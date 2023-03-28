Some multi-tools are specifically designed for gardeners, bicyclists, or camping enthusiasts. To choose the best multi-tool for your needs, Boyle says to focus on the features and tools you use frequently. To find the best multi-tools out there, we evaluated each one we tested based on durability, performance, features, and ease of use.

“A multi-tool should have a pair of pliers, a knife, a screwdriver, and the ability to cut wire. Those are going to cover 90% of the things that come up,” says Kevin Boyle, senior design editor for Wood Magazine.

During testing, we tried 30 different models, analyzing the performance of each individual tool whether cutting nylon rope or popping a bottle cap. We even did a drop test to see if any tools came loose or if the body chipped or dented.

As home and shopping editors, we're obsessive about all things convenient, multifunctional, and durable. So of course we had to try for ourselves one of the most useful tools you should have in your car, home, or pocket. Whether you’re tackling a DIY project or you just like to be prepared for the unexpected, a multi-tool is the most practical and portable way to keep your essential tools on hand. A good multi-tool should have functional tools for every task, from cutting rope to tightening a screw.

It comes with a neoprene case to keep it protected. The body and tire levers are made of aluminum, and the other tools are constructed using chrome vanadium steel. It proved itself to be durable when we performed our drop test, and tools remained intact and functional.

During testing, each of the tools opened and closed without any resistance, so we could operate it using only one hand. However, it does not have a locking mechanism to keep the tools in place, which is disappointing. There were no sharp edges that poked or scratched us while we used the tools.

This multi-tool is equipped with every tool a bike enthusiast needs to work on their bicycle. It is specially designed to use on bikes, so it doesn’t contain pliers or knives like a typical multi-tool. Instead, it serves 20 different functions and includes a variety of tools like Allen wrenches, screwdrivers, a tire lever, a chain tool, and even a bottle opener. It has eight sizes of hex wrenches that will help you tackle any task, whether it’s adjusting the bike derailleur or fixing a flat tire.

The Topeak Mini multi-tool can be kept in a bicycle seat bag to fix a flat tire or in your garage with your bicycle storage . With a compact size and lightweight design, the multi-tool also fits comfortably in a pant pocket if you prefer to carry it.

Why You Should Get It: It has eight different hex wrenches that make it easy to adjust a bike on the go.

Made of stainless steel, this multi-tool is sturdy but lightweight. The titanium-like finish avoided scratches during our lab test, and none of the tools were damaged after we dropped it on a concrete floor.

We appreciated the variety of tools (17 total), including the four different screwdriver heads. While it contains most of the essential tools needed for everyday use, it does lack a corkscrew, so keep this in mind if a corkscrew is one of your frequently used tools.

In order to prevent accidental injury, the tools have a locking mechanism that causes a small amount of resistance when opening. The tools are released using a push and slide button, which added an additional element of safety. The mechanism to open and close the multi-tool was smooth and simple to operate.

We found each of the tools to be durable and effective in our tests, particularly the sturdy spring-loaded pliers, easy-to-use bottle opener, and sharp blades. When we used this tool to cut through plastic, rope, wire, and other materials, we found that the knives, scissors, and wire cutters were sharp enough to efficiently complete the task at hand.

This affordable multi-tool from Gerber Gear can serve as a reliable sidekick for your day-to-day tasks. During testing, we found that it fit comfortably in our pant pockets, making it a good option to carry around for everyday use. The tool also included a sheath that can be worn vertically or horizontally on your belt.

Why You Should Get It: The knives and saw are very sharp and effective at cutting wire or rope.

Made with stainless steel, this multi-tool has a quality construction that ensures durability. There was no damage or loosening of the tools after we dropped it in our lab test.

During testing, we liked that the pliers were spring-action, so they released with minimal effort. While the pliers were effective in our tests, they didn’t have as much leverage as larger versions due to the compact size of the multi-tool. The slim design and butterfly opening allowed for easy accessibility during our tests, and we liked that the bottle opener is accessible even when the multi-tool is closed. The rest of the tools stowed away nicely, leaving no sharp edges to poke or prod us when we carried it in our pockets.

It's equipped with 12 different functions, which is impressive given its compact and lightweight design. It includes a straight edge stainless steel knife blade, as well as a package opener for cutting and scoring plastic retail packages. There are also pliers, wire cutters, two flat head drivers, files, scissors, tweezers, and even a bottle opener.

This Gerber multi-tool is completely portable and pocket-sized, so you can carry it with you to stay prepared for unexpected tasks. It even includes a lanyard ring to attach it to your keychain.

Keep in Mind: The small size can make it difficult to get leverage with the pliers.

Why You Should Get It: It has 12 different tools and has a lightweight design.

This multi-tool has a useful variety of tools, but it also benefits from a lightweight and minimalistic design. There are several cutouts along the body of the tool that help create a sleek design. This multi-tool is durable thanks to its stainless steel construction, and it didn’t suffer any damage after our drop test.

We liked that this multi-tool has a two-in-one blade that is serrated on one side and smooth on the other. During testing, we found the blade to be sharp and easy to use right out of the box, even with one hand. The blade locking mechanism snapped into place and was simple to release. However, the pliers were not spring-action, so they were a bit more difficult to open.

It’s equipped with seven tools, including two pairs of pliers (needlenose and regular), an exchangeable bit driver, and two types of wire cutters. It also features two screwdriver tips (a Phillips head and flathead), and the extra tip is stored securely in the body of the tool.

This multi-tool has an intelligent selection of tools that make a great companion on your next camping trip. The pocket-sized design features a belt clip and a carabiner clip (which doubles as a bottle opener), so it can easily attach to a belt or camping bag. And if you want to continue using the multi-tool after your camping adventure ends, it is still a useful tool for everyday tasks.

Keep in Mind: The pliers may be difficult for some to open.

Why You Should Get It: It features a belt clip and carabiner so you can take it camping.

Each tool proved easy to open and close, and a safety lock helped to prevent accidental injury in our tests. We thought the multi-tool felt safe to use because it had no sharp edges. The hardened stainless steel material ensures the multi-tool is durable—after our drop test, the safety lock stayed in place, and none of the tools were damaged.

During testing, we found it to be lightweight and portable, especially for the number of tools included. While the multi-tool was small enough to carry, it was a little too big to fit comfortably in our pockets.

The RAK multi-tool is on the large side for a multi-tool due to the addition of the hammer, but the size is perfect to store in your garage to avoid pulling out your entire tool box. The size is also ideal for storing in a car, but it comes with a carrying case and belt loop if you prefer to carry it.

In addition to the hammer, this multi-tool features several sharp blades, including a saw, a serrated and a regular knife, and wire cutters. The wire cutters seamlessly cut through copper wire in our testing. Although it lacks scissors, the other blades are sufficient for most tasks. Besides its blades, this multi-tool has all of the basic tools you need, including a flathead and Phillips screwdriver, two kinds of pliers, a bottle opener, a prying claw, and more.

This multi-tool-plus-hammer offers the durable tools you need to take care of business, regardless of the task at hand. The hammer makes it an especially smart choice for home improvement jobs and DIY projects.

Keep in Mind: It may be too large to fit comfortably in some pant pockets.

Why You Should Get It: The hammer makes it useful for on-the-go fixes.

We thought this multi-tool fit comfortably both in our pockets and in our hands. Although this model is on the larger side for a pocket multi-tool, it had a built-in belt clip and even comes with a belt strap pouch for comfortable carrying. Plus, the stainless steel construction makes this multi-tool very durable. It didn’t have any scuffs or scratches after we dropped it on concrete, and each of the tools operated seamlessly.

We found that each blade had a locking mechanism that was simple to release when it was ready for use. We also appreciated that this multi-tool had just the right amount of resistance to protect from accidental cuts or pokes during testing. We needed two hands to open and close each tool, but the tools locked securely into place once they were opened.

This Leatherman Free P4 is so effective, you can keep your tool box in storage for your next DIY project. The included tools are adaptable to many home improvement projects, like painting, carpentry, or electrical work. It has two sharp blades for sawing, a pocket knife blade for cutting or whittling, wire cutters and a wire stripper, a can and bottle opener, scissors, a wood/metal file, several screwdrivers, and two types of pliers. The pliers had a firm grip and a sharp cutting device that effortlessly snipped plastic and wire in our testing lab.

Keep in Mind: We needed two hands to open and close it.

Why You Should Get It: It features 21 sturdy tools in a compact frame.

Spring-action scissors and aluminum handles ensure the durability of this multi-tool. Despite its small size, the Squirt PS4 didn’t show any sign of damage after our drop test. Each of the tools and hinges remained effective with no malfunctions.

During our testing, we found that the blades were very sharp and effective for tasks like cutting wire and opening packages. The multi-tool didn’t have any exposed edges either, so we didn’t have to worry about getting cut or poked. The downside to this multi-tool is that the bottle opener was tricky to use, so keep that in mind if a bottle opener is one of your must-have tools.

All the basic tools are included in this product, including a knife, pliers, screwdrivers, wire cutters, scissors, and a bottle opener. We determined that it had an intuitive design that made it easy to access each tool, and we only needed one hand to open and use them.

The Leatherman Squirt PS4 is lightweight and ideal for carrying in your pocket or clipping to your key ring. Weighing only two ounces, this multi-tool makes a great companion to keep on hand for unexpected emergencies. It also comes with a removable key ring attachment so you can bring it everywhere you go. This multi-tool can be used to tackle the majority of household fixes and adjustments, so you won’t need to reach for your tool kit as often.

Keep in Mind: The bottle opener can be tricky to use.

Why You Should Get It: Its compact size makes it perfect for travel or carrying in your pocket.

Constructed with high-quality steel, the multi-tool is built to last. During testing, the tools were durable and didn’t suffer any damage from our drop test on a concrete floor. The wire cutters are even replaceable, so the multi-tool should last for years to come.

It’s small and lightweight enough to carry without compromising on necessary features. This multi-tool could easily fit in our pockets, but it also came with a nylon sheath to wear it on a belt. During our testing, we found that it could be opened with just one hand, which made it easier to use on the go. However, certain tools couldn’t be opened unless we opened another tool first. Each blade had a locking mechanism that was simple to release when we were ready to use it. Safety comes first with this multi-tool, as it has just the right amount of resistance to protect users from accidental cuts or pokes.

The Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool has every tool you need to get a job done, without any excess tools that would make it cumbersome to carry. It includes a regular knife, a serrated knife, spring-action scissors, and a saw to make quick work of any cutting or sawing jobs on your list. It also has two sets of pliers, both needlenose and regular. If those tools weren’t already enough, it also includes a wire stripper, a bottle and can opener, a ruler, and multiple screwdriver sizes and interchangeable bit drivers.

Keep in Mind: Some tools couldn’t be opened unless we opened another tool first.

Why You Should Get It: It features 18 different tools, and there is a locking mechanism on each blade.

The Bottom Line



After testing 30 different multi-tools in our lab, we chose the Leatherman Wave+ Multi-Tool as the best multi-tool overall for its safe locking mechanism, portability, and wide selection of tools.

Our Testing Process

Our team of experts spent an entire day testing 30 different multi-tools. We closely examined each multi-tool by opening and closing the individual tools and blades.

We also evaluated the design and usability of each multi-tool. We noted the safety of each by examining the locking mechanism and the placement of sharp tools like knives or saws. We placed the multi-tools in our pockets to assess the fit and comfort of carrying each one.

To test the performance of the multi-tools, we used the tools to complete tasks like tightening screws and opening bottles. We used the pliers to cut a piece of wire and loosen a screw in a piece of wood. The knives and blades were used to cut a piece of rope, and scissors were used to remove a zip tie.

We also examined any additional tools such as hex wrenches, and noted if any important tools were missing. After using each of the tools, we determined how effective and efficient the multi-tool was at completing each task.

We also tested the durability of each multi-tool by dropping it from hip height, as if it fell out of our pocket. After the multi-tool was dropped on a concrete floor, we opened each tool and examined it for damage, making note of any changes to the tool’s performance.

We collected insights from our testing about the ease of use, performance, features, and durability of each multi-tool before selecting the best options overall.

Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

What to Know About Multi-Tools Before Shopping

Closed Length

There is no ideal length for a multi-tool, but you should choose a multi-tool that fits comfortably wherever you plan to store it. If you expect to carry it with you every day, it should fit comfortably in your pocket or on a keychain.

Some multi-tools, like those made specifically for storing in your car or on your bike, will be larger in size. The multi-tool on our list with the shortest closed length is the Leatherman Squirt PS4 Keychain Multi-Tool, which has a closed length of 2.25 inches. The multi-tool with the longest closed length is the RAK Multi-Tool Hammer, which has a closed length of 5.5 inches.

Number of Tools

The number of tools on a multi-tool can range from under five to upwards of 20. Many multi-tools have tools with multiple functions, so they serve a variety of purposes with a smaller number of tools. There are also specialized multi-tools for camping or biking that have different functions from a regular multi-tool.

To choose the best multi-tool for your needs, think about the features and specific tools you use most frequently. The best multi-tools will include popular tools like pliers, knives, and screwdrivers. More tools doesn’t necessarily mean the multi-tool is better, however. Look for a multi-tool that has only the tools you use on a regular basis. Otherwise, you’ll lug around more tools than you need, which can make the multi-tool cumbersome and heavy to carry.

Weight

The multi-tools on our list range in weight from 2 to 12 ounces. For a multi-tool to be portable and comfortable to carry in your pocket, it shouldn’t weigh more than a few ounces. Larger multi-tools, like those with a hammer, will weigh more, so they're best for home projects that are contained to one place.

Other Multi-Tools We Tested

Leatherman Super Tool 300 Multi-Tool: We liked the sharp blades and portability of this multi-tool, but it fell short in testing due to a lack of safety features. While the blades and tools lock into place after opening, we found that our hands were exposed to the tools when closing it.

Leatherman Micra Keychain Multi-Tool: The blades on this pocket-sized multi-tool performed extremely well in our tests, and we found that the multi-tool is effective overall. However, it doesn’t have pliers. Although it's compact and intuitive to use, we were disappointed by the lack of this important tool.

Better Homes & Gardens / Henry Wortock

Your Questions, Answered

What is the best multi-tool?

We chose the Leatherman Wave + Multi-Tool as the best multi-tool overall because we found it to be durable and effective during testing. However, the Leatherman Squirt PS4 Keychain Multi-Tool is a great budget option that also performed well in our lab tests. The best multi-tool for you will depend on your needs and which tools you use regularly. These two options are made with quality materials and have a variety of tools that are effective for quick fixes on the go.

What can you use a multi-tool for?

Multi-tools can be used to complete small household tasks that pop up from day to day, especially for avid DIYers or tradespeople. They’re also convenient to keep on hand in case of an emergency.

The specific functions of a multi-tool will vary depending on the individual features and attachments it includes. Common uses for a multi-tool include cutting wire, tightening or loosening screws, opening packages, and opening cans or bottles. Multi-tools are also great for hiking, camping, fishing, gardening, biking, and other outdoor activities.

How much does a multi-tool cost?

Multi-tools can range from around $10 to upwards of $200. The median price of the multi-tools we tested was $31. The cost of all the multi-tools we tested ranged from $16 to $238. The cheapest multi-tool on our list is the RAK Multi-Tool Hammer, and the most expensive is the Leatherman Free P4 Multi-Tool.

Who We Are

Molly Blanco is an editorial apprentice for Dotdash Meredith. For this article, she thoroughly researched the best multi-tools and important features to consider when purchasing a multi-tool, then compared her research to testing insights gathered from our lab in Des Moines, Iowa. She also talked with Kevin Boyle, the senior design editor at Wood Magazine, about the most important factors to consider when choosing a multi-tool.

What Is BHG Recommends?

Next to all of the products on this list, you may have noticed our BHG Recommends seal of approval. Products that earn the seal have been put through rigorous testing to make sure they're worth a spot in your home. We buy most of the products we test ourselves, but occasionally we are provided samples by companies if buying isn't an option. In these cases, we use the same testing criteria we use to test the purchased products and we let you know that we got it for free to remain as transparent as possible about our picks.

Looking for more products that have earned our BHG Recommends seal of approval? Check out our picks for everything from picnic blankets to humidifiers.