In order to track down the best orchid pots, we looked at size, material, design, and more to narrow down our top picks.

“Orchids are a bit pickier than other houseplants when it comes to their home,” says Ryan McEnaney, fifth-generation plantsman, garden designer, and author of Field Guide to Outside Style. Their roots don’t need a ton of room to grow or excess moisture (in fact, overwatering them can be a problem), but they do benefit from sun exposure.

Orchids are works of art, and it’s worth investing in a beautiful pot that meets their moment. It’s also worth doing your research on the best orchid pots to ensure your plant is happy and healthy.

Best Overall Santino ORCHIDEA Self Watering Pot Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This self-watering pot prevents the orchid from retaining too much moisture. Keep in Mind The inner pot fits snugly into the outer pot, so it's difficult to remove. This pick has earned the title of best orchid pot because of three key traits: functionality, variety, and value. The pot is self-watering, which means the inner pot can be removed to fill up the bottom of the outer pot with water. (Warning: It fits pretty snugly, so you may have trouble separating the pieces.) The orchid will then drink up as needed via the installed wick system, preventing overwatering, and you can monitor when a refill is needed from a small window at the bottom of the pot. You can also choose between eight colors and two sizes, providing plenty of options to match your plant and decor. Finally, the best part is the price: all of this comes for under $20. Price at time of publish: From $15 Product Details: Size: 4 x 6 x 4.9 inches or 5 x 7 x 5.9 inches | Material: Plastic

Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens Thalea Scalloped Bowl with Stand Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It The faux cement finish and scalloped rim make this orchid pot look like it costs way more than it does. Keep in Mind You’ll want to add a smaller pot to the middle or the roots will have too much room. The best orchid pot on a budget is BHG’s own Thalea Scalloped Bowl with Stand. It’s made from ceramic yet has a convincing faux cement finish. Though it is gray, it can read as more blue or lavender depending on the lighting. The scalloped rim adds another elevated touch. Thick and heavy ceramic makes the pot feel more expensive than it is. There are two drain holes, and they come with plugs that can be removed depending on your orchid’s needs. The shallowness of this pot is ideal because it allows for some sunlight exposure for the roots, and minimizes the risk of having too much soil. The one problem is that having such a wide rim creates more room for roots to spread out than orchids typically want, so you’ll want to add a smaller pot in the middle to keep things contained. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Size: 8 x 3.7 inches | Material: Ceramic

Best Splurge Tao Accents Blue & White Chain Orchid Pot Overstock View On Houzz View On Kathykuohome.com View On Overstock Why You Should Get It Every pot is hand shaped and painted, making each individual piece unique. Keep in Mind The material is more breakable than other options. Orchids and elegant pots go hand in hand. This orchid pot is hand shaped and painted in the Capital of Ceramic in China—where porcelain was first invented. That craftsmanship makes each pot a one-of-a-kind piece of art. Despite their delicate appearance, these pots are pretty hearty, though porcelain is a more breakable material than something like plastic. The pots are also weatherproofed and waterproof so they can be used outdoors as well as inside. The relatively simple floral design is beautiful. The pattern is distinctive and it only comes in blue and white, so it may not pair well with every decor style. That said, we think it would look great in a wide variety of rooms. Price at time of publish: $119 Product Details: Size: 8 x 6.5 x 8 inches | Material: Porcelain

Best Plastic Room Essentials Indoor/Outdoor Self-Watering Planter Target View On Target Why You Should Get It This pot comes in a nice variety of colors that range from trendy to totally timeless. Keep in Mind The self-watering feature only works if the orchid has long roots. Not all of the best orchid pots need to be fancy, and this one from Target brand Room Essentials is proof. The smallest sizes are available for only a few dollars, with five sizes overall. The planters are modern and minimalist to complement any decor. We appreciate that the planters come in sets of two. If you’re looking for other kinds of planters as well, Target has a whole collection in the same style to match. There’s a built-in tray and a small port to make the self-watering aspect easy, which is great because orchids can become overhydrated easily. However, plants that are especially thirsty or have short roots will still need to be manually watered. Price at time of publish: From $3 for set of two Product Details: Size: 5 sizes, starting at 4 x 3.75 x 4 inches | Material: Polypropylene

Best Ceramic Terrain Charcoal Ceramic Rounded Planter Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Why You Should Get It This orchid pot is lightweight and easy to move around if you need to give your plant different amounts of light. Keep in Mind Earthenware is naturally porous, which means it can be less durable than other ceramic materials. Simple and effortlessly chic, this orchid pot is handmade from earthenware, meaning each piece’s coloring and texture is entirely unique. This variation gives the pot an authentically artisanal vibe. Earthenware is a naturally porous material, which basically means that it has more holes in it for water and air to pass through. As a result, it’s more lightweight (a pro) but less durable (a con). You can easily carry it around if you need to change the orchid’s light exposure or bring it indoors for bad weather, but it’s more prone to breakage than other materials. If you love this planter as much as we do, you’ll be thrilled to know that there are five other styles made from the same charcoal ceramic. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size: 9.5 x 10 inches | Material: Ceramic

Best Clay Pottery Barn Provence Scalloped Edge Planters Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Why You Should Get It These French-inspired pots have an elegant patina that creates an antique look straight out of the package. Keep in Mind Not every style is available in every color. Bring the rustic elegance of a French garden into your space with one of these handcrafted scalloped containers. Whether you want a true terracotta, white, moss, or clay color, there’s something for every style. Even better, there are planters, bowls, and urns so you can mix and match with all your other plants, too. While you do have options, you may not have as many as you’d like. Different colors offer different styles/sizes—from as little as two to as many as six. We love the antique-style patina that makes these pots look charmingly aged right out of the box, without the price tag you often find with actual vintage pieces. Price at time of publish: Starts at $30 Product Details: Size: 3 sizes, starting at 7 x 6.25 inches | Material: Terracotta

Best Clear Royal Imports Flower Acrylic Vase Cylinder Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It Transparent acrylic gives you the look and added sun exposure you’d get with a glass pot, but the durability of plastic. Keep in Mind You may experience leakage. An orchid is so stunning on its own, it doesn’t need a fancy pot to make it shine. A simple, clear vase might be just the thing to really highlight your spectacular plant. Luckily, they come cheap, starting at under $10 for the smallest size. There are six sizes total, and the 8 x 4-inch option has a good amount of room for an orchid. Because this vase is made from acrylic, you get the look and sun exposure of glass with the durability of plastic. Each one is weighted at the bottom to prevent potential leaning from heavy plants. Suitable for far more than just plants, you can use these to hold makeup brushes and other household objects. If you do decide to use these for plants, we recommend placing them on a protective surface as it’s possible for some water to leak from the bottom. Price at time of publish: From $8 Product Details: Size: 6 sizes, starting at 4 x 4 inches | Material: Acrylic

Best Large Allen + Roth Teal Resin Planter with Drainage Holes Lowe's View On Lowe's Why You Should Get It A protective UV-inhibiting outer glaze prevents fading whether you store this planter indoors or outdoors. Keep in Mind Each color has the same design on the outside—no plain options available. This striking orchid pot provides endless versatility. The outside is glazed with a UV-inhibiting coating, giving it a pleasant shiny finish and preventing the color from fading long term. The recycled resin material has a similar look to ceramic, but it’s more lightweight and durable. Its approximately 16-inch diameter provides plenty of breathing room for an orchid to make a statement. There’s also room to throw a smaller pot in there if you’re worried about the roots spreading too much. The easy-pop-out drainage holes on the bottom help to prevent over-watering. It comes in several striking colors like blue, teal, white, and red. Each option has the same design on the outside, though. Price at time of publish: From $40 Product Details: Size: 16.76 x 14.34 x 16.76 inches | Material: Resin

Best Hanging Threshold 9” Wide Hanging Modern Outdoor Ceramic Planter Pot Target View On Target Why You Should Get It The ceramic glaze adds beautiful depth to the color of this planter, making it a great statement piece. Keep in Mind The hanging rope is short—you may need to restring for the desired length. This hanging pot is high quality for the price and designed with a range of styles in mind. The soft gray ceramic glaze complements all kinds of spaces, indoors and out, and provides a nice contrast against vivid green plants. It even looks a bit artisanal despite its big box origins, further emphasized by the hanging rope detail. Now, there are a couple of potential obstacles. The rope is short, so you may want to consider restringing the pot depending on how you plan to display it. Just make sure whatever you replace it with is durable, as the pot is heavy. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Size: 8.08 x 21.46 x 8.08 inches | Material: Ceramic

Best Self-Watering Eva Solo Self-Watering Orchid Pot Amazon View On Amazon View On Mohd.it Why You Should Get It A semi-transparent frosted glass water reservoir allows you to easily see when the planter needs a refill. Keep in Mind The nylon wicks may occasionally need to be replaced. Overwatering an orchid is easy to do, which is why a self-watering pot makes a great choice for those who worry about their plant-care skills. This one has a cute, minimalist design. The part the orchid sits in is made from clear glass, allowing light to absorb through the roots of the plant. The base serves as a water reservoir, with nylon wicks that ensure your plant absorbs only the water it needs without the risk of rotting roots. The reservoir is made from semi-transparent frosted glass to show you how much water is left. As far as downsides go, there aren’t many, though you may find that the nylon wicks get gross over time and might need to be replaced. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Size: 6 x 7 x 6 inches | Material: Glass

Two’s Company Inc. Faux Bamboo Cachepot Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It This beautiful, glossy, bamboo-inspired ceramic pot would make a lovely gift when paired with an orchid. Keep in Mind The only color is stark white. Orchids are striking, statement-making plants—so why not pair one with a striking, statement-making pot? Designed to replicate bamboo, this is one of the best orchid pots because it can visually hold its own against such a striking plant. Whereas orchids are vibrant in color, this cachepot is glossy white with a square, geometric structure. We think these two distinctive styles would make a beautiful contrast. Add the plant and give it as a gift for something truly memorable. That said, this pot is only available in stark white. If that’s not your style, you’ll want to look elsewhere. Price at time of publish: $55 Product Details: Size: 7.75 x 7.75 x 7 inches | Material: Ceramic