquil Reflection Dinnerware Set is microwave, oven and dishwasher safe. The company’s proprietary material, vitrelle glass, a form of laminated glass, is also impressively break resistant and unlikely to scratch or stain. This dinnerware set is suitable for indoor functions as well as the outdoor events it’s designed for. It’s also available in a blue, floral-inspired pattern to add a pop of color to your outdoor tablescape. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Four dinner plates, four salad plates, and four bowls | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Microwave Safe: Yes | Material: Vitrelle

Best Shatterproof Sur La Table Wildflower Melamine Dinnerware Sur La Table View On Amazon View On Sur La Table Why You Should Get It It’s a complete set with four shatterproof settings plus matching extras you can buy to complete the wildflower-themed tablescape. Keep in Mind You won’t be able to warm up leftovers on these pieces since they aren’t microwave safe. If you’re looking for a shatterproof option, the Sur La Table Wildflower Melamine Dinnerware Set is the best outdoor dinnerware set for you. This set of shatterproof melamine dinnerware highlights one of the prettiest signs of warm weather: wildflowers. In addition to having a pleasant floral design, this durable set is also dishwasher safe on the top rack. However, the pieces aren’t microwave safe so keep that in mind if you need leftovers warmed up. The 12-piece set includes four bowls, four dinner plates, and four salad plates. Remarkably tough for such a delicate look, the pieces also blend nicely with additional items from the collection. Add a matching serving tray or table runner to your order to create a natural, dainty look for your next garden party. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Number of Settings: Four | Included Items: Four bowls, four dinner plates, four salad plates | Dishwasher Safe: Top rack only | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Melamine

Best for Kids Ahimsa Mindful Mealtime Set Ahimsa View On Nordstrom View On Ahimsahome.com View On Maisonette.com Why You Should Get It It’s pediatrician-designed and available in three different colors. Keep in Mind It’s expensive for just one setting. The best outdoor dinnerware set for kids is the Ahimsa Mindful Mealtime Set. All of Ahimsa’s components are long-lasting with a high quality, substantial feel to them. They’re also non-porous, naturally antibacterial, and BPA and lead free. Designed for kids 12 months old and up, this set comes with a lifetime guarantee. They’re available in three stunning color variations kids love, including rainbow, iridescent blue, and classic. All components of this set are stackable for efficient cupboard storage too. The plates are designed with large wells and the cups and bowls, weighing exactly 8 ounces each, can be used for measuring out kid-sized servings. The cups also have weighted bottoms to help prevent spills. Forks have curved tines for safe eating, and the small utensil sizes are perfect for little hands to hold and build self-feeding skills. Price at time of publish: $64 Product Details: Number of Settings: One | Included Items: One plate with three divided portions, one cup, one bowl, one fork, and one spoon | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Stainless steel

Best Patterned Anthropologie Villa del Sol Melamine Dinner Plates Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It These gorgeous pieces are perfect for serving up a summer meal on the patio. Keep in Mind The set isn’t microwave safe. When it comes to choosing patterned dinnerware for an outdoor celebration, we love the stunning Villa del Sol Melamine Dinner Set. This boho chic set will serve as the perfect backdrop for your summer appetizers or salads. Each piece is crafted of melamine, so they’re sturdy enough for heaping servings of each dish you serve. You can also purchase matching pasta bowls, platters, and serving sets. Plus, if you really want a complete look, you can even add a set of matching cotton cloth napkins. For quick clean up, you can wash this set in the dishwasher, but unfortunately, they aren’t microwave safe. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Number of Settings: One | Included Items: Four dinner plates | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Microwave Safe: No | Material: Melamine