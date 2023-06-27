The options are endless when it comes to ottomans these days—which is why we’ve taken the time to curate some of the best ottomans you can buy online right now. The following ottomans should suit most styles and budgets.

Certain pieces of furniture can change the entire feel of a room without putting forth all that much effort—and the humble ottoman is one of those pieces. It can function as a statement piece or blend into the background as a more utilitarian item. Ottomans serve as footstools, coffee tables, and extra seating in some cases, and can even work as hidden storage.

Best Overall 24KF Middle Century Upholstered Tufted Coffee Table Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This aesthetically-pleasing ottoman serves as a coffee table and statement piece while still being relatively budget-friendly. Keep in Mind This option requires some assembly, which can be frustrating. If you’re looking for a statement piece that’ll serve as functional furniture without breaking the bank, this upholstered coffee table and ottoman from 24KF is the best ottoman for you. The square-shaped piece is designed to serve as a coffee table, footstool, and a padded seat in one, thanks to the large, tufted surface area. The velvet-like coffee table/ottoman combo is available in a variety of colors to best suit your existing decor (think powder pink and jewel tones) with the brass or matte black base serving as a modern alternative to more classic ottoman legs. The only downside is that this ottoman doesn’t ship fully assembled and will require a bit of handiwork once it arrives. The screw holes are reportedly difficult to work with if you’re not used to assembling furniture. Price at time of publish: $208 Product Details: Dimensions: 33 x 33 x 18 inches | Material: Velvet | Shape: Square

Best Budget Alasdo Storage Ottoman Folding Rectangle Cube Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This folding ottoman can hold up to 450 pounds of weight, which is impressive for its size and price. Keep in Mind This option is quite boxy and might look less relaxed than other ottomans. Footstools and ottomans range in price point, but you don’t have to spend a ton to find the best ottoman to store your stuff and serve as a comfortable seat. The Alasdo Storage Ottoman Folding Rectangle Cube is a great life hack if you’re looking for a piece that doubles as storage and seating. The best part? It’s super affordable. This budget-friendly piece of furniture ships folded, but barely has any assembly required. All you have to do is pop the base open, place the lid on top, and you’re good to go. It might seem like it’s going to be flimsy or delicate based on its size and price point, but this ottoman can support up to 450 pounds (meaning it can easily be used as a chair or a stepping stool). Keep in mind that this option is quite boxy in shape—it’s not really noticeable when it’s fully assembled, but the corner lines are definitely more pronounced than the more expensive ottomans on the list. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Dimensions: 17 x 13 x 13 inches | Material: Linen | Shape: Square

Best Splurge Article Tablet Charme Ottoman Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It This stunning ottoman is made with authentic natural leather and a sturdy brass base for a long-lasting and aesthetically-pleasing addition. Keep in Mind The smooth leather is delicate and might not hold up in busy households. Looking for a real statement piece that’ll change the look and feel of your living space? The Article Tablet Charme Ottoman is quite a bit more expensive than most of the best ottomans, but it’s well worth it if you want a generously sized and luxurious addition to your living room or sitting room. The oversized ottoman is crafted from natural leather with a wooden frame, and sturdy steel legs in a brass color that will withstand years of use without bending or buckling. We also really like that this option ships fully assembled, so you won’t have to worry about putting it together before use. You’ll want to keep in mind that because this option has a natural leather cushion, it might not be the best choice if you’re dealing with a busy household. The delicate material will easily show wear if it’s met with cat claws, for example. Price at time of publish: $1,200 Product Details: Dimensions: 15 x 47 x 47 inches | Material: Leather & Brass | Shape: Square

Best for Small Spaces Better Homes & Gardens Storage Ottoman with Tray Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It This multipurpose ottoman is essentially four pieces of furniture—foot rest, seat, storage bin, and tray—in one. Keep in Mind The top padding might not be thick enough to sit on for longer periods. Small spaces pose specific challenges—but you can make the most of a small living room or bedroom with the right pieces. This storage ottoman is a great example. It’s great for small spaces because it functions as additional seating, a footrest, a storage bin, and a serving tray. The Better Homes & Gardens Storage Ottoman with Tray is crafted from a versatile linen material that can easily be spot cleaned with a wet cloth. It’s strong enough to hold up to 200 pounds when closed, and can easily store items like throw blankets or gaming accessories that you don’t want on display. Keep in mind that the top padding is a bit thin and might not be comfortable enough to sit on for long periods of time—but it’s certainly good enough to act as an extra chair in a pinch. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 16 x 16 x 16 inches | Material: Linen | Shape: Square

Best with Storage YOUDENOVA Storage Ottoman Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The velvety material adds a layer of style and comfort that conceals just how useful this ottoman is. Keep in Mind The legs can be a bit tricky to assemble properly. When you want to store a bunch of gear without stocking up on unsightly bins or complex shelving, the YOUDENOVA Folding Storage Ottoman Bench is the best ottoman with storage. It’s a nice catch-all that won’t detract from your decor. The longer ottoman is available in four different colors to suit your style, while the velvety material adds a super stylish touch that disguises any hint that this ottoman also doubles as storage. It can support up to 350 pounds, which means it’s also ideal for additional seating in your living room or entertainment space. We also really like that this option has wooden legs that lift the ottoman off the ground—but keep in mind that you have to assemble them yourself, and it can be a bit tricky to screw the legs in and make sure the ottoman sits evenly. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 15 x 16.77 inches | Material: Velvet | Shape: Rectangular

Best Coffee Table Alternative Ao Lei 30 Inch Storage Ottoman Bench Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This stylish ottoman comes in a huge variety of finishes and colors to choose from. Keep in Mind The legs will need to be tightened occasionally. You could opt for a tufted ottoman topped with a tray as a coffee table alternative, but we recommend the versatile Ao Lei 30 Inches Storage Ottoman Bench. This stylish ottoman comes in a large variety of colors so it’ll be easy to integrate into your existing decor. It also makes a great coffee table thanks to the reversible lid. Flip it one way and you have a typical tufted bench-style seat; flip it the other and use the flat side made of solid wood as a serving tray. The double function of the lid makes it especially useful in a small space that can’t accommodate a separate coffee table, or as an additional place to rest snacks and drinks during parties. Keep in mind that the detachable legs will likely loosen up and become a bit wobbly over time. You should expect to tighten the legs every few months to keep everything secure. Price at time of publish: $95 Product Details: Dimensions: 30 x 15 x 15 inches | Material: Linen | Shape: Rectangular

Best Oversized ACEssentials Emerson Round Ottoman Walmart View On Walmart View On Target View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It This stylish ottoman is about as large as a full-size coffee table, giving you plenty of room. Keep in Mind It doesn’t have storage. There’s something about an oversized ottoman that adds sophistication to a living space. The ACEssentials Emerson Round Ottoman is the best ottoman with a larger footprint. The minimalist piece looks like it was plucked from a celebrity home thanks to the clean lines and neutral color, but the faux velvet material helps give this option a dose of warmth. The oversized silhouette—the brand calls it “coffee table size”—makes a real statement as well as providing ample room for guests to kick up their feet. We also like that it has built-in foot pads to help protect your floors from marks and damage. Keep in mind that there’s no storage in this ottoman, which may be a downside considering how much space it takes up. This option is only available in gray, but it’s such a versatile neutral and we think it adds a lot of visual interest even in subtle shades. Price at time of publish: $167 Product Details: Dimensions: 35.43 x 35.43 x 15.75 inches | Material: Velvet | Shape: Round

Best Leather Article Timber Charme Ottoman Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It The untreated leather on the cushion and base is made to develop a handsome patina over time. Keep in Mind There might be some color variation due to the natural material. Investing in a leather ottoman that is designed to patina over time is a smart idea—it basically means you don’t have to worry all that much about dings or stains, as the material will naturally change color as it ages. The Article Timber Charme Ottoman features untreated leather in stunning honey, dark brown, or black, with no two pieces looking exactly the same. Solid wood for the frame and legs offers a sophisticated midcentury look. The natural material is super easy to clean—all you’ll need to do is wipe it down with some water. It’s important to note that, due to the untreated and natural material, there may be some variation between the colors pictured online and the ottoman in real life. This is to be expected but might be a downside if you’re looking to match a couch or chair closely. Price at time of publish: $500 Product Details: Dimensions: 19 x 31 x 24 inches | Material: Leather | Shape: Rectangular

Best Faux Leather Dakota Fields Vegan Leather Pouf Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This cute faux leather pouf is available in several cool and unusual colors like pink and blue. Keep in Mind The ottoman will need to be fluffed up regularly to keep its shape. The Dakota Fields Vegan Leather Pouf is the best ottoman when you want the leather look without going for the real thing. The Moroccan-inspired pouf is made of a surprisingly durable and high-end-looking vegan leather material. It looks pretty like the real deal, but it’s cruelty-free and much more affordable than real leather. The ottoman comes in some cool colors—including silver, blue, and even baby pink—and is easy to spot clean should anything spill. We also really like that this option comes pre-filled, so you don’t have to worry about stuffing it yourself—but you’ll want to keep in mind that the ottoman gets compacted with regular use and you’ll likely have to fluff it up every couple of weeks to keep its full shape. Price at time of publish: $81 Product Details: Dimensions: 14 x 20 x 20 inches | Material: Faux leather | Shape: Round

Christopher Knight Home Zelfa Velvet Ottoman Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It The velvet material is wrinkle-resistant, so it’ll stay looking good as new even with regular use. Keep in Mind It doesn’t double as a storage container despite the relatively large size. We love a classic velvet ottoman like this one from Christopher Knight Home. The Zelfa Velvet Ottoman is versatile and aesthetically pleasing but doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. It’s made with engineered wood for the base and upholstered in a tufted fabric. It’s comfortable enough to use as seating, but also flat enough to function as a cocktail table or coffee table (with the addition of a tray for stability). The ottoman is available in a variety of jewel tones as well as a handful of pastels. The super-soft material is even wrinkle-resistant, which makes it really easy to maintain and keep looking new. The only thing we wish we could change would be the lack of storage; despite the fact that this ottoman is quite large and boxy, it doesn’t include space for storage inside, which feels like a missed opportunity. Price at time of publish: $109 Product Details: Dimensions: 29.5 x 29.5 x 17.5 inches | Material: Polyester | Shape: Round

Best Round FRELISH DECOR Round Pouf Ottoman Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This durable pouf-style ottoman is made of a pet- and kid-friendly material while still being stylish. Keep in Mind The woven design attracts dust in the crevices. Round ottomans like this one from Freslish Decor make for really good footrests, and we particularly like this one due to the durable and practical woven. The thick weave means this option won’t get scratched or torn as easily as other materials, which makes it the best ottoman for households with pets or curious kids. The cotton pouf-style ottoman comes in a ton of fun colors and comes stuffed with polystyrene foam beads, so there’s truly zero assembly required. These beads are designed to stay firm and keep their shape, so the ottoman will always look full without needing to be fluffed up. You’ll want to note that the woven material picks up dust and debris rather quickly, so you’ll have to wipe it down with a wet cloth or vacuum it fairly regularly to keep it looking in top shape. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Dimensions: 20 x 20 x 14 inches | Material: Cotton | Shape: Round