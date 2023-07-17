Collier also shares that there is one essential piece you should look for in a nonstick cookware set. “A nonstick skillet or fry pan is essential for searing, sautéing, stir-frying and more not just for eggs,” he says. “Every kitchen should have at least one, and preferably two in different sizes for every kitchen task.”

“When looking for nonstick cookware, it is important to think about what you’ll be cooking or baking,” says Nate Collier, director of marketing communications at Le Creuset. “And how many people you’ll generally be serving.”

Nonstick pans make cooking—and the clean-up afterward—much easier. Nonstick cookware also makes for healthier cooking without the need for oil, and it’s excellent at distributing heat fully for thorough, even cooking. To find the best nonstick cookware sets, we researched numerous products, paying careful attention to the value, material, durability, and ease of care.

This cookware set is also easy to clean and works on gas, ceramic glass, and electric stovetops. You can also put it in the oven, but only up to 350°F. All pieces can go in the dishwasher as well.

Crafted of heavy-gauge aluminum and porcelain enamel, this nonstick cookware set is durably made. The handles on the pans are ergonomic, and the glass lids are heat and shatter resistant with a knob that doubles as a spoon rest.

This set comes with a saute pan, three saucepans, a sauce pot, and a casserole pot. Some other sets come with two saute pans in different sizes, this set only comes with one.

For those who have limited storage space in their kitchen , the Tramontina Nonstick Cookware Set is the best nonstick cookware set for you thanks to its nesting capability. Like a nesting doll, each pan fits into the other, from smallest to largest, with room for the lids as well.

It has 12 pieces with ergonomic handles that lock together in storage.

The nonstick coating on the pans won’t chip, either, and the set can even be used with metal utensils as well, without the worry of it being scratched. While it’s only available in a black finish, this color will at least match most kitchens.

Sturdy, nonstick, and suitable for every type of stove top, this cookware set is oven safe up to 500°F (and lids can go in up to 425°F). “Le Creuset’s nonstick cookware [is dishwasher safe], and easy to maintain and care for by wiping clean with a paper towel,” Collier says.

The pans come with glass lids too, so you can watch the contents cooking and make sure the foods aren’t cooking too fast. The handles on the pots and pans help prevent burns and have a comfortable grip, so they can be moved around in the kitchen and placed in the oven without incident.

With one of each essential pan type offered, this set is ideal for the beginner chef, newlywed, or recent graduate starting to do their own home cooking for the first time. This set consists of two frying pans, two saucepans, one sauté pan, and one stock pot—a sufficient grouping for making most basic meals.

It has all the pieces needed for a beginner to start home cooking, and can be placed in the oven, dishwasher, and on any type of stovetop.

These pieces can also go into both the oven and dishwasher safely. However, you’ll want to avoid using metal utensils with this set to avoid scratching or damaging the nonstick coating.

The set includes a 10.5-inch coated pan, 3-quart saute pan with a lid, and a 3-quart saucepan with a lid. The coated pan has a five-ply copper core with a cadmium-free, stainless steel alloy coating, while the saute pan and saucepan have the same makeup minus the coating.

This set’s nonstick coating makes the pieces durable and long lasting, without the need for concern over warping, burning, or discoloration. It also cools down quickly, making it easy to wash soon after use or be placed into the dishwasher without a lengthy delay—a bonus if you’ve got after-dinner activities to attend to.

Copper is a popular material for nonstick cookware sets because it heats up and cools down quickly. The five-ply copper core this copper nonstick cookware set is integral to getting a variety of foods cooked thoroughly, as it helps the pans to heat evenly, without bothersome hot or cold spots in the pan.

While it’s a strong and durable set, it does require a bit more care than other options. Each piece should be hand washed and isn’t dishwasher safe. It’s also one of the smaller sets on our list with only two pots and two pans.

The set also comes with a handy rack to store your pans in and a creative canvas lid holder that attaches to the inside of the cupboard door to store your lids on—a clever way to stay organized in kitchens with limited storage space .

The cookware can be used on any type of stovetop, including gas, electric, and induction, and is oven safe even up to 550°F. Plus, the ceramic is conveniently naturally nonstick, so you won’t need to season it before use. It has an aluminum core for quick heating and stainless steel handles for sturdy and comfortable maneuvering in the kitchen.

We love the Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware because it’s durable, functional, and available in 13 different colors. You can choose from colors like rose quartz, sage, cream, or moss so you can complement your kitchen style . It comes with two pots, two pans, and lids, the cookware comes with a nonstick ceramic coating for easy serving and scrub-free cleaning.

The lids aren’t glass, so you won’t be able to see through them while you’re cooking like you can with other options.

Product Details: Pieces Included: 13 pieces | Materials: Stainless steel, cast iron, carbon steel, seasoning wax | Oven Safe: Stainless clad up to 800°F and carbon steel up to 1,200°F; nonstick is not oven safe | Dishwasher Safe: Stainless clad is dishwasher safe, carbon steel and nonstick are not

Their stainless clad pieces are both oven safe up to 800°F and dishwasher safe, while their carbon steel pans are oven safe up to 1,200°F. While the saucepans come with lids, keep in mind that the frying pans don’t have matching lids.

The stainless clad pans in the set have five layers of metal each, creating ideal heat conduction while simultaneously preventing food from sticking. The pans also feature rolled rims to aid in spill-free pouring. The handles on the pots and pans are designed to help keep fingers from getting burned, too.

The carbon steel cookware is constructed of both cast iron and stainless clad, making it suitable for cooking on any type of stovetop, on the grill, or over an open flame. The nonstick pieces are made with stainless clad and topped with two layers of nonstick coating that makes both cooking and cleanup effortless.

The pieces in this set are crafted from a range of materials, including carbon steel pans (which are recommended by chefs), stainless clad pans, and nonstick pans as well.

Our pick for the best splurge nonstick cookware set is the Made In 13-Piece Stainless Set. This premium set includes four different sized frying pans, three sauce and saute pans, a stock pot, a wok, and a can of carbon steel seasoning wax.

The pans heat up evenly across their surfaces, too, ensuring a dish free of hot spots or over- or under-cooked areas. The entire set is also oven safe up to 350°F (even the handles) and is dishwasher safe. Plus, it can be used on all types of stovetops with the exception of induction.

For cooks who have trouble determining when pans are hot enough to add their food, this set’s heat indicator will come in handy. It’s located in the center of the pan (on saute pans and frying pans) and turns solid red when the pan has warmed up and is ready for cooking.

The pans come with glass lids that have vents for a continual release of steam which prevents condensation. They also allow you to view your food while cooking without lifting the lid.

The nonstick coating on the inside of each pan is reinforced with titanium, which makes it easy for food to slide off the surface. We also appreciate that the handles are designed for a safe and comfortable grip.

If you’re looking for the best nonstick cookware set at a lower price point, the T-fal Advanced 12 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set is our top pick. This affordable collection includes everything a household kitchen needs for cooking meals. It comes with two frying pans, a saucepan, a saute pan, a Dutch oven, and lids. The set also includes a serving spoon and a slated spatula.

While some other sets are available in different colors and finishes, this set only comes in a stainless steel finish. However, because of its durability and versatility, it's the best nonstick cookware set.

The pans’ magnetic steel base and aluminum core evenly heats food, and you can even use metal utensils with this set. You can put it in the dishwasher, or if desired for stickier messes, every piece of this set can be hand washed with soapy water or soaked for 10 minutes and scrubbed. It’s hardy and durable, so even scrubbers like steel wool can be used without a worry of scratching the nonstick surface.

Highly versatile, the lightweight set can be used for browning, searing, braising, boiling, and more. We also love that the stay cool handles let you create your meals without any concern of getting your fingers burnt. Plus, unlike most nonstick pan sets, it’s oven safe up to 500°F.

The collection features a full set of nonstick pans, including an 8-inch pan, a 10-inch pan, 12-inch pan, a 12-inch hybrid wok, a 2-quart pot, a 3-quart pot, and 8-quart pot. Lids are also included in the set so you can easily cover your pots and pans while cooking.

The HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids is our top pick for the best nonstick cookware set. It features a hybrid blend of stainless steel and ceramic nonstick for an effortless cooking (and cleaning) process.

The Bottom Line

The HexClad 13-Piece Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids is our pick for the best nonstick cookware set. With a blend of stainless steel and ceramic nonstick, this set makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. We also appreciate that it is dishwasher safe, and it's safe to use metal utensils on the cookware.

What to Know About Nonstick Cookware Sets Before Shopping

Pieces Included

Nonstick cookware sets can typically include three to 18 pieces, including a variety of pots, pans, and utensils.

“Oftentimes when purchasing a nonstick cookware set, depending on the size, you'll see different combinations of sautée pans, sauce pots and covers for the respective cookware.” says Keith Szczepanski, executive chef at The People’s Kitchen in Lansing, Michigan. “Some even include utensils such as spatulas and spoons with a protective silicone coating to prevent scratching of the products’ surface.”

You may also find Dutch ovens, stock pots, skillets, slotted spoons, and other cookware among sets while shopping for your cookware set. Consider what kinds of foods you like to prepare while shopping to help you decide which set to purchase.

For example, nonstick frying pans are excellent for making breakfast foods like omelets and pancakes, but they can also be used for cooking fish and other delicate foods. Dutch ovens are good for making slow-cooking stews, baked bread, or braised meat, while stock pots are ideal for soups.

Material

Szczepanski says that the best materials for nonstick cookware are seasoned carbon steel and seasoned cast iron. These pan types can be found pre-seasoned or made non-stick through the process of seasoning done at home.

However, you can also find quality nonstick cookware sets made of other materials as well, such as ceramic, or ceramic-coated cookware. This type has excellent heat retention and is usually more budget-friendly.

Enameled cast iron, which is essentially cast iron with a layer of enamel over it, has a non-porous, smooth, nonstick surface, which is easier and more convenient to cook with than regular cast iron, which requires re-seasoning on a regular basis to keep it nonstick.

Stainless steel cookware is ideal for baking, boiling, frying, or sauteing almost anything, as it retains heat well and heats evenly across the pan's surface. It's also regarded as one of the safest and most durable materials in cookware.

Copper cookware is great when high heat is needed, and also acts as a superior heat conductor, ensuring all sides of the pan heat up thoroughly. Copper cookware helps food cook evenly without any cold or undercooked areas.

Aluminum is generally more affordable than other cookware materials and is popular for being able to heat quickly and for its lightweight composition. It's found most often in baking sheets, tins, and pans. Anodized aluminum cookware is another option that is more scratch and corrosion resistant than pure aluminum, but is also pricier.

Oven Safe

While most nonstick pans are oven safe up to 350°F or sometimes 500°F, it’s best to check labels or the company website carefully before putting one in the oven.

You can also look on the handle or underneath the pan to see if the oven-safe symbol is etched into the bottom of it. It looks like an oven with a dish in it with wavy lines above it.

If you can’ t confirm in any of these ways whether your pan is safe to go into the oven, it’s best to stay on the safe side and keep it out.

Dishwasher Safe

Look at the handle or the bottom of your pan to see if there’s a dishwasher safe symbol engraved in it before putting it in the dishwasher.

If you can’t confirm your cookware is dishwasher safe, wash it by hand instead. Placing non-dishwasher safe cookware in the dishwasher can be problematic. Dishwashing detergents, high pressure water, and very high heat can cause nonstick coating to break down and degrade.

Your Questions, Answered

Are expensive nonstick pans worth it?

If you cook every day, it’s worth it to have a high quality nonstick cookware set. “Purchasing an expensive nonstick pan is an investment, but will deliver high-end performance for years to come and can be used every day, for every meal,” Collier says.

What is the average lifespan of a nonstick pan?

“When properly cared for, nonstick pans should last a lifetime,” Collier says. Be sure to follow the specific oven, stove, and dishwasher instructions that come with your nonstick cookware set.

“Generally speaking the average lifespan on nonstick cookware comes down to maintenance,” Szczepanski explains. “Proper cleaning, seasoning and storage can make some pans last generations.”

By avoiding high heat, exposure to acidic foods like tomatoes and citrus fruits, and the use of sharp metal utensils on them, you can prolong the life of nonstick cookware significantly. It’s also a good idea to use cooking oils that have high smoke points, rather than low, such as avocado, coconut, or canola oil instead of olive oil.

