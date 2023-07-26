When looking for a nightstand, you’ll want to consider the size and style of your current bedroom furniture, especially your bed. “For optimal convenience, easy access to items, and visual cohesive alignment, it is usually recommended to have the top of the nightstand level with or slightly below the top of the mattress,” says Chije Kang, an interior architect at Nainoa.

To help narrow down your options and find the best nightstands, we spoke with interior designers about what you should look for in a nightstand, including the size, style, and assembly.

Whether you need a place to put your phone while you sleep or to hold a lamp for your late-night reading session, a nightstand is a bedroom must-have.

Best Overall Red Barrel Studio Katishia Manufactured Wood Nightstand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This nightstand offers storage space and a charging station to minimize messy cords by your bed. Keep in Mind The glass cabinet door can show clutter if contents are disorganized. The best nightstand is one that’s functional, durable, stylish, and just the right size. Made from MDF (medium-density fiberboard), this nightstand can support up to 200 pounds to fit all your nighttime essentials. It also has a charging station equipped with two standard outlets and two USB ports to charge phones, tablets, and alarm clocks. At the bottom, there’s a cabinet with a shelving unit to keep extra items secure and neatly tucked away. While the extra storage space is practical, note that the glass door can lead to a cluttered look if contents are haphazardly stashed. Opening the cabinet door may be more difficult than sliding open a drawer, especially while lying in bed. Still, we think the classic design, charging station, and ample storage make this a nightstand that can fit in almost any bedroom. Price at time of publish: $460 Product Details: Dimensions: 18.5 x 22.4 x 14.96 inches | Color: White, espresso, walnut | Materials: MDF | Storage: Adjustable shelf and cabinet

Best Budget Lucknock Nightstand Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It It’s small enough for tiny bedrooms or apartments where space is limited. Keep in Mind The fabric drawer may detract from the overall wooden aesthetic of the nightstand, especially if you’re looking for one that’s made from one material. This is the best nightstand for those on a budget, as you can get a pair for under $100. With a more minimalist design, this wooden nightstand is ideal for tiny apartments and bedrooms where every square foot matters. You’ll notice four legs made from solid beechwood to keep the nightstand sturdy and in place even with items inside and on top whether it’s a cup of tea, alarm clock, or eye mask. Aside from the two shelves, there’s a fabric drawer for extra storage which slides out for easy access. While fabric drawers are commonly found on affordable nightstands, they’re not as sturdy as wooden drawers, so you may not be able to store as many items. Although the nightstand doesn’t come pre-assembled like other pieces on this list, there are detailed instructions to follow, which the brand says will take no longer than 10 minutes to complete. Price at time of publish: $46 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.7 x 24.4 x 11.8 inches | Color: Rustic brown, white | Materials: Medium density fiberboard | Storage: Fabric drawer, two shelves

Best Splurge Everly Quinn Josie-May Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This nightstand boasts a contemporary design and comes with two sets of hardware—one gold and one chrome—so you can customize the look to coordinate with your space. Keep in Mind: At 29 inches wide, it may not fit in smaller bedrooms. Sometimes it’s worth splurging on furniture that can pull a room together like this wooden nightstand. Available in black or white, this nightstand can coordinate with a variety of bedroom styles thanks to its neutral design. The nightstand also comes with both chrome and gold handles so you can choose which metal matches your style best. With that said, the nightstand is over 2 feet wide, so it may not fit in smaller bedrooms. Aside from the large top surface and bottom shelf, there’s also a drawer available for storing personal items, like medications, that you may want to keep in a safe spot but out of sight. After splurging on this nightstand, the last thing you’ll want to do is put it together. Luckily, it comes fully assembled so you don’t have to tackle the nuts and bolts yourself. Price at time of publish: $859 Product Details: Dimensions: 32 x 21 x 18 inches | Color: Black, white | Materials: Ash wood veneer | Storage: One drawer

Best Farmhouse Better Homes & Gardens Rustic Ranch Nightstand Walmart View On Walmart Why You Should Get It You can’t beat the sleek design of this rustic nightstand made from laminated particleboard and MDF. Keep in Mind The corners of this nightstand are sharp, so you’ll want to be careful to avoid knocking into it. When it comes to bedroom storage, you can’t go wrong with a nightstand to hold all your miscellaneous items. This nightstand offers a drawer that can hold up to 15 pounds of items, like remotes, cords, and medications. The small bottom cubby adds additional storage to stow larger objects while the top surface can fit a small reading lamp, alarm clock, and a book with room to spare for your phone. In addition to storage, the nightstand’s rustic design complements farmhouse-style bedrooms. While the clean lines on this nightstand offer a sleek look, it makes the edges and corners sharp. Because of this, it may not be ideal for kids’ bedrooms. There is some assembly required since it arrives at your doorstep in a flat box. However, there are instructions to follow for an assembly that won’t take up your entire day. Price at time of publish: $105 Product Details: Dimensions: 19.69 x 24.37 x 19.69 inches | Color: Ivory oak, gray oak | Materials: Medium-density fiberboard, particleboard | Storage: Top shelf, bottom cubby, drawer

Best Multi-Functional Inbox Zero Evadna Manufactured Wood Nightstand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It Unlike traditional nightstands, this one features a laptop table, ideal for working from bed. Keep in Mind It’s much taller than most nightstands, so it might stand out rather than complement your other furniture. If you’re looking for a piece of furniture to add to your bedroom that has multiple functions, then this is the best nightstand to check off the list. This wooden nightstand not only serves as storage space but also can be used as a place to get work done when you don’t want to get out of bed. You can adjust the laptop table to different angles and heights with easy-to-turn knobs for optimal positioning. There are two shelves with a lighting fixture that can be changed to create ambient mood lighting; you can choose from white, warm, and blue light. The bottom drawer can hold items that you want to be tucked away, whether that’s important papers or an eye mask that you don’t want laying around. Plus, the side offers a spot to hold magazines or books. With that said, this nightstand is a bit bulkier thanks to the laptop stand, so if you’re looking for something more minimal, then it may not be for you. Price at time of publish: $125 Product Details: Dimensions: 23.6 x 18.5 x 15.7 inches | Color: White, black, brown | Materials: Manufactured wood | Storage: Two shelves, one drawer, side compartment

Best Small Furrino Just 3-Tier Turn-N-Tube End Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Why You Should Get It It has three shelves for storing nighttime essentials and showing off your latest book collection. Keep in Mind It’s partially made of plastic tubes, so it may not be as durable as other wooden nightstands on this list. Bedroom furniture doesn’t have to be large and bulky, especially if you don’t have the space for it. This small-yet-mighty nightstand holds up to 20 pounds per shelf, which is impressive for a nightstand of its size. Additionally, it has rounded edges to prevent injuries if you accidentally bump into it in the middle of the night. The open shelving design lets you showcase photos, flowers, and other decorative accents in addition to your nighttime essentials that a traditional nightstand may not have room for. With that said, this piece is made from composite wood and plastic tubes, so it may not be as sturdy as other nightstands. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Dimensions: 13.4 x 22.8 x 11.5 inches | Color: Americano/black, Columbia walnut/black, Sonoma oak, white | Materials: Composite wood, plastic | Storage: Three tiers

Best Oversized Lifestorey Ana Nightstand Target View On Target Why You Should Get It Its mid-century modern design complements many decor styles. Keep in Mind It’s a bit heavy once assembled, so you’ll want to make sure you assemble it near its planned location. If your home lacks storage, a large nightstand with ample drawer space like this one can provide a spot to stow miscellaneous items, like documents and skincare products. Its tapered legs are designed to support the 40-pound nightstand and offer a mid-century modern look. Simply pull open the drawers using the brass handles and place nighttime essentials within arm's reach. Although it is larger than some nightstands, this piece can serve multiple functions within a small space, making it a hot commodity. For example, it can be used as a drawer to put clothes, a bookshelf, or a television stand if you want it right next to your bed. You’ll want to make sure to carefully follow the instructions because it does require some time to put together, and it weighs 40 pounds once assembled. Price at time of publish: $270 Product Details: Dimensions: 22.8 x 23.6 x 15.7 inches | Color: Oak, white, light wood | Materials: MDF, rubberwood veneer | Storage: Three drawers

Best with Storage West Elm Pippa Nightstand West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It The two drawers are spacious but still look sleek. Keep in Mind Unlike the other nightstands, this one doesn’t have handles to pull out the drawers so it requires a bit of a stronger grip to open and close them. The best nightstands have storage space to hold both bedroom essentials and anything else you like to keep nearby. This nightstand is made from solid wood and features two drawers for additional storage space. The overlapping panels add an interesting dimension to the otherwise contemporary finish. It’s available in both white and navy, so there’s the option to choose the color that best matches your home aesthetic. You’ll want to note that there’s no handles on the drawers so if you need to open it in the middle of the night or before bed, you’ll have to have a good grip. Price at time of publish: $229 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 25 x 15.75 inches | Color: White, navy | Materials: Wood | Storage: Two drawers

Best Round Article Virk White Nightstand Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It The steel and marble materials on this nightstand give it an elevated look and high-quality feel. Keep in Mind You’ll want to make sure to wipe stains immediately and use coasters to protect the integrity of the nightstand. This round nightstand is made from metal and marble to provide a durable place to hold your belongings during the night and beyond. Although it doesn’t have drawers, it has two tiers for items to rest on, whether you want to keep a photo on top alongside an alarm clock or a pair of glasses. Plus, it arrives pre-assembled, so there’s no need to get on your hands and knees to put it together. Because it’s made of marble, it’s destined to have variations and different markings from the listing photo. Price at time of publish: $349 Product Details: Dimensions: 18 x 21 x 18 inches | Color: Black, white | Materials: Italian Carrera marble, steel | Storage: Two tiers

Best Wood Article Nera Oak 1-Drawer Nightstand Article View On Article.com Why You Should Get It This nightstand has soft-close drawers, so it won’t disturb you or your sleeping partner. Keep in Mind The natural wood grain will vary from nightstand to nightstand. Many of the best nightstands are made from wood like this one with a single drawer for storage. Aside from the drawer, you’ll notice an open shelf for added space to hold books, magazines, or photo frames. With that said, the drawers have a soft-close which is ideal for keeping it quiet in the bedroom at night so there’s not a lot of noise when you need to quickly grab an eye mask or tissue. The nightstand comes fully assembled so you don’t have to deal with the nitty-gritty of screws and nails to secure everything into place. Be aware that the nightstand may not look exactly like the image pictured since the grain of natural wood can vary. It may also develop some small cracks over time as the temperature and humidity levels in your house fluctuate with the seasons. Price at time of publish: $349 Product Details: Dimensions: 23 x 22 x 16.75 inches | Color: Oak, walnut | Materials: Natural wood | Storage: Drawer, plinth base

Best Modern Eberne Designs Aibne Metal And Wood Nightstand Wayfair View On Wayfair Why You Should Get It This easy-to-assemble sleek nightstand suits a modern bedroom aesthetic with its clean lines and black color. Keep in Mind It’s smaller than other nightstands and has less storage space, so if you’re looking for a larger piece of furniture, this might not be for you. Add this modern nightstand to your bedroom with its clean lines and monochromatic look to add a touch of sophistication to any room. It’s the perfect place to keep an alarm clock, lamp, phone, and other essentials right near your bed for easy access during the night and in the morning. There’s even room underneath it for additional storage, whether that’s a pair of shoes or a memory box. With that in mind, if you’re looking for a larger nightstand for extra storage, this might not be the nightstand for you. Price at time of publish: $76 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.8 x 21.8 x 13.8 inches | Color: Black, blue, green, white | Materials: Manufactured wood, steel | Storage: One drawer, one shelf

Best Metal West Elm Belle Nightstand West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It This nightstand offers a modern touch to any bedroom with its cylindrical shape and durable metal construction. Keep in Mind The sliding door may make it more difficult to access items compared to a traditional drawer. Although wood is a popular material for nightstands, you may want to consider this metal nightstand if you’re going for an industrial look. This nightstand boasts a sleek cylindrical shape with two shelves and one compartment. The compartment’s door slides horizontally so you can take things in and out without taking up even more space. It’s available in a variety of finishes and comes fully assembled. However, when it comes to cleaning, you’ll want to avoid the use of traditional household cleaners to maintain the integrity of the metal for as long as possible. Price at time of publish: $199 Product Details: Dimensions: 15.4 x 24 x 15.4 inches | Color: Haze, burnt umber, celadon, black, petrol, yellowstone | Materials: Metal | Storage: One compartment, two shelves