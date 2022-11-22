The 13 Best Napkin Rings of 2022 to Accent Your Tablescape

We chose Crate and Barrel’s Aria Silver Napkin Ring , which also comes in gold, as our overall best napkin ring. It’s simple and elegant for any style tablescape, informal or formal, all year long.

To arrive at the 13 best napkin rings, we researched a variety of choices available online, keeping in mind dimensions, material, and number per set. We received expert advice from Raquel Skrobarczyk at Heather Scott Home & Design and Karen B. Wolf, principal and owner at k+co LIVING.

“A napkin ring adds a touch of elegance to any table,” says Raquel Skrobarczyk, owner and principal designer at Heather Scott Home & Design. “And since people have been staying home by themselves these last few years, they want to go all out when entertaining. When putting together a table, they want to bring out special plates, table linens, and napkin rings to make everyone feel special and appreciated.”

If you’re hosting a sit-down brunch or dinner party, napkin rings can be a decorative way to elevate your table and make each guest feel special. These small details can be the final touch that brings your tablescape together. With various styles, shapes, colors, and designs, it’s easy to find the best napkin rings to complete your look.

Best Overall: Crate and Barrel Aria Silver Napkin Ring Crate and Barrel View On Crate & Barrel Why You Should Get It: It’s timeless and will look good with any napkin. Plus, it comes in gold. Keep in Mind: At this price point, it is less expensive than most sets of four, but not the best napkin ring if entertaining many guests. You can’t go wrong with this pick. It’s a classic tabletop accessory that will look good with any number of napkin ideas that will match every table motif. Whether a plain white or floral napkin, two interlocking silver or gold bands will wrap gracefully around it. The beauty is that you can easily dress it up or down. The price point for one is inexpensive compared to most napkin rings. When purchasing four individually, the total comes to half of what a set of four typically costs. But it’ll add up if you’re looking to buy these for a wedding or catered affair. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.75-inch diameter

1.75-inch diameter Material: Metal with soft silver or gold finish

Metal with soft silver or gold finish Number Per Set: One

Best Budget: Kaizen Casa Handmade Round Mesh Napkin Rings Holder (Set of 12) Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: With 12 in a set and a reasonable price point, these are the best napkin rings when entertaining a larger gathering. Keep in Mind: These napkin rings only come in gold and silver, so they are not ideal if you’re looking for a pop of color. This handmade round mesh pick from Kaizen Casa is the best budget napkin ring. Many are sold in a set of four, but this one offers 12 in the set, so you’ll receive triple the amount and for a lot less. Whether hosting a dozen guests or a more significant number for a special occasion, these napkin rings should be your go-to. They offer a unique design with a high-end look. And while they only come in gold or silver, you can dress them up or down just like an outfit. Play with color, pattern, or texture with other elements of your tablescape. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Dimensions: 2 x 1.5 inches

2 x 1.5 inches Material: Metal

Metal Number Per Set: 12

Best Splurge: Kim Seybert Brilliant Napkin Ring (Set of 4) Kim Seybert View On Kimseybert.com Why You Should Get It: This little gem will take your table from ordinary to extraordinary. Keep in Mind: This napkin ring looks like expensive jewelry and is priced as such. Kim Seybert’s Brilliant Napkin Ring is luxury table décor at its finest. A lifestyle and entertaining expert, she’s known for bringing fashion to the table. You’ll no doubt wow your guests with these beautifully handcrafted gems that feature fire-polished glass, acrylic, and metal beads that form a glamorous burst of energy. A set of four is pricey, and that’s why we’ve labeled it our splurge. So, if you’re having a lot of guests, there are better napkin rings than this one for the occasion. We couldn’t help but notice its beauty, nor will your guests. These napkin rings will genuinely look like jewelry atop your table. It's featured in blush, midnight and silver, gold, red, silver, and clear. You can even mix and match to double the color and sparkle. Price at time of publish: $132 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.75 inches

2.5 x 2.5 x 2.75 inches Material: 70% acrylic, 25% glass, 5% metal

Best for Christmas: Williams Sonoma Pinecone Napkin Rings Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: Festive without screaming holiday, these napkin rings will transition nicely from Christmas to winter table decor. Keep in Mind: Spot-cleaning these beauties after a wine or gravy spill won’t be fun, but it’s doable. With their miniature faux snowballs, frosted leaves, and pinecones, these napkin rings will instantly set a festive mood at your holiday table. They’ll look right at home included in an all-white winter wonderland theme or among a traditional red and green color palette. And if you’re looking for a fresh idea to dress up the napkins at the table, this may be the little extra you'll want to add to the top. A bonus is that you don’t need to pack up these beauties with the rest of the Christmas decorations. Unlike the stockings and Santa-themed items, you can use these more than just during the holiday season. They’re the best napkin ring because you’ll be ready to host a dinner party in the winter months too. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.5 x 3 inches

1.5 x 3 inches Material: Solid iron rings are covered in twine; realistic snowballs, leaves, and pinecones are handcrafted of durable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic.

Solid iron rings are covered in twine; realistic snowballs, leaves, and pinecones are handcrafted of durable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic. Number Per Set: Four

Best for Thanksgiving: Patelai Thanksgiving Gratitude Serviette Napkin Holders (Set of 12) Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: They are a simple, elegant, and inexpensive way to dress up the napkins at your holiday table while showcasing how you’re feeling. Keep in Mind: They can be used for different purposes. Show your guests how you’re feeling with this adorable Thanksgiving napkin ring set with six different blessing words—thankful, family, peace, blessed, gratitude, and love. The set comes with six maple and six pumpkin leaf shape designs with a rope with elasticity so that it has enough space for the cloth napkin to pass through it. Suppose you don’t have time to DIY Thanksgiving place cards and napkin rings. In that case, this is a simple, elegant, and inexpensive alternative to make your table feel special. And these are the best napkin rings because they are versatile too. Use them to decorate wine bottles, bouquets, and gift bag tags. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.97 x 1.77 inches

1.97 x 1.77 inches Material: Wood

Wood Number Per Set: 12

Best Gold: West Elm Molten Gold Napkin Ring (Set of 4) West Elm View On West Elm Why You Should Get It: These gold rings could be the star at your table or just as easily slip into an understudy role, letting other elements steal the show. Keep in Mind: For a lighter tablescape, these might be heavy-feeling. Crafted to look like flowing lava, these napkin rings will bring a bit of artistry to the table. And they will complement a lot of different styles. If you want the centerpiece, dinnerware, or linens to shine, these golden nuggets will play along nicely. However, these napkin rings could star if you’re leaning towards a more minimal tablescape. Keep things simple and streamlined with just a few candles and flower arrangements. Remember, just like when decorating a room, you'll want to anchor your table with specific pieces and ensure the table is balanced. For example, if everything on the table looks light and delicate, these napkin rings will offer too much weight. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.25 x 1.79 x 1.79 inches

1.25 x 1.79 x 1.79 inches Material: Aluminum in a brass finish

Aluminum in a brass finish Number Per Set: Four

Best Silver: Birch Lane George Silver Hammered Serveware Hammered Napkin Rings II (Set of 4) Birch Lane View On Wayfair View On Birchlane.com Why You Should Get It: A polished nickel finish with subtle hammered details makes these great for everyday use or special occasions. Keep in Mind: You’ll need to take time to buff these with a soft cloth to keep them looking their best. This four-piece set of napkin rings is great for everyday use or can be dressed up for special occasions. Each one is made from metal in a polished nickel finish and has subtle hammered details. A perfect balance between formal and casual, they pair well with a modern streamlined look or a more traditional table. A set of four might be enough to spruce up a Sunday family dinner or purchase a few sets when entertaining a bigger party. Since these aren’t sterling silver, there’s no worry about tarnishing, but you’ll need to give them a quick buff now and then. Price at time of publish: $39 Product Details: Dimensions: 2 x 1.5 inches

2 x 1.5 inches Material: Metal

Metal Number Per Set: Four

Best Brass: William Sonoma Pantry Napkin Rings (Set of 6) William Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Why You Should Get It: These will complete the look if you're going for an old-world Hollywood vibe. Keep in Mind: These beauties aren’t natural brass, which tends to tarnish, but you’ll still need to wipe them with a soft, dry cloth. Hand-finished in antique brass, these are the best napkin rings to complete an old-world Hollywood vibe. Brass accents always bring up the style quotient, adding a bit of glam. Paired with brass flatware or a beautiful, patterned napkin, each napkin ring will sit pretty at its place setting ready for each course. Designed to replicate the timeless beauty of family heirlooms, they're crafted of cast aluminum with brass plating and protective lacquer. And this is a good thing since natural brass will tarnish. With that said, you’ll still need to keep them clean by wiping them with a soft cloth. If brass isn’t your metal of choice, this style also comes in brushed nickel. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions: 1.75 x 1 inches

1.75 x 1 inches Material: Cast aluminum

Best Wooden: MEPERPER Nirvana Class Handmade Wood Napkin Ring (Set of 12) Amazon View On Amazon Why You Should Get It: Handcrafted in India, each napkin ring showcases the beauty of natural hardwood. Keep in Mind: There are better choices for a formal affair. Both beautiful and durable, these napkin rings are handcrafted by skilled woodworkers in India from the finest Indian hardwoods. And because wood goes with everything, they’ll complete a rustic farmhouse-inspired look or even a more modern, minimalist table. Whatever your style, these could remain on the table from season to season because they’re so versatile. Even better, you’ll get 12 in a set at an excellent price. A wood napkin ring is probably not the best choice for an elegant party. However, so much depends on the overall theme of the tablescape. Add a sprig of greenery or flower underneath each wood napkin ring for a quick and easy way to dress it up a little more. Or get crafty and let other table decorations like your centerpiece take center stage. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions: 2 x 1.5 inches

2 x 1.5 inches Material: Metal

Metal Number Per Set: Four

Best Beaded: Calaisio Four Bead-Rimmed Napkin Rings Horchow View On Horchow.com View On Neiman Marcus Why You Should Get It: We love that these bead-rimmed napkin rings come in multiple colors and add texture and dimension. Keep in Mind: These are handcrafted and time-consuming to weave, so the price point is slightly higher. These fun accent pieces deliver quite a punch, bringing it all—color, texture, and dimension. They’ll add a natural element to the table while tying everything together and adding a bit of whimsy. The bead colors include black, white, turquoise, and orange. While the product looks similar to rattan, it's made from water vines, which only grow in remote mountain jungles and are very difficult to reach and hard to harvest. However, once reaped, the vines grow back quickly, leaving no damage in their native forests. But making these cute rings takes time, so the cost per set is slightly higher. Price at time of publish: From $21 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.25 x 2 inches

2.25 x 2 inches Material: Water vines

Water vines Number Per Set: Four

Best Large Set: k+co goods Smoke Chain Napkin Rings (Set of 4) k+co goods View On Kandcogoods.com Why You Should Get It: These chain-link napkin rings are super chic and will make a big impact. Keep in Mind: Unlike other styles, these will make a visual statement. So it’s not a go-to napkin ring for everyday dinner. These resin rings are oh-so-stylish and scaled for a significant statement. A popular napkin ring style, the chain link is a versatile design that works beautifully for indoor or outside entertaining. Whether adorning a holiday place setting or adding depth and interest to a more refined table during the year, these napkin rings add just the right amount of visual weight. Unlike other styles that may blend in with the other elements of the tablescape, these will no doubt stand out. So, you might be unable to display them as often as you'd like. Your guests won't help but take notice and remember them. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches

3.5 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches Material: Resin

Resin Number Per Set: Four

Best Botanical: Etsy Farmhouse Laurel Wreath Napkin Rings Etsy View On Etsy Why You Should Get It: A table can use greenery year-round. Keep in Mind: Be mindful that these cute rings are handmade to order and will take longer to ship and arrive at your door. Bringing a hint of green to the table, these classic laurel wreath napkin rings are a simple and impactful accent for gatherings year-round. Start with linens in crisp neutrals, a color, or pinstripe, and then adorn them with these cute rings for an instant modern farmhouse look. These napkin rings are made of natural grapevine forms and faux greenery. Depending on how many you will need, there are buying options. A pulldown menu offers sets of four through 24. Handmade to order, these gorgeous green wreaths may take time to make and arrive at your door, which could either be a drawback or worth the wait. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Dimensions: Three inches

Three inches Material: Real grapevine with faux greenery

Real grapevine with faux greenery Number Per Set: Four